(a) Problem the project solves

Filecoin is a peer-to-peer network that enables reliable, decentralized file storage through built-in economic incentives and cryptographic proofs, where clients pay storage providers to store data and storage providers provide cryptographic proofs as evidence that the data remains stored. Storage availability and pricing are not controlled by any single entity, and Filecoin fosters an open market for file storage and retrieval accessible to all.

(Source: What is Filecoin)

(b) Operational priorities

The project sustains an open storage market, maintains storage-provider participation through collateral and block rewards, and extends programmability through the Filecoin Virtual Machine. In November 2025 the ecosystem launched Filecoin Onchain Cloud, a decentralized cloud platform bringing verifiable storage, retrieval, and payments fully onchain, with mainnet production services following in January 2026. The 2026 Onchain Cloud roadmap prioritizes production-grade mainnet services, onchain replication and repair, expanded SDK support, SLA-driven storage markets, and proof-backed compute, extending the network from archival storage toward a full decentralized cloud layer.

(Source: Introducing Filecoin Onchain Cloud, Onchain Cloud Roadmap, Crypto-economics) Messari

(c) High-level project overview

Filecoin is a peer-to-peer network in which clients pay storage providers to store data, providers prove storage with recurring cryptographic proofs, and retrieval is served through the Filecoin and IPFS ecosystem. Filecoin Onchain Cloud extends this base layer with programmable payments and provable retrieval performance for developers building on Filecoin.

(Source: What is Filecoin, Filecoin Learn)

(d) Primary token functions

FIL is the token used for storage payments, block rewards, gas and other onchain costs, collateral posted by storage providers, and participation in Filecoin Improvement Proposal discussions.

(Source: The FIL token, FIL collateral)

(e) Control surface reliance

Filecoin governance operates through the Filecoin Improvement Proposal process, and Filecoin Foundation facilitates that process rather than unilaterally controlling protocol direction. Filecoin Foundation has identified limitations in the current FIP-only model as the network has grown to govern incentive structures, shared infrastructure funding, and ecosystem-wide coordination beyond pure protocol mechanics. In response, the Foundation launched the Constellation Program at Filecoin Dev Summit 7 in December 2025 to evolve Filecoin governance through a phased strategy, and the Nebula phase, active since February 2026, is testing new decision models and enhancing the FIP process. A proposal called veFIL would create a vote-escrowed FIL mechanism with voting rights based on escrowed FIL for public goods funding, but this remains a proposal under community discussion and has not been adopted. No formal, binding, token-weighted governance body exists as of this filing.

(Source: Filecoin Governance, Help Us Shape a New Era of Filecoin Governance, Behind the Scenes in Buenos Aires, Messari Filecoin Overview)