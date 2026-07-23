Token TransparencyCurve - H2 2026
CRVInitial · B1 v1.3 · Filed 23 Jul 2026Complete
Token

Project & Team

01

Description of Project

Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
  • (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
  • (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
  • (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
  • (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
  • (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.

(a) Problem the project solves

Current DeFi liquidity models and lending protocols suffer from systemic fragility and high user risk. Market-making is increasingly reliant on active, professional participants; when volatility spikes, this liquidity often exits or moves "out of range," triggering liquidity crunches and negative feedback loops.

Furthermore, traditional lending protocols utilize "full liquidation" models, where a single price breach results in the immediate and total loss of a user's collateral, Curve mitigates this through a novel lending mechanism that replaces total liquidation with a more efficient, risk-managed approach.

(b) Operational priorities

Curve’s operational sustainability is driven by the revenue streams from its core product suite: the DEX, crvUSD, and Llamalend. The DAO controls has sole control over this revenue as well as the community fund, and it's treasury. The DAO uses these funds to support continuous protocol development, ecosystem operations, infrastructure maintenance, and proactive risk mitigation.

(c) High-level project overview

Curve is a decentralized protocol suite comprising specialized Automated Market Makers (AMMs), lending markets, and stablecoin infrastructure, all managed via on-chain DAO governance. The protocol's architecture is defined by three core components:

  1. DEX Layer: Utilizes specialized AMM invariants, including Stableswap (for pegged assets), Cryptoswap (for volatile assets), and FXSwap (for currency pairs), to provide optimized liquidity.
  2. Stablecoin Infrastructure: Features crvUSD, an overcollateralized, decentralized stablecoin.
  3. Lending Markets: Provides isolated lending environments via Llamalend, which utilizes the **LLAMMA mechanism to enable "soft-liquidation" and enhanced collateral management.

The ecosystem is unified by Gauges, which programmatically route CRV incentives to specific liquidity pools based on veCRV voting weight.

(d) Primary token functions

The protocol utilizes a dual-token model to separate governance from incentive distribution:

  1. CRV (Incentive Token): Serves as the primary utility and incentive token used to reward liquidity providers across the protocol.
  2. veCRV (Governance Token): Users lock CRV for up to 4 years to receive veCRV, which grants active governance rights. veCRV holders possess the authority to vote on protocol parameters, direct Gauge emissions to specific pools, boost LP rewards, and claim a portion of protocol fee distributions. This mechanism aligns long-term holder interests with the protocol's economic health.

(e) Control surface reliance

The protocol’s primary control surface is the Curve DAO, which holds absolute authority over all material parameters, including smart contract ownership, gauge/emission directions, and treasury management. While the DAO can alter market parameters for crvUSD, Llamalend, and DEX pools, a significant portion of the protocol's core logic is immutable; specifically, the DAO lacks the authority to access user-provided liquidity or unclaimed LP yield/rewards. An Emergency DAO also exists with highly restricted powers, specifically limited to terminating gauge emissions (CRV incentive streams) and adjusting crvUSD price stability functions in response to acute risk.

02

Known Project Team

For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the: (a) full names, (b) official titles, (c) and prior experience of key team members. For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.

Labs / DevCo

Full NameOfficial TitlePrior Experience
Michael EgorovFounder/Managing DirectorPhD in Physics. Senior software engineer at LinkedIn. Founder/CTO of the Y Combinator startup NuCypher focused on encryption for Big Data. Founder of Curve Finance and YieldBasis
Maximilian RoszkoHead of Business DevelopmentPhD in Cognitive Science. Lead UX Designer and Cognitive Scientist for Consensus Labs. Ecosystem Advocate for the Ren & the Ren Foundation. Business Development Consultant

Foundation

Full NameOfficial TitlePrior Experience
No foundation existsN/AN/A

DAO / Onchain Governance

Full NameOfficial TitlePrior Experience
The DAO operates solely through veCRV-weighted governance and has no formal leadership structure or employees.N/AN/A
03

DAO Structure

Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).
  • (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
  • (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
  • (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
  • (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
  • (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., on-chain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).

(a) IP ownership & control

Swiss Stake AG currently owns and controls all IP.

(b) Contract/admin powers

Curve has no admin/contract powers over any LP assets. Curve's governance system is fully controlled by the onchain DAO on Ethereum, with separate ownership votes (30% quorum and 51% support), and parameter votes (30% quorum and 51% support) (Governance Overview). Wallets need at least 2500 veCRV to create a vote, and execution of passed votes is permissionless (Governance Overview). There is also an emergency DAO which has very limited powers mainly around emergency crvUSD price stability actions and killing gauges (CRV emission streams).

