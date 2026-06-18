Project & Team
Description of Project
Jito Network is Solana’s Market Layer -- the execution, capital, and incentives protocols that allow the onchain economy to function. These protocols include BAM, Solana’s next-generation block building infrastructure built to support Internet Capital Markets; JTX, Jito’s professional trading desk, which brings institutional-grade market access infrastructure directly to users; JitoSOL, the ideal currency for ICM; and JTO, Jito’s value-capture token that benefits from Solana’s growth and governs Jito’s decision making.
Known Project Team
Labs / DevCo
|Full Name
|Official Title
|Prior Experience
|Lucas Bruder
|CEO
|Tesla, Built Robotics
|Zano Sherwani
|CTO
|Parsec, Amazon
Foundation
|Full Name
|Official Title
|Prior Experience
|Brian Smith
|President
|Evercore, Scopia Capital Management
DAO / Onchain Governance
|Full Name
|Official Title
|Prior Experience
|Nick Almond
|Head of Governance
|Nick has specialised in governance for 13 years, with 6 years full time crypto experience. He specialises in DAO governance, cryptoeconomics and broader governance theory and practice spanning institutional governance and blockchain architecture.
DAO Structure
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles, governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each.
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements — If any, describe current governance rights of tokenholders and presently operative rights or arrangements relating to treasury actions, fee-routing, rewards, buybacks, or other protocol-controlled resources. If none, state that explicitly.
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
- (f) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism.
(a) IP ownership & control
The DAO governs the Jito Network, a decentralised Solana-based protocol. The DAO has authority over direct changes to protocol source code and related parameters. Key protocol components include the JitoSOL stake pool programs, StakeNet (automated stake pool management), the tip distribution program, and associated infrastructure. Core codebases are open source and hosted publicly (github.com/jito-foundation). The Jito Foundation, a Cayman Islands foundation company, holds trademarks and branding associated with Jito and maintains the jito.network interface. The Foundation serves as an operational and legal wrapper for the DAO's decisions.
(b) Contract/admin powers
Jito DAO has broad execution and governance authority over the Jito Network. The DAO operates via the spl-governance programme and follows an open and public governance process mediated via its Jito Improvement Proposal (JIP) process. The DAO owns and governs core Jito Network products including, the Jito Stake Pool ensuring users and tokenholders can always interrogate material changes to the protocol before they happen. At least 1% of the total supply must vote on any changes, with a simple majority vote required as a passing threshold. A Security Council exists that utilises a 4 of 7 spl-governance structure, which is only called into action for bug fixes, or necessary programme upgrade paths that cannot be feasibly executed via trustless execution. A Dev Council is in the process of being formalised in an updated Jito Constitution, which will own some tightly defined programme upgrade and parameter authorities for programs for StakeNet. The Dev Council does not control any user funds and only operates with the function of operationalising the mandates authorised by the JIP process. Both the Security Council and Foundation have veto authority over governance decisions, which have never been utilised and are only used in extreme circumstances.
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
No locking or staking mechanism exists for JTO governance. Voting power is 1 JTO = 1 vote and may be freely delegated. JitoSOL is a liquid staking token representing staked SOL positions and accumulated rewards; it will soon have governance rights at the Solana protocol level as per JIP-31. There are no additional rights tied to token locking or staking duration.
(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements
Tokenholders have governance power over the Treasury's fee streams, including 6% of all Jito tips, 4% JitoSOL liquid staking fees, current and future BAM fees (including unwrapping fees), and Interceptor fees. The DAO constitution lays out the DAO's scope and powers. The DAO has recently authorised a Cryptoeonomics subDAO (The CSD), with the mandate to build a set of value accrual primitives and experiment with different forms of buybacks. The CSD recently executed a DAO directive to execute buybacks utilising 100% of protocol revenue over a 6-month period, before shifting to utilising those funds for accelerating BAM through a BAM-subsidy program. The goal of The CSD is to integrate a set of value accrual mechanisms into the DAO, giving it the capabilities to utilise its fee streams to shift between value accrual and growth modes depending on network priorities.
