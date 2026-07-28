Project & Team
Description of Project
- (a) Problem the project solves — the problem the project is solving
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time
- (c) High-level project overview — how the project works at a high level
- (d) Primary token functions — the primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation)
- (e) Control surface reliance — if any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol’s governance/control model
(a) Problem the project solves
Filecoin is a peer-to-peer network that enables reliable, decentralized file storage through built-in economic incentives and cryptographic proofs, where clients pay storage providers to store data and storage providers provide cryptographic proofs as evidence that the data remains stored. Storage availability and pricing are not controlled by any single entity, and Filecoin fosters an open market for file storage and retrieval accessible to all.
(Source: What is Filecoin)
(b) Operational priorities
The project sustains an open storage market, maintains storage-provider participation through collateral and block rewards, and extends programmability through the Filecoin Virtual Machine. In November 2025 the ecosystem launched Filecoin Onchain Cloud, a decentralized cloud platform bringing verifiable storage, retrieval, and payments fully onchain, with mainnet production services following in January 2026. The 2026 Onchain Cloud roadmap prioritizes production-grade mainnet services, onchain replication and repair, expanded SDK support, SLA-driven storage markets, and proof-backed compute, extending the network from archival storage toward a full decentralized cloud layer.
(Source: Introducing Filecoin Onchain Cloud, Onchain Cloud Roadmap, Crypto-economics) Messari
(c) High-level project overview
Filecoin is a peer-to-peer network in which clients pay storage providers to store data, providers prove storage with recurring cryptographic proofs, and retrieval is served through the Filecoin and IPFS ecosystem. Filecoin Onchain Cloud extends this base layer with programmable payments and provable retrieval performance for developers building on Filecoin.
(Source: What is Filecoin, Filecoin Learn)
(d) Primary token functions
FIL is the token used for storage payments, block rewards, gas and other onchain costs, collateral posted by storage providers, and participation in Filecoin Improvement Proposal discussions.
(Source: The FIL token, FIL collateral)
(e) Control surface reliance
Filecoin governance operates through the Filecoin Improvement Proposal process, and Filecoin Foundation facilitates that process rather than unilaterally controlling protocol direction. Filecoin Foundation has identified limitations in the current FIP-only model as the network has grown to govern incentive structures, shared infrastructure funding, and ecosystem-wide coordination beyond pure protocol mechanics. In response, the Foundation launched the Constellation Program at Filecoin Dev Summit 7 in December 2025 to evolve Filecoin governance through a phased strategy, and the Nebula phase, active since February 2026, is testing new decision models and enhancing the FIP process. A proposal called veFIL would create a vote-escrowed FIL mechanism with voting rights based on escrowed FIL for public goods funding, but this remains a proposal under community discussion and has not been adopted. No formal, binding, token-weighted governance body exists as of this filing.
(Source: Filecoin Governance, Help Us Shape a New Era of Filecoin Governance, Behind the Scenes in Buenos Aires, Messari Filecoin Overview)
Known Project Team
- (a) full names
- (b) official titles
- (c) prior experience of key team members For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Labs/DevCo
|Full Name
|Official Title
|Prior Experience
|Juan Benet
|Founder and CEO of Protocol Labs.
|Benet co-founded and served as CTO of Loki Studios, a mobile gaming studio acquired by Yahoo in 2013. He founded Protocol Labs in 2014, created IPFS and Filecoin, and developed libp2p, IPLD, Multiformats, CoinList, and the SAFT framework. Fortune named him to its 40 Under 40 list in 2018.
|Marta Belcher
|General Counsel and Head of Policy
|Belcher previously practiced at Ropes & Gray LLP and serves as Special Counsel to the Electronic Frontier Foundation. She is President and Chair of the Blockchain Association and sits on the boards of the Zcash Foundation and Creative Commons.
