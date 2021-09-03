Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.

(a) Problem the project solves

Immutable X was built to address low scalability, poor user experience, slow developer experience, and illiquidity in Ethereum NFT markets. The current platform describes Immutable Chain as a gaming-optimized blockchain built on Ethereum with fast confirmations and gas sponsorship for players.

(Source: Immutable Whitepaper, Immutable Chain Docs)

(b) Operational priorities

IMX is designed to support growth across Immutable X and Immutable zkEVM by incentivizing adoption, trading activity, development, rewards, and governance participation. The protocol targets instant trading, large-scale throughput, and zero-gas minting and trading without compromising asset security.

(Source: Immutable Whitepaper, IMX Token Overview)

(c) High-level project overview

The project began with Immutable X, Immutable's first rollup, built with StarkWare as a customized StarkEx deployment. In early 2026, Immutable X was deprecated and merged into Immutable Chain through a non-custodial bridge contract upgrade. Immutable Chain is EVM-compatible, uses approximately two-second block times and finality, and operates live, audited, and monitored bridge contracts.

(Source: Immutable Chain Docs, Immutable X Deprecation Guide)

(d) Primary token functions

IMX is the native ERC-20 utility token used across Immutable X and Immutable zkEVM for transaction-fee payments, staking, developer incentives, and governance participation. The whitepaper states that IMX can be used to pay protocol fees, stake on the protocol, and vote on token-related proposals. Per the token overview page, 20% of the protocol fee on every transaction on the Immutable Protocol must be paid in IMX, and those fees are reserved for rewards for active ecosystem participants.

(Source: Immutable Whitepaper, IMX Token Overview)

(e) Control surface reliance

Token holders vote on token-related proposals covering allocation of token reserves, developer grants, activating daily rewards, and changes in token supply, via Snapshot. The public record does not identify a live on-chain governance executor, public vote thresholds, or a public multisig or pause-role framework for the current post-migration operating structure.

(Source: Immutable Whitepaper, IMX Token Overview)