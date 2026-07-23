Project & Team
Description of Project
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
Current DeFi liquidity models and lending protocols suffer from systemic fragility and high user risk. Market-making is increasingly reliant on active, professional participants; when volatility spikes, this liquidity often exits or moves "out of range," triggering liquidity crunches and negative feedback loops.
Furthermore, traditional lending protocols utilize "full liquidation" models, where a single price breach results in the immediate and total loss of a user's collateral, Curve mitigates this through a novel lending mechanism that replaces total liquidation with a more efficient, risk-managed approach.
(b) Operational priorities
Curve’s operational sustainability is driven by the revenue streams from its core product suite: the DEX, crvUSD, and Llamalend. The DAO controls has sole control over this revenue as well as the community fund, and it's treasury. The DAO uses these funds to support continuous protocol development, ecosystem operations, infrastructure maintenance, and proactive risk mitigation.
(c) High-level project overview
Curve is a decentralized protocol suite comprising specialized Automated Market Makers (AMMs), lending markets, and stablecoin infrastructure, all managed via on-chain DAO governance. The protocol's architecture is defined by three core components:
- DEX Layer: Utilizes specialized AMM invariants, including Stableswap (for pegged assets), Cryptoswap (for volatile assets), and FXSwap (for currency pairs), to provide optimized liquidity.
- Stablecoin Infrastructure: Features crvUSD, an overcollateralized, decentralized stablecoin.
- Lending Markets: Provides isolated lending environments via Llamalend, which utilizes the **LLAMMA mechanism to enable "soft-liquidation" and enhanced collateral management.
The ecosystem is unified by Gauges, which programmatically route CRV incentives to specific liquidity pools based on veCRV voting weight.
(d) Primary token functions
The protocol utilizes a dual-token model to separate governance from incentive distribution:
- CRV (Incentive Token): Serves as the primary utility and incentive token used to reward liquidity providers across the protocol.
- veCRV (Governance Token): Users lock CRV for up to 4 years to receive veCRV, which grants active governance rights. veCRV holders possess the authority to vote on protocol parameters, direct Gauge emissions to specific pools, boost LP rewards, and claim a portion of protocol fee distributions. This mechanism aligns long-term holder interests with the protocol's economic health.
(e) Control surface reliance
The protocol’s primary control surface is the Curve DAO, which holds absolute authority over all material parameters, including smart contract ownership, gauge/emission directions, and treasury management. While the DAO can alter market parameters for crvUSD, Llamalend, and DEX pools, a significant portion of the protocol's core logic is immutable; specifically, the DAO lacks the authority to access user-provided liquidity or unclaimed LP yield/rewards. An Emergency DAO also exists with highly restricted powers, specifically limited to terminating gauge emissions (CRV incentive streams) and adjusting crvUSD price stability functions in response to acute risk.
Known Project Team
Labs / DevCo
|Full Name
|Official Title
|Prior Experience
|Michael Egorov
|Founder/Managing Director
|PhD in Physics. Senior software engineer at LinkedIn. Founder/CTO of the Y Combinator startup NuCypher focused on encryption for Big Data. Founder of Curve Finance and YieldBasis
|Maximilian Roszko
|Head of Business Development
|PhD in Cognitive Science. Lead UX Designer and Cognitive Scientist for Consensus Labs. Ecosystem Advocate for the Ren & the Ren Foundation. Business Development Consultant
Foundation
|Full Name
|Official Title
|Prior Experience
|No foundation exists
|N/A
|N/A
DAO / Onchain Governance
|Full Name
|Official Title
|Prior Experience
|The DAO operates solely through veCRV-weighted governance and has no formal leadership structure or employees.
|N/A
|N/A
DAO Structure
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., on-chain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
Swiss Stake AG currently owns and controls all IP.
