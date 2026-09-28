Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
Linea describes itself as a Layer 2 network built to strengthen Ethereum and the broader ETH economy rather than compete with Ethereum as an alternative base layer. (Source: Linea: The L2 Where Ethereum Wins, Linea is Ethereum)
(b) Operational priorities
The public materials emphasize ETH-aligned economics, ecosystem growth, security hardening, and long-term funding for builders, public goods, and Ethereum R&D through the Ecosystem Fund and related grants programs. (Source: LINEA: Tokenomics, Linea Consortium (LC): The non-profit guiding Linea, Linea Security)
(c) High-level project overview
Linea is presented as an Ethereum-equivalent zkEVM rollup with a dual-layer architecture that separates consensus from execution. Its public deployment posts transaction data to Ethereum through EIP-4844 blobs and finalizes state through rollup and verifier contracts after proofs are submitted by the coordinator. (Source: How Linea Works, Linea Core Components, Linea Data Availability and Finalization)
(d) Primary token functions
The LINEA token is described as an economic coordination tool used to reward real usage, bootstrap aligned builders and applications, and fund ecosystem growth and Ethereum public goods. LINEA is not the gas token, carries no onchain governance rights, and does not function as a utility-access token in the white paper. (Source: LINEA: Tokenomics, Linea MiCA White Paper)
(e) Control surface reliance
Linea operates without a DAO or tokenholder governance. Strategic token emissions, grants, incentives, treasury allocation, and token-distribution oversight are instead routed through the Linea Consortium and its board, while the Linea Association helps execute consortium decisions, including the community airdrop. The alpha-mainnet materials also described an initial security council for urgent issues during the earlier decentralization path. (Source: LINEA: Tokenomics, Linea Consortium (LC): The non-profit guiding Linea, Linea Association: Building the L2 where Ethereum wins, Linea Completes its Alpha Mainnet Launch)
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the: (a) full names, (b) official titles, (c) and prior experience of key team members. For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Full Name
Entity
Official Title
Prior Experience
Declan Fox Meet the Linea Consortium
Labs/DevCo
Head of Linea; the MiCA white paper also lists him as a director of Linea Consortium Limited. Meet the Linea Consortium Linea MiCA White Paper
Previously Senior Product Manager for Consensys Rollups; before Consensys, he built Ethereum dapps including a tokenization engine for real-world assets. Meet the Linea Consortium
Jerry Szustakowski Linea MiCA White Paper
Foundation
President of the Linea Association board. Linea MiCA White Paper
Not publicly disclosed.
Craig Pascoe Linea MiCA White Paper
Foundation
Member of the Linea Association board. Linea MiCA White Paper
Not publicly disclosed.
Oliver Bell Linea MiCA White Paper
Foundation
Member of the Linea Association board. Linea MiCA White Paper
Not publicly disclosed.
Linea has no DAO or tokenholder-governance body. LINEA: Tokenomics Linea MiCA White Paper
DAO/Onchain Governance
Not applicable.
Not applicable.
