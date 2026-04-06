Project & Team
Description of Project
Loyal is building financial tools for the agentic era. AI agents are becoming a new interface for finance, but they still lack the trust, privacy, and accuracy required to handle sensitive financial data and execute major operations safely. Loyal provides the missing execution layer that lets agents help with payments, transfers, and capital workflows while keeping users in control. In practice, Loyal lets users create private wallets, set spending limits and permissions, approve critical actions, and allow approved agents or applications to operate only within predefined guardrails. This can support standalone financial products, embedded integrations, and developer tools such as Claude Code. Loyal is built on Solana and is designed around a simple principle: agents can assist with financial execution, but a human remains in the loop for every critical action.
Known Project Team
DAO / Onchain Governance
|Full Name
|Official Title
|Prior Experience
|Chris Cherniakov
|Initial member / Co-founder
|Co-founded Telemetree Inc (the largest data platform on Telegram). Product and development lead; background in applied math, computer science, and AI research.
|Rodion Aleksandrov
|Initial member / Co-founder
|Co-founded Telemetree Inc (the largest data platform on Telegram). Marketing and BD lead; background in physics and technical operations.
|Basil Tiselko
|Initial member / Co-founder
|Co-founded Telemetree Inc (the largest data platform on Telegram). AI and research lead; background in computational neuroscience, physics, and network science.
|Vasiliy Kondyrev
|Initial member / Co-founder
|Co-founded Telemetree Inc (the largest data platform on Telegram). Community, legal, and operations lead; background in philosophy, graph theory, crypto investing, investor relations, and partnerships.
Labs/DevCo No separate Labs/DevCo legal entity currently exists apart from Loyal DAO LLC. The Loyal founding team performs core development and operations. Foundation No separate Foundation currently exists. DAO/Onchain Governance Loyal DAO LLC exists as a Marshall Islands DAO LLC. Onchain governance and ordinary business decisions are governed by the Futarchic Mechanism / MetaDAO governance process. The initial members of Loyal DAO LLC are listed below.
DAO Structure
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles, governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each.
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements — If any, describe current governance rights of tokenholders and presently operative rights or arrangements relating to treasury actions, fee-routing, rewards, buybacks, or other protocol-controlled resources. If none, state that explicitly.
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
- (f) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism.
(a) IP ownership & control
Loyal DAO LLC controls the project assets, tokens, and other property held in or controlled by the Company Accounts, unless otherwise determined by the Futarchic Mechanism. To the extent project IP, code, trademarks, brand assets, or other intangible assets have been assigned or transferred to Loyal DAO LLC, those assets are controlled by the DAO structure. Loyal’s public materials also describe the protocol as open source, decentralized, censorship-resistant, and auditable.
(b) Contract/admin powers
The ordinary and usual business decisions of Loyal DAO LLC are made by the Futarchic
Mechanism. Members and agents may bind the Company only when authorized by the Futarchic Mechanism and only within the scope of that authorization. ICO proceeds and treasury assets are held through a Squads multisig governed by MetaDAO / DAO processes. The current MetaDAO fundraise page shows a $60,000 monthly allowance. Any withdrawal above the applicable allowance, or any change to the allowance, must pass the applicable DAO / MetaDAO governance process.
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
No separate locking or staking mechanism that gives tokenholders additional governance rights
exists. Insider/team and pre-ICO angel vesting exists, but this is an economic lockup / release mechanism, not a separate locked-token governance-rights mechanism.
(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements
LOYAL tokenholders participate in governance through MetaDAO decision markets. Material
treasury actions, larger spends, and new token issuance are governed through MetaDAO / DAO processes. Loyal’s treasury is governed through MetaDAO proposals and executed on-chain. Governance-approved actions have included a structured LOYAL buyback program and liquidity adjustments involving the DAO’s liquidity positions. Protocol fees route to the treasury by default and that the DAO decides how treasury resources are redeployed, including for operations, liquidity, buybacks/burns, or grants. Members do not have automatic rights to Company profits, losses, assets, or distributions except as expressly approved by the Futarchic Mechanism, and then only as compensation for services rather than as a direct ownership interest in Company assets.
(e) Control surface reliance
The current control surface relies on MetaDAO decision markets, the Loyal DAO LLC legal wrapper, and disclosed Solana accounts including the Squads treasury, Futarchy AMM LP, Meteora LP, operating wallet, and LOYAL mint. Over time, treasury policies, liquidity provisioning, treasury diversification, emergency reserves, and other material control decisions are expected to be handled through DAO proposals / decision markets.
