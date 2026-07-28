Project & Team
Description of Project
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
Dogecoin is a peer-to-peer payment cryptocurrency designed for fast, low-cost value transfer. It launched on December 6, 2013 as an accessible alternative to Bitcoin, with one-minute block times and low transaction fees that make it suitable for small payments, tipping, and remittance-style transfers. The network launched fairly with no premine and no initial coin offering. (Source: Trezor: What is Dogecoin, Wikipedia: Dogecoin)
(b) Operational priorities
Dogecoin has no issuing company and no protocol treasury. Ongoing development is performed by volunteer open-source contributors to Dogecoin Core and is supported by the Dogecoin Foundation, a not-for-profit that funds development through donations and a dedicated Core Development Fund of 5,000,000 DOGE held in a 3-of-5 multisignature wallet, which disburses 500,000 DOGE per Dogecoin Core release to contributors. The Foundation's commercial arm, House of Doge Inc. (NASDAQ: HODO), funds ecosystem initiatives including payments infrastructure and regulated investment products. (Source: Cointelegraph: Core Development Fund, GlobeNewswire: House of Doge Shareholder Letter)
(c) High-level project overview
Dogecoin is a proof-of-work blockchain forked from Luckycoin, which was itself a fork of Litecoin, and uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Blocks are produced approximately every minute and each block pays miners a fixed reward of 10,000 DOGE plus transaction fees. Since September 2014 (block 371,337) Dogecoin has operated under Auxiliary Proof-of-Work (AuxPoW), allowing Litecoin miners to merge-mine Dogecoin and secure both chains with the same hashpower. (Source: Trezor: What is Dogecoin, Binance Research: Merged Mining Case Study, Coinspeaker: What Is Dogecoin)
(d) Primary token functions
DOGE is the native currency of the Dogecoin blockchain. Its functions are payment of transaction fees, medium of exchange for peer-to-peer payments and tipping, and block reward compensation to miners who secure the network. DOGE carries no governance rights, no staking rights, and no claim on any revenue or treasury. (Source: trezor.io)
(e) Control surface reliance
Dogecoin has no onchain governance, no admin keys, no pause functions, and no upgrade authority. Protocol changes require voluntary adoption of new Dogecoin Core software releases by node operators and miners. The Dogecoin Foundation publishes a development roadmap ("Trailmap") but holds no power to impose protocol changes. Foundation contributors have publicly stated that no individual or organization can unilaterally change Dogecoin's consensus, including any move to proof-of-stake. (Source: Dogecoin Foundation: About, DailyCoin: Dogecoin Developers)
Known Project Team
Labs / DevCo
The project does not have a Labs or DevCo entity. Dogecoin was created by two individual software engineers and has never had a development company. Development is conducted by volunteer open-source maintainers of the Dogecoin Core repository. The individuals below are the project's founders and known core maintainers, listed for completeness.
|Full Name
|Official Title
|Prior Experience
|Billy Markus
|Co-founder (departed 2015; current Foundation advisor as "Shibetoshi Nakamoto")
|Software engineer at IBM
|Jackson Palmer
|Co-founder (departed 2014; no current role)
|Product manager at Adobe
|Michi Lumin
|Dogecoin Core maintainer; lead on libdogecoin
|Systems and embedded software engineering
|Patrick Lodder
|Dogecoin Core maintainer
|Long-tenured Dogecoin Core contributor; led the 2022 dust-limit reduction from 1 DOGE to 0.01 DOGE
|chromatic
|Dogecoin Core maintainer
|Open-source software developer and author
|Max Keller
|Dogecoin Core developer; Foundation technical advisor
|Software engineering
Foundation
|Full Name
|Official Title
|Prior Experience
|Timothy Stebbing
|Board member and Product Lead, Dogecoin Foundation
|Software product development focused on reliable, secure, scalable systems
|Michi Lumin
|Board member, Dogecoin Foundation; Dogecoin Core developer
|Systems and embedded software engineering
|Gary Lachance
|Board member, Dogecoin Foundation
|Dogecoin community organizer (Dogecoin Party, DOGE-1 community initiatives)
|Jens Wiechers
|Board member, Dogecoin Foundation
|Dogecoin community moderation and governance since 2014
|Marshall Hayner
|Board member, Dogecoin Foundation (appointed December 2022)
|Founder and CEO of Metallicus / Metal Pay
|Ross Nicoll
|Board member at 2021 re-establishment; stepped back from Dogecoin Core in 2022
|Software engineer at Google
|Vitalik Buterin
|Board Advisor
|Co-founder of Ethereum
|Jared Birchall
|Board Advisor (representing Elon Musk)
|Head of Elon Musk's family office; former Morgan Stanley senior vice president
|Marco Margiotta
|CEO of House of Doge Inc., the Foundation's corporate arm
|Payments entrepreneur; Chief Investment Officer of CleanCore Solutions during the Official Dogecoin Treasury launch
The Foundation does not publish a current, dated roster of directors and officers with formal corporate titles (e.g. President, CFO). The composition above reflects the 2021 re-establishment announcement and subsequent public appointments.
DAO / Onchain Governance
|Full Name
|Official Title
|Prior Experience
|N/A
|Not applicable. No DAO exists.
|N/A
(Source: Coinspeaker: What Is Dogecoin, Coinpaper: Dogecoin Team, DailyCoin: Dogecoin Developers, Decrypt: Dogecoin Foundation Returns, Benzinga: 9 Members of Dogecoin Foundation, CryptoPotato: Core Development Fund, Nasdaq: House of Doge Merger)
DAO Structure
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., on-chain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
Dogecoin does not have a DAO. There is no onchain governance system, no governance forum with binding authority, no voting mechanism, and no governance token. Protocol direction is set through open-source development on the Dogecoin Core repository and voluntary adoption by node operators and miners.
(a) IP ownership & control
Not applicable. No DAO exists. The Dogecoin Core codebase is open source under the MIT license and the Dogecoin trademarks are held by the Dogecoin Foundation (see Section 4). (Source: GitHub: dogecoin/dogecoin)
(b) Contract/admin powers
Not applicable. No DAO exists, and no onchain admin powers exist on the Dogecoin protocol for any party. The protocol has no pause roles, no upgrade keys, and no governance executor.
(c) Locked-token rights
Absent. Dogecoin has no locking or staking mechanism of any kind.
(d) Value accrual & holder rights
DOGE holders have no rights over revenue distribution and no rights over any treasury. The protocol generates no revenue for any entity. Transaction fees are paid entirely to miners as part of the block reward, and no protocol-controlled treasury exists. (Source: Trezor: What is Dogecoin)
(e) Dissolution authority
Not applicable. No DAO exists, so there is nothing to dissolve. No party holds authority to wind up the Dogecoin network itself, which continues to operate as long as independent miners and node operators run the software.
Primary Foundation
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
The Dogecoin Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation. It operates through two registered companies in England and Wales, Much Wow Ltd (Company Number 13726736) and MadeUpNumbers Ltd (Company Number 13602061), with registered address c/o DAC Beachcroft LLP, 25 Walbrook, London, EC4N 8AF, United Kingdom. It operates in the United States as Dogecoin Foundation and Much Wow Inc, with registered address c/o PKF Mueller, 1707 N Randall Rd, Ste 200, Elgin, IL 60123. The Foundation was originally established in 2014 and was re-established in 2021. Note the Foundation was not involved in the issuance of the native token, which launched in 2013 via mining with no issuer; the Foundation is included here as the primary nonprofit entity supporting the protocol. (Source: Dogecoin Foundation: About, Dogepedia: What is the Dogecoin Foundation)
(b) IP ownership & control
The Foundation's stated mandates are development support, Dogecoin trademark defense to prevent abuse and fraud, and publication of a roadmap for the protocol. Dogecoin Foundation, Inc. holds registered Dogecoin trademarks with the USPTO. The Dogecoin Core codebase is open source under the MIT license and is not owned or controlled by the Foundation. The Foundation develops its own software projects including libdogecoin, a C library for building Dogecoin wallets and nodes. Its authorized corporate arm is House of Doge Inc. (NASDAQ: HODO), a Miami-headquartered company that became publicly traded on July 1, 2026 following a merger with Brag House Holdings, Inc., with approximately 75.9 million shares outstanding and Marco Margiotta as Chief Executive Officer. (Source: Dogecoin Foundation: About, USPTO Report: Dogecoin Foundation, Inc., GitHub: dogecoin/dogecoin, DailyCoin: Dogecoin Developers, Nasdaq: House of Doge Merger)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
The Foundation holds no powers over the protocol. There is no DAO, no protocol treasury, and no token administration function on the Dogecoin network. The Foundation cannot mint, burn, freeze, or reallocate DOGE and cannot alter emission or reward parameters. The Foundation administers its own donated funds, including the Dogecoin Core Development Fund of 5,000,000 DOGE held in a multisignature wallet requiring 3-of-5 signatures from custodians chromatic, Marshall Hayner, Michi Lumin, Patrick Lodder, and Ross Nicoll. (Source: Cointelegraph: Core Development Fund)
(d) Powers over DevCo
No DevCo exists, so the Foundation holds no powers over any development company. The Foundation exercises influence over its corporate arm, House of Doge Inc., through the "official corporate arm" authorization and brand relationship rather than through protocol control. (Source: Nasdaq: House of Doge Merger)
(e) Contract/admin powers
None. The Dogecoin protocol contains no pause, upgrade, or governance-executor authorities for the Foundation or any other party. The only administrative threshold associated with the Foundation is the 3-of-5 multisignature control over its own Core Development Fund wallet, which governs Foundation-held donations rather than protocol resources. (Source: Cointelegraph: Core Development Fund)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
No governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanism directs protocol resources, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions to the Foundation, because the protocol has no such resources to direct. All newly issued DOGE and all transaction fees go to miners. The Foundation is funded by donations. The Foundation's Core Development Fund distributes 500,000 DOGE from Foundation-held donations to Dogecoin Core contributors per software release. House of Doge generates its own corporate revenue from ETF support-services fees, payments infrastructure, brand licensing, and sports-based commerce, none of which draws on protocol-level token flows. (Source: Cointelegraph: Core Development Fund, GlobeNewswire: House of Doge Shareholder Letter)
Primary Dev Co
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
The project does not have a Primary DevCo. No development company, labs entity, or incorporated core development team exists and none has ever existed. Dogecoin was created in December 2013 by individual engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, both of whom departed the project by 2015, and the software has since been maintained by volunteer open-source contributors to the Dogecoin Core repository. No legal entity was involved in the issuance of the native token, which has been distributed exclusively through proof-of-work mining since genesis.
(a) Entity
Does not exist.
(b) IP ownership & control
Does not exist. The Dogecoin Core codebase is MIT-licensed open source maintained by volunteers.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Does not exist. No such powers exist for any party on the Dogecoin protocol.
(d) Powers over Foundation
Does not exist.
(e) Contract/admin powers
Does not exist.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Does not exist. No mechanism directs protocol resources to any development company.
(Source: Coinspeaker: What Is Dogecoin, Trezor: What is Dogecoin, GitHub: dogecoin/dogecoin)
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
(a) Launch supply totals
Zero tokens existed at network genesis on December 6, 2013. Dogecoin conducted no premine, no token generation event, and no initial coin offering. 100% of all DOGE in existence has been issued to miners through proof-of-work block rewards. Zero tokens were locked at launch and zero tokens were allocated to any insider, investor, team member, or entity. The originally planned supply of 100 billion DOGE was fully mined by mid-2015, and issuance has continued at a fixed rate since. As of July 21, 2026 the circulating supply is approximately 155.16 billion DOGE. (Source: Trezor: What is Dogecoin, Tokenomist: Dogecoin, CoinGecko: Dogecoin)
(b) Recipient categories & use of funds
There is a single recipient category. Miners receive 100% of issued supply as block rewards plus transaction fees in compensation for securing the network. No foundation, team, investor, ecosystem, or treasury bucket exists or has ever existed. (Source: Tokenomist: Dogecoin)
(c) Initial price per token
No fixed offering price was set because no offering occurred. DOGE entered price discovery on secondary markets immediately after the December 2013 launch, with no issuer participation in pricing. (Source: Trezor: What is Dogecoin)
(d) Ticker / market symbol
DOGE. (Source: CoinGecko: Dogecoin)
(e) Total supply & supply regime
Total supply is approximately 155.16 billion DOGE as of July 21, 2026 and is uncapped. Supply figures should be re-pulled from a live source at publication time. At launch the block reward schedule paid randomized rewards that halved every 100,000 blocks, transitioning to a fixed reward of 10,000 DOGE per block from block 600,000 onward. In early 2014 the developers removed the planned 100 billion cap, establishing a permanent tail emission. The network issues 10,000 DOGE per block at roughly one-minute intervals, approximately 14.4 million DOGE per day and approximately 5.256 billion DOGE per year. Because annual issuance is fixed in absolute terms, the percentage inflation rate declines each year and stands at approximately 3.4% as of 2026. (Source: CoinGecko: Dogecoin, Real Vision: How to Mine Dogecoin, OKX: What is the supply of Dogecoin, Margex: How Many Dogecoins Are There)
(f) Initial vesting / release schedules
No vesting or release schedules exist for any recipient category. Every block reward becomes fully liquid the moment it is mined, subject only to standard coinbase maturity rules. No tokens have ever been subject to cliffs, lockups, or linear vesting. (Source: OKX: What is the supply of Dogecoin)
Airdrop Process
- (a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop — If the project has planned but not yet airdropped, commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and provide it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed. Additionally, generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (b) Executed airdrop — If the project has already airdropped, point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count. Additionally, clearly state covered user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (c) No airdrop planned or conducted — If the project does not plan to conduct an airdrop for TGE and has never conducted one, state so plainly (e.g., "We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one").
The project has never conducted an airdrop to date and does not plan to execute one. Dogecoin has no issuing entity capable of conducting an airdrop, no reserved supply to distribute, and no token generation event planned or possible. 100% of supply distribution occurs through proof-of-work mining. (Source: Trezor: What is Dogecoin, Tokenomist: Dogecoin)
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
The project has no agreements or deals with market makers. No native tokens have ever been loaned or allocated to market makers. No entity associated with the protocol holds a discretionary token supply from which a market-making allocation could be made, because 100% of supply is issued to miners. Third-party trading firms make markets in DOGE on exchanges independently and without any token allocation, loan, or agreement from the project. (Source: Tokenomist: Dogecoin)
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
The project has no agreements or deals with centralized or decentralized exchanges. No token allocation has ever been supplied or committed for any listing, and no listing fees have ever been paid in native tokens, because no project entity holds or controls token supply. Exchanges have listed DOGE unilaterally since December 2013 without issuer involvement. Separately, House of Doge announced a September 2025 partnership designating Bitstamp by Robinhood as the trading and custody venue for the Official Dogecoin Treasury, a corporate treasury arrangement of House of Doge and CleanCore Solutions that involves no protocol token allocation and no listing agreement for DOGE itself. (Source: GlobeNewswire: House of Doge and Bitstamp Partnership)
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred. Dogecoin has never conducted a token sale of any kind. There was no ICO, no SAFT, no private round, no public sale, and no OTC or discounted sale by any project entity at any point since the December 6, 2013 launch. All DOGE has entered circulation through mining. For clarity, the September 2025 $175,000,420 PIPE financing by CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE), which established the Official Dogecoin Treasury with House of Doge, was an equity financing of a third-party public company that purchased DOGE on the open market. It was not a token sale by the project and involved no newly issued or project-held tokens.
(Source: Trezor: What is Dogecoin, Finviz: CleanCore $175M Private Placement)
Previous Exploits Affecting the Native Token
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References (optional) — Link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
The Dogecoin blockchain, its consensus rules, its issuance mechanics, and its supply controls have never been exploited. No incident has altered token supply, minting behavior, or burn mechanics. Two early incidents affected custody of tokenholder balances at third-party wallet services and are disclosed below because they directly affected custody of token supply.
Incident 1 — Dogewallet
(a) Date & component affected
2013-12-25. Third-party online wallet service Dogewallet. The Dogecoin blockchain itself was unaffected.
(b) Exploit vector summary
Attackers gained access to Dogewallet's filesystem and modified the service's send/receive page to reroute user transactions to an attacker-controlled address.
(c) Quantified impact
Approximately 21 million DOGE stolen, worth approximately $12,000 at the time.
(d) Remediation/response taken
Dogewallet committed to fully refund all lost coins and began refunding users. The Dogecoin community separately organized the "SaveDogemas" donation campaign to make affected users whole.
(e) Current status
Resolved. The Dogewallet service was subsequently shut down.
(f) References
(Source: TechCrunch: Dogewallet Hack, ABC News: 21 Million Coins Stolen, Wikipedia: Dogecoin)
Incident 2 — Doge Vault
(a) Date & component affected
2014-05-11. Third-party online wallet service Doge Vault. The Dogecoin blockchain itself was unaffected.
(b) Exploit vector summary
Attackers compromised the node hosting Doge Vault's virtual machines, tampered with wallet funds, and destroyed data on the hosted machines.
(c) Quantified impact
280 million DOGE stolen from the service's approximately 400 million DOGE in holdings, equivalent to approximately $127,000 at the time.
(d) Remediation/response taken
Doge Vault recovered 120 million of the stolen coins and transferred them to an address under its control. The service was halted upon discovery.
(e) Current status
Resolved. The Doge Vault service was shut down.
(f) References.
(Source: Cointelegraph: Doge Vault Confirms Theft, Slate: Doge Vault Hack, NBC News: Major Dogecoin Wallet Hacked)
No exploits affecting the Dogecoin protocol, token contract equivalents, minting controls, or burn mechanics have occurred as of 2026-07-21.
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
- (a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
- Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
- Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
- Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
- (b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
- Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
- (c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
- Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings
Not applicable to a TGE. Dogecoin conducted no token generation event, has none planned, and has no issuer whose ability to deliver tokens could be impaired. Regulatory change can still affect trading venues. Exchanges in any jurisdiction may delist DOGE or restrict access in response to local law, and regulated investment products referencing DOGE, including the 21Shares Dogecoin ETF (TDOG) that began trading in January 2026, depend on continued regulatory approval in their listing jurisdictions. (Source: GlobeNewswire: House of Doge Shareholder Letter)
Entity-Level Regulatory Impact
The Dogecoin Foundation operates through registered entities in England and Wales and the United States, and each is subject to the corporate, charity, and tax law of its jurisdiction. House of Doge Inc. is a Nasdaq-listed US public company subject to SEC reporting obligations and securities law enforcement risk. Because no entity controls the protocol, an enforcement action against the Foundation or House of Doge would affect ecosystem support activities rather than the operation of the network itself. Litigation risk is demonstrated rather than hypothetical. A class action alleging Dogecoin market manipulation was filed against Elon Musk and was dismissed in late 2024. (Source: Dogecoin Foundation: About, Nasdaq: House of Doge Merger, AInvest: Dogecoin Institutionalization)
Tokenholder Tax Treatment
Tax treatment of DOGE varies by jurisdiction and remains unsettled in several respects, including the characterization of mining rewards as income, the timing of taxation on disposals, and the treatment of DOGE received as payment or tips. Tokenholders are responsible for understanding and complying with their own tax obligations in their jurisdictions.
Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions
The project imposes no jurisdictional or user-type restrictions. Dogecoin is a permissionless network that anyone can use, mine, or build on without approval. This creates risk in itself. Sanctioned persons cannot be prevented from transacting at the protocol level, which pushes compliance obligations onto exchanges, custodians, and other intermediaries, and users in restrictive jurisdictions bear the risk that local law prohibits their participation. (Source: U.Today: DOGE Is Permissionless)
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
Bugs and Design Flaws
Dogecoin Core is derived from the Luckycoin and Litecoin codebases, which themselves derive from Bitcoin. Undiscovered bugs in consensus logic, the peer-to-peer layer, or wallet code could cause chain splits, transaction failures, or loss of funds. The network depends on no bridges, rollups, or oracles at the base layer, which removes those attack surfaces, but third-party custodians, wrapped-DOGE issuers on other chains, and exchange infrastructure remain points of failure outside protocol control, as the 2013 and 2014 wallet-service incidents in Section 11 demonstrate. Dogecoin's security model also depends structurally on merged mining. AuxPoW, adopted in September 2014 at block 371,337, sources the substantial majority of Dogecoin's hashrate from Litecoin mining pools, with estimates ranging from roughly 70% to 90% of total hashpower. A sustained decline in Litecoin mining economics, or coordinated action by a small number of large Scrypt pools, would materially weaken Dogecoin's resistance to 51% attacks. (Source: Binance Research: Merged Mining Case Study, Cryptonews: Merged Mining With Litecoin, Trezor: What is Dogecoin)
Security Measures & Their Limitations
Network security rests on Scrypt proof-of-work economics reinforced by merged mining, and code security rests on open-source peer review by volunteer Dogecoin Core maintainers, more than a decade of production hardening, and a conservative upgrade cadence. The project has not disclosed a formal third-party audit program or an ongoing bug bounty program for Dogecoin Core. The absence of a disclosed audit or bug bounty program is stated based on the lack of any public announcement. These measures cannot guarantee detection of novel consensus bugs, supply-chain compromises of the build and release process, or vulnerabilities in the upstream code Dogecoin inherits, and volunteer maintenance creates key-person risk in review capacity. (Source: GitHub: dogecoin/dogecoin, Coinpaper: Dogecoin Team)
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
Critical Economic Assumptions
Dogecoin's security budget depends on two assumptions. First, that the fixed 10,000 DOGE block reward, at prevailing DOGE prices, remains sufficient to attract hashpower. Second, that Litecoin merged mining continues to subsidize Dogecoin's security. If DOGE's price falls materially or Litecoin mining contracts, hashrate declines and attack costs fall. There is no unlock risk of any kind. No tokens are locked, no vesting schedules exist, and no cliff events can occur. Supply-side risk instead takes the form of perpetual issuance of approximately 5.256 billion DOGE per year, which requires ongoing demand growth to absorb roughly 3.4% annual dilution at current supply. Holder concentration is a material distribution risk. The top 100 wallets hold more than 60% of circulating DOGE, and large-holder disposals can move the market. Demand for DOGE also depends heavily on sentiment, social media activity, and public figures rather than fee revenue or protocol cash flows, which do not accrue to holders. (Source: OKX: What is the supply of Dogecoin, Margex: How Many Dogecoins Are There, KuCoin: Dogecoin Price)
Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards
No governance body can change Dogecoin's monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations. There is no onchain governance, no parameter-setting authority, and no treasury flows to redirect. Changing the emission schedule would require a consensus change shipped in Dogecoin Core and voluntarily adopted by the economic majority of miners and node operators, a process with no precedent since the 2014 decisions that fixed the 10,000 DOGE reward and removed the supply cap. The residual risk for tokenholders is the mirror image of this rigidity. The community demonstrated in 2014 that coordinated social consensus can alter monetary policy, and a future contentious change or refusal to change could produce a chain split. (Source: Real Vision: How to Mine Dogecoin, Cryptonews: Why Dogecoin Has No Supply Cap)
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers.