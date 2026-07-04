Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
Laso Finance addresses the difficulty crypto holders face when converting digital assets into everyday spending power. It provides wallet-funded access to prepaid cards, gift cards, and debit-card payouts without requiring a traditional bank account or credit check, while applying transaction monitoring and other compliance controls.
(b) Operational priorities
The project has been generating revenue since inception based off providing a catalogue of reliable prepaid cards and gift-cards. Additionally over the last year, Laso Finance has developed an operating API for AI agents using x402 and MPP payment flows.
On July 4th, 2026, Laso Finance completed the $LASO ICO on MetaDAO. This established a $1M Solana USDC treasury that is controlled by $LASO holders. Business objectives are proposed by holders and traded on to establish the direction the company takes. The team receives up to $50,000 per month from the treasury to fund operations.
(c) High-level project overview
Users connect or create a wallet, deposit supported cryptocurrencies or stablecoins across a range of supported networks, and use those funds to obtain prepaid cards, purchase gift cards, or send funds to eligible debit cards. Laso also exposes payment-gated API endpoints that allow AI agents to purchase these products using USDC.
(d) Primary token functions
$LASO was launched in July 2026 through MetaDAO as an ownership token connected to Laso Finance's market-governed organization. Decision markets oversee larger spending decisions and new token issuance, and the legal structure is intended to align tokenholders and the operating team through oversight of intellectual property and revenue. $LASO token gives ownership claims for holders to the projects treasury.
(e) Control surface reliance
Laso Finance is a market-governed organization using the LASO token and MetaDAO decision markets. The operating team may use a standing monthly budget of up to $50,000, while larger treasury expenditures, new token issuance, and other governance-controlled actions require approval through the MetaDAO proposal and decision-market process.
For the first three months following the fundraise, community proposals are restricted, meaning community members cannot use governance to materially affect matters such as buybacks, liquidation, or reductions in the team’s spending allowance during that period. MetaDAO may shorten this restriction at its discretion. After the restriction expires or is removed, eligible community proposals may proceed under the DAO’s applicable proposal-staking, market, and approval parameters.
The project currently relies on MetaDAO’s governance contracts, decision-market infrastructure, and related control surfaces for major governance decisions. Because MetaDAO remains in beta, the MetaDAO team presently retains an emergency override intended only for extreme circumstances affecting the safe or correct operation of the governance system. MetaDAO has stated that this authority has not been used and is expected to be removed as the system matures, although no fixed removal date has been announced. Accordingly, the governance structure is expected to evolve through the expiration of the initial community-proposal restriction and the eventual removal or decentralization of MetaDAO’s emergency override.
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the:
- (a) full names,
- (b) official titles,
- (c) and prior experience of key team members.
For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Labs / DevCo
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Hunter Monk
Founder
His background includes software engineering and product development, prior work at Meta in Virtual Reality Labs, Swift/iOS and augmented-reality contract work, and earlier products including Tavern.fm, Compose.art, Timelock, and Two Squared. Developed and exited LiberEX.
Daniel Kelly
Marketing and UX
Comprehensive background in blockchain industry in community management and Customer Experience. Built and managed communities for 80+ projects going through ICO, raising in excess of $300 mln. Managed the EMEA timezone for Exodus Wallet in Customer Experience, using customer data and feedback to drive product level changes.
Foundation
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
N/A
N/A
N/A
DAO / Onchain Governance
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Hunter Monk
Founder
His background includes software engineering and product development, prior work at Meta in Virtual Reality Labs, Swift/iOS and augmented-reality contract work, and earlier products including Tavern.fm, Compose.art, Timelock, and Two Squared. Developed and exited LiberEX.
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so for each sub question. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d). Address the lettered items below.
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements — If any, describe the current governance rights of tokenholders and any presently operative rights or arrangements relating to treasury actions, fee-routing, rewards, buybacks, or other protocol-controlled resources. If none, state that explicitly.
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
- (f) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., on-chain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
The DAO does not directly own any intellectual property. Laso Finance LLC owns the project’s intellectual property, including: (i) the Laso Finance and LASO names, logos, trademarks, and related brand assets; (ii) the laso.finance domain and associated websites; (iii) the Laso web and mobile applications, APIs, backend services, source code, documentation, databases, and other proprietary software; and (iv) Laso-controlled social-media accounts and other digital properties.
As provided in the Formation Agreement referenced in Section 3d, any sale, transfer, license, assignment, or other material disposition of this intellectual property is subject to the applicable MetaDAO governance process. LASO tokenholders do not individually own the intellectual property or hold a direct legal claim to it.
(b) Contract/admin powers
Larger expenditures, board level decision making and new token issuance require approval through decision markets facilitated by MetaDAO voting system.
