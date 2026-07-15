Project & Team
Description of Project
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
Dash is positioned as digital cash for quick, easy, and low-cost payments without a central authority, with public materials emphasizing portability, low transaction fees, and practical everyday use.
(Source: Dash FAQ)
(b) Operational priorities
Dash's operating model centers on ongoing protocol development and ecosystem support through a DAO treasury funded from 20% of block subsidy, activated via the December 2023 Dash Core v20 hard fork. Dash Core Group is one of the organizations funded directly from the blockchain when the network approves its monthly proposals.
(Source: Dash Governance, Dash Roadmap, DCG Team)
(c) High-level project overview
Dash operates as a two-tier network built on Bitcoin-derived foundations, with Proof of Work mining on the first tier and masternodes on the second tier supporting governance, InstantSend, CoinJoin, and ChainLocks. Dash Platform extends the network as a state-replication system with a decentralized API and threshold-signing-based data proofs.
(Source: Dash Features, What Is Dash, Journey To DashPay)
(d) Primary token functions
DASH functions as the network's native payment asset, as collateral for masternodes and evonodes, and as the governance asset through which masternode operators vote on proposals. Standard masternodes require 1,000 DASH collateral and carry one governance vote. Evonodes require 4,000 DASH collateral and carry voting weight of four. Masternode operators receive block reward participation in exchange for providing network services.
(Source: Dash FAQ, Dash Features, Masternodes documentation)
(e) Control surface reliance
Dash is not under the control of any single entity. Protocol direction is determined by masternode voting through the DAO. Masternodes can influence network-funded entities by funding or denying proposals and, through the Dash Trust and its trust protectors, triggering review or replacement of Dash Core Group leadership.
(Source: Dash FAQ, Dash Governance, DCG Legal Structure, Trust Protectors documentation)
Known Project Team
Labs / DevCo
|Full Name
|Official Title
|Prior Experience
|Samuel Westrich
|CTO
|Active in Dash development since 2015; prior roles at Information Sciences Institute and Langical; holds a Master's degree in Computer Engineering from EPSI, Montpellier.<br>(Source: [DCG Team](https://www.dash.org/dcg/))
|Brian Foster
|Head of Product
|Prior experience beyond the Dash role is not publicly disclosed in available sources.<br>(Source: [DCG Team](https://www.dash.org/dcg/))
|Ernesto Contreras
|Board Member
|Prior experience beyond the Dash role is not publicly disclosed in available sources.<br>(Source: [DCG Team](https://www.dash.org/dcg/))
|Anton Suprunchuk
|Board Member
|Prior experience beyond the Dash role is not publicly disclosed in available sources.<br>(Source: [DCG Team](https://www.dash.org/dcg/))
Foundation
|Full Name
|Official Title
|Prior Experience
|Glenn Kennedy
|Initial director and supervisor of Dash Investment Foundation
|Cayman Islands-based governance professional from Paradigm Governance Partners.
|Casey McDonald
|Initial director and supervisor of Dash Investment Foundation
|Cayman Islands-based governance professional from Paradigm Governance Partners.
Dash Core Group, Inc. (DCG) is the primary operating entity for Dash protocol development. As of early 2022, the CEO role became vacant following Ryan Taylor's resignation. Patrick Quinn served as interim CEO beginning June 20, 2022. As of March 2024, no permanent CEO position has been filled at DCG. Dash Investment Foundation (DIF) is a later ecosystem entity incorporated in the Cayman Islands in 2019. It is not the token launch foundation. The current public leadership roster is not disclosed on DIF's public-facing materials. Dash does not have a separate executive DAO leadership body. Governance is exercised by one-vote-per-masternode DAO voting with no named executive team.
(Source: Dash blog, March 2024, Dash Forum, Governance, Masternodes, Dash Investment Foundation)
DAO Structure
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., on-chain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
The Dash Trust can hold passive assets that ultimately belong to the network, including patents or trademarks assigned to it by Dash Core Group or other legal entities, and can enforce associated licensing requirements.
(Source: DCG Legal Structure)
(b) Contract/admin powers
Protocol decisions are DAO decisions made by masternodes, with one vote per masternode on each proposal. Masternodes can fund or deny treasury proposals, elect trust protectors, and use the trust protector structure to review or replace Dash Core Group leadership. Masternodes also have the power to reject improperly formed miner blocks at the protocol level. No supermajority threshold beyond simple majority is documented in the publicly reviewed source set for standard governance proposals.
