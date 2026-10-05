(a) Problem the project solves

STEPN is a Web3 lifestyle app that uses game and social elements to reward users for moving outdoors. Users equip NFT Sneakers and walk, jog or run to earn GST and GMT, which turns everyday exercise into a rewarded activity. The project placed 4th out of more than 500 entries at the Solana Ignition Hackathon in 2021.

(Source: STEPN Whitepaper Overview, Binance Research)

(b) Operational priorities

STEPN funds ongoing development and operations from an Ecosystem and Treasury allocation that unlocks 0.3% of total GMT supply, or 18,000,000 GMT, each month, with unspent GMT held in the STEPN treasury. The team commits no less than 5% of its profit to the stability and growth of the Find Satoshi Lab ecosystem. DOOAR swap fees also route 0.1% of each trade to future development.

(Source: Governance & Ecosystem Fund, Decentralized Exchange)

(c) High-level project overview

Users hold NFT Sneakers in the STEPN app and earn GST, the in-game token with unlimited supply, and GMT, the governance token, when they move outdoors. GPS and movement data verify each session before tokens are issued. The app includes a marketplace, a wallet and the DOOAR swap, and Find Satoshi Lab Limited, a British Virgin Islands company, operates the service.

(Source: STEPN Whitepaper Overview, Tokenomic, Decentralized Exchange, Privacy Policy)

(d) Primary token functions

GMT is the governance token of STEPN with a hard cap of 6,000,000,000 tokens. Users earn it with Rainbow Sneakers or level-30 Classic Sneakers, spend it in the STEPN Marketplace and MOOAR, and burn it for in-app upgrades. Holders stake GMT for voting power, and a longer lock gives more voting power.

(Source: Tokenomic, GMT Vesting & Utility, Binance Research)

(e) Control surface reliance

Find Satoshi Lab Limited holds the main control surface. The Terms of Use let the company amend the Terms, withdraw or amend Services without notice, change the token accumulation rate, reverse benefits granted by mistake or misuse, and suspend or cancel access. The company also runs a machine-learning anti-cheating system on location and movement data. Governance is evolving through the GMT DAO, an independent organization of GMT holders, which ran its first lock-to-vote burn vote from November 2024 to January 20, 2025.

(Source: STEPN Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, Decrypt, GMT DAO Burn, Bitget News, Burn Thresholds)