(f) Dissolution authority
Loyal DAO LLC may be dissolved and wound up only as, when, and to the extent approved by
the Futarchic Mechanism, except where applicable law requires otherwise.
Loyal has a DAO structure through Loyal DAO LLC, a Marshall Islands decentralized autonomous organization limited liability company. The DAO is governed through the MetaDAO / Futarchic Mechanism, where material decisions are approved through market-driven governance rather than ordinary discretionary management.
Primary Foundation
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources, token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the Foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Developer Company.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each.
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms by which protocol-controlled resources may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If none exist, state that explicitly.
No separate Primary Foundation currently exists.
Primary Developer Company
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources, token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the Developer Company can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each.
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms by which protocol-controlled resources may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If none exist, state that explicitly.
No separate Primary Developer Company currently exists as a distinct legal entity apart from Loyal DAO LLC.
Affiliated Protocol Contributor
- (a) Identity & role — Legal name, entity type, jurisdiction, and role.
- (b) Parameter control & scope — If any, what major protocol parameters the APC controls; include the method of authority. If none, say so.
- (c) Contract/admin powers — If any, provide pause/upgrade powers, governance-executor authorities and limitations; include the method/threshold for each. If none, say so.
- (d) Compensation and material economic arrangements — If any protocol-generated resources or economic value is dynamically routed to the APC, describe the arrangement. If none, state that explicitly.
Loyal does not currently have any Affiliated Protocol Contributor as defined for this section.
Token Supply
Initial Allocation
|Ticker
|Date
|Allocation Category Name
|Recipient Type
|Allocation %
|Allocation Tokens
|TGE Unlock %
|TGE Unlock Tokens
|Cliff Months
|Cliff Unlock %
|Linear Vesting Months
|Cadence Months
|Circulating Treatment
|Notes on what each category is used for
|If applicable: Contract / Wallet address
|LOYAL
|ICO Participants
|47.67%
|10,000,000 LOYAL
|Public token distribution through the MetaDAO raise. ICO proceeds were directed to the Loyal treasury for product development, operations, liquidity, and other DAO-approved uses.
|LOYAL
|Liquidity / DEX Pools
|9.53%
|2,000,000 LOYAL
|Liquidity provisioning for token markets and DEX trading.
|LOYAL
|Meteora Single-Sided Liquidity
|4.29%
|900,000 LOYAL
|Single-sided liquidity provisioning through Meteora.
|LOYAL
|Team
|28.00%
|5,873,538 LOYAL
|Founder / team allocation for long-term incentive alignment.
|LOYAL
|Pre-ICO Angels
|10.50%
|2,203,385 LOYAL
|Allocation for pre-ICO angel supporters / early backers.
|LOYAL
|Total
|100.00%
|20,976,923 LOYAL
Loyal launched the LOYAL token on Solana through a MetaDAO public token sale / ICO in October 2025.
(a) Launch supply totals
Total launch supply: 20,976,923 LOYAL. Initial locked / vesting allocation at launch: 8,076,923 LOYAL, representing approximately 38.50% of total supply. This includes the Team allocation and Pre-ICO Angels allocation. Initial unlocked / non-vesting allocation at launch: 12,900,000 LOYAL, representing approximately 61.50% of total supply. This includes ICO Participants, Liquidity / DEX Pools, and Meteora Single-Sided Liquidity.
(b) Recipient categories & use of funds
(c) Initial price per token
The token launched through a MetaDAO public token sale / pro-rata raise. The public sale allocation was 10,000,000 LOYAL, and Loyal received 2,500,000 USDC through the MetaDAO raise, implying an effective public sale price of $0.25 per LOYAL.
(d) Ticker / market symbol
Ticker / market symbol: LOYAL.
(e) Total supply & supply regime
Total supply at launch: 20,976,923 LOYAL. The launch allocation schedule accounts for 100% of the initial total supply. Any new token issuance or material change to token administration would be subject to the applicable Loyal DAO / MetaDAO governance process.
(f) Initial vesting / release schedules
Vesting Insider Tokens
(a) The current total amount of tokens locked or unvested attributable to post-TGE employee
grants is 0 tokens, representing 0% of current circulating supply. Separately, Loyal has initial launch allocations for team and pre-ICO angels. These are not post-TGE employee compensation grants. The team allocation is 5,873,538 LOYAL, representing 28.00% of total supply. The pre-ICO angel allocation is 2,203,385 LOYAL, representing 10.50% of total supply.
