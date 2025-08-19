Project and Team
Description of Project
Everclear is the cross-chain clearing and settlement protocol that solves liquidity fragmentation for blockchains and digital assets.
Disclosure of Revenue Streams
Everclear’s DAO earns its primary revenue from onchain fees, charging a variable fee on each intent depending on the route. After deducting infra costs (gas, Gelato(relayer) and messaging) costs, residual net fees go to buyback (Link to the approved DAOproposal).
- Messaging and rebalancing costs are partially subsidized by Everclear Foundation.
Equity-Token Relationship
CLEAR tokenholders govern the Everclear protocol via the vote-bonding (vbCLEAR) mechanism. By staking CLEAR, they earn yield from protocol fees and direct incentive emissions to specific chains, playing a central role in shaping cross-chain liquidity growth. Value accrues to tokenholders through these governance rights and rewards. The Everclear Foundation is a shareholderless, non-profit foundation incorporated in the Cayman Islands. It holds the IP and core assets of the Everclear protocol and coordinates the DAO’s public governance and treasury processes. The Foundation does not distribute any cash flows or value to private shareholders or individuals. Connext Labs is a for-profit R&D company and a core contributor to Everclear. Labs previously developed the predecessor protocol, Connext Bridge, and transferred its IP and tokens to the Foundation before Everclear’s TGE. Since then, Labs has operated under a market-rate service agreement with the Foundation (validated by an independent appraiser), providing technical services at cost + 8% markup. While Labs holds CLEAR tokens as part of its contributor compensation, no protocol fees, DAO-controlled funds, or treasury cash flows will not accrue to Connext Labs equity holders. Any dividends or profit-sharing by Labs are funded solely from its service revenue and will not intersect with CLEAR tokenholder rights. This structure ensures a clear separation between value accruing to tokenholders (via protocol governance and staking rewards) and value accruing to equity holders of private entities like Labs.
Disclosure of Advisory Billings to the Foundation
The Connext Foundation is a shareholderless, independent entity incorporated in the Cayman Islands. It holds protocol IP and oversees Everclear DAO’s operations, funding Core Contributors, contractors, and service providers through off-chain agreements. These payments are disclosed in aggregate to the DAO as part of routine financial reporting. On average, the Foundation processes $150,000–$190,000 per month in payments to Core Contributors, R&D teams, and infrastructure providers. Key vendors include:
- Connext Labs (Proxima Labs) – Primary protocol development team (engineering, architecture, infra)
- Wonderland – External R&D contributor supporting protocol design and research
- Gelato Network – Infrastructure partner supporting core system functionality
- Foundation-operated infrastructure – Includes relayers and hub services, partially funded
- by the Foundation (gas/relayer costs not yet covered by protocol fees)
Known Project Team
Everclear is a successor of the Connext Bridge. Founding team behind Connext was Arjun Bhuptani, Layne Haber and Rahul Sethuram(Linkedin).
Token Supply and Allocation
Governance & Token Documentation Provided
Everclear provides publicly accessible documentation covering the CLEAR token’s governance rights, value accrual mechanisms, utility, and DAO governance structure at dao-docs.everclear.org.
- Governance Rights: CLEAR holders participate in Everclear DAO governance via a vote-bonding mechanism. By staking CLEAR, users receive vote-bonded CLEAR (vbCLEAR), which grants them governance power to direct protocol emissions and incentives across supported chains on a bi-weekly cycle. Governance proposals are transparently published and voted on by vbCLEAR holders. →Governance Process Documentation
- Value Accrual: Stakers of CLEAR earn protocol fees and incentives, with rewards increasing based on the length of the lockup period and active participation in governance. This mechanism aligns long-term token holders with the economic success of the protocol. →Constitution – Value Accrual via Staking
- Utility: Beyond governance and staking yield, the CLEAR token is required for participating in the vote-bonding system and for directing rebalancing incentives across chains. vbCLEAR serves as the primary governance token of the DAO, ensuring alignment between stakeholders and protocol direction. →CLEAR Token Utility Overview
- Governance Implementation Mechanism: The Everclear DAO executes on-chain governance through a decentralized proposal process. Treasury transactions are executed via a multi-signature wallet controlled by DAO-elected signers and subject to the DAO’s governance processes. →Treasury and Proposal Execution For full details, visit: -Everclear DAO Constitution -Everclear DAO Governance Processes
Initial Allocation
CLEAR has a capped total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens. The initial allocation breakdown is: Early Backers (Investors): 224,340,000 (22.4%) Ecosystem & Strategic Backers: 132,320,000 (13.2%) Team & Advisors: 177,220,000 (17.7%) Connext Labs (Proxima Labs): 28,120,000 (2.8%) Foundation: 85,560,000 (8.6%) DAO Treasury: 175,570,000 (17.6%) Airdrop: 76,720,000 (7.7%) Ecosystem Grants: 100,150,000 (10.0%) Team, backer, and strategic allocations (53% of total supply) were initially locked for 15 months post-TGE and unlock linearly over an 18-month schedule. Foundation, Labs, and DAO allocations remain non-circulating but may be used for grants, incentives, and operational funding according to the DAO’s governance process. Full details: https://dao-docs.everclear.org/clear/token-distribution-and-circulating-supply
Vesting Insider Tokens
All insider token allocations—including those to the team, advisors, and investors—are transparently disclosed in Everclear’s Token Distribution and Circulating Supplydocumentation. Management of these grants (vesting, settlement) is handled offchain for operational and tax compliance reasons.
- Pre-TGE Team & Advisors Allocation:
- Total allocated: 177.22M CLEAR (17.7% of total supply)
- Standard vesting schedule:
- 15-month lockup starting from TGE (September 5, 2023) until December 5, 2024
- 18-month linear monthly unlock, starting December 6, 2024 and ending June 6, 2026 Post-TGE Team & Advisors Allocation:
- Total allocated: 34M CLEAR (3.4% of total supply), distributed through the Foundation and Connext Labs
- Standard vesting schedule: 1-year cliff, followed by monthly or quarterly vesting, with total vesting duration averaging 4 years (though some smaller advisor grants may have shorter durations (e.g., 1–2 years)) For further transparency (data as of August 1, 2025):
- Foundation Team&Advisors total grants: 65M CLEAR allocated (38M vested, 21M still locked)
- Labs Team&Advisors total grants: 146M CLEAR allocated (128.5M vested, 68.5M still locked)
Labelled Unissued Token Wallets
Everclear’s unissued token allocations are held in publicly labeled, distinct wallets, and all addresses are controlled by the respective entities as detailed below. These wallets are used to manage token allocations, employee and contributor grants, and OTC transactions. Foundation SAFEs & Coinbase (Controlled by the Connext Foundation)
- 0xd7Fb335FeE222825eF5684fd9E9A924aB29E563F -- Main Foundation SAFE
- 0x72b7fD50477Bc0f6561cEA27771D3f90d6d817e9 -- Main Foundation Coinbase wallet
- 0xf68f92cf07d3bc50ca167a4ffb4530224a14e356 -- Rewards grant from DAO Labs SAFEs & Coinbase (Controlled by the Connext Labs)
- 0x8D5b5444e503e78086C31a63c84Af6aFD1EBf93e
- 0x709b1B5D0FDC75caCe1Eb7f6aa00873F2f2cBC27 -- Main Labs SAFE
- Coinbase: 0xC3e5C96bef21AD35466c046b667a59410b2a3e1B 0xc8F6E8C9E7e3B483eEaf373aD7DE4FC02Cc61551 0xa6107589E6f26caA4a0c8aE4098dD96539ee38df 0x40fEb9ccdAd7B3Fb40A23B95C1B64F1d359D1f53 DAO Treasury & Operational Wallets (Controlled by the Everclear DAO Governance via multi-sig)
- 0x4d50a469fc788a3c0cdc8fd67868877dcb246625
- 0xe76A566f44d45879d84000F74F93C5b9F01387C5 The above wallets represent over 80% of total Everclear token holdings. For full transparency, a comprehensive and continuously updated ledger of all Everclear-related wallets (~350), including time-locked, vesting, and inactive addresses is available here: Complete Wallet Attribution Ledger (public Circulating supply) DAO holdings and transactions ledger
Airdrop Process
Everclear (previously Connext) conducted the NEXT token airdrop based on a points-based eligibility system designed to reward early users and active contributors across the ecosystem. Eligibility Criteria Summary: Users could qualify by participating in any of the following activities before the cutoff date:
- Stableswap Liquidity Provision on the Connext protocol
- Bridge usage across supported chains
- Partner project engagement (e.g., interacting with integrations)
- Community advocacy (e.g., running Connext nodes or contributing content) Each qualifying action earned points. A maximum of 13 points could be earned from bridge usage and liquidity provision. Additionally, bonus multipliers were applied for users who participated in partner protocols or had meaningful community involvement. No NFTs or asset thresholds were required to qualify, but consistent usage and diverse engagement led to higher allocations. Full program details: 📄 Airdrop Details & Point System Explanation CSV of Airdrop Recipients The full list of eligible wallet addresses, along with signature confirmations of claimed tokens, is available here: Airdrop details for BWR
Locked Staking Reward to Insiders
Locked tokens could not be staked.
Future Token Issuance
There are no plans to launch any governance or protocol tokens which dilutes the economics of CLEAR. If one were to occur, it would need to occur through Everclear DAO governance and the Everclear DAO forum, as only Everclear DAO governance can enact the protocol changes to mint new tokens.
Future & Related Token Launches
Core contributors do not plan to launch additional tokens. Core contributors are unaware of any key team members having previously launched tokens
Transactions & Market Structure
Insider & Related Person Transactions
The Everclear project commits to disclosing related party transactions within 30 days.
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
April 2024: 20M CLEAR sold to Pantera Capital in at $0.25, fully unlocked, from Foundation treasury Announcement: https://panteracapital.com/blog-investing-in-everclear/
Transparent Market Maker Deals & Exchange Listings
The primary source of CLEAR liquidity is the CLEAR/WETH Uniswap v3 pool, managed by Arrakis Finance as a Protocol Owned Liquidity (POL) position. This position is maintained by the DAO and is fully transparent and verifiable on-chain: https://dashboard.arrakis.finance/?network=ethereum&vault=0xfe2a079e068f78884a36a2adb4cb1712706822ae In addition, CLEAR is listed on several centralized exchanges, including Gate.io, MEXC, and Bitkub. These listings were conducted without any signed liquidity provision or market-making agreements. The Everclear DAO may explore formal liquidity partnerships or additional listings in the future, but no such agreements exist at this time.
Financial Disclosure
Disclosure of Assets and Cash Flow
Everclear commits to providing updates to token holders on a quarterly basis. Public analytics dashboard is available: https://explorer.everclear.org/analytics Quarterly updates are posted on X and TG Community group https://t.me/EverclearCommunity
Public Token Holder Relations Reports
Everclear protocol fees are accumulated on these wallets:
- 0xf20d5277aD2f301E2F18e2948fF3e72Ad0A6dfF9
- 0x227a7ac43503c15fe7ab31901468da07108ea967 Foundation treasury&operational wallets Foundation SAFEs
- 0xd7Fb335FeE222825eF5684fd9E9A924aB29E563F
- 0x63d1540961B484075758749cD58a004fFBE40AB4 (operational SAFE)
- Foundation NEXT/CLEAR holding wallets Full list is here ->https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1V-mkxRzMPKLOiXUT4AKGdTdseCySB5MDeeR6E2VDVeI/edit?gid=510434808#gid=510434808 DAO Treasury & Operational Wallets: DAO Treasury SAFE:
- 0x4d50a469fc788a3c0cdc8fd67868877dcb246625 DAO Operational Wallets: DAO Holdings, Expenses and Operational Wallets can be tracked (publicly) here: Everclear GTF - Multisig Tracksheet Also the Governance Task Force (third party service) is doing quarterly financial reports: https://forum.connext.network/t/everclear-dao-financial-report-2025/1382 Everclear DAO - Financial Report 2025
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Everclear is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.