Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
Kaito is an AI-powered web3 information platform built to reduce fragmentation across crypto information sources and to make information, attention, and capital move seamlessly across the ecosystem.
(Source: What is Kaito, Kaito Product Homepage)
(b) Operational priorities
The operating model centers on scaling Kaito Pro and Kaito Connect while expanding the InfoFi network, creator incentives, and ecosystem growth programs. Ongoing development and core operations are funded through the 32.2% Ecosystem & Network Growth allocation and the 10% Kaito Foundation allocation, which is dedicated to core platform development, governance research, and strategic initiatives.
(Source: What is Kaito, KAITO Tokenomics)
(c) High-level project overview
Kaito Pro indexes thousands of crypto-native sources including social media, governance forums, research, news, podcasts, and conference transcripts. Kaito Connect extends that data layer into an AI-powered InfoFi network that uses market mechanisms to direct attention and rewards across creators, users, brands, and network participants.
(Source: What is Kaito, Introducing KAITO)
(d) Primary token functions
KAITO is the native token of the InfoFi network. Its functions are network currency, community governance, and shaping attention distribution within the ecosystem. The token also underpins community claims, creator incentives, liquidity incentives, foundation support, and early backer and contributor allocations.
(Source: Introducing KAITO, KAITO Tokenomics)
(e) Control surface reliance
The control surface relies on token-based and staking-based participation. Token holders propose, vote on, and implement protocol and algorithm changes. Community voting in the Yapper Launchpad uses Yaps, Smart Followers, Genesis NFTs, and KAITO staked as sKAITO. Stakers receive voting rights and a long-term voting multiplier through sKAITO, and voting power is designed to shift further toward staked tokenholders as the network matures.
(Source: Introducing KAITO, Yapper Launchpad FAQ, Staking Mechanics)
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the: (a) full names, (b) official titles, (c) and prior experience of key team members. For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Full Name
Entity
Official Title
Prior Experience
Yu Hu
Labs
Founder and CEO, Kaito
Yu Hu was a portfolio manager at Citadel and spent nearly a decade in traditional finance before founding Kaito in 2022.
The Kaito Foundation has not publicly disclosed a leadership roster.
Foundation
N/A
N/A
The project does not operate a DAO legal entity, and no onchain governance leadership roster exists.
DAO
N/A
N/A
Blockworks note: OpenKaito Corporation has not publicly disclosed a broader executive roster beyond the founder.
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List onchain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., onchain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
The project does not operate a DAO. No DAO owns or controls any project IP, codebases, or trademarks.
(b) Contract/admin powers
Token governance operates without a formal DAO structure. Token holders propose, vote on, and implement key protocol and algorithm changes, and launch-related community decisions in the Yapper Launchpad use weighted voting by Yappers and stakers. The project has not publicly disclosed an onchain admin-role matrix, pause or upgrade authorities, or multisig thresholds for its contracts.
(Source: Introducing KAITO, Yapper Launchpad FAQ)
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
Staking for additional rights exists. Stakers receive sKAITO when they stake KAITO, staking rewards accrue through the liquidity incentives allocation, and sKAITO holders vote in the Kaito Connect ecosystem. Long-term stakers receive a voting-rights multiplier and priority access across the ecosystem, and unstaking is subject to a seven-day cooldown. The project has not publicly disclosed a complete list of governance matters that tokenholders can and cannot decide.
(Source: Staking Mechanics)
(d) Value accrual & holder rights
KAITO supports community governance within the InfoFi ecosystem, and the airdrop terms state that the tokens confer no governance rights of any kind with respect to the Company. Tokenholders hold no publicly disclosed rights over company revenue distribution or treasury assets.
(Source: Introducing KAITO, Airdrop Terms)
(e) Dissolution authority
The project does not operate a DAO, and no DAO dissolution mechanism exists.
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
The Kaito Foundation exists as the recipient of a 10% token allocation dedicated to core platform development, governance research, and strategic initiatives for the Kaito ecosystem. The foundation's legal entity type and jurisdiction of incorporation are not publicly disclosed.
(Source: KAITO Tokenomics)
(b) IP ownership & control
The foundation's IP ownership and any subsidiary entities are not publicly disclosed.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
The foundation's powers over treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources, token administration, and reward parameters are not publicly disclosed.
