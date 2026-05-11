Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).

(a) IP ownership & control

The DAO is the governance body for the Derive ecosystem. The Derive Foundation serves as

the legal-world steward for IP and DAO implementation. The Foundation, rather than the DAO as an unincorporated body, is the practical holder and steward of protocol-related intellectual property, including the brand and broader protocol stack.

(b) Contract/admin powers

Governance is exercised through DAO Vote under the Governance Protocols. stDRV holders can participate in proposals and voting, and approved proposals are implemented through the protocol’s execution framework. The Foundation represents the DAO in legal and operational matters, and certain protocol parameters and treasury assets are administered through the BVI subsidiary in accordance with DAO-approved outcomes and the Foundation bylaws.

(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)

Staking DRV into stDRV gives holders governance rights, including proposal and voting rights. Tokenholders with stDRV can participate in governance, but governance powers remain subject to the governance framework, execution delays, and any administrative safeguards currently in place.

(d) Value accrual & holder rights

DRV holders govern current fee-related parameters and broader treasury decisions through governance. 35% of protocol revenue is currently allocated to DRV buybacks. The balance of current net-fee allocation is directed to the onchain insurance fund.

(e) Dissolution authority

The DAO is an onchain governance system and is not itself a separate legal entity capable of

being wound up in the same manner as a company. As a practical matter, any deactivation, migration, or replacement of the DAO’s governance powers would occur through DAO Vote under the governance protocols. The Derive Foundation, as the primary legal wrapper, may be wound up by Special Resolution of the Foundation, meaning a resolution passed by not less than a two-thirds majority of the votes cast by persons entitled to vote at a general meeting. The person designated in that Special Resolution acts as liquidator, or if none is designated, the directors or such person as they appoint act as liquidator. Any surplus assets left after paying its debts must be used for the Foundation’s stated purposes, and if it is not used that way, it goes to charitable purposes instead.