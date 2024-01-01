[$JUP tokenholders are able to stake $JUP in order to participate in governance of the Jupiter DAO. Governance participants are able to earn ASR (Active Staking Rewards) in the form of staked $JUP, essentially allowing those who participate in governance to accrue more governance power over time. The JupiterDAO itself has been seeded with 100m $JUP and 10m $USDC, and $JUP tokenholders are able to vote on proposals relating to the allocation of these assets. $JUP tokenholders do not receive a direct % of fees but they are able to indirectly benefit from the revenues of the network given such revenues are used to programmatically purchase $JUP for the team’s long-term reserves. Governance is driven by the Core Working Group (CWG) - the members of which are not appointed by the Jupiter team. Further utility for $JUP stakers such as [fee discounts, access to token launches, airdrops and other utility] is also being built across the Jupiter suite of products.]