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List onchain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., onchain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
Linea operates no DAO, so no DAO holds intellectual property. The publicly described structure routes governance and control through the Linea Consortium, with the Linea Association executing Consortium decisions and Consensys Software Inc. acting as the development corporation, and the white paper states that the token confers no enforceable rights against the issuer or third parties. None of those documents identifies a codebase, repository, trademark or brand owned or controlled by a DAO, and Linea has published no licence terms attaching to a DAO-held asset. (Source: LINEA: Tokenomics, Linea MiCA White Paper, Linea Consortium (LC): The non-profit guiding Linea)
(b) Contract/admin powers
Linea has no DAO, and the LINEA token carries no onchain governance rights. Governance and control functions are routed through the Linea Consortium. The LC board is described as responsible for protocol strategy, treasury allocation, token-distribution oversight, and advisory-committee appointments. Under the public charter, major actions such as dissolution, bylaw amendments, annual-budget approval, indebtedness above $2,000,000, and transactions involving more than 5% of treasury assets require at least a two-thirds vote of directors present plus the affirmative vote of the Chair. The MiCA white paper identifies the governing entity as Linea Consortium Limited, registered in Delaware on August 15, 2025 under file no. 10297874, at 850 New Burton Road, Suite 201, Dover, DE 19904, states that its business activity consists of the governance of the protocol of the Token, and names its directors as Joseph Lubin, Declan Fox, Nick Johnson, Sreeram Kannan and Cyprian Grau. (Source: LINEA: Tokenomics, Linea Consortium (LC): The non-profit guiding Linea, Linea Consortium By-Laws, Linea MiCA White Paper)
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
Linea has no locking or staking mechanism that grants additional governance rights to LINEA holders. The LINEA token carries no onchain governance rights. (Source: LINEA: Tokenomics, Linea MiCA White Paper)
(d) Value accrual & holder rights
The white paper says the token does not confer enforceable rights against the issuer or third parties and carries no governance, revenue, cash-flow, or special-access rights. (Source: Linea MiCA White Paper)
(e) Dissolution authority
For the publicly described consortium wrapper, the charter states that liquidating, dissolving, or winding up the corporation requires the requisite-director approval threshold described above. Linea has not publicly disclosed a separate DAO dissolution process, and there is no DAO to dissolve. (Source: Linea Consortium By-Laws)
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
The Linea Association is a Swiss not-for-profit organization. The MiCA white paper states that it was established under the laws of Switzerland on or around May 13, 2024, gives its registered address as Bahnhofstrasse 7, 6300 Zug, Switzerland, describes it as the ecosystem entity supporting distribution of the Token to past users and builders of the network and contributing to development and governance, and records that all of its activity must align with its not-for-profit purpose. (Source: Linea Association: Building the L2 where Ethereum wins, Linea MiCA White Paper)
(b) IP ownership & control
The Linea Association is described as a Swiss non-profit that helps execute decisions made by the Linea Consortium, including the community airdrop, and that applies Consortium treasury resources to operational, legal, governance, grants, hackathon and community initiatives. Those materials describe a funding and execution role rather than an ownership one: no repository, trademark, brand or licensed asset is attributed to the Association, and no subsidiary of the Association is disclosed. The white paper instead describes the protocol as developed primarily by Consensys Software Inc., its affiliates and service providers, and Linea has published no intellectual-property assignment or licence naming the Association. (Source: Linea Association: Building the L2 where Ethereum wins, Linea MiCA White Paper, LINEA: Tokenomics)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
The Association helps execute decisions made by the Linea Consortium, including the community airdrop. Association resources received from the Consortium treasury support operational, legal, governance, grants, hackathons, and community initiatives. Linea has not publicly disclosed a fuller breakdown of the Association's powers. (Source: Linea Association: Building the L2 where Ethereum wins, Linea MiCA White Paper)
(d) Powers over DevCo
The Linea Association is described as executing decisions made by the Linea Consortium rather than as directing the development corporation, and it is the Consortium board that the public charter vests with protocol strategy, treasury allocation, token-distribution oversight and advisory-committee appointments. Neither the Association’s page, the Consortium materials nor the white paper describes any shareholding, board seat, appointment right, contractual right, reserved matter or funding condition through which the Association directs or vetoes decision-making at Consensys Software Inc., and no such control is publicly disclosed. (Source: Linea Association: Building the L2 where Ethereum wins, Linea Consortium (LC): The non-profit guiding Linea, Linea Consortium By-Laws, Linea MiCA White Paper)
(e) Contract/admin powers