(e) Control surface reliance
As authorised by JIP-17 CSD has the mandate to integrate a set of mechanisms into the DAO utilising a primitive called the ‘Rev Splitter.’ This will allow DAO votes to trigger buybacks and other future value accrual mechanisms, splitting collected fees across multiple possible value accrual paths. JIP-31 has authorised the DAO to create tooling that will facilitate JitoSOL to participate fully in the Solana governance processes, which have been recently drafted in The Solana Constitution. When the protocol level governance primitive comes online JitoSOL holders will direct the stake pool to vote in key network governance decisions.
(f) Dissolution authority
Tokenholders may wind up the Foundation via JIP and Tokenholder Vote. This follows the standard JIP process. The Foundation's Bylaws also provide that, in any conflict between Foundation Directors and Tokenholders, the Tokenholders' decision prevails unless a different outcome is required under Cayman Islands law.
Primary Foundation
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources, token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the Foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Developer Company.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each.
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms by which protocol-controlled resources may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If none exist, state that explicitly.
(a) Entity
JIto Foundation is a Foundation Company that is incorporated in the Cayman Islands.
(b) IP ownership & control
The Jito Foundation owns the intellectual property for a comprehensive suite of open-source software tools and protocols built primarily on the Solana blockchain. Its portfolio spans core validator and MEV infrastructure (jito-solana, jito-relayer, jito-programs, jito-tip-router), staking and restaking tools (StakeNet, stakenet-simulator, stake-pool, stake-deposit-interceptor, restaking), and node consensus network (NCN) tooling (jito-bls-ncn, ncn-program-template-bls, ncn-portal, ncn-portal-admin). Developer utilities and streaming tools include geyser-grpc-plugin, jito-bytemuck, jito-account-traits-derive, jito-bell, and jito-omnidocs, while the BAM ecosystem is covered by bam-plugins, bam-api-client, and jito-bam-boost-cli. The Foundation further owns governance-ui (Jito Realms), kobe, priority-fee-sharing, commonware-avs-router, commonware-avs-node, commonware-avs-router-solana, jito-stake-unstake-reference, squads-v4, and jito-whitelist-management — collectively representing its full-stack ownership of the infrastructure underpinning Jito's MEV, staking, restaking, and governance capabilities on Solana.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
The Foundation has no control over the protocol’s treasury or the DAO. The Foundation will assist with the execution of a JIP if the proposal is passed and requires specific action.
(d) Powers over DevCo
The Foundation and Development Company are independent entities that are connected via a services agreement. Foundation does not have any control over the Development Company.
(e) Contract/admin powers
The Foundation does not have any direct control or administrative powers over the DAO. There is a Security Council that provides any necessary control and administration for DAO activities.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
No revenue is distributed to The Foundation and no arrangement exists currently.
Primary Developer Company
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources, token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the Developer Company can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each.
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms by which protocol-controlled resources may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If none exist, state that explicitly.
(a) Entity
C- Corp, Delaware
(b) IP ownership & control
Jito Labs owns the IP for a broad portfolio of open-source developer tools and SDKs built around the Solana blockchain and MEV infrastructure. Its core offerings include multi-language JSON-RPC SDKs (jito-rust-rpc, jito-js-rpc, jito-go-rpc, jito-py-rpc) and higher-level SDKs (jito-ts, jito-rs, jito-python), alongside MEV-focused tooling such as mev-protos, bam-protos, mev-bot, searcher-examples, and mev-claim-reconciler. Blockchain data and infrastructure tools include shredstream-proxy, solana-snapshot-etl, memento, and a solana fork, supported by lower-level utilities like fd_ed25519 (Firedancer ed25519 bindings), five8, json-rpc-client, axum-jrpc, and autoclock-validator. Networking and systems libraries round out the portfolio with nats.rs, rust-zmq, zenoh, tower-http, zstd-rs, governor, RSA, and jupiter-api-rust-example. Documentation is maintained via jito-docs. Together, these repositories represent Jito Labs' full-stack developer IP spanning MEV infrastructure, multi-language SDKs, blockchain data tooling, and supporting systems libraries.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Jito Labs does not hold or exercise any powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources, token administration, or reward parameters.
