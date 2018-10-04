For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.

(a) Entity

The launch-era development company is Metaverse Holdings Ltd, a Cayman Islands limited company that developed Decentraland during its 2017 launch era. The WIPO panel decision identifies Metaverse Holdings Ltd as a Cayman Islands company and records that it originally held the DECENTRALAND trademark before assigning it to the Decentraland Foundation.

Protocol development and operations today run through the Decentraland DAO and its execution arm, DCL Regenesis Labs. Regenesis Labs is incorporated as a foundation in the Cayman Islands, a status confirmed in its August 2025 status update, and it operates under a Cayman Islands foundation structure that acts as a legal wrapper.

(Source: WIPO Decision D2022-0294)

(b) IP ownership & control

Metaverse Holdings Ltd originally held United States Trademark Registration No. 5,682,061 for DECENTRALAND and later assigned that registration to the Decentraland Foundation, a transfer the WIPO panel confirmed on the evidence before it. Metaverse Holdings Ltd does not currently own or control Decentraland repositories, code, or brand assets, and no subsidiary entities of Metaverse Holdings Ltd are identified in public sources.

DCL Regenesis Labs operates as a Cayman Islands foundation acting as a legal wrapper for DAO execution and does not hold Decentraland trademarks or platform intellectual property, which sit with the Decentraland Foundation.

(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration

DCL Regenesis Labs manages DAO funds and operational budgets through a separate Regenesis Labs Treasury and a distinct Operational Wallet. The Cayman Islands foundation legal wrapper means Regenesis Labs does not hold direct access to the DAO treasury funds. To centralize budgeting and treasury management, the DAO approved transferring 23,716,538 MANA and DAI from the DAO treasury to the execution arm, which gave Regenesis Labs the funds it needs to execute community decisions.

Regenesis Labs also runs a grants program to fund delivery. Season 1 of the Regenesis Grants Program offers grants of up to US$15,000 paid in MANA, a delivery window of up to 90 days, and milestone-based payments for open-source projects.

Regenesis Labs holds no authority over MANA token administration, including minting, burning, or contract ownership, and does not set reward parameters unilaterally; it executes decisions made by the DAO. Payment-approval processes and control mechanisms governing its disbursements fall within the scope of the independent audit the DAO approved for 2025 and 2026.

(d) Powers over Foundation

Neither Metaverse Holdings Ltd nor DCL Regenesis Labs exerts direct or indirect influence over decision-making at the Decentraland Foundation. The structures are separate: the Foundation holds the platform intellectual property and operates the official clients and tools, while Regenesis Labs executes DAO decisions under the direction of the DAO Council. Metaverse Holdings Ltd assigned its DECENTRALAND trademark to the Foundation and retains no recorded governance or control relationship with it.

(e) Contract/admin powers

Governance of the execution structure sits with the DAO Council and the DAO. The Council hires, guides, and if necessary replaces the Director of the Executive Arm, and the annual strategy and budget that the Director proposes remain subject to veto by the DAO.

Neither Metaverse Holdings Ltd nor DCL Regenesis Labs holds pause, upgrade, or governance-executor authority over the MANA token contract. Public governance documentation describes the Council's replacement power and the DAO's veto qualitatively and does not specify the multisig configuration or the voting threshold applied to either.

(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies

The DAO approved transferring 23,716,538 MANA and DAI from the DAO treasury to DCL Regenesis Labs for budgeting and treasury management. Regenesis Labs disburses funds through the Regenesis Grants Program, which pays up to US$15,000 in MANA per grant on a milestone basis over a delivery window of up to 90 days.

Because Regenesis Labs manages DAO funds, the DAO approved an independent audit of Regenesis Labs for 2025 and 2026. The audit scope covers the legal and structural review of how Regenesis Labs was formed and disburses funds, vendor and contractor payments, equipment purchases, quarterly expenses, wallet activity across the Operational Wallet and Regenesis Wallet, payment-approval processes and control mechanisms, governance, and grant expenditures.

Historically, in October 2018 Animoca Brands announced a collaboration agreement with Metaverse Holdings Ltd to co-develop two blockchain-based games for the Decentraland platform. The two companies agreed a mutual investment of US$500,000, with Animoca Brands investing in shares in exchange for the equivalent value in Decentraland MANA tokens, and the swapped shares and tokens were held subject to an escrow period.

The Animoca Brands share-for-MANA swap is also relevant to Q10 (Prior Token Sales & Fundraising).

(Source: WIPO Decision D2022-0294, Animoca Brands partners with Decentraland, Smallcaps coverage of the Animoca collaboration, August Status Update, DCL Regenesis Labs, Introducing DCL Regenesis Labs, Establishing an Executive Arm to improve DAO Operations, June Status Update, DCL Regenesis Labs, Regenesis Grants Program Season 1 Now Open, Independent Audit Proposal for Regenesis Labs 2025-2026)