The Association’s publicly described role is administrative and funding-related, executing Consortium decisions such as the community airdrop and deploying Consortium treasury resources, rather than contract-level. No public source assigns the Linea Association a pause authority, an upgrade authority or a governance-executor role over Linea contracts, and none states a multisig composition, veto, majority or super-majority threshold by which it could exercise one. The voting thresholds that are published, at least a two-thirds vote of directors present plus the affirmative vote of the Chair, belong to the Linea Consortium board and govern corporate actions of the Consortium rather than protocol contracts. (Source: Linea Association: Building the L2 where Ethereum wins, Linea Consortium By-Laws, Linea Consortium (LC): The non-profit guiding Linea)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Two funding channels into the Association are disclosed. The MiCA white paper states that in 2025 the Association received a capital contribution of over 500,000 USD from Consensys Software to cover operational expenses, and that around the time the Token began to be distributed it received approximately 3 million USDC, 900,000 USD and over 13 billion LINEA from Linea Consortium Limited pursuant to a services agreement, for the purpose of paying operational expenses and financing partnerships and grants that benefit the network. The same document reports total operating expenses since registration of around 3.86 million USD as of September 10, 2025, covering legal costs, service providers, research and development and human capital, and states that the Association has no outstanding liabilities, debts or financial commitments. No mechanism directing protocol fees or revenue to the Association, and no compensation or revenue share payable to its members, is disclosed beyond that services agreement. (Source: Linea MiCA White Paper, Linea Association: Building the L2 where Ethereum wins)
Primary Dev Co
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
The white paper identifies Consensys Software Inc. as the Development Corporation and a service provider for the project, and gives its business address as 5049 Edwards Ranch Road, Fort Worth, Texas 76109, United States of America. The same schedule lists Autonomous Limited, of Trinity Chambers, P.O. Box 4301, Road Town, Tortola, BVI, as a further service provider. Linea has not published a state of incorporation for Consensys Software Inc. (Source: Linea MiCA White Paper)
(b) IP ownership & control
The white paper identifies Consensys Software Inc. as the Development Corporation and says the protocol has been developed primarily by Consensys Software Inc. together with its affiliates and service providers, with resources deployed to research and development, infrastructure operations, audits and ecosystem integrations. Those materials describe the development relationship rather than the ownership of any asset: no repository, trademark, brand or licence is attributed to Consensys Software Inc. in Linea’s published documents, and no subsidiary structure is disclosed. Linea has published no intellectual-property assignment or licence covering the Linea codebase or brand. (Source: Linea MiCA White Paper, LINEA: Tokenomics)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
The public tokenomics materials say Consensys Software retains 15% of LINEA supply subject to a five-year lockup, and the white paper says Consensys Software holds 10,801,498,500 tokens that it will not dispose of until August 26, 2030. Linea has not publicly disclosed a broader admin-power schedule beyond those token-retention disclosures. (Source: LINEA: Tokenomics, Linea MiCA White Paper)
(d) Powers over Foundation
Two indirect channels are disclosed, and no direct one. First, the MiCA white paper names Declan Fox as a director of Linea Consortium Limited, and Linea’s own consortium post identifies the same person as Head of Linea at Consensys, so the DevCo’s Linea lead sits on the board of the entity whose business activity is the governance of the protocol and which funds the Association under a services agreement. Second, the white paper records that Consensys Software made a capital contribution of over 500,000 USD to the Association in 2025 to cover operational expenses. Governance decisions themselves are taken by the Consortium board, whose charter reserves dissolution, bylaw amendments, annual-budget approval, indebtedness above $2,000,000 and transactions involving more than 5% of treasury assets to at least a two-thirds vote of directors present plus the affirmative vote of the Chair, with the Association executing what that board decides. Beyond the shared director and that contribution, no shareholding, appointment right, veto or reserved matter through which Consensys Software Inc. directs or vetoes decision-making at the Linea Association is publicly disclosed. (Source: Linea MiCA White Paper, Meet the Linea Consortium, Linea Association: Building the L2 where Ethereum wins, Linea Consortium (LC): The non-profit guiding Linea, Linea Consortium By-Laws)
(e) Contract/admin powers
What is published about Consensys Software Inc. is token retention rather than contract control: the tokenomics materials say it retains 15% of LINEA supply subject to a five-year lockup, and the white paper says it holds 10,801,498,500 tokens that it will not dispose of until August 26, 2030. No public source assigns Consensys Software Inc. a pause authority, an upgrade authority or a governance-executor role over Linea contracts, and none states a multisig composition, veto, majority or super-majority threshold by which it could exercise one. (Source: LINEA: Tokenomics, Linea MiCA White Paper)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The white paper says the protocol has been developed primarily by Consensys Software Inc. and its affiliates and service providers, with resources deployed to research and development, infrastructure operations, audits, and ecosystem integrations. Consensys Software holds 10,801,498,500 Tokens, 15% of supply, which it will not dispose of until August 26, 2030, and the public tokenomics materials say that locked treasury allocation may be deployed within the ecosystem as liquidity or staking capital during the lock period. The disclosed cash flow runs toward the ecosystem rather than back to the DevCo: the white paper records a capital contribution of over 500,000 USD from Consensys Software to the Linea Association in 2025, and discloses no protocol fee share, revenue share, service fee or token distribution payable from protocol-controlled resources or treasury assets to Consensys Software Inc., its equityholders or its contributors. (Source: Linea MiCA White Paper, LINEA: Tokenomics)
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Disclose launch and initial supply details in a single initial allocation schedule covering the token's launch.