Team sponsored proposals have a negative threshold (-3%), meaning they require slightly less market confidence to pass. The rationale is that teams generally have better context on what’s good for their project.
Non-team sponsored proposals have a positive threshold (3%), making it slightly harder for external proposals to pass than to fail. This provides a conservative default for permissionless governance.
MetaDAO presently retains an emergency override while its governance system remains in beta. The override is exercisable by the MetaDAO team, not unilaterally by Laso Finance, and is intended only for extreme circumstances such as an exploit, oracle failure, market manipulation, or another event that threatens correct or safe operation of the governance system. MetaDAO states that this authority has not been used and is expected to be removed as the system matures.
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
$LASO does not grant additional governance, economic, voting, or distribution rights merely because tokens are locked or staked. Any tokens subject to a team performance package or other contractual lockup remain non-transferable until the applicable conditions are satisfied and cannot be staked to activate governance proposals while locked.
After unlocking, $LASO tokens have the same rights as other circulating $LASO tokens. Holders may stake unlocked tokens to help a proposal reach the threshold required to open a MetaDAO decision market. This staking serves only as an anti-spam mechanism: it does not create voting power, yield, preferential distributions, or enhanced ownership rights; there is no slashing risk or continuing lockup, and the tokens are returned after the proposal goes live.
Governance outcomes are determined through MetaDAO decision markets based on the market-implied effect of a proposal on $LASO’s value, rather than through token-weighted voting.
(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements
$LASO is an ownership token within MetaDAO's decision-market framework. Token holders can make a proposal at any time.
LASO tokenholders participate in market-based governance rather than one-token-one-vote governance. Anyone may submit an eligible proposal, subject to MetaDAO’s proposal-staking and activation requirements. Participants then trade in conditional pass and fail markets. A qualifying proposal is approved when the market indicates that passage is expected to increase LASO’s value, according to the DAO’s configured parameters.
Governance-controlled matters include treasury expenditures above the team’s monthly allowance, issuance of additional LASO tokens, token metadata, treasury liquidity, and actions involving the project IP covered by the Formation Agreement. Tokenholders do not receive equity, dividends, or a direct pro-rata legal interest in Laso Finance LLC or its property merely by holding LASO.
Laso’s platform revenue is calculated daily and swept in USDC from the operating revenue wallet to the publicly visible on-chain LASO treasury. The sweep may be initiated early by an authorized Laso administrator and otherwise runs automatically at approximately 9:15 p.m. Central Time. Once transferred, those funds form part of the governance-controlled treasury. LASO holders therefore have an indirect economic interest in how accumulated treasury value is deployed through governance, but no automatic redemption, distribution, dividend, or individual withdrawal right. Any buyback, distribution, reinvestment, expenditure, or dissolution-related disposition must occur through the applicable governance and legal process.
(e) Control surface reliance
$LASO is intended to operate as a MetaDAO ownership token. The project’s principal control surfaces, including its market-governed treasury, token mint authority, and key project intellectual property, are subject to MetaDAO’s decision-market governance framework and the project’s associated legal agreements.
The operating team retains authority over ordinary day-to-day activities and expenditures within its approved operating budget. Material actions, including expenditures above that authority, changes to treasury controls, issuance of additional $LASO tokens, disposition of key assets or intellectual property, replacement of operators, and dissolution or distributions to tokenholders, must be authorized through the applicable MetaDAO governance process.
For the first three months following the fundraise, community-sponsored proposals are restricted under the launch terms, limiting the community’s ability to materially affect the project during that initial operating period. After that restriction expires or is removed earlier, governance is expected to become permissionless, subject to MetaDAO’s proposal-staking requirements and decision-market parameters.
The model may evolve through governance-approved changes to operating budgets, proposal parameters, treasury administration, smart-contract versions, or supporting security arrangements. MetaDAO currently retains an emergency override capability for extreme circumstances during the system’s beta stage and states that it expects this capability to be removed as the system matures. Any such evolution is expected to preserve the ownership-token principle that ultimate control of the project’s treasury, mint authority, and key intellectual property rests with market-based governance rather than unilaterally with the operating team.
(f) Dissolution authority
Tokenholders can dissolve the project by proposing and voting to do so.
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If a Foundation does not exist, state so for each sub question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary Foundation can be explained as the entity which is directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional)
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities, and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority).
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly.
(a) Entity
Foundation does not exist.
(b) IP ownership & control
Foundation does not exist.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Foundation does not exist.
(d) Powers over DevCo
Foundation does not exist.
(e) Contract/admin powers
Foundation does not exist.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Foundation does not exist.
Primary DevCo
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly across each sub-question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary DevCo can be explained as the entity which is directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional)
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
The Primary DevCo is Laso Finance LLC, a limited liability company formed under the laws of the State of Texas. Laso Finance LLC is the operating company responsible for developing and operating the Laso platform and supporting the LASO ecosystem.
(b) IP ownership & control
Laso Finance LLC currently owns the project’s intellectual property, including: (i) the Laso Finance and LASO names, logos, trademarks, and related brand assets; (ii) the laso.finance domain and associated websites; (iii) the Laso web application, mobile applications, APIs, backend services, smart-contract code, source code, documentation, databases, and other proprietary software; and (iv) Laso-controlled social-media accounts and other digital properties.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Laso Finance LLC manages the project’s ordinary development and operations and may receive up to $50,000 per month from the DAO treasury under the standing operating allowance. Expenditures exceeding that allowance require approval through MetaDAO’s decision-market governance process.
The DevCo may propose treasury expenditures and changes to the project’s revenue model, fees, incentives, tokenholder rewards, and other economic parameters. Material changes to governance-controlled revenue or reward parameters require approval through MetaDAO governance. Within previously approved parameters and budgets, the DevCo may administer routine pricing, customer promotions, operating expenses, and product-level incentives.
The DevCo cannot unilaterally withdraw additional DAO treasury assets, increase the $50,000 monthly allowance, mint additional LASO tokens, or change governance-controlled token or treasury parameters. Those actions require an eligible on-chain proposal to pass through MetaDAO’s decision-market process. The LASO mint authority and DAO treasury are governance-controlled rather than held unilaterally by Laso Finance LLC.
(d) Powers over Foundation
No foundation exists.
(e) Contract/admin powers
Laso Finance LLC controls and may modify, suspend, or discontinue the off-chain Laso application, APIs, and backend services as necessary for ordinary operations, security, compliance, fraud prevention, or legal requirements.
Laso Finance LLC does not hold unilateral authority to mint LASO tokens or override completed DAO governance decisions. The LASO mint authority and DAO treasury are controlled through the MetaDAO governance structure. Laso Finance LLC does not hold a separate pause or upgrade key for the underlying MetaDAO governance programs; any upgrade or emergency authority over those programs is administered by MetaDAO.
No LASO-specific upgradeable or pausable on-chain program is currently administered by the DevCo.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Under the current economic arrangement, the DAO treasury may direct up to $50,000 per month to Laso Finance LLC under a standing operating allowance. This monthly allowance is the mechanism by which DAO funds are provided to the Primary DevCo for payroll, engineering, infrastructure, compliance, vendor, marketing, and other ordinary operating expenses. The DevCo may use amounts received within that approved operating purpose without obtaining a separate governance approval for each individual expense.
The allowance does not give Laso Finance LLC an unrestricted claim over the remainder of the DAO treasury. Increasing the allowance or directing additional treasury funds to the DevCo requires approval through MetaDAO’s decision-market governance process.
Platform revenue is calculated daily and swept in USDC into the governance-controlled DAO treasury. It is not automatically distributed to Laso Finance LLC or directly paid to tokenholders. Any change to the revenue allocation, tokenholder rewards, buybacks, distributions, or other material economic arrangements must follow the applicable MetaDAO governance process. LASO holders have no automatic dividend, redemption, or pro-rata distribution right unless a specific arrangement is subsequently approved and implemented through governance.
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Ticker
Date
Allocation Category Name
Recipient Type
Allocation %
Allocation Tokens
TGE Unlock %
TGE Unlock Tokens
Cliff Months
Cliff Unlock %
Linear Vesting Months
Cadence Months
Circulating Treatment
Notes on what each category is used for
If applicable: Contract / Wallet address
LASO
7/5/26
ICO / Public Sale
Public / Sale
0.333333333333333
10000000
1
10000000
0
0
0
1
No
MetaDAO futarchy ICO settled at TGE 29 Jun 2026. USD 1,000,000 raised at USD 0.10/token for 10,000,000 LASO = 33.3% of post-burn supply. Fully transferable at TGE, no lockup. A further 3,200,000 unsold ICO tokens were burned 4 Jul 2026 (part of the 10,000,000 total burn) and are excluded here.
holding
LASO
7/5/26
Liquidity Provision
Liquidity
0.0966666666666667
2900000
1
2900000
0
0
0
1
No
Protocol-owned liquidity seeded to the MetaDAO FutarchyAMM and the Meteora AMM pool at TGE. Fully transferable and counted as circulating. On-chain pool balances fluctuate with trading (2,497,870 LASO across both pools at 3 Aug 2026). DAO-held, not insider.
LASO
7/5/26
Team Performance Package
Insiders
0.57
17100000
0
0
24
0
0
1
Conditional
Team performance package. 24-month hard lockup from TGE: no team tokens can unlock before 29 Jun 2028. Thereafter unlocks are price-gated only, in five equal 20% tranches at 2x, 4x, 8x, 16x and 32x the USD 0.10 ICO price (USD 0.20, 0.40, 0.80, 1.60, 3.20). No time-based unlock exists, so TGE unlock, cliff unlock and linear vesting are modelled as zero and circulating treatment is Conditional. A further 6,800,000 team tokens were burned 4 Jul 2026.
LASO
7/5/26
LASO
7/5/26
LASO
7/5/26
LASO
7/5/26
LASO
7/5/26
LASO
7/5/26
LASO
7/5/26
LASO
7/5/26
LASO
7/5/26
LASO
7/5/26
LASO
7/5/26
LASO
7/5/26
Airdrop Process
State the project's airdrop status plainly, and back it up:
- Never conducted and none planned for TGE: state so plainly.
- Planned but not yet executed: state the target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to balance or net position), and commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and providing it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed.
- Already executed: state the covered user segments and the allocation method, and point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count.
Laso Finance has never participated in an airdrop and have no plans to do so in future.
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model).
If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for (b).
Market Maker Name
Token Allocation Committed
Term Duration
Structure Name
None
N/A
N/A
N/A
Exchange Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
Exchange Name
Token Allocation Committed
Term Duration
Native Token Listing Fees
MetaDAO FutarchyAMM - LASO/USDC
2,000,000 LASO and 200,000 USDC committed as protocol-owned liquidity at TGE. The LASO allocation represents approximately 6.67% of the 30,000,000 initial supply.
No lockup or fixed listing term. Protocol-owned liquidity, governed through the LASO DAO.
None. No LASO incentives or native-token listing fees were paid. Ordinary pool trading fees apply.
Meteora - LASO/USDC single-sided liquidity pool
900,000 LASO committed as single-sided protocol-owned liquidity at TGE, representing 3.00% of the 30,000,000 initial supply. No USDC was initially committed to this position.
No lockup or fixed listing term. Protocol-owned liquidity, governed through the LASO DAO.
None. No LASO incentives or native-token listing fees were paid. Ordinary pool trading fees apply.
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name;
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.);
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year);
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply);
- (e) Vesting schedule.
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
Series Name
Investment Instrument
Date Of Sale
Number of tokens sold
Vesting Schedule
$LASO ICO through MetaDAO
Direct Token Sale
June 30 to July 4, 2026
33.33% of 30m tokens
No vesting/lock up for ICO participants. Team allocation is 59.75% and has a 24 month lockup. No team allocation given at start. 20% of team allocation (11.95%) given at token price 2x of ICO. Next 20% given at 4x of ICO price, and so on, up to 32x of ICO price.
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References — Link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of 2026-08-03
(b) Exploit vector summary
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of 2026-08-03
(c) Quantified impact
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of 2026-08-03
(d) Remediation/response taken
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of 2026-08-03
(e) Current status
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of 2026-08-03
(f) References
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of 2026-08-03
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
-
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
-
Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
-
Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
-
Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
-
Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
-
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
-
Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
-
Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
-
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
-
Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
-
Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
Laso Finance operates in a regulated payments and prepaid-access environment and is a FinCEN-registered MSB. Changes in money-transmission, prepaid-access, sanctions, AML, securities, commodities, consumer-protection, privacy, and tax rules could restrict product availability, token distribution, TGE completion, exchange listings, or operations in particular jurisdictions. Regulatory classifications may differ across jurisdictions, and access restrictions may change. Tokenholders are solely responsible for determining their own tax obligations.
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
The platform depends on smart contracts, supported blockchains, wallets, APIs, card and gift-card vendors, payment processors, monitoring providers, and other third parties. Bugs, compromised keys, incorrect transaction handling, chain congestion or reorganization, bridge/oracle failures, vendor outages, fraud, or integration defects could cause losses, delays, incorrect issuance, or service interruption. Laso maintains a public bug-bounty program and implements transaction monitoring and fraud-prevention measures.
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
The raise accepted $1,000,000 after approximately $25.6 million was committed. Risks include allocation concentration, uncertainty around the final post-raise percentages, performance-trigger design, liquidity depth, treasury deployment, large or correlated unlocks, and governance-approved changes to spending or token issuance. Decision markets may reduce unilateral discretion but remain exposed to market manipulation, low participation, parameter design, execution, legal-enforceability, and governance-capture risks.
There was a variable allocation model, including ICO participant tokens, liquidity, and a large team performance package that unlocks over time against token-price performance.
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Laso Finance is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.