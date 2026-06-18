Describe DAO governance, powers, economic rights, and control surfaces. If no DAO exists, state so and still address current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements.

(a) IP ownership & control

The Fluid DAO controls the entire DAO treasury, revenue, IP and contracts developed by contributors (via the Fluid Foundation). All IP assets including all code, branding and assets are Foundation owned.

(b) Contract/admin powers

The DAO is in charge of upgrading contracts (including the token), setting risk parameters and constants to ensure the security of Fluid. Proposals are posted to https://fluid.io/gov and votes are conducted on-chain by $FLUID holders via Snapshot. The Team Multisig (threshold 7/14, 0x4F6F977aCDD1177DCD81aB83074855EcB9C2D49e) operates some of the treasury funds upon governance approval. The Team Multisig has permission to execute chore and other non-TVL risking transactions. All permissions that can induce protocol or TVL risk must be executed via governance.

(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)

No locking or staking mechanism for additional rights exists. There are no locked or unlocked tokens that earn rewards; all $FLUID holders have the same rights.

(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements

$FLUID token holders can create governance proposals (https://fluid.io/gov) which are voted on by $FLUID token holders. The DAO has full rights over the DAO treasury, sets protocol fees (which are updated via governance), and controls how revenue is used. All generated revenue belongs to the Fluid DAO. Token holders currently do not have any direct value accrual mechanism (no dividends, buybacks, or fee distribution active today); any such mechanism would require a governance vote.

(e) Control surface reliance

Fluid governance is fully decentralised, there are currently no expected changes to the control surface. Should any occur, it would need to be voted in via governance decision.

(f) Dissolution authority

There is no formal dissolution process.