- (a) Launch supply totals — The total number of tokens issued at launch, the total number of tokens locked at launch or the total number of tokens unlocked at launch.
- (b) Recipient categories & use of funds — The recipient categories with brief explanations as to how the category will use the tokens so an auditor can distinguish each bucket.
- (c) Initial price per token (if applicable) — The initial price per token at TGE. If the token launched via a liquidity bootstrapping mechanism, auction, or other price-discovery process rather than a fixed offering price, describe that mechanism and the final market set price instead. If no fixed price was set, state so.
- (d) Ticker / market symbol — The ticker/market symbol.
- (e) Total supply & supply regime — The total supply and whether the supply is fixed (if not explain inflation rate or deflation rate).
- (f) Initial vesting / release schedules — The initial vesting/release schedules (identify which categories/recipients are subject to vesting and the high-level timing logic).
(a) Launch supply totals
72,009,990,000 LINEA were minted at genesis. Approximately 22% of total supply, or 15.8 billion LINEA, was circulating at TGE, and the remaining categories are locked or vest over time. (Source: LINEA: Tokenomics, Linea MiCA White Paper)
(b) Recipient categories & use of funds
The allocation is 10% for early users and contributors, 75% for the Ecosystem Fund, and 15% for the Consensys treasury. The early-user bucket supports the airdrop, the builder tranche supports strategic builders and communities, the Ecosystem Fund supports ecosystem activation, liquidity, future airdrops, public goods, Ethereum R&D, and long-term growth, and the Consensys treasury supports protocol health and alignment. (Source: LINEA: Tokenomics, Linea is Ethereum, Linea MiCA White Paper)
(c) Initial price per token (if applicable)
Linea set no fixed token offering price. The token launch was prepared for admission to trading rather than a public offering. (Source: Linea MiCA White Paper)
(d) Ticker / market symbol
The native token is LINEA. (Source: LINEA: Tokenomics, LINEA: The Token to Power Ethereum’s Second Decade)
(e) Total supply & supply regime
72,009,990,000 LINEA were minted at genesis, and no mechanism for minting beyond that fixed initial total is provided for. (Source: Linea MiCA White Paper, LINEA: Tokenomics)
(f) Initial vesting / release schedules
The tokenomics disclosure say 9% for early users is fully unlocked at TGE, 1% for strategic builders is fully unlocked at TGE, roughly 22% of supply circulates at TGE, the Ecosystem Fund follows a decaying 10-year emissions schedule with early activation uses in the first 12-18 months, and the 15% Consensys treasury is non-transferable for five years. The white paper gives the Consensys lock end date as August 26, 2030. (Source: LINEA: Tokenomics, Linea MiCA White Paper)
Airdrop Process
Address each of the following sub-items based on the project's airdrop status. If a sub-item does not apply to the project's situation, state that explicitly.
- (a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop — If the project has planned but not yet airdropped, commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and provide it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed. Additionally, generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (b) Executed airdrop — If the project has already airdropped, point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count. Additionally, clearly state covered user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (c) No airdrop planned or conducted — If the project does not plan to conduct an airdrop for TGE and has never conducted one, state so plainly (e.g., "We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one").