(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)

Curve uses a vote-locking system in which CRV can be locked for up to four years (Curve DAO Whitepaper). Through locking CRV to veCRV holders receive governance rights, a share of protocol revenue, influence over where future CRV emissions go, and up to a 2.5x boost on CRV rewards (Five Years of Curve DAO, Curve DAO Whitepaper, Liquidity Gauges Overview). There are no rights or rewards for holding unlocked CRV.

(d) Value accrual & holder rights

Curve DAO members (veCRV holders) retain full and sole ownership over all treasury funds and revenue streams. Currently they have voted to share revenue between scrvUSD, a treasury fund, with most going directly to veCRV holders.

(e) Dissolution authority

The only way to end the DAO is for an ownership vote (30% quorum, 51% support) to pass the DAO’s governance process.

04

Primary Foundation

For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
  • (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
  • (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
  • (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
  • (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
  • (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
  • (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.

(a) Entity

N/A - No foundation exists

(b) IP ownership & control

N/A - No foundation exists

(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration

N/A - No foundation exists

(d) Powers over DevCo

N/A - No foundation exists

(e) Contract/admin powers

N/A - No foundation exists

(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies

N/A - No foundation exists

05

Primary Dev Co

For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
  • (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
  • (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
  • (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
  • (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
  • (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
  • (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.

(a) Entity

Swiss Stake AG is the company which created Curve and is still contracted to run development, it is based in Switzerland.

(b) IP ownership & control

Swiss Stake AG currently owns and controls all Curve IP, including:

  • Github repositories
  • Code licences
  • Curve domains and websites
  • Brands

(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration

Swiss Stake AG has no powers over the DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, or token administration. It only has power over CRV allocated to it by the DAO itself.

(d) Powers over Foundation

N/A - No foundation exists

(e) Contract/admin powers

Swiss Stake AG has no admin/contract powers itself, although some members of Swiss Stake AG may be members of the DAO or Emergency DAO.

(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies

Swiss Stake AG has been paid through a combination of 17.45M CRV + 520k crvUSD for a year of development. The 17.45M CRV vests linearly over the year, 520k crvUSD was transferred normally. Vote link.

