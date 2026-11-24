Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a narrative description of the purpose of the project.
The Interfold is distributed infrastructure for multiplayer privacy. Its purpose is to enable independent parties to use encrypted data collaboratively by turning multiple private inputs from different sources into verifiable computations, without data custody, data exposure, or trusted hardware.
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the:
- (a) full names,
- (b) official titles,
- (c) and prior experience of key team members.
For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Labs / DevCo
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Auryn Macmillan
Founder, Gnosis Guild
Gnosis; Clr.fund; DAOhub; Colony
Foundation
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Samuel Jacques-Cloutier
Director, The Interfold Foundation
Hash Directors; Ministry of Financial Services – Cayman Islands Government
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so for each sub question. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d). Address the lettered items below.
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements — If any, describe the current governance rights of tokenholders and any presently operative rights or arrangements relating to treasury actions, fee-routing, rewards, buybacks, or other protocol-controlled resources. If none, state that explicitly.
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
- (f) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., on-chain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
The Interfold DAO owns and controls no IP. Interfold-related IP is currently owned by Gnosis Guild, and the Interfold Foundation does not currently own any IP. Legal ownership of IP such as repos and trademarks/brand is expected to be transferred to the Interfold Foundation shortly. The stack is open source at github.com/theinterfold.
(b) Contract/admin powers
Current governance executor/admin authority: in the current state, the Safes are the sole governance executor and the complete owner decision surface. All on-chain admin powers are exercised by 3-of-5 Safe multisig signature. The current owner decision surface includes fee routing, protocolShareBps, marginBps, treasury addresses and spend, withdrawSlashedFunds, sweepLicenseSurplus, ticket price, bond amounts, exit delay, slashing policy configuration, E3 program registration, committee/sortition parameters, and verifier rotation. protocolShareBps and marginBps are each capped at 50%, and the exit delay is 1–90 days.
Pause authority: there is no on-chain pause of the protocol; no Pausable module and no pause function exists on any protocol contract.
Upgrade authority: Interfold, CiphernodeRegistryOwnable, BondingRegistry, and E3RefundManager are upgradeable via TransparentUpgradeableProxy with ProxyAdmin owned by the foundation Safe(s). Upgrades execute as upgradeAndCall Safe batch transactions proposed by an operator wallet and approved/executed by at least 3 signers. There is no timelock on proxy upgrades themselves beyond the Safe process. InterfoldToken (FOLD) and InterfoldTicketToken (tFOLD) are non-upgradeable, and ZK verifiers are immutable. Verifier rotation occurs via owner setters on the registry and is subject to a 2-day propose/commit/cancel timelock; the tFOLD registry swap is subject to a 1-day timelock; admin-role transfers use AccessControlDefaultAdminRules with a 2-day two-step transfer delay.
DAO/SPP authority: under the Aragon DAO model, the DAO will be the executor of owner-level actions via the SPP, while the foundation holds phase-2 approval and veto as a later SPP stage body. The multisig must explicitly approve before any DAO action executes, and vetoes trump approvals. Where a DAO ballot applies, execution requires a passing ballot with 2% quorum, 5-day minimum duration, and strict plurality, plus foundation approval via 3-of-5 Safe. Vote weight equals FOLD balance at snapshot. There are no super-majority or vote-threshold mechanisms anywhere in the contracts; the only thresholds are the Safe’s 3-of-5 threshold, ballot quorum, and in-contract delays.
Other hard limits include fee/margin caps of 50%, in-contract timelocks, 2-day verifier/admin timelocks, 1-day registry timelocks, append-only E3 program registration, disabled renouncement, no pause, and no dissolution mechanism.
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
FOLD has wallet-level lock policies created with LOCK_MANAGER_ROLE; these policies are write-once, use linear unlock curves, and have a global NO_MORE_LOCKS sunset of approximately September 2030. Locked FOLD can be bonded through the BondingRegistry without becoming transferable; bonded FOLD is locked for the applicable exitDelay, which is 30 days, is slashable, counts toward satisfying a lock, and qualifies the owner’s ciphernode for E3 sortition and fee-token rewards. Bonding confers only operator eligibility, and there is no delegation to operators. tFOLD is non-transferable collateral and is not a holder-rights token.
Tokenholders can decide ticket price, license bond amounts, exit delays, slashing policy enablement, E3 program registration, verifier rotation subject to a 2-day in-contract timelock, fee-token configuration, and contract upgrades. A passing tokenholder ballot does not execute by itself; Phase 2 requires foundation multisig approval, and only after that approval does the SPP execute proposal actions. Tokenholders cannot decide lock or vesting policy changes because those policies are write-once; cannot decide early release of locked FOLD; cannot decide delegation of FOLD to ciphernodes; cannot exceed the 50% fee or margin caps; cannot bypass the foundation multisig gate; and cannot dissolve or transfer ownership. Ownership renouncement is disabled on all contracts, and no dissolution mechanism exists.