(b) Contract/admin powers
Curve has no admin/contract powers over any LP assets. Curve's governance system is fully controlled by the onchain DAO on Ethereum, with separate ownership votes (30% quorum and 51% support), and parameter votes (30% quorum and 51% support) (Governance Overview). Wallets need at least 2500 veCRV to create a vote, and execution of passed votes is permissionless (Governance Overview). There is also an emergency DAO which has very limited powers mainly around emergency crvUSD price stability actions and killing gauges (CRV emission streams).
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
Curve uses a vote-locking system in which CRV can be locked for up to four years (Curve DAO Whitepaper). Through locking CRV to veCRV holders receive governance rights, a share of protocol revenue, influence over where future CRV emissions go, and up to a 2.5x boost on CRV rewards (Five Years of Curve DAO, Curve DAO Whitepaper, Liquidity Gauges Overview). There are no rights or rewards for holding unlocked CRV.
(d) Value accrual & holder rights
Curve DAO members (veCRV holders) retain full and sole ownership over all treasury funds and revenue streams. Currently they have voted to share revenue between scrvUSD, a treasury fund, with most going directly to veCRV holders.
(e) Dissolution authority
The only way to end the DAO is for an ownership vote (30% quorum, 51% support) to pass the DAO’s governance process.
Primary Foundation
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
N/A - No foundation exists
(b) IP ownership & control
N/A - No foundation exists
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
N/A - No foundation exists
(d) Powers over DevCo
N/A - No foundation exists
(e) Contract/admin powers
N/A - No foundation exists
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
N/A - No foundation exists
Primary Dev Co
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
Swiss Stake AG is the company which created Curve and is still contracted to run development, it is based in Switzerland.
(b) IP ownership & control
Swiss Stake AG currently owns and controls all Curve IP, including:
- Github repositories
- Code licences
- Curve domains and websites
- Brands
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Swiss Stake AG has no powers over the DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, or token administration. It only has power over CRV allocated to it by the DAO itself.
(d) Powers over Foundation
N/A - No foundation exists
(e) Contract/admin powers
Swiss Stake AG has no admin/contract powers itself, although some members of Swiss Stake AG may be members of the DAO or Emergency DAO.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Swiss Stake AG has been paid through a combination of 17.45M CRV + 520k crvUSD for a year of development. The 17.45M CRV vests linearly over the year, 520k crvUSD was transferred normally. Vote link.
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
|Ticker
|Date
|Allocation Category Name
|Recipient Type
|Allocation %
|Allocation Tokens
|TGE Unlock %
|TGE Unlock Tokens
|Cliff Months
|Cliff Unlock %
|Linear Vesting Months
|Cadence Months
|Circulating Treatment
|Notes on what each category is used for
|If applicable: Contract / Wallet address
|CRV
|08/13/2020
|Core Team
|Insiders
|0.264317180429207
|800961153
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|1
|Yes
|Founders/core contributors. Pre-mined at launch into a 4-year linear vesting escrow (13-Aug-2020 to 12-Aug-2024); vesting is now complete. Source: Curve Resources, Supply & Distribution. https://resources.curve.fi/crv-token/supply-distribution/
|0xd2d43555134dc575bf7279f4ba18809645db0f1d
|CRV
|08/13/2020
|Investors / Advisors
|Private / VC
|0.035682819471793
|108129756
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|1
|Yes
|Early investors. Pre-mined into 2-year linear vesting escrows from 13-Aug-2020; vesting complete. Curve groups Core Team + Investors as the 30% 'shareholders' bucket (26.43% + 3.57%). Source: Curve Resources, Supply & Distribution. https://resources.curve.fi/crv-token/supply-distribution/
