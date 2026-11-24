Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a narrative description of the purpose of the project.
Museum-grade fossils are a multi-million-dollar asset class with no practical route to fractional participation. Specimens sell at auction to single buyers (Apex the Stegosaurus sold for $44.6M in 2024, Gus the T-Rex for $50.1M in 2026), and below that headline tier, the market is opaque, privately brokered, and illiquid, with no price transparency and no way for anyone but a whole-specimen buyer to take a position. Ownership is also functionally at odds with public access: privately bought specimens usually disappear from view, while museums that want to display them rarely have acquisition budgets to compete.
Jurassic Finance addresses both. Jurassic Finance Labs originates, authenticates, and structures special purpose vehicles that hold individual museum-grade fossil specimens, each incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Contributors to a specimen raise receive that SPV's token, representing a contractual co-ownership and stewardship interest in the single specimen the SPV holds. The model is for each specimen to be placed with a museum partner that covers custody, insurance, and maintenance at no cost to the SPV in exchange for display rights, so the asset stays publicly visible and its carrying costs are borne by the partner rather than the holders.
$RAWR sits at the Labs layer above the SPVs and does not represent an interest in any individual specimen, besides via the token holdings in the treasury itself. It represents ownership of the Jurassic Finance Labs treasury, which accrues each raise's origination economics: a 10% fee in USDC, calculated on the specimen's acquisition price, and 5% of the SPV's token supply.
The first specimen SPV is Deaton the Triceratops. The token, $TRCH1, raised $660,000 from mid-August to mid-September 2026 and has traded onchain since 16 September 2026.
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the:
- (a) full names,
- (b) official titles,
- (c) and prior experience of key team members.
For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Labs / DevCo
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Aleksandar Pavlovic
CEO
3 years marketing at LandX (farmland commodity tokenization on Ethereum); Project Manager studies, PMC University Belgrade
Vukan Ljubojevic
COO
Founder of Blockformer, Solana creative studio; Founder of Ownership Media; former Marketing Manager at a multi-chain NFT marketplace; Communications degree, Bar-Ilan University
Foundation
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Does not exist
Not applicable
Not applicable
DAO / Onchain Governance
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Does not exist
Not applicable
Not applicable
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so for each sub question. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d). Address the lettered items below.
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements — If any, describe the current governance rights of tokenholders and any presently operative rights or arrangements relating to treasury actions, fee-routing, rewards, buybacks, or other protocol-controlled resources. If none, state that explicitly.
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
- (f) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., on-chain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
The DAO controls the project's codebases and repositories, which are open source and administered by the team on the DAO's behalf, along with any smart contracts, token mints, and program authorities created post-raise. Code built by outside contractors is assigned to the project by contract. The counterparty to both agreements below is Futarchy Governance SPC, for and on account of Jurassic Finance Labs S.P.:
- Under Software Development and IP Assignment Agreement No. SB-01, Metacodex d.o.o. ("Solbound") assigned to Jurassic all IP in the token-sale launchpad it built. The source repository is github.com/solbound-dev/jurassic_fi_token_sale.
The "Jurassic Finance" name, logo, visual identity system, and associated trademarks are owned by the founding team and licensed to the DAO for the duration of its operations; if the DAO is wound down, the brand and trademarks remain with the team.
Fossil specimens are held at the SPV level, not by the DAO, with each specimen's legal title in its own Cayman Islands SPV.
(b) Contract/admin powers
Pause authority: none.
- $RAWR mint 4K1m7gAMDKzrxQn68yuZAd767w57Fw7Ykw69dG3umeta (SPL Token program, 6 decimals): freeze authority is null. No party can freeze or pause $RAWR transfers or balances.
- No council, multisig, foundation, DevCo or individual holds pause authority over the DAO, the treasury or governance.
- $TRCH1 mint DeatoN4UYU2B658Lh4ZV1VXy1u2ros32UEwnAtCRv4nB: freeze authority revoked.
Upgrade authority
- $RAWR mint: there is no upgrade authority. The mint is a standard SPL Token mint. Its only live authority is the mint authority, described under "Governance executor" below.
- JurassicFi token-sale (launchpad) program 9Nw7vbXaMHhUgtTqKqFZmqEjErPZ4tis6D1o3t4W9adW: none at present. As of 2026-11-02 no program is deployed at this id on Solana mainnet, so no upgrade authority exists. Under SB-01, Solbound must hand all program authorities over to the project on acceptance. IronNode's audit acknowledged that the program has a single hardcoded admin with an unreviewed upgrade authority (IRON-18). That issue becomes relevant if the program is ever deployed.
- Deaton SPV multisig 3CTD3Z4oDerJZpRq1oDPMw8VWJQ4WtKT1BMh9g5K2bMT (Squads v4): config authority is none (autonomous). No external key can change its members or threshold. Its timelock is 0.
Governance executor
- Futarchy governance. All governance decisions are made through the MetaDAO futarchy protocol on Solana. DAO account: 6wmteHRgbJRSVPg8jaieZziKf7n1itADmWjJWQjCHcG1, which also hosts the futarchy AMM RAWR/USDC pool.
- Proposals need 200,000 tokens staked to go live and trade for three days.
- They are finalised on a lagging TWAP comparison of the pass and fail markets. There is no majority, super-majority, quorum or veto threshold.
- A passed proposal executes immediately, with no further timelock.
- There is no council, delegate set or governance multisig.
