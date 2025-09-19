Project and Team
Description of Project
Ekubo Protocol is an automated market maker protocol on Ethereum and Starknet, with the most gas efficient and capital efficient implementation of concentrated liquidity and several novel features such as an on-chain Oracle and DCA orders.
Disclosure of Revenue Streams
Ekubo Protocol earns revenue from a withdrawal fee collected from liquidity providers, equal to the liquidity provider's choice of pool fee and charged on the withdrawn principal. The entirety of the revenue is owned by the DAO. Ekubo, Inc. holds one third of the total supply of EKUBO, which is used to vote on how to distribute revenue among other things.
Equity-Token Relationship
The rights of equity holders in Ekubo, Inc. and the rights of token holders are separate and distinct. Equity holders in Ekubo, Inc. have the normal voting and other rights afforded to equity holders in a Delaware corporation by virtue of the Articles of Association of DV Labs. EKUBO token holders have non-binding voting rights via Ekubo Governance. The DAO has the right and responsibility to control all revenue earned by the protocol. They may at times vote on proposals that direct Ekubo, Inc., as a service provider to the DAO, to perform some duties for the DAO, e.g. distribute incentives. Ekubo, Inc., may in some cases decline additional responsibilities assigned by the DAO. Ekubo, Inc. is also a major token holder, holding one-third of all EKUBO supply on its balance sheet. Ekubo, Inc. acts as an ordinary tokenholder--it can delegate its token, vote on proposals, or stake the tokens to earn a share of protocol revenue whenever possible. However, Ekubo, Inc., has committed to never dispose of its EKUBO tokens, which were distributed during the token generation event. Revenue generated directly by Ekubo, Inc. will never be distributed to token holders. Ekubo, Inc. has committed not to earn revenue via fees charged on the Ekubo Interface to interact with Ekubo Protocol.
Disclosure of Advisory Billings to the Foundation
There are no agreements between the DevCo and any team members or investors that commit any of the one-third of total supply allocated to the team.
Known Project Team
The founder and CEO, Moody Salem, is publicly disclosed.
Token Supply and Allocation
Governance & Token Documentation Provided
Governance is fully on-chain and open source on Starknet. Token holders have the right and responsibility to decide what to do with revenue earned by the protocol, including redistributing revenue to stakers or liquidity providers. Docs for Governance are available here, including a section on value accrual: https://docs.ekubo.org/user-guides/governance/ekubo-token#value-accrual
Initial Allocation
The token was split 3 ways: one-third to Ekubo, Inc., one-third as an airdrop to liquidity providers, and one-third was publicly sold via TWAMM (price determined by the market) on Starknet between May 2024 and July 2024. More details regarding the tokengeneration event are here: https://docs.ekubo.org/user-guides/governance/ekubo-token. Thetotal supply of the EKUBO token is 10 million (10,000,000). The total supply was split into 3 equal parts of 3,333,333 tokens. The 3 categories of distribution for the EKUBO token generation event were: Airdrop: 1/3rd of the total supply was distributed to users via airdrop Team: 1/3rd of the total supply is held by the company Ekubo, Inc. Sale: 1/3rd of the total supply was sold by the DAO for ETH, USDC and STRK via Ekubo's DCA order feature
Vesting Insider Tokens
There is no vesting on the Ekubo, Inc. token allocation. However, the company has publicly committed to keeping 100% of its allocation on its balance sheet. Docs regarding the token generation event are here: https://docs.ekubo.org/user-guides/governance/ekubo-token
Labelled Unissued Token Wallets
The team wallet is on Starknet at 0x07be094d936b49bd8b41e62e27958f2ee9f65379db88e2bbd8cbbbdb2799acb0. The Team SAFE is at 0x01BCA817F9b75986e6552BAaf40Fa8C7F53D9Cf6. A development Ethereum key also exists at 0x00000C771F6176268D5A9846E0956C3eF58597A1. Governance contractslive on Starknet, are labeled on block explorers, and addresses can be found here: https://docs.ekubo.org/integration-guides/reference/contract-addresses#governance-contracts
Airdrop Process
The leaderboard was calculated primarily based on fees earned in the protocol for all time up to the airdrop snapshot in May 2024. The airdrop was based on superlinear transformation of points on the leaderboard. Specifically, the number of points earned by an address was exponentiated by a factor depending on the user's role in the community, with a minimum exponentiation factor of 1. The CSV file is found here, as well asthe process for computing allocations. https://docs.ekubo.org/user-guides/governance/ekubo-token#download-the-airdrop-data-csv-file
Locked Staking Reward to Insiders
Ekubo, Inc. is the only insider. There are no investors in Ekubo, Inc. equity. Ekubo, Inc.'s business model is to sustain itself on revenue earned by the protocol and distributed to tokenholders, so it is fully aligned with the protocol.
Future Token Issuance
Public token issuance is not possible in the token smart contract. There is no on-chain owner for the EKUBO token contract--it is immutable and has a fixed supply of 10,000,000.
Future & Related Token Launches
The founder, Moody Salem, previously worked at Uniswap Labs and assisted with launching tokens as part of his regular duties as a software engineer. Ekubo, Inc. will not launch any additional tokens outside of the EKUBO token, except as directed by the DAO via governance vote. Ekubo, Inc. will also abstain from voting in proposals to launch additional tokens.
Transactions & Market Structure
Insider & Related Person Transactions
The project commits to disclosing related party transactions within 30 days.
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
No token sales or token-related transactions have occurred by Ekubo, Inc. We are not aware of the details of any third party sales of EKUBO token.
Transparent Market Maker Deals & Exchange Listings
No market making or centralized exchange agreements have been signed by Ekubo, Inc. regarding the EKUBO token (or any third-party to our knowledge.)
Financial Disclosure
Disclosure of Assets and Cash Flow
Ekubo, Inc. and other entities/individuals provides a number of public communications, dashboards, forums to ensure periodic updates on key developments, adoption metrics, and fees/revenue monthly. Ekubo DAO treasury: We will create a site to report the total current value of the DAO's portfolio and breakdown, and host it at https://dao-treasury.ekubo.org Updates in the Discord town-hall: https://discord.ekubo.org Ekubo charts: https://evm.ekubo.org/charts Revenue & Fees: Disclosed continuously available to public via DeFi Lama https://defillama.com/protocol/fees/ekubo Expenses: Ekubo, Inc. does not disclose its expenses, and the same is not expected of any other service providers to the DAO, e.g. Blockworks. Token Supply & Allocations: The token is immutable, fully distributed and has a fixed supply of 10M. Spending of the DAO treasury goes through the public governance process.
Public Token Holder Relations Reports
Addresses are provided on line no. 14. The DevCo has one on-chain wallet that holds the EKUBO tokens, one Safe that holds a small amount of stables, and the rest of the funds are held in a Mercury bank account. The majority of the company funds were provided by a grant from the Ekubo DAO. The Ekubo, Inc. is one service provider of several to the DAO, and has made no commitment to provide reports on the company's spending or funding by third parties.
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Ekubo is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.