Foundation
|Full Name
|Official Title
|Prior Experience
|Marta Belcher
|President and Board Chair, FF and FFDW
|See above.
|Joe Landon
|Board Member
|Co-Founder and President of Rendezvous Robotics
|Kristin Smith
|Board Member
|President of the Solana Policy Institute
|Philip Rosedale
|Board Member
|Founder and CTO of Linden Lab / Second Life
|Sheila Warren
|Board Member
|CEO of Project Liberty Institute
DAO/Onchain Governance
Filecoin has no formal DAO and no on-chain token-weighted governance entity.
DAO Structure
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., on-chain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
Filecoin has no formal DAO and no onchain token-weighted governance entity. Protocol governance operates through the Filecoin Improvement Proposal process, which the Filecoin Foundation is currently working to evolve through its Constellation Program.
(Source: Forums and FIPs)
(a) IP ownership and control
No DAO entity owns or controls IP. The Filecoin protocol codebase sits under the github.com/filecoin-project organization, dual-licensed Apache 2.0 and MIT, copyright Protocol Labs, Inc. and contributors.
(Source: Lotus GitHub Repository)
(b) Contract/admin powers
There is no DAO multisig or token-vote contract that can pause or upgrade the Layer 1. Protocol changes are adopted as FIPs and shipped through coordinated network upgrades implemented by client teams including the Lotus reference implementation.
(Source: Forums and FIPs)
(c) Locked-token rights
Storage providers must post initial pledge collateral, and a portion of pledged collateral is forfeited through slashing if a provider fails to prove storage reliably. This is a protocol-security mechanism, not a governance-rights regime, and locking FIL as collateral does not grant a tokenholder additional binding governance rights.
(Source: FIL collateral) Filecoin
(d) Value accrual and holder rights
Tokenholders hold no rights to revenue distribution or treasury.
(Source: Crypto-economics)
(e) Dissolution authority
No DAO exists, so there is no DAO dissolution mechanism.
(Source: Forums and FIPs)
Primary Foundation
- (a) Entity — type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — what IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; “3/5 multisig”).
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
(a) Entity
Filecoin Foundation operates as Filecoin Foundation, Inc., a US entity headquartered in California. Filecoin Foundation for the Decentralized Web (FFDW) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with the mission of preserving humanity's most important information, incorporated in Delaware.
(Source: Filecoin Foundation for the Decentralized Web, About Filecoin Foundation) Filecoin Foundation
(b) IP ownership and control
The Foundation does not own or control the core protocol codebase. Filecoin protocol code resides in the github.com/filecoin-project repositories, dual-licensed Apache 2.0 and MIT, copyright Protocol Labs, Inc. and contributors. Filecoin Foundation and FFDW fund development and steward governance rather than hold the codebase. Trademark ownership for the Filecoin name sits with Protocol Labs, Inc. rather than the Foundation, per USPTO records.
(Source: Protocol Labs, Inc. Trademarks — Justia)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Filecoin Foundation facilitates community-led, transparent governance of the Filecoin protocol, aligning with open-source principles, and funds ecosystem development. The Foundation holds no onchain treasury, no token-administration authority, and no unilateral control over reward parameters. The only protocol-controlled pool is the 300 million FIL mining reserve, and community discussion, including a proposal to burn the mining reserve, is active but has not been adopted as a FIP; its release requires a protocol upgrade adopted through the community FIP process rather than a Foundation decision.
(Source: About Filecoin Foundation, Burning the Mining Reserve (FIP-0093) discussion) WikipediaBlockchainReporter
(d) Powers over DevCo
The Foundation has no formal or contractual power to direct Protocol Labs. The relevant indirect channel is personnel overlap, since Marta Belcher serves as both President and Chair of FF and FFDW and as General Counsel and Head of Policy at Protocol Labs.
(Source: About Filecoin Foundation, Filecoin Foundation and FFDW Expand Boards)
(e) Contract/admin powers
The Foundation holds no pause, upgrade, or governance-executor key over the Filecoin Layer 1. Changes activate at scheduled network upgrade heights only after client implementations such as Lotus ship accepted FIPs and node operators and storage providers adopt them.
