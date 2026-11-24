Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
Smart contracts made software trustworthy: code runs exactly as written, and anyone can verify the result. But this only works for logic that can be written as code. Many real-world decisions can't be: Did this event happen? Is this evidence sufficient? Is this collateral worth what's claimed? These need judgement, and today judgement means trusting someone, whether a central operator, a small group of resolvers or an AI model whose outputs no one can check.
AI can make these judgements, but on its own it isn't verifiable. The same model with the same inputs can produce different outputs on different hardware, and there's no way to prove a result came from the model that was claimed.
Verifiable AI oracles solve this.
The Gensyn Network's AI oracles are powered by the Reproducible Execution Environment (REE), which produces bitwise-identical results on any supported hardware. Every decision comes with a receipt that anyone can use to re-run it and confirm it was reached as specified. That turns AI judgement into something a smart contract can rely on.
Introducing Information Markets
Valuable information is everywhere, but most of it never reaches a price. Information markets fix the incentive problem: when beliefs are backed by money, prices aggregate what participants know, weighted by how confident they are.
The bottleneck has always been settlement. Someone has to decide what actually happened, which has meant trusting a central operator or a small group of resolvers. Verifiable AI oracles remove that bottleneck, so markets can exist on almost any question.
Beyond Information Markets
Information markets are the first use of verifiable AI oracles, not the only one. The end state is smarter contracts: on-chain logic that acts on AI judgement over real-world inputs, not just hand-written code.
(b) Operational priorities
The Gensyn Network is supported by the Gensyn Foundation, a Cayman Islands Foundation Company that stewards network resources, administers ecosystem programs, and facilitates governance as the network decentralizes. Ongoing development and operations are being funded from the Community Treasury (40.4% of supply) and from on-chain protocol revenue.
Every trade on Delphi, Gensyn's on-chain information markets app, pays a trading fee. The fees goes to a buy-and-burn vault that repurchases $AI, and distribute to the caller, the Community Treasury Wallet and the rest is burned and permanently removed from supply.
The Gensyn Foundation runs a live Grant Programme, funding individuals and small teams building on Delphi and the Gensyn Network. Grants are funded from the Community Treasury, and applications are open on a rolling basis.
Technical development is carried out by Gensyn AI under a service-provider relationship to the Foundation. The Gensyn development company operates as a frontier lab and builds auditable AI models, whilst running a frontend to the on-chain information markets (the Delphi app). Using the markets as a flywheel, these models become an intelligence system based on the discovery and exploitation of a new scaling law (that of information elicitation via open markets with auditable, programmatic AI settlement for ground truth).
(c) High-level project overview
The Gensyn Network
The Gensyn Network is open infrastructure for verifiable AI decision making and information markets.
Smart contracts call an AI model to reason over real-world inputs and act on the result, with a record that anyone can independently verify. This enables information markets, where verifiable AI oracles settle markets on almost any question automatically, with no central operator deciding outcomes.
-
Verifiable AI Oracles
What is a Verfiable Oracle?
A verifiable AI oracle lets a smart contract act on an AI model's judgement without trusting whoever ran it. The contract specifies the model, the prompt, the data sources and when it should run. The oracle executes it inside REE, and the result is delivered on-chain with a receipt that anyone can use to reproduce it.
This is what makes trustless ML execution possible for on-chain decisions. The outcome no longer depends on a central operator, a small group of trusted resolvers or an unverifiable model running somewhere off-chain.
How an Oracle Decision Works
The model, prompt, data sources and timing are specified before the oracle is called. They cannot change afterwards. When triggered, the oracle evaluates those inputs and reaches a decision through an auditable model running inside the REE. The decision is then submitted on-chain. It triggers the contract's next action, and the complete record remains public.
In information markets, settlement works like this: the market's question, outcomes, data sources and criteria are fixed before trading, and the oracle's decision determines the outcome and triggers payouts.
Smarter Contracts
Verifiable AI oracles point towards a new kind of on-chain logic. In a smarter contract, the reasoning behind a state transition is written as a natural-language prompt and a set of real-world inputs, rather than in code alone. The contract defines its possible states, its on-chain actions and the conditions that trigger transitions between them. A verifiable AI oracle determines when those conditions are met.
