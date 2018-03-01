For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If a Foundation does not exist, state so for each sub question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary Foundation can be explained as the entity which is directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.

(a) Entity

The Primary Foundation is organized as a Swiss Association in Zug, Switzerland.

(b) IP ownership & control

The idOS Association controls the core IP, ENS domains related to idos-association, repositories, and trademarks. All repositories are open-source or in the process of being open-sourced under the MIT License.

(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration

The primary Foundation is a Swiss Association in Zug, Switzerland. Current governance is coordinated through the idOS Association and Governance Committee; no DAO or onchain governance has been established yet. Decisions are made by the idOS Association Governance Committee as defined in the Articles of Association, and the Association acts as a coordinating governance entity. A 5% supply is reserved for the DAO, but the Community Reserve is not being used or accessed until a DAO setup is created, and details on distribution will be published in the future.

The idOS Association controls core IP, ENS domains related to idos-association, repositories, and trademarks. Contracts are deployed and managed via multisig wallets controlled by founders and senior contributors. There are two Safes: Glacier is a 2-of-3 Safe and only interacts with Main; Main is a 2-of-4 Safe used for protocol and Association payments. Signatures are managed by signature-only hard wallets that rotate on a time basis.

Treasury actions are handled through the idOS Association Treasury, which is dedicated to long-term development, operations, ecosystem partnerships, and governance infrastructure. The Association budget is approved by the Governance Committee on a recurring basis and requires a majority of votes.

For protocol-controlled resources, a 25% mark-up on the price of each credential is paid to the idOS Association. Gas fees are not retained by the Association: 100% of gas fees go to Storage Network node operators.

(d) Powers over DevCo

The primary Foundation is the idOS Association, a Swiss Association in Zug, Switzerland. No separate DevCo entity exists beyond contributors operating under the idOS Association structure; therefore, powers over a separate DevCo are not applicable.

(e) Contract/admin powers

The primary Foundation is the idOS Association, a Swiss Association in Zug, Switzerland. At launch, governance is coordinated through the idOS Association and multisig-controlled contracts. Contracts are deployed and managed via multisig wallets controlled by founders and senior contributors. Decisions are made by the idOS Association Governance Committee as defined in the Articles of Association. There are two Safes: Glacier is a 2-of-3 Safe and only interacts with Main; Main is a 2-of-4 Safe and is used for protocol and Association payments. Signatures are managed by signature-only hard wallets that rotate on a time basis. The Association budget is approved by the Governance Committee on a recurring basis by majority vote.

(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies

The primary Foundation is the idOS Association, a Swiss Association in Zug, Switzerland. Decisions are made by the idOS Association Governance Committee as defined in the Articles of Association, and the Association budget is approved by the Governance Committee on a recurring basis by majority vote. The Main Safe is used for payments of the protocol and association.

Current mechanisms by which resources, fees, rewards, or token distributions may be directed include: (i) Access Grant Fees, where Data Consumers pay the price set by Data Issuers upon receiving a read Access Grant, with a 25% mark-up paid to the idOS Association to contribute to development of the idOS ecosystem; (ii) Gas Fees, where write and read actions to the idOS Storage Network carry a gas fee based on compute and stored data, and 100% of gas fees go to Storage Network node operators; (iii) staking rewards, equal to 15.0% of supply, distributed to idOS Storage Network stakers for bootstrapping participation and network security over 120 months; (iv) the idOS Association Listings & Liquidity Reserve, equal to 9.5% of supply, reserved for exchange liquidity, including DEXes, and potential listings; and (v) the idOS Association Treasury, equal to 12.2% of supply, managed by the idOS Association Treasury and dedicated to long-term development, operations, ecosystem partnerships, and governance infrastructure, with 10% unlocked at TDE and 90% subject to 60-month linear vesting. Tokens not allocated in community/public sales are also allocated to the treasury.

Contributor and participant token distribution policies include Team & Advisors at 10.9% of supply for the people who design, build, and operate idOS, with team vesting of a 12-month lock-up plus 36-month linear vesting and advisor vesting of a 6-month lock-up plus 36-month linear vesting; Building Partners at 7.6% of supply for early integrators, infrastructure partners, and builders, with a 6-month lock-up plus 24-month linear vesting; Private Contributors - Consortium Members at 10.4% of supply for founding ecosystem members and organizations that contributed to early design, governance, and rollout, with a 6-month lock-up plus 12-month linear vesting; and Private Contributors - VCs & Business Angels at 8.1% of supply for early backers and strategic partners who contributed and provided guidance, with a 6-month lock-up plus 12-month linear vesting.