(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements
FOLD is required to participate in Interfold governance. On-chain governance for FOLD tokenholders runs on an Aragon OSx DAO contract with public voting through the Aragon token-voting plugin and private voting through the CRISP plugin. In the Alpha phase, the tokenholder DAO is owner of the protocol contracts, but the foundation multisig retains early-admin powers inside the Aragon DAO, retains the phase-2 approval/veto gate on ballot outcomes, and can act on protocol parameters without a ballot. As a result, current tokenholder governance is operative but subordinate, concessional, and revocable: initially all proposals require The Interfold Foundation’s approval before execution, and where a DAO ballot applies, execution requires a passing ballot with 2% quorum, a 5-day minimum, strict plurality, and foundation approval via 3-of-5 Safe.
The current owner decision surface includes fee routing, protocolShareBps, marginBps, treasury addresses and spend, withdrawSlashedFunds, sweepLicenseSurplus, ticket price, bond amounts, exit delay, slashing policy configuration, E3 program registration, committee/sortition parameters, and verifier rotation. protocolShareBps and marginBps are each capped at 50%, and the exit delay is 1–90 days.
Protocol-controlled resources are routed as follows: E3 fees are split between designated treasuries and the active ciphernode committee, and slashed funds go to the treasury or honest nodes per outcome. No revenue accrues to tokenholders directly. There is no fee-share mechanism, no dividend mechanism, no staking yield mechanism, and no buyback mechanism. The only programmatic distribution to protocol participants is the ciphernode reward pool, which is the remainder of the E3 fee after the treasury share, is paid to the active committee, and includes FOLD incentives.
(e) Control surface reliance
The protocol is designed to begin with a hybrid control surface and evolve toward tokenholder sovereignty. In the Alpha phase, the tokenholder DAO is owner of the protocol contracts, but the foundation multisig retains early-admin powers inside the Aragon DAO and a phase-2 approval/veto gate on ballot outcomes; in this phase, the multisig is the effective apex of the control surface and tokenholder governance is operative but subordinate. In a future state, the foundation approval requirement is expected to change to a veto model, under which the foundation must veto a proposal or it will pass based on the tokenholder vote. Eventually, the intention is to remove the veto, though the timing is currently unknown. In the Mature phase, early-admin powers are intended to be restricted or removed by DAO proposal, and the tokenholder DAO is intended to become the sole control surface, subject to the SPP execution model and contract-level bounds.
(f) Dissolution authority
The Interfold DAO has no explicit dissolution mechanism. Tokenholders cannot decide to dissolve the DAO or transfer ownership, and ownership renouncement is disabled on all contracts. Accordingly, no on-chain vote threshold, board resolution, or other wind-up mechanism is disclosed for the DAO.
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If a Foundation does not exist, state so for each sub question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary Foundation can be explained as the entity which was directly/indirectly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch. If the original Foundation has been dissolved and in its place a "new Foundation" was created, then detail the "new Foundation".
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional)
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities, and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority).
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly.
(a) Entity
The Primary Foundation is The Interfold Foundation, an Exempted Limited Guarantee Foundation Company in the Cayman Islands.
(b) IP ownership & control
The Interfold Foundation does not currently own any IP. As of publication, Interfold-related IP is currently owned by Gnosis Guild. Legal ownership of IP, including repositories and trademarks/brand, is expected to be transferred to The Interfold Foundation shortly.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
The Interfold Foundation is an Exempted Limited Guarantee Foundation Company in the Cayman Islands. In the current Alpha phase, the foundation multisig retains early-admin powers inside the Aragon DAO, including permission management over the DAO, a phase-2 approval/veto gate on ballot outcomes, and the ability to act on protocol parameters without a ballot. The multisig is the effective apex of the current control surface; tokenholder governance is operative but subordinate. The method/threshold for all on-chain powers is a 3-of-5 Safe signature. Where a DAO ballot applies, execution requires a passing ballot with 2% quorum, a 5-day minimum voting period, and strict plurality, plus foundation approval via 3-of-5 Safe; vetoes trump approvals. The foundation bootstrap admin is intended to be restricted or removed by DAO proposal.
Current powers over treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources, and reward parameters are exercised through the current owner decision surface, for which the Safes are the sole governance executor and complete owner decision surface. This surface includes fee routing, protocolShareBps, marginBps, treasury addresses and spend, withdrawSlashedFunds, sweepLicenseSurplus, ticket price, bond amounts, exit delay, slashing policy configuration, E3 program registration, committee/sortition parameters, and verifier rotation. protocolShareBps and marginBps are each capped at 50%, and exit delay is limited to 1–90 days.
