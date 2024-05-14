(a) Problem the project solves

Many valuable computations require multiple independent parties to contribute sensitive data to produce a shared outcome. However, existing systems force a choice between three bad options: hand the data to a custodian, expose the data, or trust proprietary hardware. Each of which reintroduces a party that must be trusted.

The Interfold is distributed infrastructure for multiplayer privacy. It enables independent parties to utilize their encrypted data collaboratively. It turns multiple private inputs from different sources into verifiable computations. It does this all without data custody, data exposure, or trusted hardware.

(b) Operational priorities

On-going maintenance will performed by Gnosis Guild, the team that built and incubated the protocol. Gnosis Guild now acts as a development and maintenance service provider to The Interfold Foundation. Funds for development of the protocol were via Gnosis Guild, who raised a pre-seed, a seed, and a Legion round. Additionally, once The Interfold Foundation was incorporated, it received a grant from the Aragon foundation, as well as held two public sales in the form of Uniswap continuous clearing auctions.

(c) High-level project overview

Confidential computation is delivered through ephemeral Encrypted Execution Environments (E3s).

An E3 works like a sealed room that assembles itself for one job and dissolves afterwards. Participants encrypt their inputs before submitting them, so nothing sensitive is ever handed to a third party. The key needed to open those inputs is split across a committee of independent operators called ciphernodes, meaning no single participant can decrypt anything on its own.

The computation runs directly on the encrypted data, and only the agreed result is revealed. Alongside the result, the E3 produces a cryptographic proof that the computation was carried out correctly, which is publicly verifiable on Ethereum Mainnet.

The stack is open source at github.com/theinterfold, documented at docs.theinterfold.com, with technical write-ups at blog.theinterfold.com.

(d) Primary token functions

Bond collateral - Ciphernode operators must post FOLD as bond collateral to operate a Ciphernode. Operator rewards and slashing - Ciphernodes earn FOLD for completing network operational activities and can be slashed for misbehavior. Governance - FOLD is required to participate in The Interfold governance.

(e) Control surface reliance

On chain governance for FOLD token holders runs on an Aragon OSx DAO contract with two voting modes.

Public voting with the Aragon token-voting plugin Private voting with CRISP (coercion resistant impartial selection protocol) plugin (secret-voting plugin for short)

Initially all proposals will require The Interfold Foundation's approval before being executed. However, this will be moved to veto shortly thereafter and will eventually be removed.