Token Supply & Allocations

06

Initial Allocation

Download the Worksheet, enable macros, complete the Initial Allocation sheet, then use Convert To CSV to export the file for import here. To make edits after importing, update the worksheet, use Convert To CSV again, then re-import the new CSV.
TickerDateAllocation Category NameRecipient TypeAllocation %Allocation TokensTGE Unlock %TGE Unlock TokensCliff MonthsCliff Unlock %Linear Vesting MonthsCadence MonthsCirculating TreatmentNotes on what each category is used forIf applicable: Contract / Wallet address
CRV08/13/2020Core TeamInsiders0.2643171804292078009611530000481YesFounders/core contributors. Pre-mined at launch into a 4-year linear vesting escrow (13-Aug-2020 to 12-Aug-2024); vesting is now complete. Source: Curve Resources, Supply & Distribution. https://resources.curve.fi/crv-token/supply-distribution/0xd2d43555134dc575bf7279f4ba18809645db0f1d
CRV08/13/2020Investors / AdvisorsPrivate / VC0.0356828194717931081297560000241YesEarly investors. Pre-mined into 2-year linear vesting escrows from 13-Aug-2020; vesting complete. Curve groups Core Team + Investors as the 30% 'shareholders' bucket (26.43% + 3.57%). Source: Curve Resources, Supply & Distribution. https://resources.curve.fi/crv-token/supply-distribution/0x2a7d59e327759acd5d11a8fb652bf4072d28ac04, 0xf22995a3ea2c83f6764c711115b23a88411cafdd, 0xf7dbc322d72c1788a1e37eee738e2ea9c7fa875e
CRV08/13/2020EmployeesInsiders0.0300000000231909090910000241YesEmployee allocation. Pre-mined into 2-year linear vesting escrows from 13-Aug-2020; vesting complete. Source: Curve Resources, Supply & Distribution. https://resources.curve.fi/crv-token/supply-distribution/0x679fcb9b33fc4ae10ff4f96caef49c1ae3f8fa67, 0x41df5d28c7e801c4df0ab33421e2ed6ce52d2567
CRV08/13/2020Early Users (pre-CRV LPs)Community0.05000000014851515151520000121YesRetroactive allocation to liquidity providers before the CRV launch, claimable via the public vesting contract on a 1-year linear vest from 13-Aug-2020. Pre-mined, NOT part of the gauge emissions schedule. Source: Curve Resources, Supply & Distribution. https://resources.curve.fi/crv-token/supply-distribution/0x575ccd8e2d300e2377b43478339e364000318e2c
CRV08/13/2020Community ReserveTreasury0.050000000148515151515211515151520001ConditionalDAO-controlled reserve. Tokens carry no vesting at the contract level (hence 100% TGE unlock), but they only reach the market once the DAO votes to allocate them, which creates a child vesting contract with a minimum 1-year vest. Treated as Conditional because a separate DAO grant/spend is required before these enter circulating supply. Source: Curve Resources, Supply & Distribution. https://resources.curve.fi/crv-token/supply-distribution/0xe3997288987e6297ad550a69b31439504f513267
CRV08/13/2020Emissions Year 0Emissions0.09068904336914152748152830000121YesEmissions year 0: 13-Aug-2020 to 12-Aug-2021. Linear over the year. Community gauge emissions (CRV inflation) minted to liquidity providers via the GaugeController/Minter. Yearly emissions = 274,815,283 / 2^(year/4), i.e. -15.9% per year, halving every 4 years, starting 13-Aug-2020. Emissions are continuous (per-second rate) so each year is modelled as a linear vest. Source: Curve Resources, Supply & Distribution. https://resources.curve.fi/crv-token/supply-distribution/
CRV08/13/2020Emissions Year 1Emissions0.076260091362460223109118600120121YesEmissions year 1: 13-Aug-2021 to 12-Aug-2022. Linear over the year. Community gauge emissions (CRV inflation) minted to liquidity providers via the GaugeController/Minter. Yearly emissions = 274,815,283 / 2^(year/4), i.e. -15.9% per year, halving every 4 years, starting 13-Aug-2020. Emissions are continuous (per-second rate) so each year is modelled as a linear vest. Source: Curve Resources, Supply & Distribution. https://resources.curve.fi/crv-token/supply-distribution/
CRV08/13/2020Emissions Year 2Emissions0.064126837485250819432375000240121YesEmissions year 2: 13-Aug-2022 to 12-Aug-2023. Linear over the year. Community gauge emissions (CRV inflation) minted to liquidity providers via the GaugeController/Minter. Yearly emissions = 274,815,283 / 2^(year/4), i.e. -15.9% per year, halving every 4 years, starting 13-Aug-2020. Emissions are continuous (per-second rate) so each year is modelled as a linear vest. Source: Curve Resources, Supply & Distribution. https://resources.curve.fi/crv-token/supply-distribution/
CRV08/13/2020Emissions Year 3Emissions0.053924027837597516340614500360121YesEmissions year 3: 13-Aug-2023 to 12-Aug-2024. Linear over the year. Community gauge emissions (CRV inflation) minted to liquidity providers via the GaugeController/Minter. Yearly emissions = 274,815,283 / 2^(year/4), i.e. -15.9% per year, halving every 4 years, starting 13-Aug-2020. Emissions are continuous (per-second rate) so each year is modelled as a linear vest. Source: Curve Resources, Supply & Distribution. https://resources.curve.fi/crv-token/supply-distribution/