(Source: Forums and FIPs)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The only programmatic distribution to the Foundation is its genesis FIL allocation. The genesis allocation assigned 5 percent of FIL_BASE, 100 million FIL split across Filecoin Foundation and FFDW, vesting linearly over six years from mainnet launch on October 15, 2020. That six-year vesting period concludes in October 2026. No ongoing protocol-level mechanism directs network fees, revenue, or block rewards to the Foundation. Filecoin gas fees are burned rather than routed to any entity, and storage payments flow to storage providers. There is no protocol treasury that pays the Foundation, and no governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanism currently directs protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions to the Foundation beyond the vesting genesis allocation described above. The 300 million FIL mining reserve is protocol-controlled, is not allocated to the Foundation, and its release requires a FIP adopted through the community process.
(Source: Token Allocation, October 2026 vesting conclusion analysis)
Primary Dev Co
- (a) Entity — type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — what IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; “3/5 multisig”).
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
(a) Entity
Protocol Labs, Inc. is a Delaware corporation incorporated on May 9, 2014, with Delaware file number 5531285, LEI 254900S42IO04VDRST31, active status.
(Source: Protocol Labs LEI Record, OpenCorporates Delaware Record)
(b) IP ownership and control
Protocol Labs develops and maintains Filecoin, IPFS, and libp2p. Core protocol repositories sit under the github.com/filecoin-project organization, dual-licensed Apache 2.0 and MIT, copyright Protocol Labs, Inc. and Filecoin contributors. Protocol Labs, Inc. owns the FILECOIN word mark filed with the USPTO, and also owns the IPFS and PROTOCOL LABS marks.
(Source: Protocol Labs, Inc. Trademarks — Justia)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Protocol Labs holds no formal onchain power over the network. It does not control a protocol treasury, cannot unilaterally administer FIL issuance, and cannot unilaterally change reward parameters. Release of the 300 million FIL mining reserve requires a protocol upgrade decided through the community FIP process. Protocol Labs participates as a contributor and FIP author, not as a controller.
(Source: Token Allocation)
(d) Powers over Foundation
Protocol Labs has no formal or contractual power to direct Filecoin Foundation decision-making. The relevant indirect channel is personnel overlap, since Marta Belcher is Protocol Labs' General Counsel and Head of Policy and also President and Chair of FF and FFDW.
(Source: Filecoin Foundation and FFDW Expand Boards)
(e) Contract/admin powers
Protocol Labs holds no pause, upgrade, or governance-executor key over the live Filecoin Layer 1. Base-chain upgrades activate at network upgrade heights through client implementations adopting accepted FIPs, requiring adoption by independent node operators rather than execution by a Protocol Labs key.
(Source: Forums and FIPs)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Protocol Labs received 15 percent of FIL supply under the genesis allocation with six-year linear vesting, concluding in October 2026.
(Source: Token Allocation)
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
- (a) Launch supply totals — the total number of tokens issued at launch, the total number of tokens locked at launch or the total number of tokens unlocked at launch;
- (b) Recipient categories & use of funds — the recipient categories with brief explanations as to how the category will use the tokens so an auditor can distinguish each bucket;
- (c) Initial price per token (if applicable) — the initial price per token at TGE. If the token launched via a liquidity bootstrapping mechanism, auction, or other price-discovery process rather than a fixed offering price, describe that mechanism and the final market set price instead. If no fixed price was set, state so.
