The rights of equity holders in Ekubo, Inc. and the rights of token holders are separate and distinct. Equity holders in Ekubo, Inc. have the normal voting and other rights afforded to equity holders in a Delaware corporation by virtue of the Articles of Association of DV Labs. EKUBO token holders have non-binding voting rights via Ekubo Governance. The DAO has the right and responsibility to control all revenue earned by the protocol. They may at times vote on proposals that direct Ekubo, Inc., as a service provider to the DAO, to perform some duties for the DAO, e.g. distribute incentives. Ekubo, Inc., may in some cases decline additional responsibilities assigned by the DAO. Ekubo, Inc. is also a major token holder, holding one-third of all EKUBO supply on its balance sheet. Ekubo, Inc. acts as an ordinary tokenholder--it can delegate its token, vote on proposals, or stake the tokens to earn a share of protocol revenue whenever possible. However, Ekubo, Inc., has committed to never dispose of its EKUBO tokens, which were distributed during the token generation event. Revenue generated directly by Ekubo, Inc. will never be distributed to token holders. Ekubo, Inc. has committed not to earn revenue via fees charged on the Ekubo Interface to interact with Ekubo Protocol.