For protocol revenue, the protocol revenue fee share routes on each successful E3. protocolShareBps is approximately 1.82%, subject to a 50% cap, and the protocol share of the gross fee is paid to the configured protocolTreasury, which is IF Cayman under the stated assumption. The treasury address and share are owner-set by 3-of-5. Slashed ciphernode bonds route to the configured slashedFundsTreasury, which is owner-set; if IF Cayman is the slashedFundsTreasury recipient, it also receives slashed funds. The only programmatic distribution to protocol participants is the ciphernode reward pool, which is the remainder of the E3 fee after the treasury share, is paid to the active committee, includes FOLD incentives, and goes to ciphernode operators rather than foundation participants.
For token administration, the InterfoldToken owner holds DEFAULT_ADMIN, MINTER, WHITELIST, and LOCK_MANAGER roles. InterfoldToken owner powers include pre-TGE minting, the TGE trigger, the claim source, the whitelist, and lock policies. Owner renounce is disabled on InterfoldToken.
(d) Powers over DevCo
GG DAO LLC, informally known as Gnosis Guild, is the DevCo. The Interfold Foundation has no legal influence over decision-making of the DevCo and has no indirect influence over the DevCo.
(e) Contract/admin powers
The Interfold Foundation is an Exempted Limited Guarantee Foundation Company in the Cayman Islands. Current on-chain admin powers are exercised by Safe multisig with a 3-of-5 signature threshold, and the Safes are the current sole governance executor and complete owner decision surface. There is no pause authority: no Pausable module exists on any protocol contract, no pause function exists on any protocol contract, and there is no on-chain pause of the protocol. Upgrade authority applies to four upgradeable contracts—Interfold, CiphernodeRegistryOwnable, BondingRegistry, and E3RefundManager—which use TransparentUpgradeableProxy with ProxyAdmin owned by the foundation Safe(s). Upgrades execute as upgradeAndCall Safe batch transactions proposed by an operator wallet and approved/executed by at least 3 signers; there is no timelock on proxy upgrades beyond the Safe process. For DAO-governed actions, the foundation retains bootstrap admin, including permission management inside the DAO and a phase-2 approval/veto gate over ballot outcomes. Where a DAO ballot applies, execution requires a passing ballot with 2% quorum, 5-day minimum duration, strict plurality, and foundation approval through the 3-of-5 Safe. Under the Aragon DAO model, the DAO will be the executor of owner-level actions via the SPP, but the foundation holds phase-2 approval and veto as a later SPP-stage body; the multisig must explicitly approve before any DAO action executes, and vetoes trump approvals. There are no super-majority or vote-threshold mechanisms in the contracts beyond the Safe threshold, ballot quorum, and in-contract delays.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Current mechanisms by which protocol-controlled or foundation resources may be directed to The Interfold Foundation or related participants include: (i) protocol-allocated FOLD directed to IF Cayman under a write-once linear FOLD lock/vesting mechanism, representing approximately 41.28% of the 1.2B FOLD supply with a 48-month linear unlock; (ii) protocol revenue from successful E3s, where protocolShareBps is approximately 1.82%, capped at 50%, and the protocol share of the gross fee is paid to the configured protocolTreasury, which is IF Cayman under the stated configuration and is owner-set by 3-of-5; (iii) slashed ciphernode bonds, which route to the configured slashedFundsTreasury, so IF Cayman receives slashed funds if it is the configured recipient; and (iv) discretionary grants from the foundation’s own allocation. GG DAO LLC, informally Gnosis Guild, is a service provider to The Interfold Foundation under a master service agreement covering protocol research, development and maintenance, technical operations and infrastructure, security coordination, and community, marketing and ecosystem support services; the MSA pays monthly costs incurred for those services in USDC to GG DAO LLC’s multisig, and the current monthly rate fluctuates with operating costs and averages approximately $150k per month. The foundation company design prohibits dividends or distributions to members, and there are no buybacks, dividends, or revenue-share mechanisms for tokenholders or the foundation’s members. The only programmatic distribution to protocol participants is the ciphernode reward pool, which is the remainder of the E3 fee after the treasury share, includes FOLD incentives, and is paid to the active committee of ciphernode operators rather than foundation participants.
Primary DevCo
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly across each sub-question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary DevCo can be explained as the entity which was directly/indirectly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch. If the original DevCo has been dissolved and in its place a "new DevCo" was created, then detail the "new DevCo".
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional)
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
The Primary DevCo is GG DAO LLC, informally known as Gnosis Guild. GG DAO LLC is a limited liability company located in the Marshall Islands.