(Source: Governance, Masternodes, DCG Legal Structure, Trust Protectors)
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
A standard masternode requires 1,000 DASH collateral and receives one governance vote. An evonode requires 4,000 DASH collateral and carries voting weight of four. Non-masternode DASH holders have no governance voting rights beyond ordinary network use.
(Source: Features, Masternodes)
(d) Value accrual & holder rights
No direct revenue distribution mechanism exists for ordinary DASH holders. Miner and masternode rewards are paid from block subsidy per the protocol's programmatic schedule. Treasury proposal voting allows network-approved entities to receive DASH from the governance budget. No separate dividend or revenue-sharing right for non-masternode tokenholders is defined in the protocol.
(Source: Features, Governance, Masternodes)
(e) Dissolution authority
No formal DAO dissolution mechanism is defined in the reviewed public documentation. The DCG legal structure memo states that if Dash masternodes cease to exist, remaining Dash Trust assets would flow to the International Red Cross as secondary beneficiary.
(Source: DCG Legal Structure)
Primary Foundation
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
No primary launch foundation exists. The only foundation-type entity identified, Dash Investment Foundation, is a Cayman Islands foundation company limited by guarantee, incorporated March 21, 2019.
(Source: DIF Website)
(b) IP ownership & control
No primary launch foundation holds IP. The Dash Trust is the vehicle that holds passive network assets, including patents or trademarks assigned by Dash Core Group or other legal entities. Dash Investment Foundation does not hold Dash protocol IP.
(Source: DCG Legal Structure)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
No primary launch foundation exists with powers over DAO governance, treasury, or token administration. Dash Investment Foundation operates as a network-funded investment vehicle. Its supervisors are elected annually. Major contracts and non-cash asset transfers require supervisor approval. It does not administer DASH issuance.
(Source: DIF Website)
(d) Powers over DevCo
No primary launch foundation exists. Dash Investment Foundation has no documented direct authority over Dash Core Group's operational decisions.
(Source: DCG Legal Structure, DIF Website)
(e) Contract/admin powers
No primary launch foundation holds a pause key, upgrade key, or comparable standing protocol admin role.
(Source: Reviewed public sources)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
No primary launch foundation exists with launch-era issuance economics. Dash Investment Foundation receives funding through network-approved treasury proposals and requires supervisor approval for major financial decisions. No programmatic block-reward allocation flows to Dash Investment Foundation outside of governance-approved proposals.
(Source: DIF Website)
No primary foundation was directly involved in the issuance of DASH at launch. DASH launched on January 18, 2014 as a mining-launched network. Dash Investment Foundation appears in public documentation only as a later ecosystem investment vehicle incorporated in 2019.
(Source: FAQ, DIF Website)
Primary Dev Co
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
No primary launch DevCo exists. The principal post-launch operating entity is Dash Core Group, Inc., a Delaware C-corporation.
(Source: DCG Legal Structure)
(b) IP ownership & control
No launch-era DevCo IP ownership structure is publicly documented. The Dash Trust is the vehicle that holds passive network assets assigned by Dash Core Group or other legal entities. Dash Core Group does not hold network IP directly; applicable assets are assigned to the Dash Trust for holding.
(Source: DCG Legal Structure)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Dash Core Group is a network-funded operating entity whose activities and continued funding are subject to masternode approval each month. Masternodes can defund DCG by rejecting its proposals. Trust protectors can trigger review or replacement of DCG leadership. DCG holds no unilateral token administration powers.
(Source: DCG Legal Structure, Governance, Trust Protectors)
(d) Powers over Foundation
Dash Core Group has no documented direct authority over Dash Investment Foundation. The Dash Trust legal structure, which owns 100% of DCG's shares, is separate from Dash Investment Foundation.
(Source: DCG Legal Structure)
(e) Contract/admin powers
Dash Core Group does not hold a standing pause key or equivalent single-party protocol admin role. Protocol control operates through masternode governance, consensus rules, and trust protector oversight mechanisms.
(Source: Governance, Masternodes, DCG Legal Structure)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Dash Core Group is funded directly from the blockchain through the DAO governance treasury on a monthly basis, contingent on masternode approval of its proposals. The treasury receives 20% of block subsidy following the December 2023 v20 hard fork activation. No programmatic allocation of block rewards flows to DCG independently of governance approval. No equity distributions, dividends, or token grants to DCG shareholders or contributors are documented in the reviewed public sources.
(Source: DCG Info, Roadmap, Serialized Blocks)
No development company was directly involved in the issuance of DASH at launch. DASH launched as a mining-launched network on January 18, 2014. Dash Core Group, Inc. is a later operating entity formalized in Delaware.