This extends to many scenarios where one would otherwise need to encode judgement in Solidity. The end state is a network where verifiable AI execution sits alongside code as a way of determining on-chain actions.
-
Information Markets
Fully on-chain markets for trading the outcome of a question, settled automatically by verifiable AI oracles.
How They Work
How information markets, such as those on Delphi, operate:
- Permissionless Market Creation: Anyone, human or agent, can deploy a market using the Delphi protocol, defining the question, outcomes, data sources and settlement rules before trading begins. Each market is its own smart contract.
- Trade: Humans and agents trade on what they believe. Prices update with every trade, and funds are held by the market's own smart contract on the Gensyn Network.
- Automated Settlement: When trading closes, a verifiable AI oracle judges the outcome against the published rules. The decision runs inside REE, so anyone can re-run it and confirm it was reached as specified. The result is submitted on-chain and winners are paid out automatically.
Who Participates
For humans, information markets are a way to put knowledge to work: taking positions on open questions and earning from being right.
For agents, markets are an open venue to act on their forecasts. Agents trade alongside humans through tools like the Agentic Trading Toolkit (ATT) and Delphi SDK, earning from accurate predictions and adding their signal to the price.
The result: an open, permissionless way to elicit financially-weighted beliefs from anyone, human or agent. If you have information, you can benefit from it by opening or trading a market. Everyone can see what the market believes, and no single entity controls the questions, the outcomes or the record.
The long-term vision is for information markets to become a global source of predictive intelligence: a continuously updated picture of what is likely to happen, built from the financially-weighted beliefs of anyone, human or agent, with no centralised gatekeepers.
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Blockchain Protocol
Chain Architecture
The Gensyn Network operates on a custom EVM Layer-2 rollup built with the OP Stack (Bedrock). The chain is where information markets live: it serves as the settlement and coordination layer for market activity, identity, and all on-chain interactions across the network.
$AI Token
The $AI token is the native token of the Gensyn Network. It coordinates economic activity across the network, including participation in information markets and interaction with on-chain applications.
The network is designed with a revenue switch that directs protocol fees toward $AI buy-and-burn mechanics, aligning token economics with network usage and growth.
(d) Primary token functions
$AI has three roles on the Gensyn Network:
- accruing network revenue through buy-and-burn,
- staking for network security, and
- governance
1. Network Revenue & Buy-and-Burn
Information Markets deployed on the Gensyn Network pay protocol fees (on Delphi). It takes a market creation fee when a new market is deployed, and a trading fee on all trading volume. Fees are collected in USDC on Gensyn Mainnet and accumulate in the $AI BuyBack Vault.
When the vault is triggered, it swaps the accumulated USDC for $AI on Uniswap. Swap prices are validated against a 30-minute TWAP to prevent manipulation. The purchased $AI is split as follows:
- 70%: Burned. Permanently removed from supply. The burn is executed by decreasing the vault's $AI balance and reducing total supply directly.
- 29%: Treasury. Returned to the Community Treasury to fund ongoing development.
- 1%: Executor Reward. Paid to the caller, ensuring the vault runs permissionlessly.
2. Staking for Network Security
$AI will be staked to secure verifiable AI oracles on the network and will be phased in over time. Dishonest behavior is disincentivized via slashing.
3. Governance
Decision making over protocol upgrades and treasury use will be phased in.
$AI is a utility token that has purely functional value within the protocol and confers no ownership, equity, profit participation, redemption, or claim against Gensyn Network Ltd, the Gensyn Foundation, or Gensyn Limited.
(e) Control surface reliance
There is currently no DAO or onchain governance system, and the Foundation anticipate to phase this in over time as the protocol matures. The Gensyn Foundation may adjust certain on-chain parameters transparently through multi-signature transactions with time locks, and any such modifications must preserve the token functionality and will include notifications to the community through social channels.
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the:
- (a) full names,
- (b) official titles,
- (c) and prior experience of key team members.