(b) IP ownership & control
GG DAO LLC, informally known as Gnosis Guild, is a limited liability company. As of publication, Interfold-related IP is currently owned by Gnosis Guild. Legal ownership of IP such as repos and trademarks/brand is expected to be transferred to The Interfold Foundation shortly.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
GG DAO LLC, informally known as Gnosis Guild, is the Primary DevCo and is a Marshall Islands limited liability company. GG DAO LLC is a service provider to The Interfold Foundation under a master service agreement covering protocol research, development and maintenance, technical operations and infrastructure, security coordination, and community, marketing and ecosystem support. Work under the master service agreement is performed in cooperation with The Interfold Foundation, and GG DAO LLC does not act on its own under that agreement; this arrangement represents some indirect influence over The Interfold Foundation. Neither the DevCo nor its stakeholders are on the Foundation board, and the DevCo cannot appoint or remove a Foundation Director. GG DAO LLC has no direct control over treasury protocol revenue, token administration, or reward parameters. GG DAO LLC has 20% of total FOLD supply. In the current state, the GG DAO LLC treasury safe address is excluded from participating in voting. GG DAO LLC does not have the ability to influence proposals directly. Some indirect influence by virtue of vote delegation capability remains. Additionally, proposals voted in by FOLD token holders must be explicitly approved by the DAO in control of the Interfold Protocol, and The Interfold Foundation is still ultimately required to approve the transaction. The method/threshold for on-chain powers is a 3-of-5 Safe signature; where a DAO ballot applies, execution requires a passing ballot with 2% quorum, 5-day minimum duration, strict plurality, and Foundation approval via 3-of-5 Safe.
(d) Powers over Foundation
GG DAO LLC, informally referred to as Gnosis Guild, is a service provider to The Interfold Foundation under a master service agreement. The DevCo has no legal influence over the Foundation: neither the DevCo nor its stakeholders are on the Foundation board, and the DevCo cannot appoint or remove a Foundation Director. The master service agreement covers protocol research, development and maintenance, technical operations and infrastructure, security coordination, and community, marketing and ecosystem support services. Work under the agreement is performed in cooperation with The Interfold Foundation, and the DevCo does not act on its own under the agreement. This service-provider arrangement represents some indirect influence over The Interfold Foundation.
(e) Contract/admin powers
The Primary DevCo is GG DAO LLC, informally known as Gnosis Guild, a limited liability company that has a master service agreement with The Interfold Foundation to provide development and maintenance services on The Interfold Protocol. GG DAO LLC has no direct control over treasury protocol revenue, token administration, or reward parameters. No Pausable module exists on any protocol contract, no pause function exists on any protocol contract, and there is no on-chain pause of the protocol, so there is no pause method or threshold. Upgrade authority applies to four upgradeable contracts—Interfold, CiphernodeRegistryOwnable, BondingRegistry, and E3RefundManager—through TransparentUpgradeableProxy with ProxyAdmin owned by the foundation Safe(s); upgrades execute as upgradeAndCall Safe batch transactions proposed by an operator wallet and approved/executed by at least 3 signers, with no timelock on proxy upgrades beyond the Safe process. On-chain admin powers use a 3-of-5 Safe signature method/threshold. In the current state, the Safes are the sole governance executor and complete owner decision surface. Where a DAO ballot applies, execution requires a passing ballot with 2% quorum, 5-day minimum duration, strict plurality, and foundation approval via 3-of-5 Safe.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The primary DevCo is GG DAO LLC, informally referred to as Gnosis Guild. GG DAO LLC is a service provider to The Interfold Foundation under a master service agreement covering protocol research, development and maintenance, technical operations and infrastructure, security coordination, and community, marketing, and ecosystem support. Under the MSA, monthly costs incurred for the services are paid in USDC to GG DAO LLC’s multisig; the current monthly rate fluctuates with operating costs and averages approximately $150,000 per month. GG DAO LLC also has a 20% FOLD allocation with a 48-month linear vest starting September 1, 2026; over time, that allocation will likely represent the largest economic flow to GG DAO LLC. GG DAO LLC has no direct control over treasury protocol revenue, token administration, or reward parameters. Some indirect influence will exist by virtue of FOLD vote weight in the Interfold DAO.
Affiliated Protocol Contributor
Definition (for this section): An Affiliated Protocol Contributor (APC) is a non-issuer company - not the protocol's primary Foundation or DevCo - that materially contributes to the protocol's code, operations, governance, or funding. For example, Blockworks Advisory would be considered an APC of Ethena because it materially contributes to its operations through Ethena's risk council. Provide a structured description per APC. If no APCs exist, state that explicitly across each sub-question. Items below apply per APC.