(d) Powers over DevCo
The foundation's ability to influence decision-making of OpenKaito Corporation or OpenKaito Digital Limited is not publicly disclosed.
(e) Contract/admin powers
The foundation's pause, upgrade, and governance-executor authorities are not publicly disclosed.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The foundation receives the 10% Foundation allocation under the published tokenomics, which funds core platform development, governance research, and strategic initiatives. No other mechanism directing protocol-controlled resources, fees, revenue, or token distributions to the foundation is publicly disclosed.
(Source: KAITO Tokenomics)
Primary Dev Co
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
Two operating companies are publicly identified. OpenKaito Corporation provides and operates the Kaito platform and Kaito Studio. OpenKaito Digital Limited provides and operates the KAITO airdrop programme. Press coverage of the company's fundraising describes Kaito as based in Seattle, Washington. The jurisdictions of incorporation of OpenKaito Corporation and OpenKaito Digital Limited are not publicly disclosed.
(Source: Terms of Use, Terms of Use Studio, Airdrop Terms, SaaS News Series A Report)
(b) IP ownership & control
OpenKaito Corporation operates the Kaito platform, application, and services under its Terms of Use. A formal public map of IP ownership across repositories, trademarks, and any subsidiary entities is not publicly disclosed.
(Source: Terms of Use, Terms of Use Studio)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
OpenKaito Digital Limited operates the airdrop programme and controlled the distribution of the initial community claim. Beyond that role, the operating companies' powers over treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources, token administration, and reward parameters are not publicly disclosed.
(Source: Airdrop Terms)
(d) Powers over Foundation
The operating companies' ability to influence decision-making of the Kaito Foundation is not publicly disclosed.
(e) Contract/admin powers
The operating companies' pause, upgrade, and governance-executor authorities and thresholds are not publicly disclosed.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The 25% Core Contributors allocation compensates the builders of the Kaito ecosystem under vesting schedules, and the 8.3% Early Backers allocation covers Seed and Series A investors under vesting schedules. No other mechanism directing protocol-controlled resources, fees, revenue, or token distributions to the operating companies or their equityholders is publicly disclosed.
(Source: KAITO Tokenomics)
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Disclose launch and initial supply details in a single initial allocation schedule covering the token's launch.
- (a) Launch supply totals — The total number of tokens issued at launch, the total number of tokens locked at launch or the total number of tokens unlocked at launch.
- (b) Recipient categories & use of funds — The recipient categories with brief explanations as to how the category will use the tokens so an auditor can distinguish each bucket.
- (c) Initial price per token (if applicable) — The initial price per token at TGE. If the token launched via a liquidity bootstrapping mechanism, auction, or other price-discovery process rather than a fixed offering price, describe that mechanism and the final market set price instead. If no fixed price was set, state so.
- (d) Ticker / market symbol — The ticker/market symbol.
- (e) Total supply & supply regime — The total supply and whether the supply is fixed (if not explain inflation rate or deflation rate).
- (f) Initial vesting / release schedules — The initial vesting/release schedules (identify which categories/recipients are subject to vesting and the high-level timing logic).