For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Labs / DevCo
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Ben Fielding
CEO and Co-Founder
Co Founder and CEO: Dair Custodian
Harry Grieve
CTO and Co-Founder
Director of Data Research - Cytora
Jeff Amico
COO
Attorney: Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP
Foundation
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Glenn Kennedy
Director
Managing Director: Leeward Management Limited
Marc Piano
Director
Counsel: Harneys
Sarah Wheeler
Director
Head of AML: Cayman Island Monetary Authority
Mike Hurn
Head of Operations
Web3 operations consultant and director, Cara Global
DAO / Onchain Governance
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
No DAO / onchain governance exists currently , thus not applicable
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so for each sub question. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d). Address the lettered items below.
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements — If any, describe the current governance rights of tokenholders and any presently operative rights or arrangements relating to treasury actions, fee-routing, rewards, buybacks, or other protocol-controlled resources. If none, state that explicitly.
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
- (f) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., on-chain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
No DAO exisits. The Gensyn Foundation is overseen by a board of directors consisting of three Cayman-based independent directors. Gensyn Network Ltd, responsible for the $AI issuance and token activities, has the Gensyn Foundation as its sole director.
(b) Contract/admin powers
N/A - no DAO exists
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
N/A
(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements
Tokenholder economic rights currently center on the $AI BuyBack Vault, a protocol-owned smart contract.
Information Markets deployed on the Gensyn Network pay protocol fees (on Delphi). It takes a market creation fee when a new market is deployed, and a trading fee on all trading volume. Fees are collected in USDC on Gensyn Mainnet and accumulate in the $AI BuyBack Vault.
When the vault is triggered, it swaps the accumulated USDC for $AI on Uniswap. Swap prices are validated against a 30-minute TWAP to prevent manipulation. The purchased $AI is split as follows:
- 70%: Burned. Permanently removed from supply. The burn is executed by decreasing the vault's $AI balance and reducing total supply directly.
- 29%: Treasury. Returned to the Community Treasury to fund ongoing development.
- 1%: Executor Reward. Paid to the caller, ensuring the vault runs permissionlessly.
Value therefore accrues to holders indirectly through supply reduction (burn) and the reduction in float rather than through any direct revenue distribution.
The Community Treasury (40.4% of supply) is administered by the Foundation on behalf of tokenholders and is earmarked for ecosystem spending, liquidity, grants, R&D, and incentive programs. no DAO currently exists that include tokenholder voting, this will be phased in over time as the protocol matures.
$AI confers no ownership, profit participation, dividend, redemption, or claim on the assets or revenues of any Gensyn entity. Holders do not have a contractual right to treasury assets or to a distribution of revenue.
(e) Control surface reliance
N/A - no DAO exists
(f) Dissolution authority
N/A - no DAO exists
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If a Foundation does not exist, state so for each sub question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary Foundation can be explained as the entity which is directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional)
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities, and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority).
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly.
(a) Entity
Entity name: Gensyn Foundation
Type: Exempted Foundation Company
Jurisdiction: Cayman Islands
(b) IP ownership & control
Following the Token Generation Event (TGE), Gensyn Network Ltd (wholly owned subsidiary of Gensyn Foundation) oversees the issuance of the $AI token, and the Gensyn Foundation supports protocol governance, ecosystem development, and treasury management. The Foundation is overseen by a board of directors consisting of three Cayman-based independent directors. Gensyn Limited supports the technical development and infrastructure maintenance as a service provider to the Gensyn Foundation.
All blockchain related IP is owned and controlled by the Foundation, which includes:
- Protocol Code and Documentation:
- Source code, object code, technical specifications, documentation, whitepapers, and design materials used primarily in and necessary for the operation, maintenance, and further development of the Gensyn protocol and blockchain network.
- the repositories hosted at: https://github.com/orgs/gensyn-network/repositories
- the delphi related repositories hosted at: https://github.com/orgs/gensyn-ai/repositories (including consensus, validator/node software, governance modules, cryptographic libraries, and associated testing and deployment tools).
- Token Rights
- All rights in and to the Gensyn ($AI) token, including the right to issue, mint, and manage such token, and the code, smart contracts, deployment keys, and documentation necessary to do so.
- Trademarks used in connection with the Gensyn protocol.