CRV08/13/2020Emissions Year 4Emissions0.045344521849570813740764200480121YesEmissions year 4: 13-Aug-2024 to 12-Aug-2025. Linear over the year. Community gauge emissions (CRV inflation) minted to liquidity providers via the GaugeController/Minter. Yearly emissions = 274,815,283 / 2^(year/4), i.e. -15.9% per year, halving every 4 years, starting 13-Aug-2020. Emissions are continuous (per-second rate) so each year is modelled as a linear vest. Source: Curve Resources, Supply & Distribution. https://resources.curve.fi/crv-token/supply-distribution/
CRV08/13/2020Emissions Years 5-8Emissions0.1198277391024436311436100600481YesEmissions years 5-8 (2025 to 2029) grouped into one 4-year row to fit the 15-row limit of this template. Modelled as linear across 48 months, which slightly front-loads vs. the true annual step-down within the epoch. Component years: 115,545,593, 97,161,875, 81,703,072, 68,703,821. Community gauge emissions (CRV inflation) minted to liquidity providers via the GaugeController/Minter. Yearly emissions = 274,815,283 / 2^(year/4), i.e. -15.9% per year, halving every 4 years, starting 13-Aug-2020. Emissions are continuous (per-second rate) so each year is modelled as a linear vest. Source: Curve Resources, Supply & Distribution. https://resources.curve.fi/crv-token/supply-distribution/
CRV08/13/2020Emissions Years 9-12Emissions0.0599138697162198181557181001080481YesEmissions years 9-12 (2029 to 2033) grouped into one 4-year row to fit the 15-row limit of this template. Modelled as linear across 48 months, which slightly front-loads vs. the true annual step-down within the epoch. Component years: 57,772,797, 48,580,938, 40,851,536, 34,351,910. Community gauge emissions (CRV inflation) minted to liquidity providers via the GaugeController/Minter. Yearly emissions = 274,815,283 / 2^(year/4), i.e. -15.9% per year, halving every 4 years, starting 13-Aug-2020. Emissions are continuous (per-second rate) so each year is modelled as a linear vest. Source: Curve Resources, Supply & Distribution. https://resources.curve.fi/crv-token/supply-distribution/
CRV08/13/2020Emissions Years 13-16Emissions0.029956934693109990778590001560481YesEmissions years 13-16 (2033 to 2037) grouped into one 4-year row to fit the 15-row limit of this template. Modelled as linear across 48 months, which slightly front-loads vs. the true annual step-down within the epoch. Component years: 28,886,398, 24,290,469, 20,425,768, 17,175,955. Community gauge emissions (CRV inflation) minted to liquidity providers via the GaugeController/Minter. Yearly emissions = 274,815,283 / 2^(year/4), i.e. -15.9% per year, halving every 4 years, starting 13-Aug-2020. Emissions are continuous (per-second rate) so each year is modelled as a linear vest. Source: Curve Resources, Supply & Distribution. https://resources.curve.fi/crv-token/supply-distribution/
CRV08/13/2020Emissions Years 17-20Emissions0.01497846734655545389295002040481YesEmissions years 17-20 (2037 to 2041) grouped into one 4-year row to fit the 15-row limit of this template. Modelled as linear across 48 months, which slightly front-loads vs. the true annual step-down within the epoch. Component years: 14,443,199, 12,145,234, 10,212,884, 8,587,978. Community gauge emissions (CRV inflation) minted to liquidity providers via the GaugeController/Minter. Yearly emissions = 274,815,283 / 2^(year/4), i.e. -15.9% per year, halving every 4 years, starting 13-Aug-2020. Emissions are continuous (per-second rate) so each year is modelled as a linear vest. Source: Curve Resources, Supply & Distribution. https://resources.curve.fi/crv-token/supply-distribution/
CRV08/13/2020Emissions Years 21+ (tail)Emissions0.0149784670165554538929400252026881YesResidual gauge emissions from year 21 (Aug-2041) onward. Emissions continue on the same decay curve until the per-second rate rounds to zero in ~2265 (245 years from launch), hence linear months = 2688 (224 years). This row is a plug: it also absorbs the ~2 token rounding difference between Curve's published per-cohort figures and the 3,030,303,031 max supply. It is 2.6% of emissions and by year 21 annual emissions are under 8M CRV. Community gauge emissions (CRV inflation) minted to liquidity providers via the GaugeController/Minter. Yearly emissions = 274,815,283 / 2^(year/4), i.e. -15.9% per year, halving every 4 years, starting 13-Aug-2020. Emissions are continuous (per-second rate) so each year is modelled as a linear vest. Source: Curve Resources, Supply & Distribution. https://resources.curve.fi/crv-token/supply-distribution/
07