- (a) Identity & role — Legal name, entity type, jurisdiction, and role (e.g., core development, security, infrastructure, market making, operations).
- (b) Parameter control & scope — For each existing APC, if any, what major protocol parameters the APC controls; include the method of authority (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority). If none, say so.
- (c) Contract/admin powers — For each existing APC, if any, provide the pause/upgrade powers (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities and limitations; include the method of authority for each (e.g. veto, majority, super-majority). If none, say so.
- (d) Compensation and material economic arrangements — For each existing APC, if protocol-generated resources or economic value is dynamically routed to the APC, describe the arrangement. If applicable, include the resource sources, routing mechanism, payment frequency, and duration. If no protocol resources or resources-linked economics are routed to the APC, state that explicitly.
(a) Identity & role
Aragon foundation — legal name: Aragon foundation; entity type: not disclosed; jurisdiction: not disclosed; role: grant funding provider to The Interfold Foundation.
(b) Parameter control & scope
No Affiliated Protocol Contributors are disclosed in this filing.
(c) Contract/admin powers
No Affiliated Protocol Contributors are disclosed in this filing; accordingly, no APC pause or upgrade powers, governance-executor authorities, limitations, or methods of authority are disclosed.
(d) Compensation and material economic arrangements
No Affiliated Protocol Contributors are disclosed in this filing. Accordingly, no protocol-generated resources or resource-linked economics are disclosed as routed to an APC.
Token Supply & Allocation
Initial Allocation
Vesting Insider Tokens
If there are no post-TGE token compensation plans, state explicitly they do not exist across each sub-question. If there are, explain each of (a)–(b) below.
- (a) Post-TGE employee lock as % of total supply — State the current total amount of tokens locked attributable to post-TGE employees, expressed as a percentage of total supply.
- (b) Typical post-TGE vesting schedule — Describe the standard vesting terms used for post-TGE grants, including: cliff length (or "no cliff"), vesting frequency (e.g., monthly/quarterly), and total duration.
(a) Post-TGE employee lock as % of total supply
No post-TGE employee token compensation plan or related employee lock percentage is disclosed in this filing.
(b) Typical post-TGE vesting schedule
No post-TGE token compensation plans are disclosed in this filing.
Disclosure of Token Advisory Billings
Disclose current token-based compensation for external advisors and service providers (e.g., legal, marketing, technical, growth) funded from the on-chain treasury. Do not disclose individual payments to advisors receiving fiat-only compensation. If there are no advisors contracted in tokens then state across each sub-question that no token-based advisory compensation exists.
- (a) Existence — Whether any such token-based payments or advisory commitments exist (or explicitly state that no token-based compensation for advisory commitments exist).
- (b) Total token allocation — For all existing token-based advisors, disclose the total token allocation across all advisory services.
- (c) Payer entity — For each existing token-based advisor, share the payer entity (e.g., Foundation, Labs/DevCo, DAO/treasury).
- (d) Description of advisory/services — For each existing token-based advisor, provide a brief description of the advisory/services (e.g., "legal and regulatory advisory," "growth and BD support," "security advisory").
(a) Existence
Token-based service-provider and advisor allocations exist. GG DAO LLC, informally referred to as Gnosis Guild, is a service provider to The Interfold Foundation under a master service agreement covering protocol research, development and maintenance, technical operations and infrastructure, security coordination, and community, marketing, and ecosystem support services. GG DAO LLC has a 20% FOLD allocation with a 48-month linear vest starting September 1, 2026; the MSA also pays monthly service costs in USDC to GG DAO LLC’s multi-sig. Separately, the Team & Advisors allocation covers core contributors and advisors, totals 114,082,546.2 FOLD, and unlocks over 24 equal monthly unlocks from September 1, 2026 to August 31, 2028.
(b) Total token allocation
The Team & Advisors allocation is 114,082,546.2 FOLD, representing 9.50687885% of the 1,200,000,000 total supply. This category is for core contributors and advisors. The total token allocation solely for external token-based advisors across advisory services is not separately disclosed.
(c) Payer entity
The Team & Advisors allocation is for core contributors and advisors and consists of 114,082,546.2 FOLD, representing 9.50687885% of the 1,200,000,000 total supply. The allocation unlocks in 24 equal monthly unlocks of approximately 4,753,439 FOLD from 2026-09-01 to 2028-08-31, with no TGE unlock and no cliff. The payer entity for this token allocation is not disclosed in this filing.
(d) Description of advisory/services
GG DAO LLC, informally referred to as Gnosis Guild, is a service provider to The Interfold Foundation and has a 20% FOLD allocation. Its services under the master service agreement cover protocol research; development and maintenance; technical operations and infrastructure; security coordination; and community, marketing, and ecosystem support services.
KOL Marketing Activities
Disclose ongoing KOL/influencer relationships that partially or fully received tokens for payment. You do not need to disclose KOL/influencers that do not receive tokens for payment. If no KOL engagements exist, state for each sub-question that no KOL engagements exist.
- (a) Existence & scope — State plainly whether KOLs receive tokens for payment.
- (b) Usernames & roles — List usernames/handles (with platforms) for KOLs that received token-based compensation and describe the nature of their activities. Legal names are not required.
- (c) Token allocation & vesting/locks — Provide the aggregate token amount across all such arrangements and summarize vesting, lock, or release terms.
(a) Existence & scope
No KOL engagements receiving tokens for payment are disclosed in this filing.
(b) Usernames & roles
No KOL engagements receiving token-based compensation are disclosed in this filing.
(c) Token allocation & vesting/locks
No KOL engagements receiving tokens as payment are disclosed in this filing; accordingly, no aggregate token allocation or vesting, lock, or release terms for such arrangements are disclosed.
Labelled Unissued & Operational Token Wallets
For each wallet that holds Unissued Tokens or is essential to operations (e.g., foundation, operations, treasury, investor reserve), disclose:
- (a) A category label explaining the wallet's primary function.
- (b) chain the wallet is on.
- (c) The unique address of the wallet.
- (d) The mechanism of control (e.g., DAO, multisig).
- (e) One verification link to a blockchain explorer.
Definition: Unissued Supply = tokens authorized by the contract but not yet issued to any party; where they sit (treasury or mint authority) does not change that they are unissued. For instance: if a token has a total supply cap of 1B, and 400M tokens have been issued to investors, the team, and users (whether vested or unlocked), then those 400M count as issued supply. The remaining 600M are authorized but unissued supply, even if they are already minted into a DAO treasury wallet.
Title
Primary Function
Chain
Address
Control Mechanism
Explorer Link
The Interfold DAO
Owner-level executor for protocol contract actions through the Aragon DAO model / SPP.
Ethereum Mainnet
Aragon OSx DAO; foundation phase-2 approval/veto is required before DAO action executes.
Foundation Safe(s)
Current sole governance executor and complete owner decision surface; ProxyAdmin owner for Interfold, CiphernodeRegistryOwnable, BondingRegistry, and E3RefundManager.
3-of-5 Safe multisig signature threshold.
protocolTreasury / IF Cayman
Receives the protocol share of gross E3 fees as the configured protocolTreasury.
Treasury address and share are owner-set by 3-of-5.
slashedFundsTreasury
Receives slashed ciphernode bonds where configured; if IF Cayman is the recipient, IF Cayman receives slashed funds.
Owner-set treasury.
GG DAO LLC multi-sig
Receives USDC payments for monthly costs under the master service agreement covering protocol research, development and maintenance, technical operations and infrastructure, security coordination, and community, marketing and ecosystem support services.
Multi-sig.
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model).
If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for (b).
Market Maker Name
Token Allocation Committed
Term Duration
Structure Name
None; no market maker agreements or deals are disclosed.
No native tokens have been loaned or allocated to market makers.
None; subject to change at short notice.
None.
Exchange Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
Exchange Name
Token Allocation Committed
Term Duration
Native Token Listing Fees
Uniswap v4 pool
16.48M FOLD / 152.94 ETH committed; percentage of total supply not disclosed in this filing.
Indefinite
No listing fees.
Uniswap v4 pool
51.25M FOLD / 133,106 USDC committed; percentage of total supply not disclosed in this filing.
Indefinite
No listing fees.
Liquidity Deals and Market Activity
If a category does not exist or is not applicable, make that clear in plain language.
- (a) Token repurchases or secondary-market accumulations (if any) — Source of funds, treatment (burn, treasury retention, POL, redistribution, or other), policy controller (who can change the secondary-market accumulation strategy), and whether those tokens may be re-used, re-issued, or permanently removed from circulation.
- (b) Protocol-owned liquidity (POL) (if any) — Where deployed, total token or dollar size across deployments, policy controller (who can change the POL strategy), and unwind/exit policy.
- (c) Liquidity deals / purchased TVL (if any) — The total size across all deals, and where the capital participates - no counterparty names needed.
- (d) Token-secured loans/lines (incl. against unissued tokens) (if any) — Principal, gross position size, collateral, counterparties, and unwind/exit policy.
(a) Token repurchases or secondary-market accumulations (if any)
No token repurchase or buyback mechanism exists. No buybacks exist for tokenholders or the foundation’s members.