- (d) Ticker / market symbol — the ticker/market symbol;
- (e) Total supply & supply regime — the total supply and whether the supply is fixed (if not explain inflation rate or deflation rate);
- (f) Initial vesting / release schedules — the initial vesting/release schedules (identify which categories/recipients are subject to vesting and the high-level timing logic);
(a) Launch supply totals
A maximum of 2,000,000,000 FIL will ever be created, referred to as FIL_BASE. Filecoin mainnet launched on October 15, 2020 at block height 148,888. The 70 percent mining allocation is minted over time as mining rewards rather than issued at genesis. Vesting allocations were locked at genesis and release linearly, Protocol Labs and the Filecoin Foundation over six years, and SAFT investors over six months to three years. As of publication in July 2026, circulating supply stands at approximately 800 million FIL against a total supply of approximately 1.96 billion FIL, the gap between total and max supply reflecting FIL permanently removed through gas fees, slashing penalties, and other burns.
(Source: Token Allocation, CoinMarketCap Filecoin, Crypto-economics)
(b) Recipient categories & use of funds
|Recipient Category
|Allocation
|Publicly Described Use
|Fundraising bucket
|10% of FIL_BASE (7.5% sold in the 2017 token sale, 2.5% reserved for ecosystem development and potential future fundraising)
|Network development, business development, partnerships, ecosystem development
|Protocol Labs
|15% of FIL_BASE, six-year linear vesting
|Research, engineering, deployment, business development, marketing, distribution
|Filecoin Foundation / FFDW
|5% of FIL_BASE (100 million FIL split across FF and FFDW, six-year linear vesting)
|Long-term network governance, partner support, academic grants, public works, community building
|Storage mining rewards
|55% of FIL_BASE
|Block rewards and incentives for storage service, blockchain maintenance, running actor code
|Mining reserve
|15% of FIL_BASE
|Reserved for future mining-related incentives; future use is to be decided by the community
(Source: Token Allocation)
(c) Initial price per token
No separate issuer-set TGE price exists for the mainnet launch. The 2017 CoinList token sale priced FIL at $0.75 per token for the advisor tranche, with the public tranche following a formula-based price rather than a fixed offering price.
(Source: Filecoin Token Sale Economics, CoinList Filecoin 2017 Sale)
(d) Ticker/market symbol
FIL.
(Source: The FIL token)
(e) Total supply and supply regime
A maximum of 2,000,000,000 FIL will ever be created. The regime is not purely fixed in circulating terms because mined issuance releases over time, while gas fees, storage-fault penalties, and consensus-fault penalties permanently burn FIL. Circulating supply is defined as vested plus mined FIL minus burnt and locked FIL, and stands at approximately 800 million FIL as of July 2026.
(Source: Crypto-economics, CoinMarketCap Filecoin) 101 Blockchains
(f) Initial vesting/release schedules
Investor allocations were subject to linear vesting from six months to three years, with advisor pre-sale investors subject to a one-year minimum and public-sale investors subject to a six-month minimum. Protocol Labs and the Filecoin Foundation allocations were each subject to six-year linear vesting from the October 15, 2020 mainnet launch date, a vesting period that concludes in October 2026. Storage mining block rewards follow a separate ongoing vesting mechanism, where 75 percent of block rewards vest linearly over 180 days and 25 percent are immediately accessible.
(Source: Filecoin Token Sale Economics, Crypto-economics, October 2026 vesting conclusion analysis)
Airdrop Process
- (a) commit to publish, in a public channel and provide to Blockworks quarterly a recipient wallet list until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed,
- (b) Generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., “stakers of X,” “Aave users”) and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position). If the project has already airdropped, it must:
- (a) For executed airdrops, point to an per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune dashboard, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone don’t count.
- (b) Clearly state covered user segments (e.g., “stakers of X,” “Aave users”) and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position). If the project does not plan to do an airdrop for TGE, it must:
- (a) If no airdrop has ever been conducted, say so plainly (“We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one”).
Filecoin has never conducted an airdrop and has not publicly planned to execute one. Genesis distribution went to 2017 SAFT investors, Protocol Labs, the Filecoin Foundation, and storage-mining rewards.