Planned but not yet executed airdrop
Not applicable to a future distribution, though the claim window for the executed one remains open. Both airdrop segments are fully unlocked at the token generation event rather than vested, so no tranche is held back for later release; what remains open is the eligibility-claim window, which opened on September 10, 2025 and closes on December 9, 2025 at 23:59 UTC, during which already-determined allocations may be claimed. Linea has announced no additional airdrop beyond this one, so there is no further recipient wallet list to commit to publishing and no prospective target segment or allocation method to describe. (Source: LINEA: Tokenomics, LINEA: The Token to Power Ethereum's Second Decade)
Executed airdrop
This is the applicable branch. The LINEA distribution allocates 10% of the genesis supply against pre-existing activity, with 9% of supply to early users and 1% of supply to strategic builders, both fully unlocked at the token generation event, and the Linea Association distributes it.
Per-address source. No per-address source has been published. Eligibility is exposed only through a connected-wallet checker in the claim interface, which returns a single wallet's own allocation to the person holding that wallet and does not expose the recipient set; Linea has published no CSV, TSV or JSON allocation file, no Dune table, no full Merkle dump, no GitHub repository file embedding per-address allocations, and no RPC endpoint exposing claim or amount data. The published record therefore establishes the size of each segment as a share of supply and the inputs used to rank participants, but does not allow the recipient list or any individual allocation to be reconstructed from public data.
Covered user segments and allocation method. Two segments were covered under an activity-based method. Early users, meaning community members who transacted on Linea before the snapshot, receive 9% of supply; strategic builders, meaning teams that deployed and operated applications on the network, receive 1% of supply. The allocation method combines LXP, the experience-point record Linea maintained for participation in its campaign programs, with onchain metrics drawn from actual network activity, a pairing Linea describes as intended to recognize authentic usage and ecosystem participation. Linea has not published the weighting between LXP and the onchain metrics, or the formula converting a participant's score into a LINEA amount. (Source: LINEA: Tokenomics, LINEA: The Token to Power Ethereum's Second Decade, Linea Association: Building the L2 where Ethereum wins, Linea MiCA White Paper)
No airdrop planned or conducted
Not applicable, because an airdrop was conducted. Linea executed the 10%-of-supply distribution described above, so the project cannot state that it has never conducted one. (Source: LINEA: Tokenomics)
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes.
If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
Linea has not publicly disclosed any market maker agreement, including no market maker counterparty, no token allocation or loan committed to a market maker, no agreement term, and no agreement structure. (Source: LINEA: Tokenomics)
- Market Maker Name: Linea has not publicly disclosed the name of any market maker engaged in respect of the token. LINEA: Tokenomics
- Token Allocation Committed: Linea has not publicly disclosed any token allocation or loan to a market maker. LINEA: Tokenomics
- Term Duration: Linea has not publicly disclosed any market maker agreement term. LINEA: Tokenomics
- Structure Name: Linea has not publicly disclosed any market maker agreement structure. LINEA: Tokenomics
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
LINEA trades on numerous centralized and decentralized venues, and the Linea Association has published no listing agreement with any of them. The Association's MiCA white paper states under item E.33, Trading platforms name, that "The trading on all MiCAR-compliant trading platforms is sought", records "Not applicable" for the market identifier code at item E.34, and states at item E.35 that access "depends on the trading platform listing the asset" — that is, no specific venue is contracted and admission is sought generally. No LINEA allocation to an exchange appears in the published tokenomics, and trading at every venue is organic rather than contracted. Where an exchange has published its own listing terms, those terms are set out below. (Source: Linea MiCA White Paper, LINEA: Tokenomics, Binance launches Linea (LINEA) on HODLer Airdrops)
- Exchange Name: Binance, deposits from September 9, 2025 14:00 UTC and spot trading from September 10, 2025 16:00 UTC against the USDT, USDC, BNB, FDUSD and TRY pairs, with the Seed Tag applied. Binance launches Linea (LINEA) on HODLer Airdrops
- Token Allocation Committed: None committed by the Association for the listing itself. Binance separately ran its own HODLer Airdrops program distributing 720,099,900 LINEA, equal to 1% of maximum supply, to users who held BNB in Simple Earn products between August 25 and August 28, 2025; that allocation was paid to Binance users rather than supplied to the exchange as listing consideration. Binance launches Linea (LINEA) on HODLer Airdrops
- Term Duration: Not applicable to the listing, which is open-ended organic trading with no lockup disclosed by either party. The only dated term is the HODLer Airdrops qualification window of August 25 to August 28, 2025, which closed before trading opened.
