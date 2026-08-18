Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.

(a) Problem the project solves

Kaito is an AI-powered web3 information platform built to reduce fragmentation across crypto information sources and to make information, attention, and capital move seamlessly across the ecosystem.

(Source: What is Kaito, Kaito Product Homepage)

(b) Operational priorities

The operating model centers on scaling Kaito Pro and Kaito Connect while expanding the InfoFi network, creator incentives, and ecosystem growth programs. Ongoing development and core operations are funded through the 32.2% Ecosystem & Network Growth allocation and the 10% Kaito Foundation allocation, which is dedicated to core platform development, governance research, and strategic initiatives.

(Source: What is Kaito, KAITO Tokenomics)

(c) High-level project overview

Kaito Pro indexes thousands of crypto-native sources including social media, governance forums, research, news, podcasts, and conference transcripts. Kaito Connect extends that data layer into an AI-powered InfoFi network that uses market mechanisms to direct attention and rewards across creators, users, brands, and network participants.

(Source: What is Kaito, Introducing KAITO)

(d) Primary token functions

KAITO is the native token of the InfoFi network. Its functions are network currency, community governance, and shaping attention distribution within the ecosystem. The token also underpins community claims, creator incentives, liquidity incentives, foundation support, and early backer and contributor allocations.

(Source: Introducing KAITO, KAITO Tokenomics)

(e) Control surface reliance

The control surface relies on token-based and staking-based participation. Token holders propose, vote on, and implement protocol and algorithm changes. Community voting in the Yapper Launchpad uses Yaps, Smart Followers, Genesis NFTs, and KAITO staked as sKAITO. Stakers receive voting rights and a long-term voting multiplier through sKAITO, and voting power is designed to shift further toward staked tokenholders as the network matures.

(Source: Introducing KAITO, Yapper Launchpad FAQ, Staking Mechanics)