(Source: Token Allocation)
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
- (a) Market maker’s name — the market maker’s name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
Score: Incomplete
No market maker agreements for FIL have been publicly disclosed. This reflects the absence of publicly available information and is not a confirmation that no such arrangements exist. Any market maker arrangements, if any were ever entered into, have not been publicly disclosed.
(Source: Messari Filecoin Overview, CoinGecko Filecoin)
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership. If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
Score: Incomplete
No centralized or decentralized exchange agreements for FIL have been publicly disclosed. This reflects the absence of publicly available information and is not a confirmation that no such arrangements exist. Any exchange listing or liquidity arrangements, if any were ever entered into, have not been publicly disclosed.
(Source: Messari Filecoin Overview, CoinMarketCap Filecoin)
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
- (a) Series Name
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.)
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year).
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply)
- (e) Vesting schedule If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., “No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.”)
Score: Incomplete
The 2017 sale ran in two tranches. Protocol Labs ran the Advisor Sale from July 21 to July 24, 2017, selling FIL to roughly 150 investors at $0.75 per FIL with vesting and discount choices of one to three years and zero to thirty percent. The public token sale began on CoinList on August 10, 2017 and ended September 7, raising about $153.8 million, bringing the total to roughly $205.8 million. The remaining $153 million was raised from investors with FIL tokens priced based on a linearly increasing formula tied to cumulative funds raised.
(Source: Filecoin Token Sale Economics, Altfins Filecoin Overview)
|Series Name / Investment Vehicle
|Date Of Sale
|Number of tokens sold
|Vesting Schedule
|# Advisor Sale / SAFT
|# July 21, 2017 to July 24, 2017
|# Approximately 69,300,000 FIL (about 3.47% of FIL_BASE), raising about $52 million at a fixed $0.75 per FIL across roughly 150 advisor investors
|# Linear, one-year minimum, one-to-three-year vesting with zero-to-thirty-percent discount choices
|# Public Sale SAFT
|# August 10, 2017 to September 7, 2017
|# Approximately 80,700,000 FIL (about 4.03% of FIL_BASE), raising about $153.8 million on a formula-based price rising toward a $5 ceiling
|# Linear, six-month minimum, with the same longer-vesting and discount menu up to three years
Previous Exploits Affecting The Project
- (a) Date & component affected — date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected;
- (b) Exploit vector summary — plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was);
- (c) Quantified impact — quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear “no loss of funds” statement);
- (d) Remediation/response taken — remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation);
- (e) Current status — current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.);
- (f) References (optional) — references (optional): link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., “No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD”).
One publicly documented incident has affected FIL handling, and it resulted in no confirmed loss of protocol or user funds. No further incidents affecting the native token have been publicly disclosed as of July 2026.
(Source: CoinDesk, The Block via CoinFellowship)
(a) Date and component affected
2021-03. The incident affected FIL deposit handling at centralized exchanges, specifically the replace-by-fee transaction path and the StateGetReceipt RPC method used to verify deposits. It did not affect Filecoin Layer 1 state.
(Source: CoinDesk, The Block via CoinFellowship)
(b) Exploit vector summary
A replace-by-fee transaction caused at least one exchange to credit a single onchain FIL deposit more than once. A roughly 61,000 FIL deposit, about 4.6 million dollars at the time, appeared as a doubled credit. There was no onchain double spend. The duplication occurred in exchange-side deposit crediting rather than in the Filecoin ledger.
(Source: CoinDesk, The Block via CoinFellowship)
(c) Quantified impact
No confirmed loss of protocol or user funds. The duplicated credit was reverted at the exchange level, and the underlying chain recorded only the single valid transaction.
(Source: CoinDesk, The Block via CoinFellowship)
(d) Remediation and response taken
Affected exchanges including Binance and Huobi temporarily suspended FIL deposits while the issue was reviewed. Protocol Labs stated it found no bug in the Filecoin network or RPC code and characterized the issue as incorrect exchange use of the Lotus APIs, and recommended deposit-verification usage was clarified for exchanges.
(Source: CoinDesk, The Block via CoinFellowship)
(e) Current status
Resolved. Deposits resumed after exchanges corrected their handling.
(Source: CoinDesk, The Block via CoinFellowship)
(f) References
CoinDesk, The Block, and Decrypt reporting from March 2021.
(Source: CoinDesk, The Block via CoinFellowship)
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
- Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
- Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
- Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
- Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
- Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
Score: Incomplete
A. Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
Impact of regulatory change on TGE and listings
Historical Filecoin sale and listing activity was mediated through compliance-framed channels, and the archived CoinList sale materials expressly state the offering was not licensed, reviewed, or approved by an EU competent authority and that availability was jurisdiction-limited. Evolving laws or exchange-listing rules can therefore affect how tokens are marketed, delivered, or maintained on trading venues in particular jurisdictions.
(Source: CoinList Filecoin 2017 Sale)
(b) Entity-level regulatory impact
Regulatory change could affect Filecoin Foundation, FFDW, Protocol Labs, and affiliated service providers by forcing changes to how governance facilitation, project funding, ecosystem support, token-sale communications, or exchange access are structured and operated.
(Source: About Filecoin Foundation)
(c) Tokenholder tax treatment
The cited sources do not provide tokenholder-specific tax advice. Tokenholders remain responsible for understanding and complying with their own tax obligations in the jurisdictions relevant to their acquisition, holding, transfer, staking, mining, collateral, and sale activity.
(Source: CoinList Filecoin 2017 Sale)
(d) Jurisdictional and user access restrictions
The archived CoinList sale materials state the offering was not available in all jurisdictions. Such restrictions can limit user access, constrain exchange availability, and create legal or operational fragmentation across jurisdictions.
(Source: CoinList Filecoin 2017 Sale)
B. Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
(a) Bugs and design flaws
Filecoin relies on storage-provider collateral, slashing rules, gas accounting, and a growing smart-contract surface through the FVM and Filecoin Onchain Cloud. Bugs in consensus, proving logic, collateral accounting, actor code, or FVM contracts can lead to service disruption, incorrect state transitions, loss of collateral, or other fund-impacting failures for users and storage providers.
(Source: FIL collateral, The Filecoin Virtual Machine)
(b) Security measures and their limitations
Filecoin maintains a public bug bounty program with a maximum bounty of $150,000, alongside third-party audits and coordinated disclosure. These controls reduce risk but do not eliminate the possibility of undiscovered vulnerabilities, implementation errors, or novel failure modes in core protocol software, smart contracts, or ecosystem integrations, including newly launched Onchain Cloud components.
(Source: Filecoin Bug Bounty Program)
C. Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
(a) Critical economic assumptions
Filecoin's security and utility depend on continued demand for storage and retrieval, storage-provider willingness to post FIL collateral, sustainable reward economics for miners, and continued use of FIL for gas and network payments, now extending to demand for Onchain Cloud services. If those assumptions weaken, network participation, service quality, token utility, and economic security could deteriorate. The conclusion of the six-year Protocol Labs, Filecoin Foundation, and FFDW vesting schedules in October 2026 removes a structural supply constraint that has applied since mainnet launch, and could affect circulating supply dynamics going forward.
(Source: Crypto-economics, October 2026 vesting conclusion analysis)
(b) Governance control over monetary policy and rewards
The community uses FIPs to determine future mining-reserve uses, while circulating supply depends on vesting, mining, burning, and locked collateral. An active governance-evolution effort under the Filecoin Foundation's Constellation Program, including the unadopted veFIL proposal and an open discussion on burning the mining reserve, could change how future incentive parameters and reserve allocations are decided. Community decisions on these questions could change tokenholder outcomes over time.
(Source: Token Allocation, Behind the Scenes in Buenos Aires, Burning the Mining Reserve (FIP-0093) discussion)
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Filecoin is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.