Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so for each sub question. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d). Address the lettered items below.

(a) IP ownership & control

The Interfold DAO owns and controls no IP. Interfold-related IP is currently owned by Gnosis Guild, and the Interfold Foundation does not currently own any IP. Legal ownership of IP such as repos and trademarks/brand is expected to be transferred to the Interfold Foundation shortly. The stack is open source at github.com/theinterfold.

(b) Contract/admin powers

Current governance executor/admin authority: in the current state, the Safes are the sole governance executor and the complete owner decision surface. All on-chain admin powers are exercised by 3-of-5 Safe multisig signature. The current owner decision surface includes fee routing, protocolShareBps, marginBps, treasury addresses and spend, withdrawSlashedFunds, sweepLicenseSurplus, ticket price, bond amounts, exit delay, slashing policy configuration, E3 program registration, committee/sortition parameters, and verifier rotation. protocolShareBps and marginBps are each capped at 50%, and the exit delay is 1–90 days.

Pause authority: there is no on-chain pause of the protocol; no Pausable module and no pause function exists on any protocol contract.

Upgrade authority: Interfold, CiphernodeRegistryOwnable, BondingRegistry, and E3RefundManager are upgradeable via TransparentUpgradeableProxy with ProxyAdmin owned by the foundation Safe(s). Upgrades execute as upgradeAndCall Safe batch transactions proposed by an operator wallet and approved/executed by at least 3 signers. There is no timelock on proxy upgrades themselves beyond the Safe process. InterfoldToken (FOLD) and InterfoldTicketToken (tFOLD) are non-upgradeable, and ZK verifiers are immutable. Verifier rotation occurs via owner setters on the registry and is subject to a 2-day propose/commit/cancel timelock; the tFOLD registry swap is subject to a 1-day timelock; admin-role transfers use AccessControlDefaultAdminRules with a 2-day two-step transfer delay.

DAO/SPP authority: under the Aragon DAO model, the DAO will be the executor of owner-level actions via the SPP, while the foundation holds phase-2 approval and veto as a later SPP stage body. The multisig must explicitly approve before any DAO action executes, and vetoes trump approvals. Where a DAO ballot applies, execution requires a passing ballot with 2% quorum, 5-day minimum duration, and strict plurality, plus foundation approval via 3-of-5 Safe. Vote weight equals FOLD balance at snapshot. There are no super-majority or vote-threshold mechanisms anywhere in the contracts; the only thresholds are the Safe’s 3-of-5 threshold, ballot quorum, and in-contract delays.

Other hard limits include fee/margin caps of 50%, in-contract timelocks, 2-day verifier/admin timelocks, 1-day registry timelocks, append-only E3 program registration, disabled renouncement, no pause, and no dissolution mechanism.

(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)

FOLD has wallet-level lock policies created with LOCK_MANAGER_ROLE; these policies are write-once, use linear unlock curves, and have a global NO_MORE_LOCKS sunset of approximately September 2030. Locked FOLD can be bonded through the BondingRegistry without becoming transferable; bonded FOLD is locked for the applicable exitDelay, which is 30 days, is slashable, counts toward satisfying a lock, and qualifies the owner’s ciphernode for E3 sortition and fee-token rewards. Bonding confers only operator eligibility, and there is no delegation to operators. tFOLD is non-transferable collateral and is not a holder-rights token.

Tokenholders can decide ticket price, license bond amounts, exit delays, slashing policy enablement, E3 program registration, verifier rotation subject to a 2-day in-contract timelock, fee-token configuration, and contract upgrades. A passing tokenholder ballot does not execute by itself; Phase 2 requires foundation multisig approval, and only after that approval does the SPP execute proposal actions. Tokenholders cannot decide lock or vesting policy changes because those policies are write-once; cannot decide early release of locked FOLD; cannot decide delegation of FOLD to ciphernodes; cannot exceed the 50% fee or margin caps; cannot bypass the foundation multisig gate; and cannot dissolve or transfer ownership. Ownership renouncement is disabled on all contracts, and no dissolution mechanism exists.

(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements

FOLD is required to participate in Interfold governance. On-chain governance for FOLD tokenholders runs on an Aragon OSx DAO contract with public voting through the Aragon token-voting plugin and private voting through the CRISP plugin. In the Alpha phase, the tokenholder DAO is owner of the protocol contracts, but the foundation multisig retains early-admin powers inside the Aragon DAO, retains the phase-2 approval/veto gate on ballot outcomes, and can act on protocol parameters without a ballot. As a result, current tokenholder governance is operative but subordinate, concessional, and revocable: initially all proposals require The Interfold Foundation’s approval before execution, and where a DAO ballot applies, execution requires a passing ballot with 2% quorum, a 5-day minimum, strict plurality, and foundation approval via 3-of-5 Safe.

The current owner decision surface includes fee routing, protocolShareBps, marginBps, treasury addresses and spend, withdrawSlashedFunds, sweepLicenseSurplus, ticket price, bond amounts, exit delay, slashing policy configuration, E3 program registration, committee/sortition parameters, and verifier rotation. protocolShareBps and marginBps are each capped at 50%, and the exit delay is 1–90 days.

Protocol-controlled resources are routed as follows: E3 fees are split between designated treasuries and the active ciphernode committee, and slashed funds go to the treasury or honest nodes per outcome. No revenue accrues to tokenholders directly. There is no fee-share mechanism, no dividend mechanism, no staking yield mechanism, and no buyback mechanism. The only programmatic distribution to protocol participants is the ciphernode reward pool, which is the remainder of the E3 fee after the treasury share, is paid to the active committee, and includes FOLD incentives.

(e) Control surface reliance

The protocol is designed to begin with a hybrid control surface and evolve toward tokenholder sovereignty. In the Alpha phase, the tokenholder DAO is owner of the protocol contracts, but the foundation multisig retains early-admin powers inside the Aragon DAO and a phase-2 approval/veto gate on ballot outcomes; in this phase, the multisig is the effective apex of the control surface and tokenholder governance is operative but subordinate. In a future state, the foundation approval requirement is expected to change to a veto model, under which the foundation must veto a proposal or it will pass based on the tokenholder vote. Eventually, the intention is to remove the veto, though the timing is currently unknown. In the Mature phase, early-admin powers are intended to be restricted or removed by DAO proposal, and the tokenholder DAO is intended to become the sole control surface, subject to the SPP execution model and contract-level bounds.

(f) Dissolution authority

The Interfold DAO has no explicit dissolution mechanism. Tokenholders cannot decide to dissolve the DAO or transfer ownership, and ownership renouncement is disabled on all contracts. Accordingly, no on-chain vote threshold, board resolution, or other wind-up mechanism is disclosed for the DAO.