(b) Protocol-owned liquidity (POL) (if any)
Protocol-owned liquidity is deployed through a Uniswap v4 pool commitment of 10.92M FOLD and 130.99 ETH. The pool term is indefinite. In the current state, the Safes are the sole governance executor and complete owner decision surface, including treasury addresses and treasury spend, which are the disclosed control surface relevant to POL strategy changes.
(c) Liquidity deals / purchased TVL (if any)
No market-maker agreements or purchased-TVL deals are disclosed, other than a Uniswap v4 pool commitment of 10.92M FOLD and 130.99 ETH. The committed capital participates in the Uniswap v4 pool.
(d) Token-secured loans/lines (incl. against unissued tokens) (if any)
No token-secured loans or lines, including against unissued tokens, are disclosed in this filing.
Resource Disclosures
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name;
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.);
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year);
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply);
- (e) Vesting schedule.
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
Series Name
Investment Instrument
Date Of Sale
Number of tokens sold
Vesting Schedule
Pre-seed/angel round
SAFT
May 14, 2024 – June 14, 2024
64,149,600 tokens
Fully unlocked at token transferability event
Private Seed
SAFT
January 5, 2025 – May 23, 2025
61,954,246 tokens
Fully unlocked at token transferability event
Legion round
TPA
January 5, 2025 – May 23, 2025
44,808,281 tokens
Fully unlocked at token transferability event
Aragon grant
Grant
June 26, 2026
11,601,919 tokens
Fully unlocked at token transferability event
CCA
Smart contract
July 8, 2026 – July 10, 2026
43,661,941 tokens
Fully unlocked at token transferability event
CCA 2
Smart contract
August 17, 2026 - August 19, 2026
24,000,000 tokens
Fully unlocked at token transferability event
Operational Funding, Economic Flows, and Resource Provisioning
Provide a narrative description of the Project's material funding sources, economic flows, and operational provisioning, broken out by entity: Foundation, Lab/DevCo, and DAO. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly.
- (a) Entity existence — Explicitly state whether each of Foundation, Lab/DevCo, and DAO exists.
- (b) Material sources of funding or economic inflows — For each existing entity, describe its primary sources of operational funding or economic inflows, if any (e.g., service fees, grants, donations, treasury reserves, token reserves, staking rewards, validator/sequencer income, partnership payments, retained revenue, or other protocol-related receipts).
- (c) Operational use of resources — For each existing entity, briefly describe how those resources are generally used (e.g., development, operations, security, ecosystem support, grants, liquidity support).
- (d) Onchain Resource Usage — For each existing entity, provide links to public dashboards and token holder relations reports that help explain on-chain financial activity, treasury activity, fee flows, rewards, or other protocol-controlled resources. Make certain to explain what each link is for.
(a) Entity existence
The Foundation exists: The Interfold Foundation is an Exempted Limited Guarantee Foundation Company in the Cayman Islands. The Lab/DevCo exists: GG DAO LLC, informally referred to as Gnosis Guild, is a Limited Liability Company and is a service provider to The Interfold Foundation. The DAO exists: The Interfold DAO is currently being set up, and in the current state the DAO in control of the Interfold Protocol must explicitly approve any proposals voted in by FOLD token holders in order for them to execute.
(b) Material sources of funding or economic inflows
Foundation: The Interfold Foundation received a grant from the Aragon Foundation and held two public sales in the form of Uniswap continuous clearing auctions. Protocol-allocated FOLD is directed to IF Cayman under a write-once linear-unlock policy, representing approximately 41.28% of the 1.2B FOLD supply with a 48-month linear unlock. The protocol revenue fee share routes on each successful E3; protocolShareBps is approximately 1.82%, capped at 50%, and the protocol share of the gross fee is paid to the configured protocolTreasury, which is IF Cayman under the stated assumption. Slashed ciphernode bonds route to the configured slashedFundsTreasury; if IF Cayman is the slashedFundsTreasury recipient, it also receives slashed funds.
Lab/DevCo: GG DAO LLC, informally known as Gnosis Guild, funded development of the protocol and raised a pre-seed, a seed, and a Legion round. GG DAO LLC is a service provider to The Interfold Foundation under a master service agreement covering protocol research, development and maintenance, technical operations and infrastructure, security coordination, and community, marketing, and ecosystem support services. The MSA pays monthly costs incurred for the services in USDC to GG DAO LLC’s multisig; the current MSA monthly rate fluctuates due to changing operating costs and averages approximately $150k per month. GG DAO LLC also has a 20% FOLD allocation with a 48-month linear vest starting September 1, 2026, which is expected over time to represent its largest economic flow. GG DAO LLC has no direct control over treasury protocol revenue, token administration, or reward parameters.
