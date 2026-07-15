(a) Problem the project solves

Ethereum Classic presents itself as the original non-forked Ethereum chain and emphasizes censorship resistance, immutability, and "Code is Law" after the 2016 DAO bailout fork splitEthereum and Ethereum Classic into separate networks (source, source).

(b) Operational priorities

The public evidence describes ETC operations as externally funded and contributor-driven, with no centralized treasury, while ETC Cooperative separately states that it supports Ethereum Classic growth and has historically funded protocol development, infrastructure, communications, and ecosystem work (source, source, source).

(c) High-level project overview

ETC is a proof-of-work smart-contract network compatible with Ethereum-style EVM development; its protocol changes are proposed through ECIPs, and hard forks are used for protocol upgrades, bug fixes, and compatibility changes rather than application-layer statereversals like The DAO fork (source, source, source).

(d) Primary token functions

ETC is used as the native proof-of-work asset for block rewards and transaction fees, and ECIP-1017 defines the monetary-policy framework that reduces mining rewards by 20% every5,000,000 blocks (source, source).

(e) Control surface reliance

The public governance surface is process-oriented rather than issuer-controlled: ECIP-1000 says ECIPs are the primary mechanism for proposing new features, collecting technical input, and documenting design decisions, and the development-teams page says Ethereum Classichas no official team or formal hierarchy (source, source).