- One proposal has been decided to date: RAWR-001 "Establish Legal Structure for First SPV" (8M93PPtyJFthyy8MyiQ5ayxrg2KG7LwemoTEYo7ikc5j, created 1 June 2026, passed).
- Treasury vault and $RAWR mint authority. Dv5axGVuk3qcoEBNofNLerFFEE3VemmuH8VsmNWUTSR5 is the DAO treasury vault and the $RAWR mint authority.
- It is a program-derived address, so no private key can exist for it. It can act only programmatically through a passed futarchy proposal, never at an individual keyholder's direction.
- There is no hard cap and no scheduled inflation. Any issuance requires a passed proposal.
- Holdings on 2026-11-02: 93,000.01 USDC and the RAWR/USDC Meteora DAMM v2 position NFT 85QbV1KLqXXCVRt3GeVezJ2zPDToKEnhetijpNSmCkWU.
- Treasury spending limit. Two member keys may disburse up to 8,000 USDC per calendar month from the treasury without a proposal: 6sw2PeeG3EYTZSiq7k34f8i1e1XSx9ALKxP4NKcxPZWj and cbVkAwpX9pMEc6T3XqX2SUFbUmr8CLagVJc3CFsNgNW.
- The keys are held by the project's two principal contributors, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Vukan Ljubojevic.
- Either key alone may draw the full limit. No co-signature is required, and the two keys are not a multisig.
- The limit is enforced onchain, resets monthly and can be changed only by governance. Anything above it requires a passed proposal.
- Launch authority LRrTQLqFzAPxjschuAKQAqH1XHBuBgHqwhybENStARt (launch address F5A6BchpqGbbBABtgRycJZGkqy2i5AgVJP1VKW5AGotG, launch signer 34R49TZ4c4HDdPaQKnECrR8kFn9H3n98A8zFHNEKdwCJ): none continuing.
- It configured and settled the ICO, including use of the discretionary cap.
- It cannot mint, freeze or move treasury funds, and it cannot execute or block proposals.
- Team performance premine. The 12,900,000 $RAWR are held under the MetaDAO performance package. They are released only on the 18-month cliff (ending 15 November 2027) and the price-milestone tranches. While locked they carry no governance rights.
Emergency authority
- Holder: the team.
- Mechanism: offchain and unilateral. It applies only where a specimen faces imminent physical or legal risk (fire, theft, regulatory seizure, transit failure) and only to protect the asset. Governance must ratify it retroactively.
- Limits: it does not cover treasury movements, strategic decisions or protocol changes.
- No onchain emergency key, guardian or emergency multisig exists.
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
No locking or staking mechanism confers additional rights. There is no staking program, no vote-escrow, and no mechanism by which locking $RAWR grants a holder governance weight, fee share, or any other right that an unlocked holder does not have.
The only locked allocation is the team performance premine of 12,900,000 $RAWR, held under the MetaDAO performance package. It is subject to a minimum 18-month cliff (ending 15 November 2027), after which it unlocks in five tranches of 20% on sustained price milestones of 2x, 4x, 8x, 16x and 32x the ICO price, each measured over a 3-month time-weighted average price window that may be initiated at any time after the cliff. These milestones are price-based only and are not tied to operational or delivery milestones.
While locked, those tokens cannot participate in futarchy decision markets and carry no governance or economic rights. On release they carry the same rights as any other unlocked token and no more. Protocol-owned liquidity tokens are locked in their pools with no vesting schedule; ICO participant tokens were unlocked and freely transferable at distribution.
(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements
$RAWR holders govern Jurassic Finance Labs and every SPV that Labs originates. Governance is exercised through MetaDAO futarchy decision markets rather than token-weighted voting: proposals are decided by the market price of conditional outcome tokens. Participation in those markets is permissionless and USDC-denominated, so the ability to influence an outcome is not gated by $RAWR holdings; $RAWR is the asset whose value the decision markets are structured to optimise.
Treasury actions. The Labs treasury is controlled by governance. Disbursements within the standing monthly spending limit may be made by two member keys without a proposal; any expenditure above that limit requires a passed futarchy proposal. There is no separate development company; the treasury funds development directly.
Fee routing. Labs receives a 10% fee in USDC on each specimen SPV raise, calculated on the specimen's acquisition price, plus 5% of that SPV's token supply. Both are deployed into the specimen token's liquidity. For Deaton, the fee was USDC 60,000 (10% of the USDC 600,000 purchase price). The fee and the 5% $TRCH1 allocation were deployed into two TRCH1/USDC liquidity positions, as committed in the origination terms published before the raise. No distribution, dividend, revenue share, staking reward or fee-routing mechanism to $RAWR holders is presently operative. Any such distribution would require a passed futarchy proposal.
Rewards and buybacks. There is no emissions, rewards or staking programme. A strategic reserve buyback of SPV tokens and a lending market against SPV tokens are described in project materials as planned; neither is presently operative, and both would require governance approval before taking effect.
SPV tokens. Individual specimen tokens carry economic rights in their specimen and no governance rights; governance over every SPV runs through $RAWR. $TRCH1 mint and freeze authority are both revoked.
(e) Control surface reliance
No change to the governance or control model is currently planned. Governance already runs through MetaDAO futarchy decision markets, and there is no roadmap step that transfers, concentrates, or removes control, and no planned migration to a different governance system. Any change to the control model would itself require a passed futarchy proposal.
(f) Dissolution authority
Dissolution requires a futarchy governance proposal passed by the decision market. There is no board, council, or multisig that can dissolve or wind up the DAO unilaterally, and no vote threshold applies because proposals resolve on market-determined price impact rather than a vote count.
The Cayman Islands segregated portfolio that serves as the legal wrapper, Jurassic Finance Labs S.P., can be wound up in accordance with its constitutional documents as directed by DAO governance. Winding up the wrapper does not by itself dissolve the DAO, and the two steps are separate.
On a wind-down, specimen SPVs and their underlying ownership rights are unaffected and remain with their respective SPV token holders; only the operating entity is dissolved. The "Jurassic Finance" name, logo, visual identity system and associated trademarks are owned by the founding team and licensed to the DAO, so on dissolution those assets remain with the team rather than passing to tokenholders. Codebases and repositories controlled by the DAO are open source.
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If a Foundation does not exist, state so for each sub question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary Foundation can be explained as the entity which was directly/indirectly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch. If the original Foundation has been dissolved and in its place a "new Foundation" was created, then detail the "new Foundation".
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional)
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities, and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority).
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly.
(a) Entity
No Foundation entity exists as defined. Jurassic Finance has no foundation, and no foundation was directly or indirectly involved in the issuance of $RAWR; the token was issued at launch by the MetaDAO Accelerated launch program on Solana rather than by a legal entity. No foundation has been dissolved or replaced. For completeness, the project's legal wrapper is Futarchy Governance SPC, a Cayman Islands segregated portfolio company formed via MetaLeX, acting in respect of Jurassic Finance Labs S.P. The segregated portfolio has no separate legal personality; the SPC is the contracting entity. It is not a foundation, it did not issue the token, and holders of $RAWR have no shareholding, membership or other legal interest in it and are owed no fiduciary duties by it.
(b) IP ownership & control
Not applicable: no Foundation entity exists, so no Foundation owns or controls any intellectual property. IP ownership is set out under DAO Structure: the DAO controls the codebases and repositories, which are open source and administered by the team on the DAO's behalf, while the "Jurassic Finance" name, logo, visual identity system and associated trademarks are owned by the founding team and licensed to the DAO for the duration of its operations.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Not applicable: no Foundation entity exists, so no Foundation holds any power over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources, token administration or reward parameters. All such powers sit with futarchy governance and are described under DAO Structure.
(d) Powers over DevCo
Not applicable: neither a Foundation nor a DevCo exists. There is no separate development company; the DAO treasury funds development directly through futarchy-approved proposals, so there is no foundation-to-DevCo influence to disclose.
(e) Contract/admin powers
Not applicable: no Foundation entity exists, so no Foundation holds pause, upgrade or governance-executor authority. The onchain authorities that do exist are held by futarchy governance, by program-derived addresses, or by the keys and multisig disclosed under DAO Structure, and no Foundation is party to any of them.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Not applicable: no Foundation entity exists, so no mechanism directs protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards or token distributions to a Foundation, its equityholders or its contributors. No such mechanism currently exists. Compensation to project contributors is paid from the DAO treasury as approved by futarchy governance, subject to the standing monthly spending limit, and is not routed through any foundation or intermediary entity.
Primary DevCo
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly across each sub-question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary DevCo can be explained as the entity which was directly/indirectly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch. If the original DevCo has been dissolved and in its place a "new DevCo" was created, then detail the "new DevCo".
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional)
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
No DevCo exists. There is no separate development company, and no entity holds a standing contract to develop or maintain the protocol; discrete build work has been commissioned from outside contractors under fixed-fee agreements. The legal wrapper is Futarchy Governance SPC, a Cayman Islands segregated portfolio company formed via MetaLeX, acting in respect of Jurassic Finance Labs S.P. That entity is the DAO's legal wrapper, not a development company, and it was not involved in the issuance of the token; $RAWR was issued at launch by the MetaDAO Accelerated launch program on Solana. Development is funded directly from the treasury through futarchy-approved proposals, and contributors work on an independent contractor basis to the DAO rather than through an intermediary company.
(b) IP ownership & control
Not applicable: no DevCo exists, so no DevCo owns or controls any intellectual property. IP ownership is set out under DAO Structure.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Not applicable: no DevCo exists, so no DevCo holds any power over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources, token administration or reward parameters. All such powers sit with futarchy governance and are described under DAO Structure.
(d) Powers over Foundation
Not applicable: neither a DevCo nor a Foundation exists, so there is no DevCo-to-Foundation relationship or influence to disclose.
(e) Contract/admin powers
Not applicable: no DevCo exists, so no DevCo holds pause, upgrade or governance-executor authority, and no multisig or threshold arrangement is held by any development company. The onchain authorities that do exist are held by futarchy governance, by program-derived addresses, or by the keys and multisig disclosed under DAO Structure, and no DevCo is party to any of them.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Not applicable: no DevCo exists, so no mechanism directs protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards or token distributions to a DevCo, its equityholders or its contributors. No such mechanism currently exists. Compensation to project contributors is paid from the treasury as approved by futarchy governance, subject to the standing monthly spending limit, and is not routed through any development company or intermediary entity.
Affiliated Protocol Contributor
Definition (for this section): An Affiliated Protocol Contributor (APC) is a non-issuer company - not the protocol's primary Foundation or DevCo - that materially contributes to the protocol's code, operations, governance, or funding. For example, Blockworks Advisory would be considered an APC of Ethena because it materially contributes to its operations through Ethena's risk council. Provide a structured description per APC. If no APCs exist, state that explicitly across each sub-question. Items below apply per APC.
- (a) Identity & role — Legal name, entity type, jurisdiction, and role (e.g., core development, security, infrastructure, market making, operations).
- (b) Parameter control & scope — For each existing APC, if any, what major protocol parameters the APC controls; include the method of authority (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority). If none, say so.
- (c) Contract/admin powers — For each existing APC, if any, provide the pause/upgrade powers (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities and limitations; include the method of authority for each (e.g. veto, majority, super-majority). If none, say so.
- (d) Compensation and material economic arrangements — For each existing APC, if protocol-generated resources or economic value is dynamically routed to the APC, describe the arrangement. If applicable, include the resource sources, routing mechanism, payment frequency, and duration. If no protocol resources or resources-linked economics are routed to the APC, state that explicitly.
(a) Identity & role
APC 1: Metacodex d.o.o., trading as "Solbound" (Split, Croatia).
- Role: core development. It built the code for app.jurassic.finance under SB-01 with Futarchy Governance SPC, for and on account of Jurassic Finance Labs S.P.
- Why disclosed: it is a non-issuer company that wrote protocol code.
(b) Parameter control & scope
APC 1: Metacodex d.o.o. ("Solbound")
- Solbound does not control any $RAWR protocol parameter.
(c) Contract/admin powers
APC 1: Metacodex d.o.o. ("Solbound")
- Pause: none.
- Upgrade: none.
- No program is deployed at the token-sale program id 9Nw7vbXaMHhUgtTqKqFZmqEjErPZ4tis6D1o3t4W9adW on Solana mainnet, so no upgrade or admin authority exists.
- Under SB-01, all program authorities must be handed over to the project on acceptance. All IP is assigned to Jurassic.
- Governance executor: none. Solbound holds no $RAWR mint, DAO treasury, spending-limit or governance authority.
(d) Compensation and material economic arrangements
APC 1: Metacodex d.o.o. ("Solbound")
- One-off fixed fee of USD 100, paid in USDC; all IP assigned to Jurassic. Source: the DAO treasury. Routing: a single USDC transfer under the treasury's monthly spending limit.
Token Supply & Allocation
Initial Allocation
Ticker
Date
Allocation Category Name
Recipient Type
Allocation %
Allocation Tokens
TGE Unlock %
TGE Unlock Tokens
Cliff Months
Cliff Unlock %
Linear Vesting Months
Cadence Months
Circulating Treatment
Notes on what each category is used for
If applicable: Contract / Wallet address
RAWR
2026-05-15
ICO Participants
Public / Sale
0.3875968992248060
10000000
1
10000000
0
0
0
0
No
Permissionless MetaDAO Accelerated ICO; distributed pro-rata by contribution, fully unlocked and freely transferable at distribution, no vesting. Source: https://www.futard.io/launch/F5A6BchpqGbbBABtgRycJZGkqy2i5AgVJP1VKW5AGotG
holding
RAWR
2026-05-15
Performance Package
Insiders
0.5
12900000
0
0
18
0
0
0
Conditional
UNDISCLOSED TIME SCHEDULE: unlocks are price-milestone gated, not time-based, so no time-based unlock can be modelled here. Minimum 18-month cliff (ends 15 November 2027), then five 20% tranches released only on sustained price milestones of 2x/4x/8x/16x/32x the ICO price, each measured over a 3-month TWAP window that may be initiated any time after the cliff. Cliff Unlock % entered as 0 because no tokens release on time alone. Locked tokens carry no governance or economic rights. A non-binding advisory commitment of 258,000 $RAWR (Section 09) would be drawn from this allocation; no tokens have moved. Source: https://www.futard.io/launch/F5A6BchpqGbbBABtgRycJZGkqy2i5AgVJP1VKW5AGotG
MetaDAO performance package
RAWR
2026-05-15
Futarchy AMM Liquidity
Liquidity
0.07751937984496120
2000000
1
2000000
0
0
0
0
Conditional
Protocol-owned liquidity paired with 20% of ICO proceeds in the MetaDAO futarchy AMM pool at launch. Deployed rather than vested; enters circulating supply only as acquired by the market, so treated as Conditional. Source: https://www.futard.io/launch/F5A6BchpqGbbBABtgRycJZGkqy2i5AgVJP1VKW5AGotG
6wmteHRgbJRSVPg8jaieZziKf7n1itADmWjJWQjCHcG1 (DAO account hosting the futarchy AMM)
RAWR
2026-05-15
Meteora Single-Sided Liquidity
Liquidity
0.03488372093023260
900000
1
900000
0
0
0
0
Conditional
Protocol-owned liquidity placed in a single-sided Meteora pool (DAMM v2 RAWR/USDC) at launch. Deployed rather than vested; enters circulating supply only as acquired by the market, so treated as Conditional. Source: https://www.futard.io/launch/F5A6BchpqGbbBABtgRycJZGkqy2i5AgVJP1VKW5AGotG
5M3oyxAhZ68tJXaNJiTPaHXZwgBEsYDCKiYVsvN8Gq8G
Vesting Insider Tokens
If there are no post-TGE token compensation plans, state explicitly they do not exist across each sub-question. If there are, explain each of (a)–(b) below.
- (a) Post-TGE employee lock as % of total supply — State the current total amount of tokens locked attributable to post-TGE employees, expressed as a percentage of total supply.
- (b) Typical post-TGE vesting schedule — Describe the standard vesting terms used for post-TGE grants, including: cliff length (or "no cliff"), vesting frequency (e.g., monthly/quarterly), and total duration.
(a) Post-TGE employee lock as % of total supply
No post-TGE token compensation plan for employees or contractors exists. Tokens locked and attributable to post-TGE employees or contractors: 0 $RAWR, 0% of total supply, as of 2026-11-02. Contributors and outside contractors are paid in USDC.
(b) Typical post-TGE vesting schedule
No post-TGE token compensation plan exists for employees or contractors, so there is no employee vesting schedule.
Disclosure of Token Advisory Billings
Disclose current token-based compensation for external advisors and service providers (e.g., legal, marketing, technical, growth) funded from the on-chain treasury. Do not disclose individual payments to advisors receiving fiat-only compensation. If there are no advisors contracted in tokens then state across each sub-question that no token-based advisory compensation exists.
- (a) Existence — Whether any such token-based payments or advisory commitments exist (or explicitly state that no token-based compensation for advisory commitments exist).
- (b) Total token allocation — For all existing token-based advisors, disclose the total token allocation across all advisory services.
- (c) Payer entity — For each existing token-based advisor, share the payer entity (e.g., Foundation, Labs/DevCo, DAO/treasury).
- (d) Description of advisory/services — For each existing token-based advisor, provide a brief description of the advisory/services (e.g., "legal and regulatory advisory," "growth and BD support," "security advisory").
(a) Existence
No token-based compensation is funded from the onchain treasury. The treasury holds no free $RAWR, and no proposal has authorised issuing $RAWR to advisors.
Three advisory deals exist outside the treasury. Each advisor receives a $RAWR token allocation of 1% of the launch supply. All three allocations are drawn entirely from the core team's performance package and are bound by its unlock conditions. No tokens have been transferred.
No other advisor or service provider receives any payment or tokens. Outside contractors are paid fixed fees in USDC.
(b) Total token allocation
Each of the three advisors receives 1% of the 25,800,000 $RAWR launch supply, which is 258,000 $RAWR per advisor. Together that comes to 774,000 $RAWR, or 3% of launch supply and 6.0% of the 12,900,000 $RAWR performance package. All of it is drawn from the existing performance package and adds no tokens to supply.
(c) Payer entity
The payer entity for all three advisors is Futarchy Governance SPC, acting in respect of Jurassic Finance Labs S.P. Each advisor's 1% allocation is paid out of the 12,900,000 $RAWR team performance package that this entity holds under the MetaDAO launch. None of the three is paid by the DAO treasury, a Foundation or a DevCo.
(d) Description of advisory/services
Specimen authentication and provenance/background checks, exit pathways for specimens, and supplier introductions.
KOL Marketing Activities
Disclose ongoing KOL/influencer relationships that partially or fully received tokens for payment. You do not need to disclose KOL/influencers that do not receive tokens for payment. If no KOL engagements exist, state for each sub-question that no KOL engagements exist.
- (a) Existence & scope — State plainly whether KOLs receive tokens for payment.
- (b) Usernames & roles — List usernames/handles (with platforms) for KOLs that received token-based compensation and describe the nature of their activities. Legal names are not required.
- (c) Token allocation & vesting/locks — Provide the aggregate token amount across all such arrangements and summarize vesting, lock, or release terms.
(a) Existence & scope
No KOLs or influencers receive $RAWR or any other project token as payment, in whole or in part. No token-paid KOL engagements exist. Marketing is run by the team.
(b) Usernames & roles
Not applicable; no KOL engagements paid in tokens exist.
(c) Token allocation & vesting/locks
Not applicable; zero tokens are allocated to KOL or influencer engagements.
Labelled Unissued & Operational Token Wallets
For each wallet that holds Unissued Tokens or is essential to operations (e.g., foundation, operations, treasury, investor reserve), disclose:
- (a) A category label explaining the wallet's primary function.
- (b) chain the wallet is on.
- (c) The unique address of the wallet.
- (d) The mechanism of control (e.g., DAO, multisig).
- (e) One verification link to a blockchain explorer.
Definition: Unissued Supply = tokens authorized by the contract but not yet issued to any party; where they sit (treasury or mint authority) does not change that they are unissued. For instance: if a token has a total supply cap of 1B, and 400M tokens have been issued to investors, the team, and users (whether vested or unlocked), then those 400M count as issued supply. The remaining 600M are authorized but unissued supply, even if they are already minted into a DAO treasury wallet.
Title
Primary Function
Chain
Address
Control Mechanism
Explorer Link
DAO Treasury Vault / $RAWR Mint Authority
Main DAO treasury; holds $RAWR mint authority, so it is the only source of unissued supply; holds 93,000.01 USDC and the RAWR/USDC LP position
Solana
Dv5axGVuk3qcoEBNofNLerFFEE3VemmuH8VsmNWUTSR5
Program-derived address controlled by MetaDAO futarchy governance; 8,000 USDC/month spending limit drawable by the two member keys
DAO Account / Futarchy AMM RAWR/USDC Pool
Proposals and decision markets; hosts the futarchy AMM pool seeded with 2,000,000 $RAWR
Solana
6wmteHRgbJRSVPg8jaieZziKf7n1itADmWjJWQjCHcG1
MetaDAO futarchy program; market-decided proposals
$RAWR Token Mint
SPL mint, 6 decimals; supply 25,798,472.812981
Solana
4K1m7gAMDKzrxQn68yuZAd767w57Fw7Ykw69dG3umeta
Mint authority: DAO treasury vault (governance); freeze authority revoked
Spending Limit Member Key 1
Draws within the 8,000 USDC monthly limit; also a voting member of the Deaton SPV multisig
Solana
6sw2PeeG3EYTZSiq7k34f8i1e1XSx9ALKxP4NKcxPZWj
Standard keypair held by a principal contributor; limit enforced onchain
Spending Limit Member Key 2
Draws within the 8,000 USDC monthly limit; also a voting member of the Deaton SPV multisig
Solana
cbVkAwpX9pMEc6T3XqX2SUFbUmr8CLagVJc3CFsNgNW
Standard keypair held by a principal contributor; limit enforced onchain
Meteora DAMM v2 RAWR/USDC Pool (POL)
Pool seeded single-sided with 900,000 $RAWR at launch
Solana
5M3oyxAhZ68tJXaNJiTPaHXZwgBEsYDCKiYVsvN8Gq8G
Permissionless Meteora AMM; the DAO's position in it is held by the DAO treasury vault
DAO RAWR/USDC LP Position
Holds position NFT 85QbV1KLqXXCVRt3GeVezJ2zPDToKEnhetijpNSmCkWU for Meteora DAMM v2 position 8bq2SUUMhyWwhaDSZGN4Dma9fVEP9ETeaf4svhQFGMqS in pool 5M3oyx...
Solana
G9zPUA3CVemNvDwiWjm2pJzArqhfGGfofCsiAJXSXsyH
Held by the DAO treasury vault Dv5ax...; futarchy governance
Operations Squads Wallet
Wallet of Deaton the Triceratops; paid the specimen purchase price; holds the two TRCH1/USDC LP positions, 28,143.443052 USDC and 30.077826028 $TRCH1
Solana
6Dw1xBGXChPeS69hovvYMF2nmRxgdoA711TKuuAbN5rV
Squads v4 multisig 3CTD3Z4oDerJZpRq1oDPMw8VWJQ4WtKT1BMh9g5K2bMT; 3 approvals required
$TRCH1 Token Mint (Deaton the Triceratops)
Specimen token, 9 decimals; supply 999,786.794924550
Solana
DeatoN4UYU2B658Lh4ZV1VXy1u2ros32UEwnAtCRv4nB
Mint authority revoked; freeze authority revoked
TRCH1/USDC LP Position 1 (Meteora DAMM v2)
Holds position NFT CJJ6ewCwHbZcZaXmy3pC42DgD2WSgcH496PWffEzBiXu for Meteora DAMM v2 position GvvRPyaLZSQw2PqGjyv7cedAMFuuZvnaaa776bktWYGX in pool 3SzQfN6DU4pTWEibAV5jVjZi2GXzp7sy2SHgWRKWX7nn ($36,466)
Solana
5sYrr9nRyB7EGsg4JRtaC9XdNS1qKkxavrQb87BS4MNM
Held by the Deaton SPV Squads vault 6Dw1...; 3 approvals required
TRCH1/USDC LP Position 2 (Omnipair)
Holds 658.929054361 LP tokens (mint 9toh7Pm3wBdBQNbqrFvqSSzoG9nnXixYifDyMZ71omLP), about 96% of the 685.801830303 LP supply of Omnipair pair CsGD9kfDEAeo49PNK8UuJ83kjEfFY4YVwAcKCAV3bJe7 ($25,454)
Solana
si5mHQRjijbtmPEWXfFVd849YtGhAWKScSoeJbedGW5
Held by the Deaton SPV Squads vault 6Dw1...; 3 approvals required
ICO Launch Account
MetaDAO launch for the May 2026 ICO
Solana
F5A6BchpqGbbBABtgRycJZGkqy2i5AgVJP1VKW5AGotG
MetaDAO launch program; settled, no continuing power
ICO Launch Authority
Configured and settled the ICO
Solana
LRrTQLqFzAPxjschuAKQAqH1XHBuBgHqwhybENStARt
Standard keypair; no continuing power
ICO Launch Signer
Launch signer for the ICO
Solana
34R49TZ4c4HDdPaQKnECrR8kFn9H3n98A8zFHNEKdwCJ
MetaDAO launch program; no continuing power
ICO Escrow Base Vault
Launch program vault for $RAWR
Solana
6sdvY46WgZS1U8idcyyr7fvE5sSAJS6XyhJ9Hxg1amCF
MetaDAO launch program; claims sent by participants
ICO Escrow Quote Vault
Launch program vault for USDC; unconverted contributions claimable by participants (not project funds)
Solana
DdotyKC42NfFvLkYegyrAcTPHWKAN11dqiPYAfa7CKsa
MetaDAO launch program; no party can refuse a claim
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model).
If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for (b).
Market Maker Name
Token Allocation Committed
Term Duration
Structure Name
None
None
Not applicable
The project has no agreements or deals with market makers.
Exchange Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
Exchange Name
Token Allocation Committed
Term Duration
Native Token Listing Fees
Futarchy AMM (MetaDAO), RAWR/USDC, at 6wmteHRgbJRSVPg8jaieZziKf7n1itADmWjJWQjCHcG1
2,000,000 tokens (7.75% of total supply), paired with 20% of ICO proceeds in USDC
No fixed term. Deployed at launch as protocol-owned liquidity; withdrawal or redeployment would require a passed futarchy proposal. No lockup or incentive program.
None. No listing fee was paid in tokens or otherwise. This is a permissionless AMM pool seeded by the treasury under MetaDAO's standard launch mechanics, not a negotiated listing; there is no counterparty and no agreement.
Meteora, $RAWR single-sided pool (DAMM v2 RAWR/USDC, 5M3oyxAhZ68tJXaNJiTPaHXZwgBEsYDCKiYVsvN8Gq8G)
900,000 tokens (3.49% of total supply)
No fixed term. Deployed at launch as protocol-owned liquidity; withdrawal or redeployment would require a passed futarchy proposal. No lockup or incentive program.
None. No listing fee was paid in tokens or otherwise. Meteora is a permissionless AMM; the pool was created by the treasury without any agreement with, or approval from, Meteora.
No other listings
0
N/A
None. The project has no agreements or deals with any centralized exchange and no negotiated listing arrangements with any decentralized exchange. $RAWR is not listed on any CEX. The two DEX pools above are protocol-owned liquidity positions on permissionless AMMs, entered without a counterparty, and total 2,900,000 tokens (11.24% of supply). There is no market maker and no third party with any obligation to maintain a market.
Liquidity Deals and Market Activity
If a category does not exist or is not applicable, make that clear in plain language.
- (a) Token repurchases or secondary-market accumulations (if any) — Source of funds, treatment (burn, treasury retention, POL, redistribution, or other), policy controller (who can change the secondary-market accumulation strategy), and whether those tokens may be re-used, re-issued, or permanently removed from circulation.
- (b) Protocol-owned liquidity (POL) (if any) — Where deployed, total token or dollar size across deployments, policy controller (who can change the POL strategy), and unwind/exit policy.
- (c) Liquidity deals / purchased TVL (if any) — The total size across all deals, and where the capital participates - no counterparty names needed.
- (d) Token-secured loans/lines (incl. against unissued tokens) (if any) — Principal, gross position size, collateral, counterparties, and unwind/exit policy.
(a) Token repurchases or secondary-market accumulations (if any)
None. No $RAWR repurchase or buyback has been conducted, and no secondary-market accumulation strategy exists. Any repurchase would require a passed futarchy proposal; none has been submitted. A strategic reserve buyback of SPV tokens is described in project materials as planned and is not operative. The project's $TRCH1 comes from the 5% SPV allocation, not from market purchases.
(b) Protocol-owned liquidity (POL) (if any)
POL exists. Aggregate POL across all deployments is about $154,602 as of 2026-11-02. Of that, $92,682 is $RAWR POL and $61,920 is $TRCH1 POL.
$RAWR POL, controlled by futarchy governance (about $92,682):
- Futarchy AMM RAWR/USDC, at the DAO account 6wmteHRgbJRSVPg8jaieZziKf7n1itADmWjJWQjCHcG1. Seeded with 2,000,000 $RAWR and $40,000 USDC; pool liquidity about $89.9K on 2026-11-02. It is not included in the futard.io treasury total.
- Meteora DAMM v2 RAWR/USDC, 5M3oyxAhZ68tJXaNJiTPaHXZwgBEsYDCKiYVsvN8Gq8G. Seeded single-sided with 900,000 $RAWR; pool liquidity about $22.5K. The DAO's position (8bq2SUUMhyWwhaDSZGN4Dma9fVEP9ETeaf4svhQFGMqS) is held by the DAO treasury vault and shows $2,782 on its USDC side.
$TRCH1 POL, holding the Deaton origination fee and 5% allocation (about $61,920):
- Position 1: Meteora DAMM v2 position GvvRPyaLZSQw2PqGjyv7cedAMFuuZvnaaa776bktWYGX in pool 3SzQfN6DU4pTWEibAV5jVjZi2GXzp7sy2SHgWRKWX7nn, $36,466.
- Position 2: 658.929054361 LP tokens of Omnipair pair CsGD9kfDEAeo49PNK8UuJ83kjEfFY4YVwAcKCAV3bJe7, about 96% of LP supply, $25,454.
- Both are held in the Operations Squads Wallet 6Dw1xBGXChPeS69hovvYMF2nmRxgdoA711TKuuAbN5rV, where any transaction requires three approvals from multisig.
- They were deployed as committed in the origination terms disclosed publicly before the Deaton raise, under which the fee and the 5% allocation are deployed into the specimen token's liquidity.
Who controls the POL strategy:
- $RAWR POL: futarchy governance is the sole controller. It has no time-based or automatic unwind, and any change requires a passed futarchy proposal.
- $TRCH1 POL: the controller is the Jurassic Finance team, acting through the Operations Squads Wallet multisig, where any change needs three approvals. When a specimen is sold and its SPV wound down, the position is closed and the 5% allocation redeems in USDC pro rata alongside all other holders on the same terms.
(c) Liquidity deals / purchased TVL (if any)
None. The project has not entered any arrangement to purchase, rent or otherwise acquire TVL or liquidity.
(d) Token-secured loans/lines (incl. against unissued tokens) (if any)
None. No borrowing has been made against $RAWR, $TRCH1 or unissued supply, and nothing is pledged as collateral. A lending market against SPV tokens is described in project materials as planned and is not operative.
Resource Disclosures
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name;
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.);
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year);
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply);
- (e) Vesting schedule.
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
Series Name
Investment Instrument
Date Of Sale
Number of tokens sold
Vesting Schedule
ICO
Token
15th May 2026
10,000,000, 38.76% of total supply
None
Operational Funding, Economic Flows, and Resource Provisioning
Provide a narrative description of the Project's material funding sources, economic flows, and operational provisioning, broken out by entity: Foundation, Lab/DevCo, and DAO. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly.
- (a) Entity existence — Explicitly state whether each of Foundation, Lab/DevCo, and DAO exists.
- (b) Material sources of funding or economic inflows — For each existing entity, describe its primary sources of operational funding or economic inflows, if any (e.g., service fees, grants, donations, treasury reserves, token reserves, staking rewards, validator/sequencer income, partnership payments, retained revenue, or other protocol-related receipts).
- (c) Operational use of resources — For each existing entity, briefly describe how those resources are generally used (e.g., development, operations, security, ecosystem support, grants, liquidity support).
- (d) Onchain Resource Usage — For each existing entity, provide links to public dashboards and token holder relations reports that help explain on-chain financial activity, treasury activity, fee flows, rewards, or other protocol-controlled resources. Make certain to explain what each link is for.
(a) Entity existence
- Foundation: does not exist.
- Lab/DevCo: does not exist.
- DAO: exists, as the MetaDAO futarchy DAO governing the treasury.
Specimen SPVs sit beneath the wrapper. The first, Deaton the Triceratops, is a Cayman exempted company owned by Futarchy Governance SPC, acting in respect of Jurassic Finance Labs S.P.
(b) Material sources of funding or economic inflows
Foundation: does not exist, so it has no funding sources or inflows. Lab/DevCo: does not exist.
DAO:
1. ICO: $200,000 USDC accepted at close on 15 May 2026. $160,000 went to the treasury and $40,000 was paired with 2,000,000 $RAWR as futarchy AMM liquidity.
2. Deaton origination:
- A USDC 60,000 fee (10% of the USDC 600,000 purchase price).
- 5% of $TRCH1 supply.
3. $TRCH1 trading fees: 0.25% of volume, about $10,000 on about $4M of $TRCH1 volume between 16 September and 25 October 2026.
(c) Operational use of resources
Foundation: does not exist, so it has no operational use of resources. Lab/DevCo: does not exist as a legal entity, so it uses no resources of its own. All operational spending below is made by the DAO.
DAO:
- Contributor compensation within the 8,000 USDC monthly spending limit.
- Fixed-fee development paid in USDC: Solbound, USD 100 (token-sale launchpad); Development, USD 600 (investor app and fossil raise landing page).
- The audit of the Deaton token-sale program.
- Legal structuring of the first SPV under RAWR-001.
- Deaton specimen costs not covered by the seller.
- Liquidity for $RAWR and $TRCH1.
Spending above the monthly limit requires a passed futarchy proposal. No other advisor, marketing provider or service provider receives any payment.
(d) Onchain Resource Usage
Foundation and Lab/DevCo: neither exists, so neither has onchain resource accounts. All links below are DAO or SPV accounts.
- ICO page: https://www.backable.biz/raises/F5A6BchpqGbbBABtgRycJZGkqy2i5AgVJP1VKW5AGotG. Deal terms, escrow and claim mechanics.
- DAO treasury vault: https://solscan.io/account/Dv5axGVuk3qcoEBNofNLerFFEE3VemmuH8VsmNWUTSR5. DAO treasury holdings and flows, including spending-limit draws and contractor payments.
- Operations Squads Wallet: https://solscan.io/account/6Dw1xBGXChPeS69hovvYMF2nmRxgdoA711TKuuAbN5rV. The specimen purchase payment and the TRCH1/USDC LP positions.
- $RAWR mint: https://solscan.io/token/4K1m7gAMDKzrxQn68yuZAd767w57Fw7Ykw69dG3umeta. Supply and authority state.
- $TRCH1 mint: https://solscan.io/token/DeatoN4UYU2B658Lh4ZV1VXy1u2ros32UEwnAtCRv4nB. The Deaton token, its supply and its revoked authorities.
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References — Link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of 2026-11-02. This covers the $RAWR mint, token supply, tokenholder balances, the treasury and the team performance package.
(b) Exploit vector summary
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of 2026-11-02.
(c) Quantified impact
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of 2026-11-02.
(d) Remediation/response taken
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of 2026-11-02.
(e) Current status
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of 2026-11-02.
(f) References
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of 2026-11-02. All addresses can be verified at the explorer links under Labelled Wallets.
[Optional] Offchain Foundation Or DevCo Income Statement
Provide a single income statement, expense summary, or comparable operating statement for the primary Foundation or Developer Company. A consolidated or entity-level presentation is acceptable. Balance Sheet and Statement of Cash Flows may be included but are not required. This item is intended to provide transparency into offchain operating resources and expenditures only.
Line Item
Amount
Not applicable
N/A
Token Addresses and Deployments
[Optional] Token Addresses and Deployments
Identify to the best of your ability the token's current deployments across chains, including project-issued deployments, project-endorsed representations, and, if possible, documented third-party wrapped or bridged representations. For each entry, provide:
- Token Contract Address or Chain-Specific Asset Identifier
- Chain
- Deployment Type: Protocol-level asset / Direct token issuance / Wrapped or bridged representation
- Project Relationship: Native-token / Project-endorsed / Endorsed third-party / Third-party, endorsement not established / Explicitly unsupported
- Supporting Source: Link to supporting source
Multiple entries on the same chain are permitted.
Definition: A protocol-level asset is an asset whose balances and transfers are handled directly by the blockchain's core rules, rather than by a token smart contract. For protocol-level assets without a token contract address, enter "No contract address" and identify the asset and chain.
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Jurassic Finance is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.