- Testnet Applications and Interfaces
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
No DAO exists currently. Treasury, any protocol revenue/resources and token administration are administered by the Foundation on behalf of tokenholders. The Community Treasury (40.4% of supply) is earmarked for ecosystem spending, liquidity, grants, R&D, and incentive programs.
As listed above, the foundation is currently governed by three experienced independent directors. The treasury is at all times within custody by Anchorage Digital Bank or via Anchorage's institutional self-custody app, Porto. Both these platforms require biometric signature by a 9-person signing set across multiple entities for any change to a protocol related smart contract, treasury actions, revenue parameters and token administration/reward parameters. These signers are internationally distributed, employ physical security (including executive protection teams), and adhere to advanced infosec protocols. Any transaction requires majority threshold approval.
(d) Powers over DevCo
Gensyn Foundation exerts no formal or informal authority over Gensyn Limited’s internal operations or decision making.
(e) Contract/admin powers
All smart contracts (pause/upgrade/ governance-executor/grant and revoke roles) require biometric signature by a 9-person signing set across multiple entities, with the majority being at the Foundation, being directors, employees and service providers. Any contract/admin change require a majority vote (5 of 9) to pass and is subject to a 7 day timelock.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Economic arrangement currently relates to the following:
- $AI BuyBack Vault, a protocol-owned smart contract that accumulates all on-chain revenue from applications such as Delphi and uses it to buy $AI to burn, distribute back the the Foundation and to the executing caller as a permissionless-execution reward. Refer to Section 3(d) above.
- The Gensyn Foundation runs a live Grant Programme, funding individuals and small teams building on Delphi and the Gensyn Network. Grants are funded from the Community Treasury, and applications are open on a rolling basis.
- Other vendors and service providers are paid in the ordinary course from Foundation operating funds.
Primary DevCo
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly across each sub-question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary DevCo can be explained as the entity which is directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional)
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
Entity Name: Gensyn Limited (also known as Gensyn AI)
Type: Private limited company
Jurisdiction: United Kingdom
(b) IP ownership & control
Gensyn Limited owns and controls the IP that relates to all front-end and applications of the Gensyn Protocol, such as REE/RepOp, OPEN-X (neutral Judge), Delphi app, Forecaster etc. Additionally, Gensyn AI owns trademarks, domain names, or social media accounts associated with its corporate or commercial activities unrelated to the protocol.
Link: https://github.com/orgs/gensyn-ai/repositories
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Gensyn Limited does not have any powers over DAO governance, incentive reward parameters, treasury, protocol controlled resources or token administration. Through the service provider relationship with the Gensyn Foundation, Gensyn Limited will continue to support technical development and infrastructure maintenance. For the avoidance of doubt, the service provider relationship does not grant Gensyn Limited the ability to exercise power or control over Foundation treasury, protocol controlled resources or token administration.
(d) Powers over Foundation
Gensyn Limited exerts no formal or informal authority over Gensyn Foundation’s internal operations or decision making.
(e) Contract/admin powers
All smart contracts changes (pause/upgrade/grant and revoke roles) require biometric signature by a 9-person signing set across multiple entities, with the majority of the signers from the Foundation, being directors, employees and service providers. Any contract/admin change require a majority vote (5 of 9) to pass and is subject to a 7 day timelock. The multisig is legally owned by the Gensyn Foundation and not by Gensyn Limited. Through the service provider relationship, Gensyn Limited have 3 signers on the 9 person signing set in minority and does not have control over the multisig.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Gensyn AI has a contractual agreement with Gensyn Foundation to provide continued infrastructure development and maintenance to Gensyn Foundation. These fees are paid by the Gensyn Foundation to Gensyn AI according to the terms stipulated in the agreement. The Gensyn Foundation has discretion to pay this fee from treasury balances or $AI as earned from fee revenue.
