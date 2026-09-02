Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.

(a) Problem the project solves

Humanity Protocol builds decentralized identity infrastructure to let users prove they are human and verify identity attributes without revealing personal data. The protocol targets fraud, Sybil abuse, and fragmented digital identity systems that allow bots and fake accounts to pollute blockchain networks, governance systems, and online platforms.

(Source: Protocol Overview, Fairdrop Launch, Whitepaper)

(b) Operational priorities

Humanity Protocol's ongoing operating focus spans: broadening Human ID onboarding through mobile and palm-scan enrollment; expanding Proof of Trust integrations with third-party applications; supporting developer adoption through SDK, API, and Verification Oracle surfaces; funding ecosystem growth through the Ecosystem Fund and Foundation Treasury; and supporting validator and staking participation through incentive programs.

(Source: Humanity App Launch, Build with Humanity, Credentials Verification Service, Strategic Funding, Staking Program)

(c) High-level project overview

Humanity Protocol is a zkEVM Layer 2 blockchain built on the Polygon Chain Development Kit. The protocol initially centered on Proof of Humanity via palm biometrics and zero-knowledge proofs for unique-human verification. The public product surface has since expanded toward a Proof of Trust framework built on decentralized identifiers, verifiable credentials, mobile Human ID onboarding, and on-chain credential checks through a Verification Oracle. Validators issue credentials, zkProofers generate privacy-preserving verification proofs, and applications pay verification fees in $H.

(Source: Protocol Overview, Build with Humanity, Credentials Verification Service, Humanity App Launch, Whitepaper)

(d) Primary token functions

$H is the network's native ERC-20 token with a fixed supply of 10,000,000,000 tokens. Publicly described uses include: validator staking to issue credentials; zkProofer incentives for generating verification proofs; application-level verification fees paid to protocol participants; governance participation via Snapshot-based voting; identity-related rewards; and staking participation tied to future fees generated by identity validators and verification services.

(Source: H Token, Fairdrop Launch, MiCA Disclosure, Staking Program, Delphi Digital)

(e) Control surface reliance

$H governance currently operates via Snapshot off-chain voting with execution enforced through a Human Institute 3-of-5 multisig. A proposal passes when at least 10,000,000 $H participate and at least 50% of voting tokens favor the proposal. A 5-to-10-day discussion period precedes voting. All voting history, validator lists, treasury wallets, and upgrade schedules are published on-chain and on GitHub. The protocol is transitioning toward a broader Proof of Trust governance framework, though a full on-chain admin-threshold map has not been publicly disclosed.

(Source: MiCA Disclosure, Whitepaper, Delphi Digital)