Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.

(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings:

CRV’s token generation event and initial distribution are complete, so regulatory changes cannot prevent those events from occurring. However, changes in law or regulatory treatment could affect the transfer, custody, promotion, trading, or continued listing of CRV in particular jurisdictions.

Curve does not control third-party trading venues, which may list, restrict, suspend, or delist CRV based on their own legal and compliance assessments. Permissionless onchain markets may also be created independently, although access to them may still be affected by local law or restrictions imposed by frontends, wallets, RPC providers, custodians, and other service providers.

Entity-Level Regulatory Impact:

Regulatory or legal changes could affect Swiss Stake AG and other independent entities or service providers contributing to the Curve ecosystem. These changes could result in investigations or enforcement actions, licensing or registration requirements, additional compliance obligations, geographic restrictions, or changes to their structure and operations.

Swiss Stake AG may restrict or suspend access to the official Curve Website where required by applicable law. The underlying Curve smart contracts are not operated or controlled by Swiss Stake AG, but entities and individuals providing interfaces, development, infrastructure, governance support, or other services remain subject to the laws applicable to them.

Tokenholder Tax Treatment:

The tax treatment of CRV, veCRV, incentives, fees, and other Curve-related transactions varies between jurisdictions and may be uncertain or subject to change.

Depending on the applicable law, acquiring, transferring, selling, or locking CRV, receiving fees or incentives, or interacting with Curve smart contracts may result in income, capital gains, disposal, reporting, withholding, or other tax obligations. For example, some jurisdictions may treat locking CRV for veCRV as a taxable disposal or asset conversion.

Tokenholders are solely responsible for understanding and complying with their own tax obligations and should seek advice from a suitably qualified tax professional.

Jurisdictional and User Access Restrictions:

Access to the official Curve Website is subject to the sanctions, eligibility, and restricted-jurisdiction provisions in its Terms. Swiss Stake AG may use geoblocking or other technical measures to restrict access to the Website.

These restrictions apply to the Website and do not necessarily prevent users from interacting directly with publicly deployed Curve smart contracts through other interfaces. Users remain responsible for complying with applicable law, and wallets, RPC providers, exchanges, custodians, and other third parties may impose their own restrictions.

These restrictions may reduce access to CRV or Curve functionality in affected jurisdictions and may create legal, compliance, operational, or reputational risks for entities and service providers contributing to the Curve ecosystem.

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

Bugs and dependency risks:

Curve contracts may contain math, accounting, precision, reentrancy, access-control, oracle, or configuration errors; tokens, Vyper, LayerZero/native bridges, and L2 sequencers add further dependencies. Failures could drain or lock funds, misprice trades or collateral, cause liquidations, bad debt or depegging, or interrupt withdrawals and cross-chain operations.

Security measures and limitations:

Curve publishes component-specific audits from firms including Trail of Bits, MixBytes, ChainSecurity, Quantstamp and StateMind (https://docs.curve.finance/user/security/audits), and offers a bug bounty of up to $250,000 (https://docs.curve.finance/user/security/bug-bounty). Audits are time-, scope-, and version-limited, bounties are reactive and conditional. No formal verification has been completed as of July-2026.

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

Critical Economic Assumptions:

CRV has a maximum supply of approximately 3.03 billion, with liquidity-provider emissions declining about 16% annually; its utility assumes those incentives attract liquidity and generate revenue that encourages long-term veCRV locking. If revenue or incentive demand declines below emission-driven selling pressure, holders may experience dilution and price pressure, while liquidity, participation, and governance decentralization may weaken.

Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards:

The existing CRV contract hard-codes the CRV emission schedule. veCRV voters and the DAO can approve gauges, redirect weekly emissions, and change many fee, market, treasury, and revenue-distribution parameters. Poorly designed or captured votes could divert rewards, reduce holder returns, move liquidity away from affected markets, or increase protocol and governance concentration risks.