(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

The Genesis Event Terms warn that evolving legal and regulatory frameworks for blockchain technology could impair adoption of Hyperliquid and use of HYPE, and specifically disclose the risk that HYPE or HYPE transactions could be treated as securities or other regulated financial instruments in some jurisdictions. The Hyperliquid front end restricts access for users in the United States and other blocked jurisdictions, and Foundation-operated programs impose further restrictions. The Hyper Foundation delegation program excludes validator applicants from restricted jurisdictions including the U.S., Ontario, Cuba, Iran, Myanmar, North Korea, Syria, and certain Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine, and the Foundation non-validating node imposes sanctions and U.S. and Ontario restrictions plus eligibility thresholds tied to 10,000 staked HYPE and Tier 1 maker volume. The project has responded to U.S. regulatory uncertainty at the entity level. The Hyper Foundation contributed 1 million HYPE in February 2026 to launch the Hyperliquid Policy Center, an independent 501(c)(4) led by Jake Chervinsky that advocates for clear U.S. rules for decentralized finance, and U.S. users currently lack a legal path to trade derivatives on decentralized protocols pending CFTC rulemaking. The Genesis Event Terms disclose uncertainty around the tax treatment of digital assets and rewards and direct tokenholders to consult their own tax advisers, and tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations.

(Source: Genesis Event Terms, Delegation Program, Foundation Node, HPC Announcement)

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

Hyperliquid's public risk disclosures identify bridge smart-contract risk, L1 consensus and downtime risk, market-liquidity risk, and oracle-manipulation risk, with open-interest caps and order-resting restrictions deployed as partial mitigants for oracle-related issues. The protocol's operational history demonstrates that its principal realized loss vector is market manipulation of thin-liquidity perpetual markets that forces the HLP vault to absorb bad debt, as in the March 2025 JELLY incident and the November 2025 POPCAT incident, rather than code exploits. Additional control-surface risks are disclosed in official docs. Validator-operated perps can be delisted by validator vote, HIP-3 deployers are responsible for market definition and operation and can be slashed by validator vote for malicious market operation, and the Foundation's non-validating node is not an authoritative source for time-sensitive activity. The Hyperliquid bridge contract has been audited by Zellic, and Hyperliquid runs a bug bounty covering mainnet node and API-server outages and logical errors that pays rewards in USDC and provides safe-harbor language for good-faith researchers. Staking currently has no automatic slashing, which leaves validator discipline dependent on stake-weighted voting and operational response rather than an automated slashing regime. Audits and the bug bounty do not cover economic-design failures of the kind realized in the HLP manipulation incidents.

(Source: Risks, Delisting, HIP-3, Foundation Node, Audits, Bug Bounty Program, Staking)

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

HYPE's economics depend on continued trading volume and fee generation. Trading fees route to HLP, the Assistance Fund, and market deployers, and the Assistance Fund converts the substantial majority of protocol fees into open-market HYPE purchases that are permanently burned, a mechanism that had repurchased approximately 45 million HYPE for roughly $1.1 billion cumulatively by August 2026. The AQAv2 framework approved by validators in June 2026 adds a second buyback input by directing approximately 90% of cost-adjusted USDC reserve yield on the platform, estimated at $135 million to $160 million annually on roughly $5 billion in reserves, to the Assistance Fund beginning with an August 26, 2026 accrual start and a first payment on October 3, 2026. A sustained decline in trading volume would reduce both fee-funded buybacks and HLP returns, and a decline in platform USDC balances or interest rates would reduce AQAv2 flows. Staking rewards are paid from the future emissions reserve at a rate inversely proportional to the square root of total HYPE staked, approximately 2.37% per year at 400 million staked, so staking yield declines as participation grows and depends on the finite reserve. Supply-side risk centers on the core-contributor allocation of 23.8% of genesis supply, which exited its one-year lockup on November 29, 2025 and vests monthly with most vesting completing between 2027 and 2028, including a 9.92 million HYPE tranche on September 6, 2026. The December 24, 2025 validator vote recognizing Assistance Fund HYPE as permanently burned removed approximately 37 million tokens from circulating and total supply and committed validators to never authorize a protocol upgrade accessing that address, making the burn mechanics a load-bearing assumption for long-run supply.

(Source: Fees, AQAv2 Coverage, AQAv2 Passed, Staking, Tokenomist, Burn Vote Result)