|0x2a7d59e327759acd5d11a8fb652bf4072d28ac04, 0xf22995a3ea2c83f6764c711115b23a88411cafdd, 0xf7dbc322d72c1788a1e37eee738e2ea9c7fa875e
|CRV
|08/13/2020
|Employees
|Insiders
|0.0300000000231
|90909091
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|1
|Yes
|Employee allocation. Pre-mined into 2-year linear vesting escrows from 13-Aug-2020; vesting complete. Source: Curve Resources, Supply & Distribution. https://resources.curve.fi/crv-token/supply-distribution/
|0x679fcb9b33fc4ae10ff4f96caef49c1ae3f8fa67, 0x41df5d28c7e801c4df0ab33421e2ed6ce52d2567
|CRV
|08/13/2020
|Early Users (pre-CRV LPs)
|Community
|0.0500000001485
|151515152
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1
|Yes
|Retroactive allocation to liquidity providers before the CRV launch, claimable via the public vesting contract on a 1-year linear vest from 13-Aug-2020. Pre-mined, NOT part of the gauge emissions schedule. Source: Curve Resources, Supply & Distribution. https://resources.curve.fi/crv-token/supply-distribution/
|0x575ccd8e2d300e2377b43478339e364000318e2c
|CRV
|08/13/2020
|Community Reserve
|Treasury
|0.0500000001485
|151515152
|1
|151515152
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Conditional
|DAO-controlled reserve. Tokens carry no vesting at the contract level (hence 100% TGE unlock), but they only reach the market once the DAO votes to allocate them, which creates a child vesting contract with a minimum 1-year vest. Treated as Conditional because a separate DAO grant/spend is required before these enter circulating supply. Source: Curve Resources, Supply & Distribution. https://resources.curve.fi/crv-token/supply-distribution/
|0xe3997288987e6297ad550a69b31439504f513267
|CRV
|08/13/2020
|Emissions Year 0
|Emissions
|0.0906890433691415
|274815283
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1
|Yes
|Emissions year 0: 13-Aug-2020 to 12-Aug-2021. Linear over the year. Community gauge emissions (CRV inflation) minted to liquidity providers via the GaugeController/Minter. Yearly emissions = 274,815,283 / 2^(year/4), i.e. -15.9% per year, halving every 4 years, starting 13-Aug-2020. Emissions are continuous (per-second rate) so each year is modelled as a linear vest. Source: Curve Resources, Supply & Distribution. https://resources.curve.fi/crv-token/supply-distribution/
|CRV
|08/13/2020
|Emissions Year 1
|Emissions
|0.0762600913624602
|231091186
|0
|0
|12
|0
|12
|1
|Yes
|Emissions year 1: 13-Aug-2021 to 12-Aug-2022. Linear over the year. Community gauge emissions (CRV inflation) minted to liquidity providers via the GaugeController/Minter. Yearly emissions = 274,815,283 / 2^(year/4), i.e. -15.9% per year, halving every 4 years, starting 13-Aug-2020. Emissions are continuous (per-second rate) so each year is modelled as a linear vest. Source: Curve Resources, Supply & Distribution. https://resources.curve.fi/crv-token/supply-distribution/
|CRV
|08/13/2020
|Emissions Year 2
|Emissions
|0.0641268374852508
|194323750
|0
|0
|24
|0
|12
|1
|Yes
|Emissions year 2: 13-Aug-2022 to 12-Aug-2023. Linear over the year. Community gauge emissions (CRV inflation) minted to liquidity providers via the GaugeController/Minter. Yearly emissions = 274,815,283 / 2^(year/4), i.e. -15.9% per year, halving every 4 years, starting 13-Aug-2020. Emissions are continuous (per-second rate) so each year is modelled as a linear vest. Source: Curve Resources, Supply & Distribution. https://resources.curve.fi/crv-token/supply-distribution/
|CRV
|08/13/2020
|Emissions Year 3
|Emissions
|0.0539240278375975
|163406145
|0
|0
|36
|0
|12
|1
|Yes
|Emissions year 3: 13-Aug-2023 to 12-Aug-2024. Linear over the year. Community gauge emissions (CRV inflation) minted to liquidity providers via the GaugeController/Minter. Yearly emissions = 274,815,283 / 2^(year/4), i.e. -15.9% per year, halving every 4 years, starting 13-Aug-2020. Emissions are continuous (per-second rate) so each year is modelled as a linear vest. Source: Curve Resources, Supply & Distribution. https://resources.curve.fi/crv-token/supply-distribution/
|CRV
|08/13/2020
|Emissions Year 4
|Emissions
|0.0453445218495708
|137407642
|0
|0
|48
|0
|12
|1
|Yes
