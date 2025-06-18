The Jito Network contributors come primarily from three entities, though there are a growing number of other contributor individuals and entities. The Jito Foundation: Independent and independently-funded nonprofit dedicated to promoting the Jito Network. At TGE, the Foundation was granted 250,000,000 JTO tokens, and uses this to fund operations. The DAO has ultimate governance authority over the Foundation and is capable of replacing the Foundation board. Jito Labs: Primary service providers for the Jito Network. In addition to 245,000,000 JTO tokens allocated at TGE, Jito Labs takes a 3% fee on all Jito tips generated by the Jito-Solana validator client. The Jito DAO and Jito Foundation have no formal control over governance or decisionmaking of Labs. Jito DAO: Decentralized organization governed by the decisions of JTO token holders. Earns fees through a variety of fee streams.