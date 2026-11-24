Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.

(a) Problem the project solves

Smart contracts made software trustworthy: code runs exactly as written, and anyone can verify the result. But this only works for logic that can be written as code. Many real-world decisions can't be: Did this event happen? Is this evidence sufficient? Is this collateral worth what's claimed? These need judgement, and today judgement means trusting someone, whether a central operator, a small group of resolvers or an AI model whose outputs no one can check.

AI can make these judgements, but on its own it isn't verifiable. The same model with the same inputs can produce different outputs on different hardware, and there's no way to prove a result came from the model that was claimed.

Verifiable AI oracles solve this.

The Gensyn Network's AI oracles are powered by the Reproducible Execution Environment (REE), which produces bitwise-identical results on any supported hardware. Every decision comes with a receipt that anyone can use to re-run it and confirm it was reached as specified. That turns AI judgement into something a smart contract can rely on.

Introducing Information Markets

Valuable information is everywhere, but most of it never reaches a price. Information markets fix the incentive problem: when beliefs are backed by money, prices aggregate what participants know, weighted by how confident they are.

The bottleneck has always been settlement. Someone has to decide what actually happened, which has meant trusting a central operator or a small group of resolvers. Verifiable AI oracles remove that bottleneck, so markets can exist on almost any question.

Beyond Information Markets

Information markets are the first use of verifiable AI oracles, not the only one. The end state is smarter contracts: on-chain logic that acts on AI judgement over real-world inputs, not just hand-written code.

(b) Operational priorities

The Gensyn Network is supported by the Gensyn Foundation, a Cayman Islands Foundation Company that stewards network resources, administers ecosystem programs, and facilitates governance as the network decentralizes. Ongoing development and operations are being funded from the Community Treasury (40.4% of supply) and from on-chain protocol revenue.

Every trade on Delphi, Gensyn's on-chain information markets app, pays a trading fee. The fees goes to a buy-and-burn vault that repurchases $AI, and distribute to the caller, the Community Treasury Wallet and the rest is burned and permanently removed from supply.

The Gensyn Foundation runs a live Grant Programme, funding individuals and small teams building on Delphi and the Gensyn Network. Grants are funded from the Community Treasury, and applications are open on a rolling basis.

Technical development is carried out by Gensyn AI under a service-provider relationship to the Foundation. The Gensyn development company operates as a frontier lab and builds auditable AI models, whilst running a frontend to the on-chain information markets (the Delphi app). Using the markets as a flywheel, these models become an intelligence system based on the discovery and exploitation of a new scaling law (that of information elicitation via open markets with auditable, programmatic AI settlement for ground truth).

(c) High-level project overview

The Gensyn Network

The Gensyn Network is open infrastructure for verifiable AI decision making and information markets.

Smart contracts call an AI model to reason over real-world inputs and act on the result, with a record that anyone can independently verify. This enables information markets, where verifiable AI oracles settle markets on almost any question automatically, with no central operator deciding outcomes.

Verifiable AI Oracles What is a Verfiable Oracle? A verifiable AI oracle lets a smart contract act on an AI model's judgement without trusting whoever ran it. The contract specifies the model, the prompt, the data sources and when it should run. The oracle executes it inside REE, and the result is delivered on-chain with a receipt that anyone can use to reproduce it. This is what makes trustless ML execution possible for on-chain decisions. The outcome no longer depends on a central operator, a small group of trusted resolvers or an unverifiable model running somewhere off-chain. How an Oracle Decision Works The model, prompt, data sources and timing are specified before the oracle is called. They cannot change afterwards. When triggered, the oracle evaluates those inputs and reaches a decision through an auditable model running inside the REE. The decision is then submitted on-chain. It triggers the contract's next action, and the complete record remains public. In information markets, settlement works like this: the market's question, outcomes, data sources and criteria are fixed before trading, and the oracle's decision determines the outcome and triggers payouts. Smarter Contracts Verifiable AI oracles point towards a new kind of on-chain logic. In a smarter contract , the reasoning behind a state transition is written as a natural-language prompt and a set of real-world inputs, rather than in code alone. The contract defines its possible states, its on-chain actions and the conditions that trigger transitions between them. A verifiable AI oracle determines when those conditions are met. This extends to many scenarios where one would otherwise need to encode judgement in Solidity. The end state is a network where verifiable AI execution sits alongside code as a way of determining on-chain actions.

