Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?

(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

Impact of regulatory change on TGE and listings

KMNO's token generation event took place on 2024-04-30 through a genesis distribution to existing platform participants rather than a sale, so there was no offering to which securities-offering rules would attach in the ordinary course. The forward-looking exposure is different in character: Kamino's Institutional Yield product family routes depositor capital through a special purpose vehicle into lending operations that are approved and supervised by financial regulators, specifically the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority and the Financial Market Authority of Liechtenstein, and Kamino itself identifies regulatory action against a lending operation, under which the supervising regulator could suspend or revoke that operation's approval and potentially freeze operations, as a live risk. A change in law or in exchange policy in a jurisdiction where KMNO trades could restrict or end trading of the token on that venue, and a change in the regulatory treatment of tokenized credit could restrict the products that give the token its reward-boost utility. (Source: KMNO Token, Institutional Yield: Legal Structure, Institutional Yield: Risks)

Entity-level regulatory impact

Kamino has not publicly disclosed the legal entity name, entity type or jurisdiction of incorporation of its development organization, nor of any foundation, and has disclosed no licence, registration or authorisation held by it in any jurisdiction. The entities it does describe are unnamed and product-level: a standalone single-purpose special purpose vehicle for Institutional Yield, and vault-specific regulated lending operations subject to ongoing supervision, reporting of loan positions and collateral status, and monthly attestation by an independent accounting firm. In September 2026 Kamino announced a chief executive officer and a New York headquarters to lead United States and institutional expansion, which increases its exposure to United States regulation. Because the entity structure above the product level is undisclosed, tokenholders cannot assess from public sources which entity would bear a regulatory action, what it would be licensed to do, or how an enforcement action against it would affect the protocol or the token. (Source: Institutional Yield: Legal Structure, Kamino Names Yieldstreet Co-Founder Michael Weisz as CEO, Establishes New York Headquarters, Institutional Yield: Risks)

Tokenholder tax treatment

Kamino has not published guidance on the tax treatment of KMNO for tokenholders. Its terms and conditions are referenced from the security documentation but are served as a client-rendered page and contain no tax guidance retrievable from public documentation. The tax characterisation of the events that produce KMNO for a holder is unsettled and differs by jurisdiction: the 2024 genesis distribution and the Season 1 to Season 3 point-based distributions were airdrops, while Season 4 and Season 5 rewards vest over six months on an exponential curve with an early-claim forfeiture, so the timing of receipt, the amount received and the character of the gain may each be treated differently depending on the holder's jurisdiction. Tokenholders are responsible for determining their own tax position and should consult their own advisers. (Source: KMNO Token, Kamino: Season 4 Vesting & Retrospective, Introducing: Kamino Season 5)

Jurisdictional and user access restrictions

Kamino has not published a restricted-jurisdictions list or a geographic access policy in its public documentation, and its terms and conditions page is served as a client-rendered application whose text is not retrievable from public documentation, so no jurisdictional eligibility criteria, sanctions screening policy, VPN policy or access-termination policy can be reported. What Kamino does disclose is that participation in an Institutional Yield vault does not constitute a bank deposit and is not covered by any government-backed deposit protection or insurance scheme, that no rate of return or capital preservation is guaranteed, and that the depositor's legal relationship is with the special purpose vehicle under a loan agreement that characterises the loan as unsecured. Because the access policy is not published, users cannot determine from public sources whether their jurisdiction is eligible or on what basis access could be withdrawn. (Source: Institutional Yield: Risks, Kamino Security)

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

Bugs and design flaws

Kamino's stack spans several components, each with its own failure surface, and Kamino itself enumerates them: smart contracts, comprising Kamino Lend and the peripheral contracts; the frontend, comprising the Kamino app, web UI and client libraries; middleware, comprising the API, databases and cron jobs; risk monitoring, comprising the risk dashboard, risk consultants and risk curators; operational infrastructure, comprising cranks, bots, keepers and liquidators; and third-party dependencies, comprising libraries, oracles, exchanges and price feeds. Kamino notes that although only the smart contracts hold funds, all components play a role in overall security. The economically significant design risks are insolvency, in which a position becomes unhealthy and the liquidation cannot be profitably executed because the collateral token lacks the market liquidity to be sold without excessive slippage, with the resulting bad debt socialized among lenders; and illiquidity, in which borrowing demand drives a reserve to 100% utilization so lenders cannot withdraw until borrowers repay or new supply arrives. The Institutional Yield product adds off-chain failure modes that no smart contract can mitigate, including operational failure in loan origination or collateral monitoring, failure to liquidate promptly on borrower default, custodian insolvency, and the absence of any early redemption mechanism, with withdrawals beyond the instant liquidity buffer entering a FIFO queue resolved only as underlying loans mature. (Source: Kamino Security, Kamino Risk: Framework & Track Record, Institutional Yield: Risks)

Security measures and their limitations

Kamino's disclosed security measures are open-source code across the Borrow/Lend, Earn Vaults, Limit Orders and Scope Oracle repositories; 18 external audits by 5 auditors with 0 critical vulnerabilities; 4 completed formal verifications by OtterSec and Certora across Kamino Lend, Earn Vaults and Limit Orders; fuzzing by Ackee Blockchain; oracle redundancy through the Scope aggregator across Chainlink, Pyth Network, Switchboard, Redstone and Kamino Scope, with 8 audits, $19.33 billion of volume processed and 0 oracle exploits; liquidation stress testing; continuous market and protocol risk assessment through a published risk assessment framework and dashboard; and verifiable builds for Kamino Lend, Kamino Vaults and Kamino Farms. Kamino is explicit about the limits of these measures, stating that no single security measure is absolutely bulletproof, that not even the best engineers and auditors are guaranteed to foresee every possible attack vector, and in its own disclaimer that while it implements rigorous security measures, no system can be fully immune to risk. Three further limits follow from what is not disclosed or not held: Kamino Lend operates no protocol-level insurance fund, so a bad-debt event would be socialized among lenders rather than absorbed by a backstop; Kamino has not publicly disclosed which entity or address holds upgrade authority over its programs or whether it sits behind a multisig, so tokenholders cannot assess key-management risk; and the audits cover the onchain programs rather than the frontend, middleware or the off-chain lending operations behind Institutional Yield. (Source: Kamino Security, Kamino Risk: Framework & Track Record, Institutional Yield: Risks)

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

Critical economic assumptions

Approximately 10% of total supply was circulating at the token generation event, leaving approximately 90% to be released against demand that must grow to absorb it. The largest overhang is the 55% of total supply held by Key Stakeholders and Advisors at 35% and Core Contributors at 20%, both of which completed a 12-month lockup and began a 24-month linear vest in May 2025, so that supply continues to release through roughly April 2027. Beyond those buckets, the 35% Community and Grants allocation and the 10% Liquidity and Treasury allocation carry no published release schedule at all, and Kamino's own documentation directs readers to the governance forum for the latest information rather than to a fixed schedule; in practice those tokens have been released through successive discretionary season programs, most recently up to 100,000,000 KMNO in Season 5. The demand assumption is equally specific: the only documented function of KMNO is to boost the rewards APY on a user's Kamino positions, so demand for the token is a function of the size of the reward programs Kamino chooses to run and of the deposits those programs attract. Season 4 demonstrated both the strength and the fragility of that link, growing Lending Vault deposits from $80 million to a peak of $750 million, an increase of more than 800%, on the back of roughly 90 million KMNO in rewards. (Source: KMNO Token, The DeFi Report: The Watch List — Kamino Finance, Introducing: Kamino Season 5, Kamino: Season 4 Vesting & Retrospective)

Governance control over monetary policy and rewards

No tokenholder voting mechanism exists. Kamino's own governance forum states that more information on Kamino Governance will be released soon, and Kamino has published no proposal process, no voting venue, no quorum or threshold, and no onchain executor. In consequence every parameter that determines KMNO's monetary policy and reward flow is set unilaterally by the project: the size of each season's distribution, which Kamino has varied from 750,000,000 KMNO in Season 1 to 350,000,000 in Seasons 2 and 3, 88.38 million in Season 4 and up to 100,000,000 in Season 5; which products earn rewards, which Kamino narrowed to Lending Vaults in Season 4 and widened to include borrowing positions in Season 5; the shift from a points-based allocation to direct vested KMNO rewards introduced in Season 4; the vesting curve and the early-claim forfeiture that redirects forfeited rewards to a bonus pool; and the staking boost schedule, including the 3% default boost and the 0.1% per day accrual rate. Tokenholders have no disclosed right to direct treasury assets, to receive revenue distributions, or to approve or veto any of these changes. Risk parameters are likewise set outside tokenholder control, through Kamino's internal risk framework, external risk contributors and the 8 curators operating its Lending Vaults. (Source: Kamino Governance Forum: About the Governance Category, Kamino: Season 2 Distribution, Kamino: Season 3 Distribution, Kamino: Season 4 Vesting & Retrospective, Introducing: Kamino Season 5, Kamino Risk: Framework & Track Record)