Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so for each sub question. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d). Address the lettered items below.

(a) IP ownership & control

The DAO controls the project's codebases and repositories, which are open source and administered by the team on the DAO's behalf, along with any smart contracts, token mints, and program authorities created post-raise. The "Jurassic Finance" name, logo, visual identity system, and associated trademarks are owned by the founding team and licensed to the DAO for the duration of its operations; if the DAO is wound down, the brand and trademarks remain with the team. Fossil specimens are held at the SPV level, not by the DAO, with each specimen's legal title in its own Cayman Islands SPV.

(b) Contract/admin powers

All governance decisions are made through the MetaDAO futarchy protocol on Solana. Holders trade conditional outcome tokens on proposal markets and proposals resolve on market-determined price impact rather than a vote count, so there is no majority, super-majority, quorum or veto threshold. There is no council, delegate set, or governance multisig. Proposals require 200,000 tokens staked to go live, trade for three days, and are finalized on a lagging TWAP comparison of the pass and fail markets; execution on passage is immediate, with no additional timelock.

Token authorities. $RAWR mint: 4K1m7gAMDKzrxQn68yuZAd767w57Fw7Ykw69dG3umeta. Freeze authority is revoked (null). Mint authority remains live and is set to Dv5axGVuk3qcoEBNofNLerFFEE3VemmuH8VsmNWUTSR5, a program-derived address (off-curve; no private key can exist for it), so it can be exercised only programmatically through governance and not by any individual keyholder. There is no hard cap at the token-program level and no scheduled inflation; any issuance requires a publicly proposed, market-approved governance proposal. Supply at time of filing is 25,799,688.167270 tokens (6 decimals).

Launch accounts. Launch address F5A6BchpqGbbBABtgRycJZGkqy2i5AgVJP1VKW5AGotG; launch signer 34R49TZ4c4HDdPaQKnECrR8kFn9H3n98A8zFHNEKdwCJ; launch authority LRrTQLqFzAPxjschuAKQAqH1XHBuBgHqwhybENStARt, a standard keypair account. Its function was limited to configuring and settling the ICO, including exercise of the discretionary cap. On settlement, the raise proceeds passed to the market-governed treasury and mint authority transferred to the governance program, as verifiable from the mint account above. The launch authority holds no continuing power over the token, the treasury, or the protocol: it cannot mint, freeze, or move treasury funds, and cannot execute or block governance proposals.

Treasury spending limit. Two member keys, 6sw2PeeG3EYTZSiq7k34f8i1e1XSx9ALKxP4NKcxPZWj and cbVkAwpX9pMEc6T3XqX2SUFbUmr8CLagVJc3CFsNgNW, held by the project's two principal contributors, may disburse from the treasury up to a standing limit of 8,000 USDC per calendar month without a governance proposal. Either key may draw the full monthly limit; the keys are not a multisig and no co-signature is required. Both are standard keypair accounts. The limit is enforced onchain, resets monthly, and can only be changed by governance. Any expenditure above it requires a passed futarchy proposal.

Team performance premine. Held at 6Dw1xBGXChPeS69hovvYMF2nmRxgdoA711TKuuAbN5rV, a program-derived address, and released only on the 18-month cliff and price-milestone tranches described under Initial Allocation.

Emergency authority. The team may act unilaterally where a specimen faces imminent physical or legal risk (fire, theft, regulatory seizure, transit failure), limited to protection of the asset and subject to retroactive ratification by governance. It does not extend to treasury movements, strategic decisions, or protocol changes.

(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)

No locking or staking mechanism confers additional rights. There is no staking program, no vote-escrow, and no mechanism by which locking $RAWR grants a holder governance weight, fee share, or any other right that an unlocked holder does not have.

The only locked allocation is the team performance premine of 12,900,000 $RAWR, held at the program-derived address 6Dw1xBGXChPeS69hovvYMF2nmRxgdoA711TKuuAbN5rV. It is subject to a minimum 18-month cliff, after which it unlocks in five tranches of 20% on sustained price milestones of 2x, 4x, 8x, 16x and 32x the ICO price, each measured over a 3-month time-weighted average price window that may be initiated at any time after the cliff. These milestones are price-based only and are not tied to operational or delivery milestones.

While locked, those tokens cannot participate in futarchy decision markets and carry no governance or economic rights. On release they carry the same rights as any other unlocked token and no more. Protocol-owned liquidity tokens are locked in their pools with no vesting schedule; ICO participant tokens were unlocked and freely transferable at distribution.

(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements

$RAWR holders govern Jurassic Finance Labs and every SPV that Labs originates. Governance is exercised through MetaDAO futarchy decision markets rather than token-weighted voting: proposals are decided by the market price of conditional outcome tokens. Participation in those markets is permissionless and USDC-denominated, so the ability to influence an outcome is not gated by $RAWR holdings; $RAWR is the asset whose value the decision markets are structured to optimise.

Treasury actions. The Labs treasury is controlled by governance. Disbursements within the standing monthly spending limit may be made by two member keys without a proposal; any expenditure above that limit requires a passed futarchy proposal. There is no separate development company; the treasury funds development directly.

Fee routing. Labs receives a 10% fee in USDC on each specimen SPV raise, plus 5% of that SPV's token supply. Both accrue to the Labs treasury and are deployed into the specimen token's liquidity. No distribution, dividend, revenue share, staking reward or fee-routing mechanism to $RAWR holders is presently operative. Any such distribution would require a passed futarchy proposal.

Rewards and buybacks. There is no emissions, rewards or staking programme. A strategic reserve buyback of SPV tokens and a lending market against SPV tokens are described in project materials as planned; neither is presently operative, and both would require governance approval before taking effect.

SPV tokens. Individual specimen tokens carry economic rights in their specimen and no governance rights; governance over every SPV runs through $RAWR. No specimen may be proposed for sale within 24 months of its acquisition.

(e) Control surface reliance

No change to the governance or control model is currently planned. Governance already runs through MetaDAO futarchy decision markets, and there is no roadmap step that transfers, concentrates, or removes control, and no planned migration to a different governance system.

Two developments are foreseeable but not committed. First, as further specimen SPVs are originated, each new SPV token programme and its associated authorities becomes an additional control surface; these will be disclosed as they are deployed. Second, the treasury spending limit and the team's narrow emergency authority over physical specimen risk could be narrowed or removed by governance; no proposal to do so is pending.

Any change to the control model would itself require a passed futarchy proposal.

(f) Dissolution authority

Dissolution requires a futarchy governance proposal passed by the decision market. There is no board, council, or multisig that can dissolve or wind up the DAO unilaterally, and no vote threshold applies because proposals resolve on market-determined price impact rather than a vote count.

The Cayman Islands segregated portfolio that serves as the legal wrapper can be wound up in accordance with its constitutional documents as directed by DAO governance. Winding up the wrapper does not by itself dissolve the DAO, and the two steps are separate.

On a wind-down, specimen SPVs and their underlying ownership rights are unaffected and remain with their respective SPV token holders; only the operating entity is dissolved. The "Jurassic Finance" name, logo, visual identity system and associated trademarks are owned by the founding team and licensed to the DAO, so on dissolution those assets remain with the team rather than passing to tokenholders. Codebases and repositories controlled by the DAO are open source.