- Native Token Listing Fees: Not disclosed. Neither the Association nor Binance has published a native-token listing fee for LINEA, or any amount, recipient, vesting or lock term tied to the listing.
- Exchange Name: All other centralized venues listing LINEA, and all decentralized pools quoting it.
- Token Allocation Committed: None. The Association has committed no LINEA allocation for listing at any other venue; the decentralized pools quoting LINEA are permissionless and are created and funded by third-party liquidity providers.
- Term Duration: Not applicable. The Association has entered into no listing lockup, liquidity program or incentive program with any other venue, so no term exists to state.
- Native Token Listing Fees: None. The Association has paid no native-token listing fee to any other venue, and has disclosed no amount, recipient, vesting or lock term tied to any listing. (Source: Linea MiCA White Paper, Binance launches Linea (LINEA) on HODLer Airdrops)
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.)
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year)
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply)
- (e) Vesting schedule
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
- Series Name: Linea conducted no prior token sale, so no series name exists. Linea MiCA White Paper
- Investment Vehicle: Linea used no investment vehicle, because the launch was an admission to trading accompanied by an airdrop rather than a public offering and no LINEA tokens were allocated or sold to employees or investors. Linea MiCA White Paper
- Date Of Sale: Not publicly disclosed.
- Number of tokens sold: Not publicly disclosed.
- Vesting Schedule: Not publicly disclosed. (Source: Linea MiCA White Paper, LINEA: Tokenomics)
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References (optional) — References (optional): link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
No exploit of the Linea protocol, the Linea bridge, or the LINEA token contract has been publicly reported as of 2026-09-28. One ecosystem incident on the network has been publicly reported: on 2024-06-02 the third-party decentralised exchange Velocore, deployed on Linea, was exploited, and Linea's operators paused the network sequencer in response. (Source: Linea Security, Consensys' Linea Briefly Halts Block Production After $6.8 Million Velocore DEX Exploit)
(b) Exploit vector summary
There is no exploit vector affecting the Linea protocol or the LINEA token to report. In the Velocore incident the vector was a vulnerability in Velocore's own Balancer-style constant-product market maker pool contract, not in Linea's rollup, bridge, or token contracts; Linea stated at the time that the network remained secure and that only a third-party application was affected. (Source: Consensys' Linea Briefly Halts Block Production After $6.8 Million Velocore DEX Exploit)
(c) Quantified impact
No loss of Linea protocol funds, bridge funds, or LINEA tokens has been publicly reported. The Velocore exploit cost that third-party protocol approximately $6.8 million in ether, and Linea network users were additionally affected by an interruption of roughly one hour in block production. (Source: Consensys' Linea Briefly Halts Block Production After $6.8 Million Velocore DEX Exploit)
(d) Remediation/response taken
Linea's operators paused block production between blocks 5081800 and 5081801, censored the attacker's addresses to stop further bridging and selling, and resumed the sequencer after approximately one hour. Velocore identified the root cause, disabled the vulnerable functions while leaving withdrawals open, and committed to reimbursing affected users. Linea's standing controls against protocol-level incidents are described in its published security materials: an initial security council, external audits, a bug bounty programme, and bridge monitoring. (Source: Consensys' Linea Briefly Halts Block Production After $6.8 Million Velocore DEX Exploit, Linea Security)
(e) Current status
Resolved. Block production resumed after the pause and the network has operated normally since; the Velocore matter was handled by that project's own team. No Linea protocol-level incident is open, under investigation, or in litigation as of 2026-09-28. (Source: Consensys' Linea Briefly Halts Block Production After $6.8 Million Velocore DEX Exploit, Linea Security)
(f) References (optional)
Linea has not published a post-mortem of its own for the Velocore incident. The public record consists of contemporaneous reporting of Linea's statement, and Linea's standing security disclosures. (Source: Consensys' Linea Briefly Halts Block Production After $6.8 Million Velocore DEX Exploit, Linea Security, Linea Completes its Alpha Mainnet Launch)
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
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(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
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Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
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Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
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Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
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(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
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Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
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(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
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Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
Impact of regulatory change on TGE and listings
Evolving regulation could restrict where LINEA can be listed and maintained and where users can reach it. The white paper specifically flags jurisdictional blocking risk for exchanges, wallets, and interfaces, meaning that a regulatory change in a key jurisdiction could cause venues or front-ends to withdraw access rather than merely add conditions to it. Linea has not published a project-specific contingency plan for maintaining listings if such blocking occurs. (Source: Linea MiCA White Paper)
Entity-level regulatory impact
The white paper notes the possibility of compliance misalignment as regulations evolve, which is entity-level exposure: the Linea Consortium and the associated operating entities could face licensing requirements, enforcement, or forced changes to structure or operations if their current posture falls out of step with a changed rule set. Linea has not publicly disclosed a contingency plan for entity restructuring under such change, nor a jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction assessment of which entity would be reached first. (Source: Linea MiCA White Paper, Linea Consortium (LC): The non-profit guiding Linea)
Tokenholder tax treatment
The published tax disclosure states that tokenholder tax treatment depends on the holder's own jurisdiction and that each holder remains responsible for complying with applicable tax laws. Changes in tax rates or law could therefore create additional liabilities for holders. Linea has not published guidance on how specific events — acquisition, disposal, or receipt of ecosystem incentives — are treated in any particular jurisdiction. (Source: Linea MiCA White Paper)
Jurisdictional and user access restrictions
The white paper flags jurisdictional blocking for exchanges, wallets, and interfaces as a live risk, so user access to LINEA and to the network's front-ends is not uniform across jurisdictions and may narrow further. Linea has not published the list of jurisdictions currently restricted, the screening mechanism applied, or whether restrictions attach to the protocol itself or only to the interfaces and venues that reach it. (Source: Linea MiCA White Paper)
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
Bugs and design flaws
Linea depends on zk-proof infrastructure, rollup finalization contracts, Ethereum data availability, and bridge-related components, and a defect in any of them could cause loss of funds or halt the chain. The documentation states that the public network posts transaction data to Ethereum via EIP-4844 blobs and requires rollup and verifier contracts for finalization, so a fault in the prover, the verifier contract, or the data-availability path would prevent correct finalization. Bridge components are a further exposure, since bridge contracts hold user assets. The white paper states that not all parts of the technology used can be guaranteed to have been audited, which leaves residual implementation and integration risk on exactly these surfaces. (Source: Linea Data Availability and Finalization, Linea Security, Linea MiCA White Paper)
Security measures and their limitations
The published security materials state that Linea relies on validity proofs, multiple client implementations, audits, bug bounties, bridge monitoring, and formal verification. The limitation is disclosed in the white paper itself: not all parts of the technology used can be guaranteed to have been audited. Audits and formal verification cover the components submitted to them and the properties specified, and do not detect defects in unaudited integrations, in dependencies, or in changes made after review; bug bounties and bridge monitoring are detective rather than preventative and depend on a researcher or monitor observing the problem before it is exploited. (Source: Linea Security, Linea MiCA White Paper)
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
Critical economic assumptions
The tokenomics model depends on network usage. Fee flows are tied to ETH burns and LINEA buy-and-burn mechanics, so the deflationary pressure that supports the token's economic design only operates at volume; if network usage falls, the burn mechanism weakens and the supply side is not offset. The white paper additionally flags token concentration as a relevant risk, meaning that the distribution itself may not be wide enough for the incentive design to function as intended, and flags ecosystem incentive misalignment — that is, the risk that incentive programs attract activity that does not persist once the incentive ends. (Source: LINEA: Tokenomics, Linea MiCA White Paper)
Governance control over monetary policy and rewards
Governance control is concentrated rather than tokenholder-directed. Token distribution is steered through a large ecosystem treasury overseen by the Consortium rather than by tokenholder voting, so grant, incentive, and allocation decisions remain governance-sensitive even though no DAO exists. Holders therefore have no vote over how treasury tokens are released or how incentive programs are sized, and the white paper flags governance deadlock as a further risk — the Consortium failing to reach a decision is itself a disclosed failure mode. (Source: LINEA: Tokenomics, Linea Consortium (LC): The non-profit guiding Linea, Linea MiCA White Paper)
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers.