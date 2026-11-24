Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so for each sub question. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d). Address the lettered items below.

(a) IP ownership & control

The DAO controls the project's codebases and repositories, which are open source and administered by the team on the DAO's behalf, along with any smart contracts, token mints, and program authorities created post-raise. Code built by outside contractors is assigned to the project by contract. The counterparty to both agreements below is Futarchy Governance SPC, for and on account of Jurassic Finance Labs S.P.:

Under Software Development and IP Assignment Agreement No. SB-01, Metacodex d.o.o. ("Solbound") assigned to Jurassic all IP in the token-sale launchpad it built. The source repository is github.com/solbound-dev/jurassic_fi_token_sale.

The "Jurassic Finance" name, logo, visual identity system, and associated trademarks are owned by the founding team and licensed to the DAO for the duration of its operations; if the DAO is wound down, the brand and trademarks remain with the team.

Fossil specimens are held at the SPV level, not by the DAO, with each specimen's legal title in its own Cayman Islands SPV.

(b) Contract/admin powers

Pause authority: none.

$RAWR mint 4K1m7gAMDKzrxQn68yuZAd767w57Fw7Ykw69dG3umeta (SPL Token program, 6 decimals): freeze authority is null. No party can freeze or pause $RAWR transfers or balances.

No council, multisig, foundation, DevCo or individual holds pause authority over the DAO, the treasury or governance.

$TRCH1 mint DeatoN4UYU2B658Lh4ZV1VXy1u2ros32UEwnAtCRv4nB: freeze authority revoked.

Upgrade authority

$RAWR mint: there is no upgrade authority. The mint is a standard SPL Token mint. Its only live authority is the mint authority, described under "Governance executor" below.

JurassicFi token-sale (launchpad) program 9Nw7vbXaMHhUgtTqKqFZmqEjErPZ4tis6D1o3t4W9adW: none at present. As of 2026-11-02 no program is deployed at this id on Solana mainnet, so no upgrade authority exists. Under SB-01, Solbound must hand all program authorities over to the project on acceptance. IronNode's audit acknowledged that the program has a single hardcoded admin with an unreviewed upgrade authority (IRON-18). That issue becomes relevant if the program is ever deployed.

Deaton SPV multisig 3CTD3Z4oDerJZpRq1oDPMw8VWJQ4WtKT1BMh9g5K2bMT (Squads v4): config authority is none (autonomous). No external key can change its members or threshold. Its timelock is 0.

Governance executor

Futarchy governance. All governance decisions are made through the MetaDAO futarchy protocol on Solana. DAO account: 6wmteHRgbJRSVPg8jaieZziKf7n1itADmWjJWQjCHcG1, which also hosts the futarchy AMM RAWR/USDC pool. Proposals need 200,000 tokens staked to go live and trade for three days. They are finalised on a lagging TWAP comparison of the pass and fail markets. There is no majority, super-majority, quorum or veto threshold. A passed proposal executes immediately, with no further timelock. There is no council, delegate set or governance multisig. One proposal has been decided to date: RAWR-001 "Establish Legal Structure for First SPV" (8M93PPtyJFthyy8MyiQ5ayxrg2KG7LwemoTEYo7ikc5j, created 1 June 2026, passed).

Treasury vault and $RAWR mint authority. Dv5axGVuk3qcoEBNofNLerFFEE3VemmuH8VsmNWUTSR5 is the DAO treasury vault and the $RAWR mint authority. It is a program-derived address, so no private key can exist for it. It can act only programmatically through a passed futarchy proposal, never at an individual keyholder's direction. There is no hard cap and no scheduled inflation. Any issuance requires a passed proposal. Holdings on 2026-11-02: 93,000.01 USDC and the RAWR/USDC Meteora DAMM v2 position NFT 85QbV1KLqXXCVRt3GeVezJ2zPDToKEnhetijpNSmCkWU.

Treasury spending limit. Two member keys may disburse up to 8,000 USDC per calendar month from the treasury without a proposal: 6sw2PeeG3EYTZSiq7k34f8i1e1XSx9ALKxP4NKcxPZWj and cbVkAwpX9pMEc6T3XqX2SUFbUmr8CLagVJc3CFsNgNW. The keys are held by the project's two principal contributors, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Vukan Ljubojevic. Either key alone may draw the full limit. No co-signature is required, and the two keys are not a multisig. The limit is enforced onchain, resets monthly and can be changed only by governance. Anything above it requires a passed proposal.

Launch authority LRrTQLqFzAPxjschuAKQAqH1XHBuBgHqwhybENStARt (launch address F5A6BchpqGbbBABtgRycJZGkqy2i5AgVJP1VKW5AGotG, launch signer 34R49TZ4c4HDdPaQKnECrR8kFn9H3n98A8zFHNEKdwCJ): none continuing. It configured and settled the ICO, including use of the discretionary cap. It cannot mint, freeze or move treasury funds, and it cannot execute or block proposals.

Team performance premine. The 12,900,000 $RAWR are held under the MetaDAO performance package. They are released only on the 18-month cliff (ending 15 November 2027) and the price-milestone tranches. While locked they carry no governance rights.

Emergency authority

Holder: the team.

Mechanism: offchain and unilateral. It applies only where a specimen faces imminent physical or legal risk (fire, theft, regulatory seizure, transit failure) and only to protect the asset. Governance must ratify it retroactively.

Limits: it does not cover treasury movements, strategic decisions or protocol changes.

No onchain emergency key, guardian or emergency multisig exists.

(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)

No locking or staking mechanism confers additional rights. There is no staking program, no vote-escrow, and no mechanism by which locking $RAWR grants a holder governance weight, fee share, or any other right that an unlocked holder does not have.

The only locked allocation is the team performance premine of 12,900,000 $RAWR, held under the MetaDAO performance package. It is subject to a minimum 18-month cliff (ending 15 November 2027), after which it unlocks in five tranches of 20% on sustained price milestones of 2x, 4x, 8x, 16x and 32x the ICO price, each measured over a 3-month time-weighted average price window that may be initiated at any time after the cliff. These milestones are price-based only and are not tied to operational or delivery milestones.

While locked, those tokens cannot participate in futarchy decision markets and carry no governance or economic rights. On release they carry the same rights as any other unlocked token and no more. Protocol-owned liquidity tokens are locked in their pools with no vesting schedule; ICO participant tokens were unlocked and freely transferable at distribution.

(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements

$RAWR holders govern Jurassic Finance Labs and every SPV that Labs originates. Governance is exercised through MetaDAO futarchy decision markets rather than token-weighted voting: proposals are decided by the market price of conditional outcome tokens. Participation in those markets is permissionless and USDC-denominated, so the ability to influence an outcome is not gated by $RAWR holdings; $RAWR is the asset whose value the decision markets are structured to optimise.

Treasury actions. The Labs treasury is controlled by governance. Disbursements within the standing monthly spending limit may be made by two member keys without a proposal; any expenditure above that limit requires a passed futarchy proposal. There is no separate development company; the treasury funds development directly.

Fee routing. Labs receives a 10% fee in USDC on each specimen SPV raise, calculated on the specimen's acquisition price, plus 5% of that SPV's token supply. Both are deployed into the specimen token's liquidity. For Deaton, the fee was USDC 60,000 (10% of the USDC 600,000 purchase price). The fee and the 5% $TRCH1 allocation were deployed into two TRCH1/USDC liquidity positions, as committed in the origination terms published before the raise. No distribution, dividend, revenue share, staking reward or fee-routing mechanism to $RAWR holders is presently operative. Any such distribution would require a passed futarchy proposal.

Rewards and buybacks. There is no emissions, rewards or staking programme. A strategic reserve buyback of SPV tokens and a lending market against SPV tokens are described in project materials as planned; neither is presently operative, and both would require governance approval before taking effect.

SPV tokens. Individual specimen tokens carry economic rights in their specimen and no governance rights; governance over every SPV runs through $RAWR. $TRCH1 mint and freeze authority are both revoked.

(e) Control surface reliance

No change to the governance or control model is currently planned. Governance already runs through MetaDAO futarchy decision markets, and there is no roadmap step that transfers, concentrates, or removes control, and no planned migration to a different governance system. Any change to the control model would itself require a passed futarchy proposal.

(f) Dissolution authority

Dissolution requires a futarchy governance proposal passed by the decision market. There is no board, council, or multisig that can dissolve or wind up the DAO unilaterally, and no vote threshold applies because proposals resolve on market-determined price impact rather than a vote count.

The Cayman Islands segregated portfolio that serves as the legal wrapper, Jurassic Finance Labs S.P., can be wound up in accordance with its constitutional documents as directed by DAO governance. Winding up the wrapper does not by itself dissolve the DAO, and the two steps are separate.

On a wind-down, specimen SPVs and their underlying ownership rights are unaffected and remain with their respective SPV token holders; only the operating entity is dissolved. The "Jurassic Finance" name, logo, visual identity system and associated trademarks are owned by the founding team and licensed to the DAO, so on dissolution those assets remain with the team rather than passing to tokenholders. Codebases and repositories controlled by the DAO are open source.