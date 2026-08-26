(a) Problem the project solves

Onchain activity is pseudonymous and trust is illegible: users have no reliable way to know who is credible, and scams, spam, and sybil behavior thrive as a result. Ethos solves this by making trust financially legible. Participants stake value in vouches for people they trust, backed by slashing risk, producing a public credibility score anyone can verify before they interact.

(b) Operational priorities

Ongoing development is funded through a layered structure. Ethos Network, Inc. (the US development company) is paid in fiat under a services agreement with the Ethos Foundation and holds no protocol fee revenue. The Foundation directs long-term protocol support through dedicated allocations: 5% of supply for ecosystem development, 10% for treasury (8% on a 12-month cliff with 24-month linear unlock, 2% available at TGE for liquidity), and 5% for bounties. Proceeds from the token sale are held by Ethos Token Ltd under a board-approved treasury policy, with reserves managed conservatively. Contributor incentives are self-sustaining by design: an 18% rewards pool is emitted by smart contract on a continuous decay model and requires no ongoing revenue source, and all protocol fees are burned rather than collected.

(c) High-level project overview

Ethos is an onchain reputation protocol, live on Base since 2024. Users build credibility through vouches (staked endorsements of other users), reviews, and attestations, which feed a public Ethos score that anyone can check before interacting with a counterparty. Validators attest to humanity with slashable bonds, and reputation markets let participants take positions on profile trustworthiness. The $WHUF token makes this economy native: vouches are staked in $WHUF, every protocol fee is burned, and contributor rewards are emitted by smart contract from a fixed pool. Supply is fixed at 10,000,000 with no minting function.

(d) Primary token functions

The token has five primary functions. (1) Vouching: staking $WHUF in another user's profile as a public, slashable endorsement, the core input to the credibility graph. (2) Protocol fees: actions that write to the reputation graph (reviews, attestations, vouches, verification) carry small fees paid in $WHUF, all of which are burned on receipt. (3) Contributor rewards: 18% of supply is emitted by the EthosRewards contract to active vouchers on a continuous decay schedule. (4) Reputation markets: trust and distrust positions on profiles are denominated in $WHUF. (5) Human verification bonds: validators back humanity attestations with three-year slashable $WHUF deposits. The token does not confer governance rights over a DAO and carries no claim on revenue or dividends.

(e) Control surface reliance

The protocol relies on a limited set of control surfaces. Contract upgrades and critical parameters require a 3-of-5 owner multisig, allocation funds sit in dedicated 3-of-5 Safe multisigs, and the contributor rewards emission rate is Foundation-adjustable within a contract-enforced ceiling. No minting function exists and all protocol fees are burned by contract, so neither supply expansion nor fee capture is possible through any control surface. Token contract control keys are held under multisig and timelock arrangements pursuant to a board-approved treasury and custody policy, with material changes requiring formal director resolutions. There is no current plan to transition to a DAO; any material evolution of the governance or control model would be publicly disclosed in advance.