(Source: FAQ, DCG Legal Structure)
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
|Launch Supply Totals
|Recipient Categories & Use of Funds
|Initial Price per Token
|Ticker / Market Symbol
|Total Supply & Supply Regime
|Initial Vesting / Release Schedules
|DASH launched on January 18, 2014 as a mining-launched network with no premine and no initial allocation to any team or entity. Due to a bug inherited from Litecoin's difficulty-adjustment code, approximately 1.9 million DASH were mined in the first 48 hours, commonly referred to as the fastmine. The Dash community voted down a proposed airdrop remedy in April 2014, and the fastmine supply distribution was accepted as the launch baseline. All supply entered and continues to enter circulation through mining.<br>(Source: [FAQ](https://www.dash.org/faq/), [Dash Instamine Clarification](https://dashpay.atlassian.net/wiki/display/OC/Dash+Instamine+Issue+Clarification), [CoinMarketCap](https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/dash/), [Coinbase](https://www.coinbase.com/price/dash))
|DASH has no launch allocation schedule by recipient category. All supply entered and continues to enter circulation through block reward mining. The current block subsidy allocation, in effect since the December 2023 v20 hard fork, designates 20% of each block subsidy to miners, 60% to masternodes, and 20% to the governance treasury for network-approved proposals.<br>(Source: [Serialized Blocks](https://docs.dash.org/en/stable/docs/core/reference/block-chain-serialized-blocks.html), [Roadmap](https://www.dash.org/roadmap/))
|No fixed initial DASH offering price was set at launch. DASH launched through open public mining with no ICO, presale, or price-discovery mechanism other than open market trading.<br>(Source: [FAQ](https://www.dash.org/faq/), [What Is Dash](https://docs.dash.org/en/stable/introduction/about.html))
|DASH.
|DASH has a hard cap of 18,921,005 tokens. If the governance treasury budget is never fully allocated, the minimum total supply that will ever be emitted is 17,742,696 DASH. Block subsidy decreases by approximately 7.14% every 210,240 blocks, roughly every 365 days. The 10th such reduction occurred in July 2024. The supply limit is not projected to be reached until approximately the year 2254. DASH is a fixed-cap, declining-emission asset.<br>(Source: [CoinMarketCap](https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/dash/), [What Is Dash](https://docs.dash.org/en/stable/introduction/about.html), [Serialized Blocks](https://docs.dash.org/en/stable/docs/core/reference/block-chain-serialized-blocks.html))
|No vesting or release schedule exists for any launch recipient category. All DASH supply enters circulation through block reward mining with no cliff, lock, or vesting period. Governance treasury DASH is allocated only when the network approves specific proposals via masternode vote.<br>(Source: [Governance](https://docs.dash.org/en/stable/docs/user/governance/index.html), [Serialized Blocks](https://docs.dash.org/en/stable/docs/core/reference/block-chain-serialized-blocks.html))
Airdrop Process
- (a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop — If the project has planned but not yet airdropped, commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and provide it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed. Additionally, generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (b) Executed airdrop — If the project has already airdropped, point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count. Additionally, clearly state covered user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (c) No airdrop planned or conducted — If the project does not plan to conduct an airdrop for TGE and has never conducted one, state so plainly (e.g., "We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one").
(c) No airdrop planned or conducted
Dash has never conducted an airdrop and does not publicly plan to execute one. DASH launched as a mining-launched network with no ICO, no premine, and no venture capital investment. No executed or planned airdrop program is identified in any reviewed public source.
(Source: What Is Dash, FAQ)
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Dash Core Group and the Dash DAO do not publicly disclose market maker agreements. No market maker agreements, token loans, or token allocations to market makers are identified in any reviewed public source.
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
Dash Core Group and the Dash DAO do not publicly disclose exchange listing agreements, token allocations for listings, or native token listing fees. No such agreements are identified in any reviewed public source.
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
No prior fundraising, OTC sales, or discounted market maker sales have occurred. DASH launched without a premine, ICO, SAFT, SAFE, STAMP, or any other investment instrument. No fundraising round, token sale instrument, OTC sale schedule, or discounted market maker sale is identified in any reviewed public source.
(Source: What Is Dash, FAQ)
Previous Exploits Affecting the Native Token
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References (optional) — Link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
Incident 1: 2023-01; network / masternode infrastructure.
Incident 2: 2023-05-22; v19.0.0 activation / consensus.