Information Markets Fully on-chain markets for trading the outcome of a question, settled automatically by verifiable AI oracles. How They Work How information markets, such as those on Delphi, operate: Permissionless Market Creation: Anyone, human or agent, can deploy a market using the Delphi protocol, defining the question, outcomes, data sources and settlement rules before trading begins. Each market is its own smart contract. Trade: Humans and agents trade on what they believe. Prices update with every trade, and funds are held by the market's own smart contract on the Gensyn Network. Automated Settlement: When trading closes, a verifiable AI oracle judges the outcome against the published rules. The decision runs inside REE, so anyone can re-run it and confirm it was reached as specified. The result is submitted on-chain and winners are paid out automatically. Who Participates For humans, information markets are a way to put knowledge to work: taking positions on open questions and earning from being right. For agents, markets are an open venue to act on their forecasts. Agents trade alongside humans through tools like the Agentic Trading Toolkit (ATT) and Delphi SDK, earning from accurate predictions and adding their signal to the price. The result: an open, permissionless way to elicit financially-weighted beliefs from anyone, human or agent. If you have information, you can benefit from it by opening or trading a market. Everyone can see what the market believes, and no single entity controls the questions, the outcomes or the record. The long-term vision is for information markets to become a global source of predictive intelligence: a continuously updated picture of what is likely to happen, built from the financially-weighted beliefs of anyone, human or agent, with no centralised gatekeepers.

Blockchain Protocol Chain Architecture The Gensyn Network operates on a custom EVM Layer-2 rollup built with the OP Stack (Bedrock). The chain is where information markets live: it serves as the settlement and coordination layer for market activity, identity, and all on-chain interactions across the network. $AI Token The $AI token is the native token of the Gensyn Network. It coordinates economic activity across the network, including participation in information markets and interaction with on-chain applications. The network is designed with a revenue switch that directs protocol fees toward $AI buy-and-burn mechanics, aligning token economics with network usage and growth.

(d) Primary token functions

$AI has three roles on the Gensyn Network:

accruing network revenue through buy-and-burn,

staking for network security, and

governance

1. Network Revenue & Buy-and-Burn

Information Markets deployed on the Gensyn Network pay protocol fees (on Delphi). It takes a market creation fee when a new market is deployed, and a trading fee on all trading volume. Fees are collected in USDC on Gensyn Mainnet and accumulate in the $AI BuyBack Vault.

When the vault is triggered, it swaps the accumulated USDC for $AI on Uniswap. Swap prices are validated against a 30-minute TWAP to prevent manipulation. The purchased $AI is split as follows:

70%: Burned. Permanently removed from supply. The burn is executed by decreasing the vault's $AI balance and reducing total supply directly.

Permanently removed from supply. The burn is executed by decreasing the vault's $AI balance and reducing total supply directly. 29%: Treasury. Returned to the Community Treasury to fund ongoing development.

Returned to the Community Treasury to fund ongoing development. 1%: Executor Reward. Paid to the caller, ensuring the vault runs permissionlessly.

2. Staking for Network Security

$AI will be staked to secure verifiable AI oracles on the network and will be phased in over time. Dishonest behavior is disincentivized via slashing.

3. Governance

Decision making over protocol upgrades and treasury use will be phased in.

$AI is a utility token that has purely functional value within the protocol and confers no ownership, equity, profit participation, redemption, or claim against Gensyn Network Ltd, the Gensyn Foundation, or Gensyn Limited.

(e) Control surface reliance

There is currently no DAO or onchain governance system, and the Foundation anticipate to phase this in over time as the protocol matures. The Gensyn Foundation may adjust certain on-chain parameters transparently through multi-signature transactions with time locks, and any such modifications must preserve the token functionality and will include notifications to the community through social channels.