(a) Launch supply totals
The full supply of 1,000,000,000 KAITO was issued at the token generation event on February 20, 2025. Circulating supply at listing was 241,388,889 KAITO, equal to 24.14% of total supply, leaving 758,611,111 KAITO locked at launch. (Source: Bitrue Listing Report, Tokenomist KAITO)
(b) Recipient categories & use of funds
- Category: Ecosystem & Network Growth
- Allocation: 32.2%
- Public use description: Grants, marketing, incentives, and other initiatives that drive adoption and innovation
- Category: Binance Hodler
- Allocation: 2.0%
- Public use description: Strategic partnership support between the Binance and Kaito communities, distributed through the Binance HODLer Airdrops program
- Category: Initial Community & Ecosystem Claim
- Allocation: 10.0%
- Public use description: Initial community claim for Kaito Yappers, Genesis NFT holders, and ecosystem partners
- Category: Long-term Creator Incentives
- Allocation: 7.5%
- Public use description: Long-term creator rewards, initially on X and later across other platforms
- Category: Liquidity Incentives
- Allocation: 5.0%
- Public use description: Staking and liquidity incentives
- Category: Foundation
- Allocation: 10.0%
- Public use description: Core platform development, governance research, and strategic initiatives
- Category: Core Contributors
- Allocation: 25.0%
- Public use description: Contributor allocation for builders and long-term ecosystem growth, subject to vesting
- Category: Early Backers
- Allocation: 8.3%
- Public use description: Seed and Series A investor allocation, subject to vesting (Source: KAITO Tokenomics)
(c) Initial price per token (if applicable)
No fixed offering price was set. The token launched through a free community claim and simultaneous exchange listings, with price discovery through secondary-market trading when spot trading opened on Binance, OKX, and Bitget on February 20, 2025 at 13:00 UTC. Pre-market pricing immediately before listing was approximately $1.20 per token, reflecting a fully diluted valuation of approximately $1.2 billion. (Source: Blockchain Reporter Listing Report, BeInCrypto Binance Listing Report)
(d) Ticker / market symbol
The ticker is KAITO. The token is deployed on the Base network at contract address 0x98d0baa52b2d063e780de12f615f963fe8537553. (Source: Introducing KAITO, CoinGecko KAITO)
(e) Total supply & supply regime
Total supply is 1,000,000,000 KAITO and maximum supply equals total supply. The supply is fixed with no protocol inflation or burn mechanism. The airdrop terms reserve the possibility that circulating token quantity could change through protocol patches or upgrades, and no such change has occurred. (Source: CoinGecko KAITO, Tokenomist KAITO, Airdrop Terms)
(f) Initial vesting / release schedules
Vesting applies to the Core Contributors, Early Backers, Ecosystem & Network Growth, and Foundation allocations. The Initial Community & Ecosystem Claim (100,000,000 KAITO), Binance Hodler (20,000,000 KAITO), and Liquidity Incentives (50,000,000 KAITO) allocations were fully unlocked on February 20, 2025. Locked allocations release through cliffs followed by recurring monthly tranches of approximately 17.8 million KAITO, covering approximately 7.16 million to Ecosystem & Network Growth, 6.94 million to Core Contributors, 2.31 million to Early Backers, and 1.19 million to the Foundation per month. The first major cliff unlock of approximately 21.8 million KAITO occurred on August 20, 2025, and the full release schedule extends into 2029. Circulating and total supply figures must be re-pulled from CoinGecko or a block explorer at publication time. (Source: Token Release Schedule, DropsTab KAITO Vesting, Tokenomist KAITO, CryptoDaily Unlock Report, CoinLaunch KAITO Analysis)
Airdrop Process
Address each of the following sub-items based on the project's airdrop status. If a sub-item does not apply to the project's situation, state that explicitly.
- (a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop — If the project has planned but not yet airdropped, commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and provide it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed. Additionally, generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (b) Executed airdrop — If the project has already airdropped, point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count. Additionally, clearly state covered user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (c) No airdrop planned or conducted — If the project does not plan to conduct an airdrop for TGE and has never conducted one, state so plainly (e.g., "We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one").
-
Planned but not yet executed airdrop: This sub-item does not apply. Kaito has no planned but unexecuted TGE airdrop. The initial TGE airdrop was executed on February 20, 2025 and the claim window closed on March 22, 2025.
(Source: Airdrop Terms, Airdrops.io Kaito Page)
-
Executed airdrop: Kaito executed its initial airdrop at TGE on February 20, 2025. The 10% Initial Community & Ecosystem Claim distributed 100,000,000 KAITO through Merkle-based claim contracts on Base administered by TokenTable at the official claim site claim.kaito.ai, with each claim charged a fixed 0.0015 ETH fee. The claim window closed on March 22, 2025. Per-address claim and amount data is exposed onchain by the TokenTable claim contracts on Base and is aggregated in the public Dune dashboard covering the Kaito airdrop. Kaito has not published a standalone CSV, TSV, JSON, or Merkle dump of per-address allocations.