(b) Exploit vector summary
Incident 1: Dash reported what appeared to be an attack involving relay of old quorum commitment messages that caused many lower-memory masternodes to become unresponsive.
Incident 2: Dash reported that activation of version 19.0.0 triggered a chain halt tied to BLS-scheme migration logic and ApplyDiff handling of masternode list updates.
(c) Quantified impact
Incident 1: Dash stated the network did not go down, there was no fork, and all funds were safe, although about 50% of the network experienced issues.
Incident 2: The network was stalled for roughly 16 hours, which Dash described as the first outage since approximately 2015.
(d) Remediation/response taken
Incident 1: Dash released version 18.1.1 and stopped old quorum commitment messages from being propagated on the network.
Incident 2: Dash released the v19.1.0 hotfix to temporarily deactivate v19 hard-fork rules and later identified the ApplyDiff/BLS root cause.
(e) Current status
Incident 1: Resolved through the v18.1.1 upgrade.
Incident 2: Dash reported that block production resumed at 19:53 UTC on May 22, 2023 and that by May 24, 2023 around 80% of the network had updated to v19.1.0 and stability had been restored.
(f) References (optional)
Incident 1: Urgent Update v18.1.1
Incident 2: Dash Network Update
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
- (a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
- Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
- Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
- Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
- (b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
- Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
- (c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
- Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
Regulators in multiple jurisdictions have expressed concern that cryptocurrencies facilitate illicit activity, and a recurring response has been to restrict or ban exchange and market-participant support for privacy-associated cryptocurrencies. Dash is included in proposed ban lists in some jurisdictions because it is commonly labeled privacy-centric in financial media, even though Dash Core Group's public legal position argues that Dash's transaction rules are structurally identical to Bitcoin's and should be treated identically for regulatory and compliance purposes. That mismatch creates a real risk that future listing, market-access, and compliance decisions could turn on branding and jurisdictional characterization rather than on underlying technical behavior.
(Source: PrivateSend Legal Position)
Entity-level legal changes could affect the organizations that serve the network. Dash Core Group is a taxable Delaware C-corporation. The Dash Trust is a New Zealand trust that owns 100% of Dash Core Group's shares and can be used by masternodes to influence Dash Core Group governance. Changes in corporate, trust, or lobbying rules affecting those structures could alter how network-funded entities operate or represent Dash with policymakers.
(Source: DCG Legal Structure)
No Dash-specific public tokenholder tax guidance has been issued by Dash or Dash Core Group. Tokenholders are responsible for understanding and complying with their own applicable tax obligations. Exchange access for DASH could be further affected if additional jurisdictions classify DASH as a privacy coin and impose restrictions.
(Source: PrivateSend Legal Position)
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
Dash operates as a two-layer network relying on miners, masternodes, threshold signing, and ChainLocks for finality and anti-reorg protection. Bugs or failures in the mining layer, masternode layer, or the software coordinating them can impair network performance even when the design raises the cost of double-spend or 51% attacks.
(Source: Features, What Is Dash)
The 2023 incident record shows this risk is not theoretical. In January 2023, old quorum commitment messages caused approximately 50% of the network to experience disruptions, though funds remained safe. In May 2023, a roughly 16-hour chain halt occurred during v19.0.0 activation due to BLS-scheme migration logic and ApplyDiff handling of masternode updates. Both incidents demonstrate that consensus changes, quorum messaging, and upgrade paths can produce service disruption even when funds are not lost.
(Source: Urgent Update v18.1.1, Dash Network Update)
ChainLocks, threshold signing, and the layered masternode architecture reduce the probability of certain attack vectors but do not eliminate activation bugs, implementation errors, or future consensus-edge-case failures.
(Source: Features)
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
DASH has a hard cap of 18,921,005 tokens, no premine, no ICO, and no venture capital investment. Block subsidy decreases by 7.14% per year. The current block subsidy allocation designates 20% to miners, 60% to masternodes, and 20% to the governance treasury, following the December 2023 v20 hard fork. Dilution pressure comes from ongoing block emissions and treasury creation, not from private-sale vesting unlocks.
(Source: What Is Dash, Serialized Blocks, FAQ)
Network security and governance depend on masternode collateral and incentive assumptions holding over time. Standard masternodes require 1,000 DASH collateral. Evonodes require 4,000 DASH collateral. Masternodes receive voting rights and block reward participation in exchange for providing network services. If those economics become less attractive relative to the opportunity cost of locking collateral, masternode participation, governance engagement, and the economic cost of attacking the network's second layer could all weaken.
(Source: Features, Masternodes, What Is Dash)
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers.