Project and Team
Description of Project
gTrade is a decentralized leveraged trading platform offering crypto, forex, and commodities with up to 500x leverage on crypto, 250x on commodities, and 1000x leverage on forex. It is built on highly capital-efficient synthetic liquidity.
Disclosure of Revenue Streams
Gains Network generates revenue from trading fees on gTrade, its decentralized leveraged trading platform. The fees are distributed as follows:
- Governance (DAO): 22% for protocol operations and incentives,
- Vault (Liquidity Providers): 15% for underwriting trades,
- GNS Burn Mechanism: 54% to support token utility,
- Referrals: 5%, and
- Trigger Keepers: 4%. This setup ensures fees are shared across core ecosystem participants.
Equity-Token Relationship
Gains Network does not have equity holders. The project is governed by the Gains Network DAO Foundation, a Panama-registered private interest foundation that does not issue shares or distribute dividends.
- All value accrual is centered on the GNS token, which provides:
- Fee sharing for stakers
- Governance rights
- Protocol utility There are no profit-sharing mechanisms for Foundation Council members or any separate equity structure. All value flows are transparently managed through the token and on-chain governance.
Disclosure of Advisory Billings to the Foundation
No tokens were allocated to the Foundation. However, the Foundation’s operational costs, including advisory retainers, service providers, and contributor compensation, are funded through protocol revenue, not token grants. Specifically, 22% of trading fees from gTrade are directed to the DAO Treasury to support protocol operations. Payments may be made in fiat and are governed by the foundation. No additional GNS tokens are issued for these expenses. -Tokenomics Update - Buyback & Distribute: This post introduces Gains Network’s Buyback &Distribute (BB&D) system, a major upgrade to tokenomics that uses protocol trading fees to buy back GNS on the open market. Bought-back tokens are then partially burned to reduce supply, while the remainder is distributed to fund contributors, operations, and governance—aligning protocol growth with GNS value accrual. -GitBook - Revenue Distribution: This page outlines the breakdown of trading fees on gTrade, detailing how revenue is split among different stakeholders in the ecosystem. It explains that 22% of all trading fees are allocated to the governance fund (DAO Treasury) to support operations. In contrast, the remaining funds are distributed across GNS burning, vault incentives, referrals, and trigger keepers, ensuring aligned incentives and sustainable protocol growth.
Known Project Team
- Seb - Founder (Smart contract dev, Strategy)https://x.com/SebGNS_
- Nathan (Full-stack dev, Management)https://x.com/thebuidler
- Crumbs (Smart contract dev)https://x.com/0xCrumbs
- Atlas (Product Manager)https://x.com/AtlasIsMe
- Dreamersnat (Frontend dev)https://x.com/dreamersnat
- Konrad (Frontend dev)
- Pulkit (Smart contract dev)
- Tony (Frontend dev)
- Sam (Biz Dev, Partnerships)
- Vesnushki (Marketing, Graphics, Creative direction, Community)https://x.com/vesnushkiii
- Rick (Biz Dev, Partnerships)https://x.com/Rex2049_
- Brian (Marketing, Community)https://x.com/Lothaen
- Joseph (Marketing, Project Management)https://x.com/clJoseph_
Token Supply and Allocation
Governance & Token Documentation Provided
Governance rights: Protocol Governance and Snapshot Voting Value accrual: How Buyback & Burn (BB&B) Works Dune Dashboard: GNS Burn Implementation: Contract Addresses
Initial Allocation
GNS was farmed into existence with no traditional token sale. The initial supply was distributed across two main pools: One pool rewarded LP token staking. The other rewarded ETH staking. There was also a small allocation (approximately 5%) set aside for development or governance purposes, though this requires confirmation. The total token supply is capped, and emissions followed a fair-launch model. More context and details can be found in the original launch post: Gains Farm v2 Ecosystem Launch
Vesting Insider Tokens
There are no current post-TGE insider token allocations or token-based compensation plans in place for team members, advisors, or Foundation employees. All GNS tokens were initially distributed via a fair farming mechanism, with:
- 90% farmed through staking (ETH or LP tokens)
- 5% allocated to a governance fund
- 5% allocated to a development fund The total farmed supply was 38,892 GFARM2, equivalent to 38.892M GNS. No ongoing insider vesting schedules or token grants exist at this time. In the past, small GNS allocations were distributed to contributors via vesting schedules funded through protocol revenue (i.e., tokens bought back on the open market). While no such programs are currently active, the Foundation reserves the right to implement similar contributor compensation plans in the future, subject to DAO oversight and available revenue. Initial distribution details can be found here: DYOR: Gains. Farm v2 ecosystem
Labelled Unissued Token Wallets
Not applicable - 100% of GNS tokens are already issued. There are no unissued or reserved token allocations held in treasury, foundation, or contributor wallets.