(b) There is currently no standard post-TGE employee vesting schedule, because no post-TGE
employee token grants exist. The initial team and pre-ICO angel allocations are subject to the same launch vesting terms: 18-month lock, with unlock cliffs at 2×, 4×, 8×, 16×, and 32× ICO price.
Disclosure of Token Advisory Billings
- (a) Existence — Whether any such token-based payments or advisory commitments exist, or explicitly state that no token-based compensation for advisory commitments exist.
- (b) Total token allocation — The total token allocation across all advisory services.
- (c) Payer entity — The payer entity.
- (d) Description of advisory/services — A brief description of the advisory/services.
Loyal has not made, approved, or committed to any token-based compensation for external advisors or service providers funded from the on-chain treasury.
KOL Marketing Activities
- (a) Existence & scope — State plainly whether KOLs receive tokens for payment. If none, say so.
- (b) Usernames & roles — List usernames/handles and platforms for KOLs that received token-based compensation and describe the nature of their activities.
- (c) Token allocation & vesting/locks — Provide the aggregate token amount across all such arrangements and summarize vesting, lock, or release terms.
Loyal has not entered into any ongoing KOL or influencer marketing relationships in which KOLs receive Loyal tokens as payment.
Labelled Unissued & Operational Token Wallets
|Title
|Primary Function
|Chain
|Address
|Control Mechanism
|Explorer Link
|Squads Treasury
|Main treasury / operational funds
|Solana
|AQyyTwCKemeeMu8ZPZFxrXMbVwAYTSbBhi1w4PBrhvYE
|Squads multisig / Loyal DAO and MetaDAO-governed process
|https://solscan.io/account/AQyyTwCKemeeMu8ZPZFxrXMbVwAYTSbBhi1w4PBrhvYE
|Operating Wallet
|Operating expenses / working capital
|Solana
|92yGiPxBVG3E6voo1XyaKXaBR4Uvd7cntMsj3pL1fAYa
|Team operating wallet, subject to DAO treasury reporting and allowance limits
|https://solscan.io/account/92yGiPxBVG3E6voo1XyaKXaBR4Uvd7cntMsj3pL1fAYa
|Futarchy AMM LP
|Futarchy AMM liquidity position
|Solana
|GxpJkPEsPmuRCCTNnfZaDKg4X3gf4ZPgmqgFqtibaPtK
|DAO-governed liquidity position
|https://solscan.io/account/GxpJkPEsPmuRCCTNnfZaDKg4X3gf4ZPgmqgFqtibaPtK
|Meteora LP
|Meteora single-sided liquidity position
|Solana
|BGg7WsK98rhqtTp2uSKMa2yETqgwShFAjyf1RmYqCF7n
|DAO / treasury-controlled liquidity position
|https://solscan.io/account/BGg7WsK98rhqtTp2uSKMa2yETqgwShFAjyf1RmYqCF7n
Loyal has no separate unissued-token reserve wallet. The launch allocation accounts for the full initial token supply. Loyal’s operational and token-related wallets are listed below.
Market Structure
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Loyal has no market-maker agreements or deals under which native tokens were loaned, allocated, or committed to a market maker. No native tokens have been loaned or allocated to market makers.
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
Loyal has no centralized exchange listing agreements and has paid no native-token listing fees to centralized exchanges.
Liquidity Deals and Market Activity
- (a) Token repurchases or secondary-market accumulations (if any) — Source of funds, treatment, controller/approvals, and whether those tokens may be re-used, re-issued, or permanently removed from circulation.
- (b) Protocol-owned liquidity (POL) — Where deployed, total token or dollar size across deployments, controller, and unwind/exit policy.
- (c) Liquidity deals / purchased TVL — The total size across all deals, and where the capital participates.
- (d) Token-secured loans/lines (incl. against unissued tokens) — Principal, gross position size, collateral, counterparties, and unwind/exit policy.
(a) Token repurchases or secondary-market accumulations (if any)
Loyal governance approved a structured LOYAL buyback program using treasury funds. Source of funds: Loyal treasury. Controller / approvals: Loyal DAO / MetaDAO governance. Approved allocation: $1.5M of treasury funds. Asset: LOYAL token. Maximum price: 0.238 per LOYAL.Mechanism: recurring orders every 5 minutes over 30 days. Tokens acquired through the buyback are treasury-acquired tokens and remain subject to Loyal DAO / MetaDAO governance. The buyback approval does not by itself permanently remove all purchased tokens from circulation.
