(a) Problem the project solves

Kaspa is a proof-of-work Layer-1 transaction network built to address the throughput and settlement-speed limitations of linear blockchain architectures while preserving Bitcoin-style security and decentralization. It accomplishes this through a blockDAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) structure governed by the GhostDAG/PHANTOM consensus protocol, which enables parallel block creation and ordering rather than a single sequential chain.

(Source: About Kaspa, Kaspa Features, PHANTOM GHOSTDAG)

(b) Operational priorities

Development and operations are community-led and funded through open Discord votes, community crowdfunding, and a Dev Fund structure. The community funded the Rust rewrite (100,000,000 KAS raised via a 3/6 multisig committee) and DAGKnight implementation (70,000,000 KAS raised). The Dev Fund wallet is administered by four publicly voted treasurers (msutton, Tim, The SheepCat, and demisrael) operating a 2/4 multisig, with all spendings published in the Discord #devfund channel and executed according to results of public votes in the #funding-pools or #votes channels.

(Source: Kaspa's Community Governance, Contributors, Kaspa Wiki – Funding Process)

(c) High-level project overview

Kaspa is a proof-of-work blockDAG where all mined blocks are included immediately in the ledger and ordered through the GhostDAG protocol. The Crescendo hardfork transitioned the network from 1 block per second to 10 blocks per second on May 5, 2025. The upcoming Toccata hardfork, with mainnet activation scheduled for June 5–20, 2026, introduces native KRC-20 tokens, programmable transaction rules via SilverScript covenants, and zero-knowledge verification at the base layer.

(Source: rusty-kaspa, Kaspa Home, Toccata Hardfork coverage)

(d) Primary token functions

KAS is the native Layer-1 proof-of-work coin. It is used to pay transaction fees (currently 0.0001 KAS per UTXO), compensate miners via block rewards under the published emission schedule, and serve as the network's unit of account. KAS does not support staking or governance-weighted voting.

(Source: Tokenomics, Emission, and Mining, Messari – Kaspa)

(e) Control surface reliance

The core Kaspa protocol has no central legal entity, no foundation controlling the codebase, and no formal on-chain governance mechanism. Protocol upgrades and funding decisions are made through community discussion and Discord votes. The Dev Fund multisig (2/4) is the primary administrative control surface. Adjacent ecosystem organizations — the Kaspa Eco Foundation (KEF), which appointed DWF Labs as market maker beginning 2025, the Kaspa Industrial Initiative Foundation (Kii, a Dutch foundation), and the Kaspa Alliance for Transparency (K.A.T. Foundation) — operate independently of the core project. DAGLabs and Polychain Capital both waived all Kaspa intellectual property rights prior to the November 2021 fair launch.

(Source: Kaspa Home, Media Kit, KASPlex FAQ, Kaspa Wiki – DAGLabs, Kaspa Eco Foundation / DWF Labs appointment, Kaspa Industrial Initiative Foundation)