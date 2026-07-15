Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.

(a) Problem the project solves

Dash is positioned as digital cash for quick, easy, and low-cost payments without a central authority, with public materials emphasizing portability, low transaction fees, and practical everyday use.

(Source: Dash FAQ)

(b) Operational priorities

Dash's operating model centers on ongoing protocol development and ecosystem support through a DAO treasury funded from 20% of block subsidy, activated via the December 2023 Dash Core v20 hard fork. Dash Core Group is one of the organizations funded directly from the blockchain when the network approves its monthly proposals.

(Source: Dash Governance, Dash Roadmap, DCG Team)

(c) High-level project overview

Dash operates as a two-tier network built on Bitcoin-derived foundations, with Proof of Work mining on the first tier and masternodes on the second tier supporting governance, InstantSend, CoinJoin, and ChainLocks. Dash Platform extends the network as a state-replication system with a decentralized API and threshold-signing-based data proofs.

(Source: Dash Features, What Is Dash, Journey To DashPay)

(d) Primary token functions

DASH functions as the network's native payment asset, as collateral for masternodes and evonodes, and as the governance asset through which masternode operators vote on proposals. Standard masternodes require 1,000 DASH collateral and carry one governance vote. Evonodes require 4,000 DASH collateral and carry voting weight of four. Masternode operators receive block reward participation in exchange for providing network services.

(Source: Dash FAQ, Dash Features, Masternodes documentation)

(e) Control surface reliance

Dash is not under the control of any single entity. Protocol direction is determined by masternode voting through the DAO. Masternodes can influence network-funded entities by funding or denying proposals and, through the Dash Trust and its trust protectors, triggering review or replacement of Dash Core Group leadership.

(Source: Dash FAQ, Dash Governance, DCG Legal Structure, Trust Protectors documentation)