(Source: Airdrop Terms, Coin Edition Claim Report, Kaito Airdrop Dune Dashboard)
The initial claim covered the initial Kaito Yapper community, Genesis NFT holders, and ecosystem yappers and partners, including early adopter communities of the Yapper Leaderboard and Yapper Launchpad such as Berachain, MegaETH, Story Protocol, Anime, and Corn. Allocations were not proportional to a simple post count. Kaito used an AI-powered multi-factor assessment covering Yaps, Kaito value alignment, long-term loyalty measured over three years, ecosystem participation across Kaito Pro and Kaito Yaps, Yapper Launchpad governance participation, regional and emerging yappers, and onchain reputation including Genesis NFT holding period. A separate 2% Binance Hodler allocation of 20,000,000 KAITO was distributed through the Binance HODLer Airdrops program to users who subscribed BNB to Binance Simple Earn products between February 6, 2025 and February 10, 2025.
(Source: KAITO Tokenomics, BeInCrypto Binance Listing Report)
-
No airdrop planned or conducted: This sub-item does not apply. Kaito conducted its initial airdrop at TGE on February 20, 2025.
(Source: KAITO Tokenomics)
Blockworks note: Kaito has not published a standalone per-address file for the executed airdrop, so the per-address requirement rests on the onchain TokenTable claim contracts on Base and the public Dune dashboard rather than a project-published CSV, Merkle dump, or repo. Tokenomics reserve 19.5% of supply for initial and long-term community airdrops and incentives, and no second airdrop has been announced. Ecosystem partner allocations were distributed in collaboration with the relevant teams with rewards explicitly allocated to end users.
(Source: KAITO Tokenomics, Airdrops.io Kaito Page)
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes.
If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
Blockworks note: Kaito has not publicly disclosed any market maker agreements, and no token allocations or loans to market makers are publicly disclosed.
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
- Exchange Name: Binance
- Token Allocation Committed: 20,000,000 KAITO (2.0% of total supply) via the Binance HODLer Airdrops program
- Term Duration: One-time distribution, fully unlocked at TGE on February 20, 2025
- Native Token Listing Fees: Not publicly disclosed
Blockworks note: KAITO listed on Binance, OKX, and Bitget on February 20, 2025 at 13:00 UTC, with Binance trading pairs BTC, USDT, USDC, BNB, FDUSD, and TRY. The Binance listing coincided with KAITO's selection as the ninth project in the Binance HODLer Airdrops program, under which 20,000,000 KAITO, equal to 2.0% of total supply, was distributed to eligible BNB holders. Beyond the disclosed Binance Hodler allocation, the terms of the exchange listings, any lockups, and whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens are not publicly disclosed.
(Source: KAITO Tokenomics, BeInCrypto Binance Listing Report, Blockchain Reporter Listing Report)
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.)
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year)
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply)
- (e) Vesting schedule
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
- Series Name: Seed round, $5.3 million led by Dragonfly with participation from Sequoia Capital China, Jane Street, Mirana Ventures, Folius Ventures, and Alpha Lab Capital.
- Investment Vehicle: Investment instrument not publicly disclosed.
- Date Of Sale: February 2023
- Number of tokens sold: Per-round token count not publicly disclosed. The combined Early Backers allocation is 83,000,000 KAITO (8.3% of total supply).
- Vesting Schedule: Vesting with a cliff followed by monthly releases of approximately 2.31 million KAITO to Early Backers, extending into 2029
- Series Name: Series A, $5.5 million at an $87.5 million valuation led by Superscrypt and Spartan. Investment instrument not publicly disclosed.
- Investment Vehicle: Investment instrument not publicly disclosed.
- Date Of Sale: June 2023
- Number of tokens sold: Per-round token count not publicly disclosed. The combined Early Backers allocation is 83,000,000 KAITO (8.3% of total supply).
- Vesting Schedule: Vesting with a cliff followed by monthly releases of approximately 2.31 million KAITO to Early Backers, extending into 2029
Blockworks note: Kaito completed two venture fundraising rounds totaling $10.8 million. The 8.3% Early Backers allocation of 83,000,000 KAITO covers the Seed and Series A investors, subject to vesting. Per-round token counts and the investment instruments used are not publicly disclosed. No public token sale, ICO, or IEO has occurred.