(d) Powers over Foundation
It cannot; Labs does not vote its tokens in governance decisions (whether they affect the Foundation or not)
(e) Contract/admin powers
Jito Labs does not have any unilateral authority over any smart contracts in Jito network. Core Contributors to the Jito Network including certain Jito Labs employees control various multisigs associated with the protocol. These have abilities to alert certain parameters (e.g., JitoSOL validator delegation) but ultimate upgrade authority and control resides with the DAO, if it exists at all.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Jito Labs is the primary service provider for the Jito Network. Labs holds JTO tokens on its balance sheet as part of the initial team allocation, and employs 26 people who have both tokens and equity. The Jito Foundation pays Jito Labs as its primary technical services provider.
Affiliated Protocol Contributor
- (a) Identity & role — Legal name, entity type, jurisdiction, and role.
- (b) Parameter control & scope — If any, what major protocol parameters the APC controls; include the method of authority. If none, say so.
- (c) Contract/admin powers — If any, provide pause/upgrade powers, governance-executor authorities and limitations; include the method/threshold for each. If none, say so.
- (d) Compensation and material economic arrangements — If any protocol-generated resources or economic value is dynamically routed to the APC, describe the arrangement. If none, state that explicitly.
The DAO engages with trusted contractors on occasion where additional development capacity is required, specifically for DAO and protocol enhancement work. Projects are paid in monthly increments. Each month a domain specific subDAO approves, or discontinues funding via 4 of 6 decision making. The DAO makes no long term commitments to third party contractors, or contributors unless fully protocolised at this stage. Currently we do not have any active APCs.
Token Supply
Initial Allocation
(a) Launch supply totals
JTO launched with 1 billion tokens. Initial circulating supply (total supply minus Foundation allocation and locked supply) was 115,000,000 JTO. Initial float (All unlocked tokens) was 532,857,143 JTO.
(b) Recipient categories & use of funds
Initial airdrop was 100,000,000 tokens. Jito Foundation received 250,000,000 tokens, the DAO received 232,857,143 tokens, core contributors received 245,000,000 tokens.
(c) Initial price per token (if applicable)
No fixed price.
(d) Ticker / market symbol
JTO
(e) Total supply & supply regime
JTO was launched with a fixed supply to begin with, but as tokenomics have evolved via governance JTO has had, and is planning to have, deflationary mechanisms in the future.
(f) Initial vesting / release schedules
All locked tokens were subject to a one year vest, three year linear unlock
Vesting Insider Tokens
a.) All tokens for pre-TGE founding Labs employees vested over three years starting at TGE (December 7, 2023) with a 12-month cliff. For post-TGE employees, each token compensation plan has a 12-month cliff and 36 to 48 month vesting period based on the relevant employee's token grant date. Of the 245 million tokens allocated to Labs, 136 million had vested as of Q1 2026. b.) Jito does not disclose this information publicly.
Disclosure of Token Advisory Billings
- (a) Existence — Whether any such token-based payments or advisory commitments exist, or explicitly state that no token-based compensation for advisory commitments exist.
- (b) Total token allocation — The total token allocation across all advisory services.
- (c) Payer entity — The payer entity.
- (d) Description of advisory/services — A brief description of the advisory/services.
There is no token based compensation funded from the on-chain treasury.
KOL Marketing Activities
- (a) Existence & scope — State plainly whether KOLs receive tokens for payment. If none, say so.
- (b) Usernames & roles — List usernames/handles and platforms for KOLs that received token-based compensation and describe the nature of their activities.
- (c) Token allocation & vesting/locks — Provide the aggregate token amount across all such arrangements and summarize vesting, lock, or release terms.
Jito has not made any payments to KOLs.
Labelled Unissued & Operational Token Wallets
|Title
|Primary Function
|Chain
|Address
|Control Mechanism
|Explorer Link
|Foundation Wallet
|solana
|HLksszpjGgiRb yumXyQe5Vpm JLuJEnf6YcRz ghyDc8Fo
|multisig
|https://solscan.io/account/HLk sszpjGgiRbyu mXyQe5VpmJ LuJEnf6YcRzg hyDc8Fo
|DAO Treasury Wallet
|solana
|5eosrve6LktM ZgVNszYzebg mmC7BjLK8No WyRQtcmGTF
|DAO
|https://solscan.io/account/5eosrve6LktMZgVNszYzebgmmC7BjLK8NoWyRQtcmGTF
Market Structure
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
|Market Maker Name
|Token Allocation Committed
|Term Duration
|Structure Name
|Ampersan
|.20%
|12 months
|Loan + call option
|GSR
|.24%
|12 months
|Loan + call option
|IMC
|.15%
|12 months
|Loan + call option
Jito has retained the services of Coinwatch to assist with managing agreements with market makers.
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
No JTO tokens were ever distributed with respect to agreements or deals with CEXs / DEXs.
Liquidity Deals and Market Activity
- (a) Token repurchases or secondary-market accumulations (if any) — Source of funds, treatment, controller/approvals, and whether those tokens may be re-used, re-issued, or permanently removed from circulation.
- (b) Protocol-owned liquidity (POL) — Where deployed, total token or dollar size across deployments, controller, and unwind/exit policy.
- (c) Liquidity deals / purchased TVL — The total size across all deals, and where the capital participates.
- (d) Token-secured loans/lines (incl. against unissued tokens) — Principal, gross position size, collateral, counterparties, and unwind/exit policy.
(a) Token repurchases or secondary-market accumulations (if any)
Jito does not disclose this information publicly
(b) Protocol-owned liquidity (POL)
Jito does not disclose this information publicly
(c) Liquidity deals / purchased TVL
Jito has not engaged in this activity
(d) Token-secured loans/lines (incl. against unissued tokens)
Jito has not engaged in this activity
Resources
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Jito does not disclose this information publicly.
Operational Funding, Economic Flows, and Resource Provisioning
(a) Entity existence
Our network contributors come primarily from three entities—the Jito Foundation, Jito Labs, and the Jito DAO—though there are also a growing number of other contributor individuals and entities.
(b) Material sources of funding or economic inflows
For the Foundation, we describe it as an independent and independently funded nonprofit dedicated to promoting the Jito Network. At TGE, the Foundation was granted 250,000,000 JTO tokens and uses this allocation to fund operations. The DAO has ultimate governance authority over the Foundation and can replace the Foundation board. For Jito Labs, we describe it as the primary service providers for the Jito Network. In addition to 245,000,000 JTO tokens allocated at TGE. The Jito DAO and Jito Foundation have no formal control over Jito Labs governance or decision making. For the DAO, we describe it as a decentralized organization governed by the decisions of JTO token holders that earns fees through a variety of fee streams. Tokenholders have governance power over the Treasury's fee streams, including 6% of all Jito tips, 4% JitoSOL liquid staking fees, BAM Plugin fees, and Interceptor fees.
(c) Operational use of resources
Network security and ongoing maintenance of the protocol is funded via grants from the Foundation. Grants also fund day to day operations and R&D- some of which is covered by service agreements mentioned above.
(d) Current economic rights, if any
Jito DAO treasury receives revenue from three sources: Block Building (Jito Tips), JitoSOL rewards, and BAM Plugin Fees. Of Jito Tips, 6% goes to the treasury and 30 basis points of that are distributed to staked JTO and JitoSOL holders. Additionally, 4% of total JitoSOL rewards and other ancillary JitoSOL fees are routed to the treasury.
(e) Onchain resource disclosures, if any
All DAO expenses are related to DAO proposals, which can be tracked via the forum, and in particular via liquidity mining budgets. DAO revenue and expenses and other relevant details can also be tracked using the following public dashboards: Jito DAO revenue Dune dashboard and JTO Economics Hub,
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of 2026-04-23.
[Optional] Offchain Foundation Or DevCo Income Statement
Jito does not disclose this information publicly.
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Jito is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.