(b) Protocol-owned liquidity (POL)
Loyal maintains protocol-owned liquidity through the Futarchy AMM LP and Meteora LP. Latest published Q1 balances:
|Deployment
|Token / USDC Balance
|Controller
|Unwind / Exit Policy
|Futarchy AMM LP
|5,833,214 LOYAL and 392,210 USDC
|Loyal DAO / MetaDAO governance
|Subject to governance-approved liquidity actions.
|Meteora LP
|2,055,257 LOYAL
|Loyal DAO / MetaDAO governance
|Subject to governance-approved liquidity actions.
Total latest published POL balances: 7,888,471 LOYAL across Futarchy AMM LP and Meteora LP, plus 392,210 USDC in the Futarchy AMM LP. Loyal governance previously approved a liquidity adjustment for the Meteora position: withdraw 90% of tokens remaining in the single-sided Meteora DAMM v2 pool, burn half of that amount, and retain withdrawn USDC in the treasury.
(c) Liquidity deals / purchased TVL
Loyal has no purchased TVL arrangements or third-party liquidity deals outside the protocol-owned and governance-managed liquidity positions described above.
(d) Token-secured loans/lines (incl. against unissued tokens)
Loyal has no token-secured loans, credit lines, or borrowings against issued or unissued Loyal tokens.
Resources
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
|Series Name
|Investment Vehicle
|Date Of Sale
|Number of tokens sold
|Vesting Schedule
|MetaDAO ICO / Public Token Sale
|Oct 21, 2025
|10,000,000 LOYAL, approximately 47.67% of total supply
|No project-imposed vesting or lockup for public sale participants; tokens allocated pro-rata through the MetaDAO raise.
|Pre-ICO Angels / Founder-side Angel Arrangements
|Oct 21, 2025
|2,203,385 LOYAL, approximately 10.50% of total supply
|Same vesting as team: 18-month lock; unlock cliffs at 2×, 4×, 8×, 16×, and 32× ICO price.
Other than the MetaDAO ICO / public token sale and the Pre-ICO Angels / founder-side angel arrangements, Loyal has not conducted other material OTC token sales, discounted market-maker token sales, SAFTs, SAFE + Token Warrant sales, or private token sales by the Project.
Operational Funding, Economic Flows, and Resource Provisioning
(a) Entity existence
Foundation: No separate Foundation exists. Lab / DevCo: No separate Lab or DevCo exists apart from Loyal DAO LLC.DAO: Loyal DAO LLC exists as the project’s DAO legal wrapper.
(b) Material sources of funding or economic inflows
Foundation: N/A — no separate Foundation exists. Lab / DevCo: N/A — no separate Lab or DevCo exists apart from Loyal DAO LLC. DAO / Loyal DAO LLC: Loyal’s primary operational funding source is the MetaDAO public token sale. Loyal received 2,500,000 USDC net through the MetaDAO raise on Oct 21, 2025. Loyal’s operating resources also include treasury assets, token reserves, and protocol-owned liquidity positions. Loyal reported 0 USDC revenue for Q4 2025 and 0 USDC revenue for Q1 2026.
(c) Operational use of resources
Loyal uses operating resources for product development, engineering, research, design, operations, marketing, legal, administrative expenses, software, community operations, liquidity support, and governance-approved market-structure actions. Q4 2025 operating expenses were 131,803.94 USDC.Q1 2026 operating expenses were 162,779.52 USDC.
(d) onchain resource usage
|Link / Resource
|Purpose
|Loyal Q1 2026TransparencyReport
|Public report covering Jan 1–Mar 31, 2026, including operating expenses, income statement, balance sheet snapshot, published addresses, USDC assets, token balances, and governance actions.
|Loyal Q4 2025TransparencyReport
|Public report covering Oct 21–Dec 31, 2025, including MetaDAO raise proceeds, operating expenses, published addresses, USDC assets, token balances, buyback proposal, and liquidity adjustment proposal.
|MetaDAO LoyalProject Page
|Public MetaDAO page for Loyal, including treasury link, DAO / Futarchy AMM link, decision markets, and governance proposal records.
|MetaDAO LoyalFundraise Page
|Public fundraise page for the Loyal MetaDAO raise, including completion status, contribution data, allowance, and token contract address.
|Squads Treasury —Solscan
|Main treasury / operational funds wallet.
|Operating Wallet —Solscan
|Operating expenses / working-capital wallet.
|Futarchy AMM LP— Solscan
|Futarchy AMM liquidity position.
|Meteora LP —Solscan
|Meteora single-sided liquidity position.
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of 2026-05-26.
[Optional] Offchain Foundation Or DevCo Income Statement
N/A
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Loyal is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.