(Source: TechCrunch Seed Round Report, CoinDesk Series A Report, Full Knowledge Rollup Kaito Report, KAITO Tokenomics, DropsTab KAITO Vesting)
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References (optional) — References (optional): link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
2025-03-15. The official Kaito AI X account and founder Yu Hu's personal X account were compromised. No onchain component, wallet, or contract was affected.
(b) Exploit vector summary
Attackers took control of both X accounts despite hardware two-factor authentication and posted false claims that Kaito wallets had been breached. Onchain analysts identified that the attacker opened short positions on KAITO on Hyperliquid before posting the false claims in order to profit from the resulting price decline.
(c) Quantified impact
No loss of protocol funds, tokenholder funds, wallets, or token supply. The false posts caused a temporary token price decline of more than 13% before the price stabilized.
(d) Remediation/response taken
The team regained control of both accounts, deleted the false posts, changed account credentials, publicly confirmed that no wallets or supply were compromised, and published wallet addresses linked to the attacker.
(e) Current status
Resolved. Account access was restored and the project confirmed no funds were affected.
(f) References (optional)
(Source: Cryptopolitan Incident Report, Bitget News Incident Report, The Shib Daily Incident Report)
Blockworks note: No exploits affecting tokenholders, protocol funds, or the KAITO token contract have occurred as of 2026-08-18. One social media compromise affected the project's communications channels.
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
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(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
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Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
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Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
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Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
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(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
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Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
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(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
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Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
Both the platform and the token programme are exposed to evolving regulation. The platform terms state that the Company, the Platform, and the Services could be impacted by regulatory inquiries or regulatory action, and that the platform is not registered or licensed by any governmental or regulatory authority or agency. The airdrop terms state that tokens distributed through the programme face potential regulatory restrictions in certain countries and that regulatory actions could negatively affect token legality, transferability, or business operations.
(Source: Terms of Use, Airdrop Terms)
The legal materials impose jurisdictional and user-access restrictions. Both the platform terms and airdrop terms exclude Restricted Jurisdictions and Prohibited Persons, and the airdrop programme makes eligibility a condition to receiving tokens. On tax, the airdrop terms state that participants are solely responsible for understanding and fulfilling any tax obligations arising from receiving, holding, or transferring the tokens.
(Source: Terms of Use, Airdrop Terms)
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
The technical model depends on AI systems, public APIs, onchain attestations, staking contracts, and third-party networks. Yaps data is available through a public API and onchain through EAS on Base, so the ecosystem depends on both application-layer and blockchain-layer infrastructure continuing to function as intended. The launchpad and staking system depends on smart-contract-based staking, automated reward accrual, and a seven-day unstaking cooldown.
(Source: Yaps Open Protocol, Staking Mechanics)
The legal sources warn that smart contracts, exploits, bugs, service disruptions, and blockchain-level attacks could impair token access or result in losses. The airdrop terms warn of technical malfunctions, smart-contract vulnerabilities, service disruptions, blockchain attacks, and broader development risk. The platform terms disclaim uninterrupted or error-free operation and state that the Company is not responsible for exploits of any kind. The March 2025 compromise of the project's X accounts demonstrates that social-channel attacks can move the token price even when no onchain component is affected.
(Source: Airdrop Terms, Terms of Use, Cryptopolitan Incident Report)
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
The ecosystem depends on a large community-and-ecosystem allocation, creator incentives, liquidity incentives, a foundation bucket, and contributor and early-backer vesting. Governance and attention distribution rely on Yaps, launchpad voting, and staking through sKAITO, so holder outcomes depend on continued participation in these attention and governance systems.
(Source: KAITO Tokenomics, Introducing KAITO, Staking Mechanics)
Approximately 76% of total supply was locked at launch, and locked allocations release through cliffs and recurring monthly tranches of approximately 17.8 million KAITO to Ecosystem & Network Growth, Core Contributors, Early Backers, and the Foundation, with the schedule extending into 2029. These unlocks create recurring supply expansion that can pressure the token price. The airdrop terms additionally state that distributed tokens may be subject to lock-ups, vesting schedules, or similar transferability restrictions.
(Source: DropsTab KAITO Vesting, Tokenomist KAITO, Token Release Schedule, Airdrop Terms)
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers.