If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").

(a) Date & component affected

(1) 2022-06-08, North Atlantic boundary nodes

(2) 2023-08-10 retrospective covering a bug shipped 2023-03-03, replica cycles bookkeeping

(3) 2024-03-27, subnets cv73p and 4ecnw

(4) 2024-04-22, Bitcoin integration subnet

(5) 2024-05-13, subnet uzr34

(6) 2025-04-14 with public disclosure on 2025-04-16, the ic_siwb_provider authentication canister as deployed by Odin.fun

(7) 2025-12-03, API boundary nodes on guestOS release 724ae4101bfdd8d4443126a6a8b1ec5ca9b68a12

(8) 2026-03-05, European Subnet bkfrj on replica upgrade 781ef50

(b) Exploit vector summary

(1) A Journalbeat logging bug exhausted disk on live boundary nodes, which broke cache population and cut the request path through those nodes

(2) Under specific conditions the replica added cycles consumed during a message execution to a canister balance instead of subtracting them, which created cycles out of nothing

(3) Upgraded replicas failed to deserialize checkpoints that contained remapped legacy error codes from the prior release, which put both subnets into a crash loop

(4) A surge in Bitcoin testnet blocks pushed the Bitcoin subnet past its heap delta limit, the execution layer exited before clearing the consensus queue, and the broken invariant crashed subnet replicas

(5) Legacy ECDSA artifacts in block payloads clashed with a newly mandatory field in replica version 2c4566b, so catch up package deserialization failed and the subnet stalled during upgrade

(6) The Sign In With Bitcoin provider omitted the check that binds the public key verifying a Bitcoin wallet signature to the claimed Bitcoin address, which let an attacker impersonate any principal created through that flow

(7) Changed ACME ALPN module semantics stopped upgraded API boundary nodes from loading their TLS certificate chain, so the nodes refused incoming connections

(8) A scheduler refactoring charged frozen canisters scheduler priority for messages they could not execute, which starved live traffic

(c) Quantified impact

(1) Users in the eastern United States, western Europe, and Latin America lost access through the BO1, LN1, and MR1 boundary nodes, and disk overflow destroyed the logs and metrics needed to size the impact precisely

(2) A proof of concept generated 4 trillion cycles per message execution, and metrics on cycles minted, cycles burned, and canister balances showed no exploitation and no realized loss

(3) Applications and several high profile services on the two subnets stopped responding from 11:42 UTC to 13:36 UTC

(4) The Bitcoin integration stayed unavailable from 03:56 UTC to 19:20 UTC, and no protocol funds moved

(5) The exchange rate canister and Internet Identity stopped responding from 11:10 UTC to 13:46 UTC

(6) Attackers took user funds from the Odin.fun deployment, and DFINITY published the vector without quantifying the loss

(7) All API boundary nodes failed from 15:15 UTC to 15:43 UTC, which blocked Internet Identity, the NNS dapp, and OpenChat while the core network kept producing blocks

(8) Latency reached roughly 30 minutes for 2.5 hours, and just under 20 percent of ingress traffic expired

(d) Remediation/response taken

(1) Engineers cleared the overflowing file system, deployed a cron job to restart Journalbeat, and folded the fix into new BoundaryOS images

(2) DFINITY corrected the accounting path and rolled the fix out across the fleet without incident

(3) DFINITY rolled both subnets back to their prior stable versions through downgrade and recovery proposals, then restored the deprecated error code variants so replicas deserialize old checkpoints

(4) DFINITY shipped a fix that processes the consensus queue before evaluating the heap delta limit, executed a hotfix upgrade proposal, and unhalted the subnet

(5) DFINITY rolled the subnet back, assembled replacement nodes, submitted downgrade and recovery proposals, reverted the mandatory field change by hotfix, and purged obsolete ECDSA reshare agreements from block payloads

(6) AstroX shipped a patch, DFINITY confirmed the mitigation with its own proof of concept, Odin.fun applied the patch, and DFINITY told affected teams to halt trading and withdrawals until existing delegations expired

(7) DFINITY rolled back the first 5 nodes and then the remaining 15, shipped the fix in release d2a13f0ecb29c96818d24076925d5da19ae61e93, and added alerting, active probing, and an ACME ALPN regression test

(8) DFINITY reverted the subnet to replica version de43a37 and committed to comprehensive scheduler testing before resuming the refactoring

(e) Current status

(1) Resolved

(2) Resolved

(3) Resolved, with the first subnet recovering at 13:19 UTC and the second at 13:34 UTC

(4) Resolved, with the subnet recovering at 15:07 UTC and Bitcoin mainnet tracking the tip again by 19:20 UTC

(5) Resolved, with recovery completing at 13:46 UTC

(6) Patched at Odin.fun on 2025-04-24, and every project running its own copy of the canister had to apply the patch separately

(7) Resolved, with reachability restored at 15:43 UTC

(8) Resolved, with rollback complete at 13:23 UTC and the incident closed at 14:35 UTC

(f) References (optional)

(1) North Atlantic Region Boundary Node Outage Retrospective

(2) Cycles Bookkeeping Incident Retrospective

(3) Post Mortem, subnets cv73p and 4ecnw

(4) Postmortem, Bitcoin Integration Outage

(5) Post Mortem, subnet uzr34

(6) Critical Security Bug, Authentication Bypass in SIWB and Critical Vulnerability in SIWB used to Attack Odin.fun

(7) Post Mortem, Faulty API BN Upgrade

(8) European Subnet Experiencing Timeouts on Update Messages