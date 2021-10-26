(a) Problem the project solves

Jasmy Incorporated addresses the loss of individual data sovereignty in the IoT era, specifically the practice by which centralized corporations capture, control, and monetize user-generated data from connected devices without meaningful user consent or compensation. The project's stated mission is "Data Democracy" — a model in which personal data is treated as the property of the individual who generates it rather than the platform that collects it.

(Source: Jasmy Whitepaper, Jasmy Decentralized ID)

(b) Operational priorities

Jasmy Incorporated's operating priorities are organized around six core platform components: the Jasmy Platform infrastructure, the Personal Data Locker (PDL) for user-controlled data storage, the Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for decentralized personal authentication, the Jasmy Gateway (SG) for IoT device registration via Know Your Machine, JasmyNet (a permissioned consortium network for authorized business participants), and a Developer Program supported by SDKs and APIs. JasmyLab's JasmyChain — a proprietary Layer 1 network — launched in production in 2026 as the primary on-chain execution environment, with JASMY as the gas currency. The Jasmy Initiative drives adoption of IoT, blockchain, and AI services across enterprise and consumer segments.

(Source: Jasmy Whitepaper, Jasmy Personal Data Locker, JasmyChain Mainnet Release)

(c) High-level project overview

At the protocol level, three components work together. The SKC provides decentralized personal authentication and data management, allowing individuals to manage identity and data permissions without relying on a centralized authority. The SG registers IoT devices on a distributed network through a Know Your Machine process, binding physical devices to on-chain identifiers. The PDL stores user data in a secure, permissioned environment where the user controls sharing, monitors for unauthorized use, and optionally enables anonymized sharing with consenting third parties. JasmyChain functions as the execution layer on which these services interact, using JASMY as the native gas token.

(Source: Jasmy Decentralized ID, Jasmy Personal Data Locker, JasmyChain Mainnet Release)

(d) Primary token functions

JASMY is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum. Three token functions are described in Jasmy's public materials. First, enterprises pay JASMY as fees for Jasmy platform services and as consideration when accessing personal or corporate data through the platform. Second, individuals receive JASMY as incentive compensation when they consent to share their personal information via the PDL and cooperating platforms, and may exchange received JASMY for goods or services on those platforms. Third, as of JasmyChain's 2026 mainnet launch, JASMY functions as the native gas currency for on-chain transactions on JasmyChain, directly linking network fee payment to token demand. The token ticker is JASMY; early Jasmy materials also used the notation JMY, which referred to the same token before the JASMY ticker was standardized.

(Source: Jasmy Whitepaper, JMY Payment Notice, JasmyChain Mainnet Release, Kraken UK JASMY Statement)

(e) Control surface reliance

Jasmy does not operate a DAO or on-chain governance mechanism. The control surface is corporate and consortium-based. JasmyNet is limited to authorized consortium member companies, and all rights in the PDL platform and related documentation belong to Jasmy Incorporated or third-party providers that supply services or software to Jasmy. Platform decisions and protocol parameters are governed by Jasmy Incorporated's corporate structure under Japanese law, not by tokenholder vote. No tokenholder governance mechanism or path toward decentralized control has been publicly disclosed.

(Source: Jasmy Whitepaper, PDL Terms)