|Emissions year 4: 13-Aug-2024 to 12-Aug-2025. Linear over the year. Community gauge emissions (CRV inflation) minted to liquidity providers via the GaugeController/Minter. Yearly emissions = 274,815,283 / 2^(year/4), i.e. -15.9% per year, halving every 4 years, starting 13-Aug-2020. Emissions are continuous (per-second rate) so each year is modelled as a linear vest. Source: Curve Resources, Supply & Distribution. https://resources.curve.fi/crv-token/supply-distribution/
|CRV
|08/13/2020
|Emissions Years 5-8
|Emissions
|0.11982773910244
|363114361
|0
|0
|60
|0
|48
|1
|Yes
|Emissions years 5-8 (2025 to 2029) grouped into one 4-year row to fit the 15-row limit of this template. Modelled as linear across 48 months, which slightly front-loads vs. the true annual step-down within the epoch. Component years: 115,545,593, 97,161,875, 81,703,072, 68,703,821. Community gauge emissions (CRV inflation) minted to liquidity providers via the GaugeController/Minter. Yearly emissions = 274,815,283 / 2^(year/4), i.e. -15.9% per year, halving every 4 years, starting 13-Aug-2020. Emissions are continuous (per-second rate) so each year is modelled as a linear vest. Source: Curve Resources, Supply & Distribution. https://resources.curve.fi/crv-token/supply-distribution/
|CRV
|08/13/2020
|Emissions Years 9-12
|Emissions
|0.0599138697162198
|181557181
|0
|0
|108
|0
|48
|1
|Yes
|Emissions years 9-12 (2029 to 2033) grouped into one 4-year row to fit the 15-row limit of this template. Modelled as linear across 48 months, which slightly front-loads vs. the true annual step-down within the epoch. Component years: 57,772,797, 48,580,938, 40,851,536, 34,351,910. Community gauge emissions (CRV inflation) minted to liquidity providers via the GaugeController/Minter. Yearly emissions = 274,815,283 / 2^(year/4), i.e. -15.9% per year, halving every 4 years, starting 13-Aug-2020. Emissions are continuous (per-second rate) so each year is modelled as a linear vest. Source: Curve Resources, Supply & Distribution. https://resources.curve.fi/crv-token/supply-distribution/
|CRV
|08/13/2020
|Emissions Years 13-16
|Emissions
|0.0299569346931099
|90778590
|0
|0
|156
|0
|48
|1
|Yes
|Emissions years 13-16 (2033 to 2037) grouped into one 4-year row to fit the 15-row limit of this template. Modelled as linear across 48 months, which slightly front-loads vs. the true annual step-down within the epoch. Component years: 28,886,398, 24,290,469, 20,425,768, 17,175,955. Community gauge emissions (CRV inflation) minted to liquidity providers via the GaugeController/Minter. Yearly emissions = 274,815,283 / 2^(year/4), i.e. -15.9% per year, halving every 4 years, starting 13-Aug-2020. Emissions are continuous (per-second rate) so each year is modelled as a linear vest. Source: Curve Resources, Supply & Distribution. https://resources.curve.fi/crv-token/supply-distribution/
|CRV
|08/13/2020
|Emissions Years 17-20
|Emissions
|0.014978467346555
|45389295
|0
|0
|204
|0
|48
|1
|Yes
|Emissions years 17-20 (2037 to 2041) grouped into one 4-year row to fit the 15-row limit of this template. Modelled as linear across 48 months, which slightly front-loads vs. the true annual step-down within the epoch. Component years: 14,443,199, 12,145,234, 10,212,884, 8,587,978. Community gauge emissions (CRV inflation) minted to liquidity providers via the GaugeController/Minter. Yearly emissions = 274,815,283 / 2^(year/4), i.e. -15.9% per year, halving every 4 years, starting 13-Aug-2020. Emissions are continuous (per-second rate) so each year is modelled as a linear vest. Source: Curve Resources, Supply & Distribution. https://resources.curve.fi/crv-token/supply-distribution/
|CRV
|08/13/2020
|Emissions Years 21+ (tail)
|Emissions
|0.014978467016555
|45389294
|0
|0
|252
|0
|2688
|1
|Yes
