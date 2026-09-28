Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?

Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?

Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?

Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?

Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?

Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?

Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?

Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?

(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

Impact of regulatory change on TGE and listings

Evolving regulation could restrict where LINEA can be listed and maintained and where users can reach it. The white paper specifically flags jurisdictional blocking risk for exchanges, wallets, and interfaces, meaning that a regulatory change in a key jurisdiction could cause venues or front-ends to withdraw access rather than merely add conditions to it. Linea has not published a project-specific contingency plan for maintaining listings if such blocking occurs. (Source: Linea MiCA White Paper)

Entity-level regulatory impact

The white paper notes the possibility of compliance misalignment as regulations evolve, which is entity-level exposure: the Linea Consortium and the associated operating entities could face licensing requirements, enforcement, or forced changes to structure or operations if their current posture falls out of step with a changed rule set. Linea has not publicly disclosed a contingency plan for entity restructuring under such change, nor a jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction assessment of which entity would be reached first. (Source: Linea MiCA White Paper, Linea Consortium (LC): The non-profit guiding Linea)

Tokenholder tax treatment

The published tax disclosure states that tokenholder tax treatment depends on the holder's own jurisdiction and that each holder remains responsible for complying with applicable tax laws. Changes in tax rates or law could therefore create additional liabilities for holders. Linea has not published guidance on how specific events — acquisition, disposal, or receipt of ecosystem incentives — are treated in any particular jurisdiction. (Source: Linea MiCA White Paper)

Jurisdictional and user access restrictions

The white paper flags jurisdictional blocking for exchanges, wallets, and interfaces as a live risk, so user access to LINEA and to the network's front-ends is not uniform across jurisdictions and may narrow further. Linea has not published the list of jurisdictions currently restricted, the screening mechanism applied, or whether restrictions attach to the protocol itself or only to the interfaces and venues that reach it. (Source: Linea MiCA White Paper)

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

Bugs and design flaws

Linea depends on zk-proof infrastructure, rollup finalization contracts, Ethereum data availability, and bridge-related components, and a defect in any of them could cause loss of funds or halt the chain. The documentation states that the public network posts transaction data to Ethereum via EIP-4844 blobs and requires rollup and verifier contracts for finalization, so a fault in the prover, the verifier contract, or the data-availability path would prevent correct finalization. Bridge components are a further exposure, since bridge contracts hold user assets. The white paper states that not all parts of the technology used can be guaranteed to have been audited, which leaves residual implementation and integration risk on exactly these surfaces. (Source: Linea Data Availability and Finalization, Linea Security, Linea MiCA White Paper)

Security measures and their limitations

The published security materials state that Linea relies on validity proofs, multiple client implementations, audits, bug bounties, bridge monitoring, and formal verification. The limitation is disclosed in the white paper itself: not all parts of the technology used can be guaranteed to have been audited. Audits and formal verification cover the components submitted to them and the properties specified, and do not detect defects in unaudited integrations, in dependencies, or in changes made after review; bug bounties and bridge monitoring are detective rather than preventative and depend on a researcher or monitor observing the problem before it is exploited. (Source: Linea Security, Linea MiCA White Paper)

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

Critical economic assumptions

The tokenomics model depends on network usage. Fee flows are tied to ETH burns and LINEA buy-and-burn mechanics, so the deflationary pressure that supports the token's economic design only operates at volume; if network usage falls, the burn mechanism weakens and the supply side is not offset. The white paper additionally flags token concentration as a relevant risk, meaning that the distribution itself may not be wide enough for the incentive design to function as intended, and flags ecosystem incentive misalignment — that is, the risk that incentive programs attract activity that does not persist once the incentive ends. (Source: LINEA: Tokenomics, Linea MiCA White Paper)

Governance control over monetary policy and rewards

Governance control is concentrated rather than tokenholder-directed. Token distribution is steered through a large ecosystem treasury overseen by the Consortium rather than by tokenholder voting, so grant, incentive, and allocation decisions remain governance-sensitive even though no DAO exists. Holders therefore have no vote over how treasury tokens are released or how incentive programs are sized, and the white paper flags governance deadlock as a further risk — the Consortium failing to reach a decision is itself a disclosed failure mode. (Source: LINEA: Tokenomics, Linea Consortium (LC): The non-profit guiding Linea, Linea MiCA White Paper)