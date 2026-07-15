Project & Team
Description of Project
- (a) Problem the project solves — the problem the project is solving,
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time
- (c) High-level project overview — how the project works at a high level,
- (d) Primary token functions — the primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation),
- (e) Control surface reliance — if any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol’s governance/control model
(a) Problem the project solves
Litecoin describes itself as a peer-to-peer Internet currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments and as a medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin. (Source: Litecoin)
(b) Operational priorities
Official sources show continued focus on maintaining Litecoin Core, shipping security updates, supporting full-node operation, and accelerating MWEB adoption. The official v0.21.3 release said the update focused on making MWEB easier to access via mobile wallets, and the official release surface lists Litecoin Core v0.21.4 with important security updates. (Source: Mobilizing MWEB, Litecoin Core Releases)
(c) High-level project overview
Litecoin uses peer-to-peer technology without a central authority, and both transaction management and issuance are carried out collectively by the network. Official Foundation materials also state that network nodes individually verify transactions and blocks, which is part of the design that prevents any single person from dictating consensus. (Source: Litecoin Core README, Mobilizing MWEB)
(d) Primary token functions
LTC functions as a payment asset, a mined network asset, and an optional privacy-enhanced transaction asset through MWEB. Official sources say miners receive newly issued litecoins through block production, and MWEB lets users opt into confidential transaction amounts and private MWEB balances. (Source: Litecoin, MWEB Has Officially Activated)
(e) Control surface reliance
Official Litecoin sources describe the network as decentralized with no CEO and no board, and they state that changes to Litecoin's core rules require participant consensus. The MWEB activation process was also described as reaching lock-in only after meeting a 75% miner signaling threshold. (Source: Litecoin Learning Center, MWEB Has Officially Activated)
Known Project Team
- (a) full names,
- (b) official titles,
- (c) and prior experience of key team members. For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Labs/DevCo
|Full Name
|Official Title
|Prior Experience
|No primary DevCo exists for Litecoin.
|N/A
|N/A
Foundation
|Full Name
|Official Title
|Prior Experience
|Charlie Lee
|Director
|Creator of Litecoin and holder of BS and MS degrees in computer science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
|David Burkett
|Litecoin & MWEB Developer
|Official project materials describe him as a Mimblewimble expert and developer of Grin++ who led Litecoin's MWEB development.
DAO/Onchain Governance
|Full Name
|Official Title
|Prior Experience
|No DAO or onchain governance leadership body exists for Litecoin.
|N/A
|N/A
(Source: Charlie Lee Speaker Bio, Litecoin Foundation, MWEB Has Officially Activated)
DAO Structure
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., on-chain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
No formal DAO exists for Litecoin. Accordingly, there is no DAO-specific IP ownership or control over Litecoin codebases, repositories, trademarks, brands, or other project IP. Litecoin Core is maintained as open-source protocol software, and governance is not conducted through a DAO legal wrapper or onchain DAO structure.
(b) Contract/admin powers
Litecoin has no DAO-administered contract, pause, upgrade, treasury, or governance-executor powers. Litecoin governance is consensus-driven rather than DAO-administered. Protocol changes require broad ecosystem adoption by miners, node operators, developers, wallets, exchanges, and other participants running compatible software. No DAO multisig, DAO executor, token-vote contract, veto authority, or emergency admin role exists for Litecoin. (Source: Litecoin Core, MWEB Has Officially Activated)
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
Litecoin has no staking, locking, or vote-escrow mechanism that grants additional governance, economic, or administrative rights to LTC holders. LTC holders cannot obtain additional DAO rights by locking or staking LTC.
(d) Value accrual & holder rights
No formal DAO exists for Litecoin, so LTC holders hold no DAO-specific legal, contractual, governance, revenue-share, dividend, redemption, buyback, treasury, or distribution rights, and there is no DAO treasury over which they vote. Value accrual to LTC holders is market-based and utility-based rather than claim-based, and it runs through several concrete mechanisms. New LTC enters circulation only through proof-of-work mining at a fixed cadence of one block roughly every 2.5 minutes. Total supply is capped at 84 million LTC. Issuance halves every 840,000 blocks, which reduces the rate of new supply over time and most recently cut the block reward to 6.25 LTC at the August 2023 halving. Proof-of-work mining provides network security that underpins settlement assurances. LTC also derives use value from fast, low-cost peer-to-peer payments, optional confidential transfers through MWEB, and secondary-market liquidity across exchanges. None of these features creates an entitlement to protocol revenue, Foundation revenue, treasury assets, or any distribution.
(e) Dissolution authority
No DAO exists, so there is no DAO dissolution or wind-up authority, no DAO legal wrapper to dissolve, and no onchain dissolution vote or threshold.
Primary Foundation
- (a) Entity — type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — what IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; “3/5 multisig”).
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
(a) Entity
The Litecoin Foundation is the primary foundation associated with Litecoin. Public materials identify it as a nonprofit organization established in Singapore and the United States, and an April 3, 2017 Foundation notice states that the Foundation was incorporated as a public company limited by guarantee in Singapore. (Source: Litecoin Foundation, Litecoin Foundation Is Successfully Incorporated)
(b) IP ownership & control
The Litecoin Foundation Ltd. owns registered LITECOIN word-mark trademarks, including a United States registration (USPTO serial 90576703, filed March 2021, International Class 009) and additional marks covering wallet software and virtual-currency services, and it has previously defended the LITECOIN mark against competing third-party applications in the United Kingdom. The Foundation operates public ecosystem resources, including its websites and downloadable Litecoin logos, fonts, and brand guidelines, with the logos historically released for open public use. The Foundation does not own or exercise proprietary control over the Litecoin Core codebase. Litecoin Core is open-source protocol software maintained on the public litecoin-project repository, and protocol-level rule changes depend on participant consensus rather than Foundation ownership or unilateral control. No Foundation subsidiary with independent control over Litecoin protocol resources, token administration, or network governance was identified.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
No Litecoin DAO exists, so the Foundation has no power over DAO governance. The Foundation holds no power over a protocol treasury, protocol-controlled resources, token administration, supply issuance, block rewards, reward parameters, user balances, or network-level monetary policy. Litecoin is decentralized and consensus-based. The Foundation may support development, education, adoption, fundraising, events, grants, and ecosystem coordination, but holds no administrative authority by which it can unilaterally control the Litecoin network or LTC.
(d) Powers over DevCo
No primary DevCo exists for Litecoin. Therefore, the Foundation has no formal power to direct or control a primary DevCo’s decision-making. The Foundation may coordinate with contributors, developers, maintainers, vendors, or community members, but such coordination is not equivalent to control over a primary DevCo.
(e) Contract/admin powers
The Litecoin Foundation has no pause, upgrade, governance-executor, mint, burn, blacklist, freeze, transfer-restriction, validator-selection, fee-setting, or emergency admin authority over the Litecoin network. Litecoin is a decentralized, consensus-based network with no central voting process and no single controlling authority, and protocol rule changes take effect only through broad participant adoption of compatible software rather than through any Foundation-held control surface.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
No governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic entitlement directs protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, network fees, block rewards, mining rewards, LTC issuance, or token distributions to the Litecoin Foundation, its equityholders, contributors, directors, or other participants. The Foundation funds itself through donations, community support, and ordinary organizational fundraising rather than any protocol-level distribution right. Newly issued LTC flows to proof-of-work miners through block production, and no portion is automatically orprogrammatically routed to the Foundation. (Source: Litecoin Foundation, Charlie Lee to Match Funding, Financials)
Primary Dev Co
- (a) Entity — type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — what IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; “3/5 multisig”).
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
(a) Entity
No primary DevCo exists for Litecoin. Official Litecoin sources instead describe a decentralized network without a CEO or board, and the official Litecoin Core project page says Litecoin Core operates without a central voting process. (Source: Litecoin Learning Center, Litecoin Core)
(b) IP ownership & control
No primary DevCo exists for Litecoin.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
No primary DevCo exists for Litecoin.
(d) Powers over Foundation
No primary DevCo exists for Litecoin.
(e) Contract/admin powers
No primary DevCo exists for Litecoin.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
No primary DevCo exists for Litecoin.
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
- (a) Launch supply totals — the total number of tokens issued at launch, the total number of tokens locked at launch or the total number of tokens unlocked at launch;
- (b) Recipient categories & use of funds — the recipient categories with brief explanations as to how the category will use the tokens so an auditor can distinguish each bucket;
- (c) Initial price per token (if applicable) — the initial price per token at TGE. If the token launched via a liquidity bootstrapping mechanism, auction, or other price-discovery process rather than a fixed offering price, describe that mechanism and the final market set price instead. If no fixed price was set, state so.
- (d) Ticker / market symbol — the ticker/market symbol;
- (e) Total supply & supply regime — the total supply and whether the supply is fixed (if not explain inflation rate or deflation rate);
- (f) Initial vesting / release schedules — the initial vesting/release schedules (identify which categories/recipients are subject to vesting and the high-level timing logic);
(a) Launch supply totals
Official sources do not describe a one-time issuer TGE allocation schedule. Instead, Litecoin entered circulation through mining, the cited Learning Center source describes miners receiving block rewards and says the reward would decrease from 12.5 LTC to 6.25 LTC post-halving, and the network is scheduled to produce 84 million LTC in total. (Source: Litecoin Learning Center, Litecoin)
(b) Recipient categories & use of funds
The public recipient category identified in cited sources is miners, who receive newly issued litecoins through block production in exchange for supporting the network. (Source: Litecoin Learning Center, Litecoin)
(c) Initial price per token (if applicable)
No fixed issuer-set offering price was identified in cited sources. The public record instead describes Litecoin as fairly launched and mining-issued rather than sold through an issuer-run offering. (Source: Charlie Lee to Match Funding, Litecoin Learning Center)
(d) Ticker / market symbol
The reviewed official source set refers to the asset as Litecoin (LTC). (Source: Litecoin Learning Center)
(e) Total supply & supply regime
Official sources describe a fixed 84 million LTC supply schedule with issuance halving every 840,000 blocks. (Source: Litecoin, Litecoin Learning Center)
(f) Initial vesting / release schedules
No issuer-run vesting or release schedule was identified in cited sources. The reviewed official record instead describes issuance through mining and scheduled halvings. (Source: Litecoin Learning Center, Litecoin)
Airdrop Process
- (a) commit to publish, in a public channel and provide to Blockworks quarterly a recipient wallet list until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed,
- (b) Generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., “stakers of X,” “Aave users”) and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position). If the project has already airdropped, it must:
- (a) For executed airdrops, point to an per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune dashboard, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone don’t count.
- (b) Clearly state covered user segments (e.g., “stakers of X,” “Aave users”) and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position). If the project does not plan to do an airdrop for TGE, it must:
- (a)If no airdrop has ever been conducted, say so plainly (“We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one”).
Official sources describe Litecoin as publicly launched through mining in October 2011 with fair distribution and no pre-mine, and cited sources do not indicate that Litecoin has ever conducted or plans to conduct a TGE airdrop. (Source: Litecoin: A Decade of Resilience, Litecoin Learning Center, Charlie Lee to MatchFunding, Litecoin)
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
- (a) Market maker’s name — the market maker’s name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
Litecoin launched in October 2011 through proof-of-work mining with no pre-mine and no issuer-held token allocation, so the project holds no native LTC reserve that could be allocated, loaned, reserved, or committed to a market maker. The Litecoin Foundation has no market-maker agreements involving native LTC, and no native LTC has been allocated or loaned to any market maker.
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership. If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
Because Litecoin was fairly launched through mining with no pre-mine and no issuer-held allocation, the project holds no native LTC reserve that could be supplied or committed for exchange listings, DEX liquidity, listing incentives, or native-token listing fees. The Litecoin Foundation has no CEX or DEX listing agreement that allocates, reserves, loans, or commits native LTC, and no native-token listing fees have been paid. Cash or fiat listing fees are not applicable to this finding.
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
- (a) Series Name
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.)
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year).
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply)
- (e) Vesting schedule If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., “No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.”)
Litecoin launched in October 2011 through proof-of-work mining with no pre-mine and no issuer-held token allocation. No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted market-maker sales have ever occurred.
Previous Exploits Affecting The Project
- (a) Date & component affected — date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected;
- (b) Exploit vector summary — plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was);
- (c) Quantified impact — quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear “no loss of funds” statement);
- (d) Remediation/response taken — remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation);
- (e) Current status — current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.);
- (f) References (optional) — references (optional): link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
- If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., “No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD”).
Litecoin's privacy layer experienced a material security incident in 2026.
|Date & component affected
|Exploit vector summary
|Quantified impact
|Remediation / response taken
|Current status
|References
|2026-03 to 2026-04, MWEB (Mimblewimble Extension Block) consensus validation
|A block-connecti on validation gap failed to enforce that MWEB input metadata matched the referenced unspent output. In March an attacker fabricated an inflated peg-out of approximately 85,034 LTC from an input worth about 1.2 LTC. An April re-attempt did not inflate supply but exploited mutated-block handling that stalled patched mining nodes, letting unpatched miners extend an invalid chain.
|March inflated outputs were frozen and the actor returned the funds for an 850 LTC bounty, so no net main-chain LTC loss. April produced a 13-block reorg rewinding about 32 minutes. Losses fell on cross-chain services that accepted later-orphaned peg-outs, including roughly $600,000 (11,000 LTC swapped for 7.78 BTC) at NEAR Intents, with THORChain and SwapKit infrastructure also affected. Legitimate main-chain LTC was unaffected.
|Developers identified the bug internally, coordinated privately with major mining pools, froze the attacker's transparent outputs, and shipped emergency releases v0.21.5 and v0.21.5.1, then v0.21.5.4 to fix the mutated-block stall, followed by a further patch in early May 2026. A public postmortem was issued.
|Resolved and patched. Researchers noted the consensus fix was privately committed around March 19 to 26 but not enforced as a mandatory upgrade, leaving roughly a 37-day window in which unpatched nodes remained exposed.
|Official postmortem (litecoin.com), Litecoin Core v0.21.5.x release notes, public litecoin-project commit history
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
A. Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
- Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
- Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
- Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
Impact of regulatory change on TGE and listings: Official sources describe Litecoin as launched in October 2011 via mining rather than through an issuer-run TGE. Regulatory change could still affect exchange, wallet, and service-provider support, particularly because MWEB is optional, and wallet support may depend on third-party integration. (Source: Litecoin: A Decade of Resilience, MWEB Has Officially Activated) Entity-level regulatory impact: The cited materials describe no CEO or board for the Litecoin network, but they do identify a Litecoin Foundation nonprofit established in Singapore and the US, and an official notice states that the Foundation was incorporated as a public company limited by guarantee in Singapore. FinCEN guidance also says administrators and exchangers of convertible virtual currency can be treated as money transmitters, while ordinary users are treated differently. Those rules could therefore affect ecosystem entities and service providers even if the base protocol remains decentralized. (Source: Litecoin Learning Center, Litecoin Foundation, Litecoin Foundation Is SuccessfullyIncorporated, FinCEN Virtual Currency Guidance) Tokenholder tax treatment: The IRS says digital asset transactions must be reported whether or not they result in a taxable gain or loss, that taxpayers must keep transaction records, and that personal or investment dispositions are taxed as capital gain or loss while business receipts are taxed as ordinary income or loss. Tokenholders remain responsible for understanding their own tax obligations in the jurisdictions that apply to them. (Source: IRS Digital Assets Guidance) Jurisdictional and user access restrictions: No public jurisdictional restriction schedule was identified in cited sources. Even so, official MWEB documentation says some wallets, especially exchange wallets, may not recognize the MWEB address format and may require users to route funds through a normal ltc1 address before self-transferring into MWEB. MWEB wallet-format support may vary by wallet, and service providers may be subject to regulation depending on their activities. (Source: Litecoin And MWEB: What It Is And How To Use It, FinCEN Virtual CurrencyGuidance)
B. Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
- Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
Bugs and design flaws: Litecoin Core is a security-critical open-source project whose master branch is regularly built and tested but is not guaranteed fully stable. This implementation risk is not theoretical for the MWEB layer. A March 2026 MWEB validation bug allowed an attacker to fabricate an inflated peg-out of roughly 85,034 LTC, and an April 2026 re-attempt against mutated-block handling triggered a 13-block chain reorg. The optional MWEB privacy layer therefore carries demonstrated consensus-validation and node-handling risk distinct from the base proof-of-work chain. Security measures and their limitations: Official security policy directs vulnerability reports to a published contact address and names designated security-contact key holders, and the project ships patched releases through its GitHub release surface, with the current line at Litecoin Core v0.21.5.4 following the 2026 MWEB incident. The 2026 incident also exposed limits of this model. The consensus fix was committed privately weeks before the public exploit but was not enforced as a mandatory upgrade, so unpatched mining nodes remained exploitable during the gap. Because Litecoin relies on independent mining pools choosing when to upgrade, a critical patch can exist without reaching every participant before an attacker targets the window. MWEB privacy is also opt-in and not universally supported, with some wallets, especially exchange wallets, not recognizing the MWEB address format.
C. Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
Describe how the token’s economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
- Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
Critical economic assumptions: Official sources say Litecoin was designed for a maximum supply of 84 million LTC, brings new coins into circulation through mining every 2.5 minutes, and halves issuance every 840,000 blocks. Litecoin's public utility case also depends on fast, low-cost payments and optional MWEB-based privacy features. If those utility or participation assumptions weaken, the public case for Litecoin as a payments-focused asset would weaken as well. (Source: Litecoin, Litecoin Learning Center, MWEB Has Officially Activated) Governance control over monetary policy and rewards: Official Litecoin sources describe the network as decentralized with no CEO or board, and the official Litecoin Core project page says Litecoin Core operates without a central voting process and instead relies on consistent rules that result in unanimous agreement on valid transactions and blocks. That means the monetary regime is not presented as centrally alterable by a single entity, but any consensus-backed change to core rules, issuance behavior, or integration priorities could still affect holder expectations. (Source: Litecoin Learning Center, Litecoin Core)
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Litecoin is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.