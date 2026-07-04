Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so for each sub question. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d). Address the lettered items below.

(a) IP ownership & control

The DAO does not directly own any intellectual property. Laso Finance LLC owns the project’s intellectual property, including: (i) the Laso Finance and LASO names, logos, trademarks, and related brand assets; (ii) the laso.finance domain and associated websites; (iii) the Laso web and mobile applications, APIs, backend services, source code, documentation, databases, and other proprietary software; and (iv) Laso-controlled social-media accounts and other digital properties.

As provided in the Formation Agreement referenced in Section 3d, any sale, transfer, license, assignment, or other material disposition of this intellectual property is subject to the applicable MetaDAO governance process. LASO tokenholders do not individually own the intellectual property or hold a direct legal claim to it.

(b) Contract/admin powers

Larger expenditures, board level decision making and new token issuance require approval through decision markets facilitated by MetaDAO voting system.

Team sponsored proposals have a negative threshold (-3%), meaning they require slightly less market confidence to pass. The rationale is that teams generally have better context on what’s good for their project.

Non-team sponsored proposals have a positive threshold (3%), making it slightly harder for external proposals to pass than to fail. This provides a conservative default for permissionless governance.

MetaDAO presently retains an emergency override while its governance system remains in beta. The override is exercisable by the MetaDAO team, not unilaterally by Laso Finance, and is intended only for extreme circumstances such as an exploit, oracle failure, market manipulation, or another event that threatens correct or safe operation of the governance system. MetaDAO states that this authority has not been used and is expected to be removed as the system matures.

(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)

$LASO does not grant additional governance, economic, voting, or distribution rights merely because tokens are locked or staked. Any tokens subject to a team performance package or other contractual lockup remain non-transferable until the applicable conditions are satisfied and cannot be staked to activate governance proposals while locked.

After unlocking, $LASO tokens have the same rights as other circulating $LASO tokens. Holders may stake unlocked tokens to help a proposal reach the threshold required to open a MetaDAO decision market. This staking serves only as an anti-spam mechanism: it does not create voting power, yield, preferential distributions, or enhanced ownership rights; there is no slashing risk or continuing lockup, and the tokens are returned after the proposal goes live.

Governance outcomes are determined through MetaDAO decision markets based on the market-implied effect of a proposal on $LASO’s value, rather than through token-weighted voting.

(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements

$LASO is an ownership token within MetaDAO's decision-market framework. Token holders can make a proposal at any time.

LASO tokenholders participate in market-based governance rather than one-token-one-vote governance. Anyone may submit an eligible proposal, subject to MetaDAO’s proposal-staking and activation requirements. Participants then trade in conditional pass and fail markets. A qualifying proposal is approved when the market indicates that passage is expected to increase LASO’s value, according to the DAO’s configured parameters.

Governance-controlled matters include treasury expenditures above the team’s monthly allowance, issuance of additional LASO tokens, token metadata, treasury liquidity, and actions involving the project IP covered by the Formation Agreement. Tokenholders do not receive equity, dividends, or a direct pro-rata legal interest in Laso Finance LLC or its property merely by holding LASO.

Laso’s platform revenue is calculated daily and swept in USDC from the operating revenue wallet to the publicly visible on-chain LASO treasury. The sweep may be initiated early by an authorized Laso administrator and otherwise runs automatically at approximately 9:15 p.m. Central Time. Once transferred, those funds form part of the governance-controlled treasury. LASO holders therefore have an indirect economic interest in how accumulated treasury value is deployed through governance, but no automatic redemption, distribution, dividend, or individual withdrawal right. Any buyback, distribution, reinvestment, expenditure, or dissolution-related disposition must occur through the applicable governance and legal process.

(e) Control surface reliance

$LASO is intended to operate as a MetaDAO ownership token. The project’s principal control surfaces, including its market-governed treasury, token mint authority, and key project intellectual property, are subject to MetaDAO’s decision-market governance framework and the project’s associated legal agreements.

The operating team retains authority over ordinary day-to-day activities and expenditures within its approved operating budget. Material actions, including expenditures above that authority, changes to treasury controls, issuance of additional $LASO tokens, disposition of key assets or intellectual property, replacement of operators, and dissolution or distributions to tokenholders, must be authorized through the applicable MetaDAO governance process.

For the first three months following the fundraise, community-sponsored proposals are restricted under the launch terms, limiting the community’s ability to materially affect the project during that initial operating period. After that restriction expires or is removed earlier, governance is expected to become permissionless, subject to MetaDAO’s proposal-staking requirements and decision-market parameters.

The model may evolve through governance-approved changes to operating budgets, proposal parameters, treasury administration, smart-contract versions, or supporting security arrangements. MetaDAO currently retains an emergency override capability for extreme circumstances during the system’s beta stage and states that it expects this capability to be removed as the system matures. Any such evolution is expected to preserve the ownership-token principle that ultimate control of the project’s treasury, mint authority, and key intellectual property rests with market-based governance rather than unilaterally with the operating team.

(f) Dissolution authority

Tokenholders can dissolve the project by proposing and voting to do so.