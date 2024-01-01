Project and Team
Description of Project
Jupiter is building the DeFi Superapp. Jupiter is the liquidity infrastructure that enables seamless, capital-efficient trading across the Solana ecosystem. It routes billions in daily volume by connecting users and protocols to the best prices across all major DEXs and market makers through RFQ and smart routing. Jupiter’s advanced engine powers instant swaps, recurring orders, trigger-based orders, and perpetual trading, while also serving as the core liquidity layer for integrated DeFi applications. Beyond trading, Jupiter is building products for money markets, mobile traders, DeFi power users via Portfolio, and more. Through deep integrations, robust APIs, and a relentless focus on both user and developer experience, Jupiter is laying the foundation for the next generation of financial applications on Solana.
Disclosure of Revenue Streams
Jupiter derives revenue from fees charged on its perpetuals, spot swaps, limit order/DCA and on-chain/off-chain liquidity aggregation products. Half of onchain revenues are sent to the Litterbox Trust, which has the mandate to accumulate $JUP. The other half of onchain revenues, along with offchain revenues ultimately forms the operational budget of the team (with excess going into treasury reserves) which is distributed across various Foundation and Labs entities. For the avoidance of doubt, none of the profit (revenues net of costs) flow through to founders or insiders.
Equity-Token Relationship
No value is accrued to equity holders; all revenues across Jupiter products are used to grow the protocol and its range of product offerings. There are no present or future plans to return cash flow to equity through dividends or share repurchases and a corporate restructure is currently in progress to ensure that any excess cash would flow into a non-profit entity instead of the Development Entity, making it structurally impossible to return cash to equity holders. Since February 2025, 50% of all onchain Jupiter revenues have been programmatically allocated to a non-profit Litterbox Trust and used to acquire $JUP on the open market as along term strategic reserve. https://meow.bio/jup-4.html
Disclosure of Advisory Billings to the Foundation
There are no advisory payments to insiders from the Foundation. All team members are paid out of the team allocation of tokens and subject to vesting.
Known Project Team
Token Supply and Allocation
Governance & Token Documentation Provided
[$JUP tokenholders are able to stake $JUP in order to participate in governance of the Jupiter DAO. Governance participants are able to earn ASR (Active Staking Rewards) in the form of staked $JUP, essentially allowing those who participate in governance to accrue more governance power over time. The JupiterDAO itself has been seeded with 100m $JUP and 10m $USDC, and $JUP tokenholders are able to vote on proposals relating to the allocation of these assets. $JUP tokenholders do not receive a direct % of fees but they are able to indirectly benefit from the revenues of the network given such revenues are used to programmatically purchase $JUP for the team’s long-term reserves. Governance is driven by the Core Working Group (CWG) - the members of which are not appointed by the Jupiter team. Further utility for $JUP stakers such as [fee discounts, access to token launches, airdrops and other utility] is also being built across the Jupiter suite of products.]
Initial Allocation
Vesting Insider Tokens
All Insider Tokens are vested on chain via Jupiter lock. https://lock.jup.ag/token/JUPyiwrYJFskUPiHa7hkeR8VUtAeFoSYbKedZNsDvCN
- 2B JUP allocated to team
- 30% burnt, 1,400,000,00 (1.4B) left for Team
- 12/36 of 1.4B cliffed on 31 Jan 2025 (466,666,667.37 JUP)
- 5/36 of 1.4B vested between Feb - Jun 2025 (5 x 38,888,888.95 = 194,444,444.75 JUP)
Labelled Unissued Token Wallets
forum post: https://discuss.jup.ag/t/jup-community-audit-feb-2025/34764 Jupiter Team Cold Wallet: 61aq585V8cR2sZBeawJFt2NPqmN7zDi1sws4KLs5xHXVJupiter Team Hot Wallet: CbU4oSFCk8SVgW23NLvb5BwctvWcZZHfxRD6HudP8gAo Jupiter Burn Multisig: 8gMBNeKwXaoNi9bhbVUWFt4Uc5aobL9PeYMXfYDMePE2 Jupiter Community Cold Wallet: EXJHiMkj6NRFDfhWBMKccHNwdSpCT7tdvQeRf87yHm6T Jupiter Community Hot Wallet: FVhQ3QHvXudWSdGix2sdcG47YmrmUxRhf3KCBmiKfekf Jupiter Litterbox: 6tZT9AUcQn4iHMH79YZEXSy55kDLQ4VbA3PMtfLVNsFX
Airdrop Process
forum post: https://discuss.jup.ag/t/jup-the-genesis-post/478// 1.2024 - Mei tweets: https://x.com/9yointern/status/1728816741076361659// 2025 Kash: https://x.com/kashdhanda/status/1879554632449507360 Full List of Airdrop Recipients and criteria under section: Will Jupiter Always Publicly Disclose Any Token Issuance (e.g. minting/emissions) Going Forward? https://support.jup.ag/hc/en-us/articles/20609497698588-Transparency-Disclosures-JUPBlock Full list in csv format;https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ayxMQVutULTxEQbRVzY-rVxO_t5-mP5W/view?usp=sharing||https://docs.google.com/document/d/1H79HHJiX1oOIRyJh0UBrQc5LuyDxfOtm286Zc81UeOA/edit?usp=sharing||
Locked Staking Reward to Insiders
No locked Insider Tokens can earn rewards
Future Token Issuance
1. 2024 - Mei https://x.com/9yointern/status/1728816741076361659//2025 Kash: https://x.com/kashdhanda/status/1879554632449507360 Commitment to future disclosures: https://support.jup.ag/hc/en-us/articles/20609497698588-Transparency-Disclosures-JUP Isthe Jupiter Team Going to Launch Any Additional Tokens? The team will not launch any future tokens, although nonte that the co-founders of Jupiter are also the co-founders of Meteora (this is very publicly known) (https://meteoraag.medium.com/). Meteora may launch a token in the future. Note that no Meteora revenue currently flows through Jupiter entities and its balance sheets are kept entirely separate. For completeness, the team as part of its product suite may launch receipt tokens (i.e. receipts of LP positions, liquid staked tokens, test tokens etc) but there are no plans to launch any governance or protocol tokens which dilutes the economics of $JUP
Future & Related Token Launches
The team will not launch any future tokens, although note that the co-founders of Jupiter are also the co-founders of Meteora (this is very publicly known) (https://meteoraag.medium.com/). Meteora may launch a token in the future. Note that no Meteora revenue currently flows through Jupiter entities and its balance sheets are kept entirely separate. For completeness, the team as part of its product suite may launch receipt tokens (i.e. receipts of LP positions, liquid staked tokens, test tokens etc) but there are no plans to launch anygovernance or protocol tokens which dilutes the economics of $JUP.
Transactions & Market Structure
Insider & Related Person Transactions
We commit to disclosing all related party transactions within 30 days.
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Jupiter has never conducted an OTC sale and has not made any discounted sales to market makers.
Transparent Market Maker Deals & Exchange Listings
Kbit: 6 million tokens amounting to 0.06% of total supply at launch, 0.086% (post-burn). Call options over 2 million tokens. 2 year term. Wintermute: 15 million tokens amounting to 0.15% of total supply at launch, 0.214% (post-burn). Call option over 5 million tokens. 2 year term. DWF: 20 million tokens amounting to 0.20% of total supply at launch, 0.286% (post-burn), call option over 20 million tokens. 2 year term. Jupiter has never directly allocated any tokens to centralized exchanges for market making. 10 million tokens were provided to DWF to facilitate listing arrangements independently of Jupiter and Jupiter is not party to any listing agreements.
Financial Disclosure
Disclosure of Assets and Cash Flow
We're working with Blockworks for this, so yes we'll have it! Negotiations just ended so don't have a contract for it yet, but hopefully you can ask the Reporting team and they'll vouch for us
Public Token Holder Relations Reports
Revenue will also be shown on the blockworks dashboard quarterly.forum post: https://discuss.jup.ag/t/jup-community-audit-feb-2025/34764 Jupiter Team Cold Wallet: 61aq585V8cR2sZBeawJFt2NPqmN7zDi1sws4KLs5xHXVJupiter Team Hot Wallet: CbU4oSFCk8SVgW23NLvb5BwctvWcZZHfxRD6HudP8gAo Jupiter Burn Multisig: 8gMBNeKwXaoNi9bhbVUWFt4Uc5aobL9PeYMXfYDMePE2 Jupiter Community Cold Wallet: EXJHiMkj6NRFDfhWBMKccHNwdSpCT7tdvQeRf87yHm6T Jupiter Community Hot Wallet: FVhQ3QHvXudWSdGix2sdcG47YmrmUxRhf3KCBmiKfekf Jupiter Litterbox: 6tZT9AUcQn4iHMH79YZEXSy55kDLQ4VbA3PMtfLVNsFX
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Jupiter is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.