Airdrop Process
Not applicable - Gains Network has never conducted an airdrop. No tokens have been distributed via an airdrop mechanism.
Locked Staking Reward to Insiders
Not applicable - there are no locked tokens earning staking rewards for insiders (Team, Investors, Foundation, or Advisors) on Gains Network.
Future Token Issuance
Not applicable - all future token issuance is transparently handled through the on-chain mint and burn system, as detailed in the official documentation: Mint &Burn System – Gains Docs. No additional token emissions outside this mechanism are plannedor possible without governance. Mint & Burn Mechanism: Within Gains Network’s gToken Vaults (e.g., gDAI vault), token supply is dynamically managed via an on‑chain mint and burn system tied to vault collateralization:
- Over‑collateralized Vaults (>100%): A portion of trading losses is used to buy back GNS OTC at a 1‑hour TWAP price and then burned, creating deflationary pressure and limiting supply.
- Under‑collateralized Vaults (<100%): GNS is minted and sold OTC to raise capital for the vault, capped at 0.05% of total supply per day (~18.25% annually), preventing uncontrolled inflation.
- All mint/burn events are triggered only by user interactions with the vault, ensuring decentralization (no fixed schedule or automated bot).
Future & Related Token Launches
The team has publicly stated that GNS is the only token and that there are no plans to launch additional tokens. Gains Network follows a single-token model where GNS captures all value and governance rights within the protocol. Relevant statements have been shared on the official X account: -What is $GNS? -Tokenomics v9.1: ‘Buyback & Distribute’ (BB&D) Upgrade
Transactions & Market Structure
Insider & Related Person Transactions
Gains Network commits to disclosing any material related party or insider transactions within 30 days.
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Gains Network has not conducted any prior fundraising rounds, OTC token sales, or discounted token allocations to investors or market makers. No tokens have been sold by the team or the Foundation.
Transparent Market Maker Deals & Exchange Listings
Gains Network has a retainer agreement with Reform DAO, under which Reform provides market-making services for a fee of $4,000 per month. Gains Network DAO Foundation supplies the trading inventory. No token incentives or allocations were granted as part of this agreement. The duration of the agreement is for 1 year and is cancellable by either party. No CEX agreements are made.
Financial Disclosure
Disclosure of Assets and Cash Flow
Dune Dashboard DeFiLlama Quarterly Report: Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Bi-Weekly Updates: *** #40 (July 27,2025) #39 (July 13, 2025) #38 (June 29, 2025) #37 (June 16, 2025) Gains commits to disclosing token holder relations reports every quarter, including updates on key protocol metrics, token supply and allocation changes, and top-line revenue and expenses. These updates are shared through live dashboards, governance discussions, and public posts - we'll work with our accounting partners to share relevant information.
Public Token Holder Relations Reports
Gains Network's assets and working capital are held onchain and publicly labeled. DAO Treasury: https://debank.com/official/Gains_Network Vault Revenue Flows: https://gains.trade/vaults Buybacks & GNS Burn Mechanism: https://gains-network.gitbook.io/docs-home/tokenomics/tokenomics-v9.1-buyback-and-distribute Protocol Fee Distribution: https://gains-network.gitbook.io/docs-home/tokenomics/fees-distribution GNS Token Mint & Burn System: https://gains-network.gitbook.io/docs-home/liquidity-farming-pools/gtoken-vaults While Gains Network does not currently publish formal quarterly financial reports, core protocol revenue and treasury movements are transparently viewable on-chain.
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Gains Network is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.