DAO / tokenholder layer: Protocol-controlled resources are routed through the protocol’s configured flows. E3 fees are split between designated treasuries and the active ciphernode committee, and slashed funds go to the treasury or honest nodes per outcome. No revenue accrues directly to tokenholders, and there is no fee-share, dividend, staking-yield, or buyback mechanism.
(c) Operational use of resources
The Interfold Foundation is a Cayman Islands exempted limited guarantee foundation company. Protocol-allocated FOLD is directed to IF Cayman under a write-once linear lock/vesting mechanism, with an allocation of approximately 41.28% of the 1.2B supply and a 48-month linear unlock. Foundation/protocol treasury resources are used for ecosystem growth and operations, and grants from the foundation’s own allocation are discretionary. Protocol revenue also routes on each successful E3: protocolShareBps is approximately 1.82%, capped at 50%, and the protocol share of the gross fee is paid to the configured protocolTreasury, which is IF Cayman under the stated assumption.
GG DAO LLC, informally referred to as Gnosis Guild, is a service provider to The Interfold Foundation under a master service agreement. Its operational role covers protocol research, development and maintenance, technical operations and infrastructure, security coordination, and community, marketing, and ecosystem support services. The MSA pays monthly costs incurred for these services in USDC to GG DAO LLC’s multisig; the current MSA monthly rate fluctuates with operating costs and averages approximately $150,000 per month.
The Interfold DAO is being set up and owns and controls no IP. Protocol-controlled resources remain routed as documented: E3 fees are split between designated treasuries and the active ciphernode committee, slashed funds go to the treasury or honest nodes per outcome, and no revenue accrues directly to tokenholders. Under the Aragon DAO model, the DAO will be the executor of owner-level actions via the SPP, subject to foundation phase-2 approval/veto, with the multisig required to approve before any DAO action executes and vetoes trumping approvals.
(d) Onchain Resource Usage
The Interfold Foundation exists as an Exempted Limited Guarantee Foundation Company. No public dashboard or token holder relations report link is disclosed for the Foundation. GG DAO LLC, informally known as Gnosis Guild, exists as a limited liability company. No public dashboard or token holder relations report link is disclosed for GG DAO LLC / Gnosis Guild. The Interfold DAO is currently being set up at https://app.aragon.org/dao/ethereum-mainnet/interfold.dao.eth/dashboard; this link is the public Aragon DAO dashboard for the Interfold DAO. Protocol-controlled resources include E3 fees split between designated treasuries and the active ciphernode committee, slashed funds routed to the treasury or honest nodes per outcome, and no revenue accrual to tokenholders directly.
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References — Link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
No exploits affecting the native token, tokenholder balances, or custody existed as of 2026-08-17; accordingly, there is no incident date, chain, or token component affected to disclose.
(b) Exploit vector summary
No exploit vector is disclosed because no exploits affecting the native token, tokenholder balances, or custody existed as of 2026-08-17.
(c) Quantified impact
No quantified token impact is disclosed: no exploits affecting the native token, tokenholder balances, or custody existed as of 2026-08-17.
(d) Remediation/response taken
No remediation or response for a prior native-token incident is disclosed because no exploits affecting the native token, tokenholder balances, or custody existed as of 2026-08-17.
(e) Current status
No exploits affecting the native token, tokenholder balances, or custody existed as of 2026-08-17; therefore, there is no current incident status to report.
(f) References
No post-mortem, advisory, or PR links are applicable: no exploits affecting the native token, tokenholder balances, or custody existed as of 2026-08-17.
[Optional] Offchain Foundation Or DevCo Income Statement
Provide a single income statement, expense summary, or comparable operating statement for the primary Foundation or Developer Company. A consolidated or entity-level presentation is acceptable. Balance Sheet and Statement of Cash Flows may be included but are not required. This item is intended to provide transparency into offchain operating resources and expenditures only.
Token Addresses and Deployments
[Optional] Token Addresses and Deployments
Identify to the best of your ability the token's current deployments across chains, including project-issued deployments, project-endorsed representations, and, if possible, documented third-party wrapped or bridged representations. For each entry, provide:
- Token Contract Address or Chain-Specific Asset Identifier
- Chain
- Deployment Type: Protocol-level asset / Direct token issuance / Wrapped or bridged representation
- Project Relationship: Native-token / Project-endorsed / Endorsed third-party / Third-party, endorsement not established / Explicitly unsupported
- Supporting Source: Link to supporting source
Multiple entries on the same chain are permitted.
Definition: A protocol-level asset is an asset whose balances and transfers are handled directly by the blockchain's core rules, rather than by a token smart contract. For protocol-level assets without a token contract address, enter "No contract address" and identify the asset and chain.
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. The Interfold is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.