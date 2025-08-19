Mike Horton (https://www.linkedin.com/in/mikeahorton/) Project Creator, Co-Founder & CEO Has been building companies in the positioning industry for three decades, first as founder of Crossbow Technology, a sensor technology business that grew to $21M of revenue and sold to Moog for $32M in 2011; then as CTO at Aceinna (spin out from Memsic Semi), developing MEMS sensor technology for autonomous vehicles; and finally as co-founder & CTO of Anello Photonics, a venture-backed silicon photonics company that raised $29M in venture capital. Holds a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from UC Berkeley Yudan Yi (https://www.linkedin.com/in/yudanyi/) Co-Founder & Head of GNSS 20+ year veteran of the GNSS industry in Asia, spending a decade in senior research roles at Topcon, the GNSS market leader in Japan; then at Qianxun SI, a GNSS network that raised $750M+; and then at Aceinna, where he was a senior director and worked with Mike for three years (including coauthoring a technical paper) before starting Geodnet together with David. Holds a Ph.D from Ohio State University and Master of Science from Tongji University David Chen (https://www.linkedin.com/in/xiaohu-chen-b1202ab/) Co-Founder & Head of Blockchain Has been leading technical teams in the crypto industry since 2016, first as CTO of Jingtum (L1 blockchain) and later as CEO of MOAC. Holds a Master of Science in Computer Science from UC Riverside, with more than 10 patents in blockchain technology