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Ticker
Date
Allocation Category Name
Recipient Type
Allocation %
Allocation Tokens
TGE Unlock %
TGE Unlock Tokens
Cliff Months
Cliff Unlock %
Linear Vesting Months
Cadence Months
Circulating Treatment
Notes on what each category is used for
If applicable: Contract / Wallet address
AI
4/29/26
Community Treasury
Treasury
0.40430574
4043057403
0.2
808611480.6
0
0
36
1
Conditional
Held and managed by the Gensyn Foundation for grants, incentives and ecosystem growth. 20% unlocked at TGE, the rest vests linearly over 36 months. Unlocked tokens enter circulation only when the Foundation deploys them; no tokenholder governance is in place yet, and once it launches, treasury spending will move to governance
AI
4/29/26
Investors
Private / VC
0.295654317
2956543166
0
0
12
0.333333333
24
1
No
AI
4/29/26
Team
Insiders
0.25
2500000000
0
0
12
0.333333333
24
1
No
AI
4/29/26
Community Sale & Rewards - Unlocked
Public / Sale
0.049425164
494251643
1
494251643
0
0
0
1
No
AI
4/29/26
Community Sale & Rewards - Locked
Public / Sale
0.000614779
6147788
0
0
8
1
0
1
No
Airdrop Process
State the project's airdrop status plainly, and back it up:
- Never conducted and none planned for TGE: state so plainly.
- Planned but not yet executed: state the target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to balance or net position), and commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and providing it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed.
- Already executed: state the covered user segments and the allocation method, and point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count.
The Gensyn Foundation or its subsidiaries did not do an airdrop before or on TGE and do not plan to conduct an airdrop post TGE. By design, Gensyn Network chose not to distribute tokens via a standalone airdrop. Instead, the 2% Testnet Rewards allocation was integrated directly into the public community sale as a reward mechanism. The rationale was to ensure tokens reached people who contributed real value and believed in the network's future, rather than being lost to short-term extraction or automated abuse that conventional airdrops are prone to.
How testnet rewards were integrated into the community sale:
Rather than a separate token drop, testnet contribution was expressed as a bonus token multiplier applied to a participant's sale purchase, funded from a 2% reward pool. Verified testnet participants received both priority allocation and a purchase multiplier that granted additional tokens on top of their purchase amount at no extra cost. The size of each participant's multiplier was driven primarily by their verified testnet participation, combined with their bid amount in the sale. Higher testnet participation and higher bids yielded a larger multiplier, with the majority of the multiplier weighting coming from testnet participation rather than bid size. The 2% reward pool was structured into a Testnet Activity Reward Pool (1.6% of total supply), focused on rewarding authentic, sustained testnet participation, and a Bid Reward Pool (0.4% of total supply), which scaled rewards in proportion to commitment in the sale.
Testnet contribution was evaluated using both on-chain and off-chain data to build a Testnet Score based on "Honest Hours", a measure of verifiable, value-creating activity that helped the network learn, improve, and operate effectively. This is what tied the reward to genuine contribution rather than sybil/automated activity.
Eligibility / covered segments and method:
- Verified Gensyn testnet contributors (tracked from the start of the testnet), with participation measured by the Honest Hours / Testnet Score methodology.
- Allocation priority and multipliers also factored in verified community engagement, open-source ML contributions, lock-up election, and bid order/size where demand exceeded available supply.
- All participants completed KYC/AML (via Sonar); sanctioned/restricted jurisdictions excluded; U.S. participation limited to accredited investors under a mandatory 12-month lockup.
Participants can view their individual allocation and bid history at the Foundation's allocations portal, and the public-sale bid record is accessible via the sale platform:
- $AI Sale Allocations (per-wallet allocation and bid history, incl. eligibility FAQ): https://allocations.gensyn.network/#thank-you
- $AI Token Sale (bids): https://sale.gensyn.network/
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model).
If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for (b).
Market Maker Name
Token Allocation Committed
Term Duration
Structure Name
Confidential
0.2%
6 months
Loan + call option
Confidential
0.3%
15 months
Loan + call option
Confidential
0.2%
12 months
Loan + call option
Confidential
0.2%
3 months
Loan + call option
Exchange Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
Exchange Name
Token Allocation Committed
Term Duration
Native Token Listing Fees
Coinbase
Across all listings roughly 2.3% of total AI supply was spent on exchange listings.
Vesting and or lock-up terms for those listing arrangements are subject to binding confidentiality obligations and cannot be disclosed.
The 2.3% of total supply spend on exchange listings consists of listing fees and marketing fees from various different exchanges. The terms are subject to binding confidentiality obligations and cannot be disclosed.