|Residual gauge emissions from year 21 (Aug-2041) onward. Emissions continue on the same decay curve until the per-second rate rounds to zero in ~2265 (245 years from launch), hence linear months = 2688 (224 years). This row is a plug: it also absorbs the ~2 token rounding difference between Curve's published per-cohort figures and the 3,030,303,031 max supply. It is 2.6% of emissions and by year 21 annual emissions are under 8M CRV. Community gauge emissions (CRV inflation) minted to liquidity providers via the GaugeController/Minter. Yearly emissions = 274,815,283 / 2^(year/4), i.e. -15.9% per year, halving every 4 years, starting 13-Aug-2020. Emissions are continuous (per-second rate) so each year is modelled as a linear vest. Source: Curve Resources, Supply & Distribution. https://resources.curve.fi/crv-token/supply-distribution/
Airdrop Process
- (d) Planned but not yet executed airdrop — If the project has planned but not yet airdropped, commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and provide it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed. Additionally, generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (d) Executed airdrop — If the project has already airdropped, point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count. Additionally, clearly state covered user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (e) No airdrop planned or conducted — If the project does not plan to conduct an airdrop for TGE and has never conducted one, state so plainly (e.g., "We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one").
(d) Planned but not yet executed airdrop
One airdrop has been completed, no further airdrops are planned.
(d) Executed airdrop
Eligibility: All early swappers and liquidity providers who used Curve before the CRV token was announced.
Criteria: There were two simple criteria:
- The amount of liquidity provided and time that liquidity was provided for
- The volume the user had swapped in Curve pools
CSV: https://github.com/saint-rat/crv-airdrop/
(e) No airdrop planned or conducted
One airdrop has been completed, no further airdrops are planned.
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
|Market Maker Name
|Token Allocation Committed
|Term Duration
|Structure Name
|Curve has no market market agreements or deals.
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
|Exchange Name
|Token Allocation Committed
|Term Duration
|Native Token Listing Fees
|Curve has no CEX / DEX agreements or deals.
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
|Series Name
|Investment Vehicle
|Date Of Sale
|Number of tokens sold
|Vesting Schedule
|Investing Round
|SAFT
|2020-May
|92,110,532.63702489
|2 year linear vest through an on-chain ethereum vesting contract: 0x2A7d59E327759acd5d11A8fb652Bf4072d28AC04
Previous Exploits Affecting The Project
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References (optional) — Link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
2023-07 - Ethereum - Curve's CRV/ETH pool (primary CRV liquidity pool)
(b) Exploit vector summary
A bug in the Vyper compiler (not Curve code) allowed a hacker to steal user LP funds.
(c) Quantified impact
LPs in the CRV/ETH pool had 5919.2226 ETH and 34,733,171.51 CRV stolen.
(d) Remediation/response taken
LPs were fully compensated with 55’544’782.73 CRV vested over 1 year
(e) Current status
Resolved and vesting complete.
(f) References (optional)
https://gov.curve.finance/t/proposal-to-recompensate-lps-affected-by-curve-pool-exploit/9825
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
- (a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like: ● Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions? ● Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations? ● Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations? ● Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
- (b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like: ● Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol? ● Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
- (c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like: ● Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail? ● Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings:
CRV’s token generation event and initial distribution are complete, so regulatory changes cannot prevent those events from occurring. However, changes in law or regulatory treatment could affect the transfer, custody, promotion, trading, or continued listing of CRV in particular jurisdictions.
Curve does not control third-party trading venues, which may list, restrict, suspend, or delist CRV based on their own legal and compliance assessments. Permissionless onchain markets may also be created independently, although access to them may still be affected by local law or restrictions imposed by frontends, wallets, RPC providers, custodians, and other service providers.
Entity-Level Regulatory Impact:
Regulatory or legal changes could affect Swiss Stake AG and other independent entities or service providers contributing to the Curve ecosystem. These changes could result in investigations or enforcement actions, licensing or registration requirements, additional compliance obligations, geographic restrictions, or changes to their structure and operations.
Swiss Stake AG may restrict or suspend access to the official Curve Website where required by applicable law. The underlying Curve smart contracts are not operated or controlled by Swiss Stake AG, but entities and individuals providing interfaces, development, infrastructure, governance support, or other services remain subject to the laws applicable to them.
Tokenholder Tax Treatment:
The tax treatment of CRV, veCRV, incentives, fees, and other Curve-related transactions varies between jurisdictions and may be uncertain or subject to change.
Depending on the applicable law, acquiring, transferring, selling, or locking CRV, receiving fees or incentives, or interacting with Curve smart contracts may result in income, capital gains, disposal, reporting, withholding, or other tax obligations. For example, some jurisdictions may treat locking CRV for veCRV as a taxable disposal or asset conversion.
Tokenholders are solely responsible for understanding and complying with their own tax obligations and should seek advice from a suitably qualified tax professional.
Jurisdictional and User Access Restrictions:
Access to the official Curve Website is subject to the sanctions, eligibility, and restricted-jurisdiction provisions in its Terms. Swiss Stake AG may use geoblocking or other technical measures to restrict access to the Website.
These restrictions apply to the Website and do not necessarily prevent users from interacting directly with publicly deployed Curve smart contracts through other interfaces. Users remain responsible for complying with applicable law, and wallets, RPC providers, exchanges, custodians, and other third parties may impose their own restrictions.
These restrictions may reduce access to CRV or Curve functionality in affected jurisdictions and may create legal, compliance, operational, or reputational risks for entities and service providers contributing to the Curve ecosystem.
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
Bugs and dependency risks:
Curve contracts may contain math, accounting, precision, reentrancy, access-control, oracle, or configuration errors; tokens, Vyper, LayerZero/native bridges, and L2 sequencers add further dependencies. Failures could drain or lock funds, misprice trades or collateral, cause liquidations, bad debt or depegging, or interrupt withdrawals and cross-chain operations.
Security measures and limitations:
Curve publishes component-specific audits from firms including Trail of Bits, MixBytes, ChainSecurity, Quantstamp and StateMind (https://docs.curve.finance/user/security/audits), and offers a bug bounty of up to $250,000 (https://docs.curve.finance/user/security/bug-bounty). Audits are time-, scope-, and version-limited, bounties are reactive and conditional. No formal verification has been completed as of July-2026.
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
Critical Economic Assumptions:
CRV has a maximum supply of approximately 3.03 billion, with liquidity-provider emissions declining about 16% annually; its utility assumes those incentives attract liquidity and generate revenue that encourages long-term veCRV locking. If revenue or incentive demand declines below emission-driven selling pressure, holders may experience dilution and price pressure, while liquidity, participation, and governance decentralization may weaken.
Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards:
The existing CRV contract hard-codes the CRV emission schedule. veCRV voters and the DAO can approve gauges, redirect weekly emissions, and change many fee, market, treasury, and revenue-distribution parameters. Poorly designed or captured votes could divert rewards, reduce holder returns, move liquidity away from affected markets, or increase protocol and governance concentration risks.
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Curve is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.