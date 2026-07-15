A. Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:

Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?

Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?

Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?

Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?

Regulators in multiple jurisdictions have expressed concern that cryptocurrencies facilitate illicit activity, and a recurring response has been to restrict or ban exchange and market-participant support for privacy-associated cryptocurrencies. Dash is included in proposed ban lists in some jurisdictions because it is commonly labeled privacy-centric in financial media, even though Dash Core Group's public legal position argues that Dash's transaction rules are structurally identical to Bitcoin's and should be treated identically for regulatory and compliance purposes. That mismatch creates a real risk that future listing, market-access, and compliance decisions could turn on branding and jurisdictional characterization rather than on underlying technical behavior. (Source: PrivateSend Legal Position) Entity-level legal changes could affect the organizations that serve the network. Dash Core Group is a taxable Delaware C-corporation. The Dash Trust is a New Zealand trust that owns 100% of Dash Core Group's shares and can be used by masternodes to influence Dash Core Group governance. Changes in corporate, trust, or lobbying rules affecting those structures could alter how network-funded entities operate or represent Dash with policymakers. (Source: DCG Legal Structure) No Dash-specific public tokenholder tax guidance has been issued by Dash or Dash Core Group. Tokenholders are responsible for understanding and complying with their own applicable tax obligations. Exchange access for DASH could be further affected if additional jurisdictions classify DASH as a privacy coin and impose restrictions. (Source: PrivateSend Legal Position)

B. Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:

Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?

Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?

Dash operates as a two-layer network relying on miners, masternodes, threshold signing, and ChainLocks for finality and anti-reorg protection. Bugs or failures in the mining layer, masternode layer, or the software coordinating them can impair network performance even when the design raises the cost of double-spend or 51% attacks. (Source: Features, What Is Dash) The 2023 incident record shows this risk is not theoretical. In January 2023, old quorum commitment messages caused approximately 50% of the network to experience disruptions, though funds remained safe. In May 2023, a roughly 16-hour chain halt occurred during v19.0.0 activation due to BLS-scheme migration logic and ApplyDiff handling of masternode updates. Both incidents demonstrate that consensus changes, quorum messaging, and upgrade paths can produce service disruption even when funds are not lost. (Source: Urgent Update v18.1.1, Dash Network Update) ChainLocks, threshold signing, and the layered masternode architecture reduce the probability of certain attack vectors but do not eliminate activation bugs, implementation errors, or future consensus-edge-case failures. (Source: Features)

C. Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

Describe how the token’s economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:

Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?

Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?

DASH has a hard cap of 18,921,005 tokens, no premine, no ICO, and no venture capital investment. Block subsidy decreases by 7.14% per year. The current block subsidy allocation designates 20% to miners, 60% to masternodes, and 20% to the governance treasury, following the December 2023 v20 hard fork. Dilution pressure comes from ongoing block emissions and treasury creation, not from private-sale vesting unlocks. (Source: What Is Dash, Serialized Blocks, FAQ) Network security and governance depend on masternode collateral and incentive assumptions holding over time. Standard masternodes require 1,000 DASH collateral. Evonodes require 4,000 DASH collateral. Masternodes receive voting rights and block reward participation in exchange for providing network services. If those economics become less attractive relative to the opportunity cost of locking collateral, masternode participation, governance engagement, and the economic cost of attacking the network's second layer could all weaken. (Source: Features, Masternodes, What Is Dash)