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name;
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.);
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year);
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply);
- (e) Vesting schedule.
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
Series Name
Investment Instrument
Date Of Sale
Number of tokens sold
Vesting Schedule
Pre-Seed, Series Seed, Series A and Series B
SAFE + Token Warrant
January 2021, March 2022, June 2023, June 2025
29.6%
12-month cliff, then 24-month linear unlock (36 months total)
Community Sale
Token Purchase Agreement
December 2025
3%
Purchasers are unlocked at TGE, except for:
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References — Link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of 2026-11-10.
(b) Exploit vector summary
No prior incidents affecting the native token as of 2026-11-10.
(c) Quantified impact
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of 2026-11-10
(d) Remediation/response taken
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of 2026-11-10
(e) Current status
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of 2026-11-10
(f) References
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of 2026-11-10
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
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(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
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Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
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Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
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Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
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(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
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Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
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(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
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Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings:
$AI launched in 2026 and trades on centralized exchanges as well as decentralized venues. Evolving or conflicting laws and regulations, including securities, commodities, market-abuse, AML/CTF, sanctions, and exchange listing standards, could affect the continued listing, liquidity, transferability, or utility of $AI, and could require additional disclosures, geofencing, transfer restrictions, suspensions, or delistings.
A MiCAR-compliant crypto-asset white paper for $AI was notified to the Central Bank of Ireland and published in connection with EU admission to trading; regulators or trading venues in other jurisdictions may take different views of the token. There is no guarantee that $AI will remain listed on any platform, and delisting could reduce liquidity and market value.
Entity-Level Regulatory Impact:
Regulatory or legal changes could materially affect Gensyn Foundation and its subsidiaries, Gensyn Inc or its affiliates, including through enforcement actions, licensing or registration requirements, or required changes to structure or operations.
Tokenholder Tax Treatment
Tax treatment is uncertain and holders are solely responsible for their own obligations. The timing, characterization, and valuation of taxable events may be unclear, tax authorities may take positions that differ from a holder's own, and the treatment of tokens received at no cost or of staking-related activity is particularly unsettled in many jurisdictions. Changes in tax law or guidance, including any applied retroactively, could alter these outcomes. Gensyn does not provide tax advice and makes no representation as to the tax treatment of $AI in any jurisdiction. Tokenholders are solely responsible for understanding and complying with their own tax obligations, including any reporting, withholding, and payment requirements, and should obtain independent tax advice.
Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions:
$AI tokens may be regulated assets in certain jurisdictions today or in the future, which could result in restrictions on transferability, trading, or use, delisting from exchanges, or other regulatory actions. Transfers to/from sanctioned jurisdictions are prohibited.
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
Bugs and Design Flaws:
The Gensyn Network relies on smart contracts and an Ethereum L2 rollup (OP Stack/Bedrock). Code vulnerabilities, security flaws, or bridge failures could cause token losses or service disruption. As a distributed system it may be exposed to hacking, code injection, or Sybil attacks. The rollup's stability depends on Ethereum mainnet reliability (congestion, upgrades, forks). The protocol depends on third-party/open-source ML libraries and infrastructure (OP Stack components, cloud services), and on validator/verification mechanism, thus failures could affect availability or correctness. Additionally, there is a risk of compromised keys to smart contracts or wallets with a material amount of tokens in custody.
Security Measures & Their Limitations
The Gensyn Foundation protects against this in a few ways:
- All addresses which secure material funds (directly or indirectly) are custodied by Anchorage Digital Bank or via Anchorage's institutional self-custody solution, Porto. Anchorage Digital Bank and Porto leverage certified, tamper-resistant hardware security modules to sign transactions in an airgapped environment, eliminating seed phrases and single points of failure while enabling biometric authentication and quorum-based transaction approvals. The team uses Porto to bring institutional-grade security and control to their on-chain operations on the Gensyn Mainnet. Through Porto, Gensyn Foundation manages the $AI token and interacts with various native Gensyn smart contracts with the confidence that every transaction is reviewed, simulated, and executed under enterprise-grade execution standards.
- Porto addresses appear as one address on-chain, but require biometric signature by a 9-person signing set across multiple entities. These signers are internationally distributed, employ physical security (including executive protection teams), and adhere to advanced infosec protocols.
- Furthermore, no individual signer has unilateral control of any funds, and no one person has multiple signing keys, meaning a large number of individual people need to be physically compromised before an exploit can be performed.
- All contracts that directly or indirectly control material funds are protected by 7-day timelock contracts: meaning in the event of a key exploit, the attacker must wait 7 days before their exploit executes (during which period corrective actions will be taken). Additionally, all timelocks are controlled by individual addresses, preventing one compromised address from jeopardising the rest of the system.
- The Gensyn chain is deployed on Alchemy, leveraging their cortex routing and execution system as well as the Alchemy Security Council. Beyond this, to promote RPC redundancy, various integration partners run their own op-reth nodes. The LayerZero bridge to Gensyn currently uses a 4-of-4 DVN configuration, ensuring no single point of failure.
- Beyond our security baseline, we also deploy 24/7 threat monitoring with a global on-call rotation. Our partner Hypernative identifies exploits as they happen across the crypto ecosystem, and we intervene where required.
- All Mainnet Code is Audited: All smart contract code commissioned by the Foundation and deployed on Mainnet is independently reviewed by Trail of Bits. Reviews are point-in-time assessments of a specific commit. We publish each report alongside the corresponding contract repository, such as the one here for the Delphi Information Markets.
- Gensyn Foundation team and vendors adhere to security practices aligned with the CIS Controls and NIST Cybersecurity Framework. For example, Gensyn, Inc. (one of our core R&D vendors), adopts the following procedures:
- All team laptops/mobile devices used for work are enrolled in mobile device management (MDM), encrypted at rest, and kept current with security patches.
- Access to internal systems follows least-privilege principles, with role-based access controls reviewed regularly and all access revoked immediately upon offboarding.
- Multi-factor authentication is mandatory across all internal systems and third-party services, with phishing-resistant hardware security keys required for privileged access.
- Secrets are stored using envelope encryption backed by HSMs and are not readable by anyone. Internal and external operations are monitored through a SIEM and EDR.
- Active monitoring for phishing, email and Discord scams, and maintaining tripwires to detect threats instantly.
- Employees are trained to report suspicious activity immediately through defined internal channels.
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
$AI total supply will decrease by the programatic buy and burn mechanism from protocol revenue, resulting in a deflationary token model. As of November 2026, every trade on Delphi, pays a small trading fee to the protocol. A set percentage of that fee is automatically used to buy $AI on Uniswap, and a portion of the purchased tokens are used to fund Foundation operations, with the rest sent to a burn address.
$AI is subject to significant price volatility with no assurance that a liquid market will develop or be sustained. The token confers no ownership, profit participation, dividend, redemption, or claim against any Gensyn entity, and its value derives solely from functional use within the protocol. As of today, there are no community governance mechanisms and monetary policies. Reward allocation, fee parameters are being governed by the Gensyn Foundation’s board of directors. Governance decisions may not align with the interests of all token holders. There is no assurance that $AI tokens will have any value, liquidity, or utility.
Token Addresses and Deployments
[Optional] Token Addresses and Deployments
Identify to the best of your ability the token's current deployments across chains, including project-issued deployments, project-endorsed representations, and, if possible, documented third-party wrapped or bridged representations. For each entry, provide:
- Token Contract Address or Chain-Specific Asset Identifier
- Chain
- Deployment Type: Protocol-level asset / Direct token issuance / Wrapped or bridged representation
- Project Relationship: Native-token / Project-endorsed / Endorsed third-party / Third-party, endorsement not established / Explicitly unsupported
- Supporting Source: Link to supporting source
Multiple entries on the same chain are permitted.
Definition: A protocol-level asset is an asset whose balances and transfers are handled directly by the blockchain's core rules, rather than by a token smart contract. For protocol-level assets without a token contract address, enter "No contract address" and identify the asset and chain.
Token Contract Address or Onchain Asset Identifier
Chain
Deployment Type
Project Relationship
Supporting Source
0x4e742319f6b0FeC4afA504fC8ED3cEAB0fb751A2 / $AI
Gensyn Mainnet
Protocol-level asset
Native-token
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Gensyn is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.