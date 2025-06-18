Project and Team
Description of Project
A narrative description of the purpose of the project and its operation in layman's terms is provided.
The Jito Network is a collection of interconnected protocols and MEV infrastructure that amplifies Solana’s expanding GDP with compounding value
Disclosure of Revenue Streams
A narrative description of the Project's primary sources of revenue is provided, broken out by entity (e.g. Foundation, Labs, DAOs, or other).
The Jito Network contributors come primarily from three entities, though there are a growing number of other contributor individuals and entities. The Jito Foundation: Independent and independently-funded nonprofit dedicated to promoting the Jito Network. At TGE, the Foundation was granted 250,000,000 JTO tokens, and uses this to fund operations. The DAO has ultimate governance authority over the Foundation and is capable of replacing the Foundation board. Jito Labs: Primary service providers for the Jito Network. In addition to 245,000,000 JTO tokens allocated at TGE, Jito Labs takes a 3% fee on all Jito tips generated by the Jito-Solana validator client. The Jito DAO and Jito Foundation have no formal control over governance or decisionmaking of Labs. Jito DAO: Decentralized organization governed by the decisions of JTO token holders. Earns fees through a variety of fee streams.
Equity-Token Relationship
The Project must clearly disclose the rights, value accrual mechanisms, and distinctions between token holders and DevCo equity holders. Any value allocated specifically to equity holders (e.g., dividends, profit-sharing) must be communicated separately from value accruing to token holders.
Tokenholders have governance power over the Treasury's fee streams, including 3% of all Jito tips, 4% JitoSOL liquid staking fees, current and future (Re)staking fees (including unwrapping fees), and Interceptor fees. Jito Labs, which has JTO tokens on its balance sheet and employees 19 people that have both tokens and equity, receives 3% of tips to cover expenses associated with operating the block engine.
Disclosure of Advisory Billings to the Foundation
If core team members are compensated by any Tokens allocated to the Foundation through advisory services or similar agreements, or by any other payment method (i.e. fiat), these payments must be disclosed. Note, foundation team members known and exclusively compensated by the Foundation are excluded.
Jito Foundation pays Jito Labs as its primary technical services provider. Since inception, Foundation has paid Labs $2.6m total. These payments have occurred off-chain.
Known Project Team
The identities of key team members (e.g., founders, CEO, CTO, COO of Labs, President of Foundation, etc.) are publicly disclosed.
Yes
Token Supply and Allocation
Governance & Token Documentation Provided
The Project must provide publicly accessible documentation covering the Token's governance rights, rights to value accrual, any additional utility, and the mechanism by which token governance is implemented (e.g. an insider multi-sig).
The Jito DAO constitution lays out the DAO's scope and powers. While on-chain tokenomics mechanisms are in development, there are currently no formalized on or offchain explications of tokenholder value accrual rights, though a DAO process is underway to introduce onchain value accrual. https://www.jito.network/docs/governance/constitution-of-the-jito-foundation/
Initial Allocation
Disclosed information explaining the launch and initial supply that includes: the total number of tokens issued, the category of the recipient (team, investor, foundation, community), the total supply of the token and if it is capped, and the initial vesting schedule.
Vesting Insider Tokens
All Insider Token allocations (team, investor, foundation) must be transparent, per the disclosed Initial Allocation. If vesting occurs at a custodian, clearly disclose the employee categories and associated vesting schedules clearly in your documentation.
The JTO initial launch announcement contained the relevant vesting schedules. All tokens for pre-TGE, founding Labs employees vested on a 12-month cliff ending December 7th, 2024. For all post-TGE employees, a 12 month cliff, 36-month vest is applied to each token compensation plan based on the relevant employee’s token grant date. Of the 245m tokens allocated to Labs, 122.5m have vested as of June 2025.
Labelled Unissued Token Wallets
Addresses that hold any Unissued Tokens (e.g. foundation, future contributors, treasury) must be publicly labelled (address listed in docs) and be held in distinct wallets. This includes the foundation allocation. The party (e.g. team, foundation, DAO) that controls the funds must also be disclosed.
Key Wallets * Foundation Wallet: https://solscan.io/account/HLksszpjGgiRbyumXyQe5VpmJLuJEnf6YcRzghyDc8Fo * DAO Treasury Wallet: https://solscan.io/account/5eosrve6LktMZgVNszYzebgmmC7BjLK8NoWyRQtcmGTF
Jito Labs JTO Accounts in Coinbase Prime * FQnVcnwEXREJ3D4j7LzNGzCiMUVVqxkGEqZ2KffRY8ud * CsWayfMjUmFU4Cbndn1QyciPhfNgirRJGPkS2h2LSUyK * Apmnmi1AnWFFyCATit9F9P17YWEqv37K1A4abqBHD87s * 3dguv2qss6GjmUEnJsddxkR9q5Zoem1sjoSk1jpXFPsz * AyojQMFA9hVMoU2VQkLJ787dk8NUB8XQmgqJqunGd9u6 * 9xSi6onCqhLuXTgodd5wB7EXv2WwuYPZyZwDyruGKL6v * 6GdKDNs1oRjupkUBgKyNMvdnrTafruHtDSgedeJtTnLL * 6WhcWe8WK5kGDoKef4fSMn3pkVUtgoVRDsFdi9aXB6Yf * 53EaCZzr9A2eL9m4SHNGidkor1GmkVXRo68rEVZTrF1Z * 93ft5jrxKkXYvAaLjw9vtEZD7wUV665uEQjSd5uMrvCi * 7DZHRh3qEirqbFaiwyeeEbG6GUJpFoV9tmoKJBECnjMU * Ad5i15ft4QwmXMvJ721WQdCZwwinMr5X5bmPkfEQhT31 * 6dAZvfi2nWfgZJbVLY3G29cxkuz9afnhjw9scbt9fLyR * Gzceifjc4yt1pZPt5nmnkrh9TBbVkguiY5fg3EgJ2fHY
Airdrop Process
The project must disclose all airdrop eligibility criteria clearly and provide a full CSV list of recipients, including addresses and amount received.
All relevant code public here: https://github.com/jito-foundation/distributor . All recipients replicated via the code here: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1jP6U89I4WQjjIm-exlA4jAloWsvLAz_0uwN6EfFd4EM/edit?usp=sharing
Locked Staking Reward to Insiders
Disclose information on insiders (Team, Investors, Foundation, Advisors) tokens that are locked and can earn rewards.
JTO tokens are locked in QCs (qualified custodians) or SCs (smart contracts) so can't be used on-chain to mint staked JTO
Future Token Issuance
The project commits that any future token issuance (e.g., minting or emissions outside scheduled vesting) will be publicly disclosed and justified on an official platform (e.g., governance forum, blog, or docs).
Core contributors commit to this
Future & Related Token Launches
The team discloses all tokens launched by its key team members in the past and explicitly lays out its philosophy around launching new tokens, related to the project or otherwise. (e.g. "We do not plan to launch additional tokens" or "Any additional tokens will be given 1:1 to existing token holders who can then vote on proposals submitted by the management team.")
Core contributors do not plan to launch additional tokens. Core contributors are unaware of any key team members having previously launched tokens
Transactions & Market Structure
Insider & Related Person Transactions
The project commits to disclosing any material Related Party & Insider Transaction within 30 days and includes: The nature of the transaction, the Related Person, the basis on which the person is a Related Person, and the number of tokens involved in the transaction. This includes tokens issued by the foundation.
Core contributors commit to this
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclosed information of previous fundraising rounds, material OTC rounds to investors, or discounted market maker sales involving the Project and its Token that includes: the date of sale, number of tokens sold, and the vesting schedule of these tokens. The Project commits to disclosing any material OTC deal involving token sales and purchases by the foundation within 30 days.
Information regarding previous fundings rounds can be found here: https://www.jito.network/docs/governance/jito-foundation-actions/. Additionally the Foundation raised $28.5m during the summer of 2024. All token sales have been locked for 2-3 years. The Foundation does not commit to future OTC disclosures
Transparent Market Maker Deals & Exchange Listings
Projects must disclose key details of market making and centralized exchange agreements affecting token liquidity, including: names of all market makers & centralized exchanges involved, the token allocation for each (as % of total supply), and the duration of each agreement.
The Jito Foundation has made native token loans to several firms that provide CeFi liquidity. Total loans outstanding are 2mm JTO with counterparties Amber, Auros and GSR. Liquidity is provided on the following exchanges from these partners: Binance, Bybit, Coinbase, Gate, Gemini, MEXC and OKX. These loans bear interest and are scheduled to mature in Q4 2025.
Strict monitoring by a third-party specialist (Coinwatch) is in place to verify use of loan capital including idle tokens
Financial Disclosure
Disclosure of Assets and Cash Flow
The Project commits to providing updates to token holders on a quarterly basis via forum posts, live dashboards, or reports that cover core project KPIs, changes to Token supply or allocations, and disclosure of top line revenue and expenses. The Project may engage third-party contractors to prepare and deliver these updates.
We have a live Revenue Dashboard and commit to public THRRs going forward
Public Token Holder Relations Reports
The foundation's assets or working capital are held onchain and publicly labelled, providing the ability to track asset holdings, revenue, and expenses. Or, the foundation publishes a quarterly, publicly available financial report of its assets, working capital, revenue and expenses.
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Jito is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.