Airdrop Process

Address each of the following sub-items based on the project's airdrop status. If a sub-item does not apply to the project's situation, state that explicitly.
  • (a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop — If the project has planned but not yet airdropped, commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and provide it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed. Additionally, generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
  • (b) Executed airdrop — If the project has already airdropped, point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count. Additionally, clearly state covered user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
  • (c) No airdrop planned or conducted — If the project does not plan to conduct an airdrop for TGE and has never conducted one, state so plainly (e.g., "We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one").

(d) Planned but not yet executed airdrop

One airdrop has been completed, no further airdrops are planned.

(d) Executed airdrop

Eligibility: All early swappers and liquidity providers who used Curve before the CRV token was announced.

Criteria: There were two simple criteria:

  • The amount of liquidity provided and time that liquidity was provided for
  • The volume the user had swapped in Curve pools

CSV: https://github.com/saint-rat/crv-airdrop/

(e) No airdrop planned or conducted

One airdrop has been completed, no further airdrops are planned.

Transactions & Market Structures

08

Market Maker Agreements & Deals

Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. For each market maker, include in a table: (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name; (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply; (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable, (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
Market Maker NameToken Allocation CommittedTerm DurationStructure Name
Curve has no market market agreements or deals.N/AN/AN/A
09

CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals

Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table: (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair); (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply; (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable, (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership. If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
Exchange NameToken Allocation CommittedTerm DurationNative Token Listing Fees
Curve has no CEX / DEX agreements or deals.N/AN/AN/A

Financial Disclosures & Risks

10

Prior Token Sales & Fundraising

Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide: (a) Series Name; (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.); (c) Date of sale (at least month & year); (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply); (e) Vesting schedule. If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
Series NameInvestment VehicleDate Of SaleNumber of tokens soldVesting Schedule
Investing RoundSAFT2020-May92,110,532.637024892 year linear vest through an on-chain ethereum vesting contract: 0x2A7d59E327759acd5d11A8fb652Bf4072d28AC04
11

Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token

If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
  • (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
  • (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
  • (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
  • (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
  • (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
  • (f) References (optional) — Link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.

(a) Date & component affected

2023-07 - Ethereum - Curve's CRV/ETH pool (primary CRV liquidity pool)

(b) Exploit vector summary

A bug in the Vyper compiler (not Curve code) allowed a hacker to steal user LP funds.

(c) Quantified impact

LPs in the CRV/ETH pool had 5919.2226 ETH and 34,733,171.51 CRV stolen.

(d) Remediation/response taken

LPs were fully compensated with 55’544’782.73 CRV vested over 1 year

(e) Current status

Resolved and vesting complete.

(f) References (optional)

https://gov.curve.finance/t/proposal-to-recompensate-lps-affected-by-curve-pool-exploit/9825

12

Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)

Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
  • (a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
  • Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
  • Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
  • Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
  • Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
  • (b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
  • Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
  • Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
  • (c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
  • Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
  • Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?

(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings:

CRV’s token generation event and initial distribution are complete, so regulatory changes cannot prevent those events from occurring. However, changes in law or regulatory treatment could affect the transfer, custody, promotion, trading, or continued listing of CRV in particular jurisdictions.

Curve does not control third-party trading venues, which may list, restrict, suspend, or delist CRV based on their own legal and compliance assessments. Permissionless onchain markets may also be created independently, although access to them may still be affected by local law or restrictions imposed by frontends, wallets, RPC providers, custodians, and other service providers.

Entity-Level Regulatory Impact:

Regulatory or legal changes could affect Swiss Stake AG and other independent entities or service providers contributing to the Curve ecosystem. These changes could result in investigations or enforcement actions, licensing or registration requirements, additional compliance obligations, geographic restrictions, or changes to their structure and operations.

Swiss Stake AG may restrict or suspend access to the official Curve Website where required by applicable law. The underlying Curve smart contracts are not operated or controlled by Swiss Stake AG, but entities and individuals providing interfaces, development, infrastructure, governance support, or other services remain subject to the laws applicable to them.

Tokenholder Tax Treatment:

The tax treatment of CRV, veCRV, incentives, fees, and other Curve-related transactions varies between jurisdictions and may be uncertain or subject to change.

Depending on the applicable law, acquiring, transferring, selling, or locking CRV, receiving fees or incentives, or interacting with Curve smart contracts may result in income, capital gains, disposal, reporting, withholding, or other tax obligations. For example, some jurisdictions may treat locking CRV for veCRV as a taxable disposal or asset conversion.

Tokenholders are solely responsible for understanding and complying with their own tax obligations and should seek advice from a suitably qualified tax professional.

Jurisdictional and User Access Restrictions:

Access to the official Curve Website is subject to the sanctions, eligibility, and restricted-jurisdiction provisions in its Terms. Swiss Stake AG may use geoblocking or other technical measures to restrict access to the Website.

These restrictions apply to the Website and do not necessarily prevent users from interacting directly with publicly deployed Curve smart contracts through other interfaces. Users remain responsible for complying with applicable law, and wallets, RPC providers, exchanges, custodians, and other third parties may impose their own restrictions.

These restrictions may reduce access to CRV or Curve functionality in affected jurisdictions and may create legal, compliance, operational, or reputational risks for entities and service providers contributing to the Curve ecosystem.

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

Bugs and dependency risks:

Curve contracts may contain math, accounting, precision, reentrancy, access-control, oracle, or configuration errors; tokens, Vyper, LayerZero/native bridges, and L2 sequencers add further dependencies. Failures could drain or lock funds, misprice trades or collateral, cause liquidations, bad debt or depegging, or interrupt withdrawals and cross-chain operations.

Security measures and limitations:

Curve publishes component-specific audits from firms including Trail of Bits, MixBytes, ChainSecurity, Quantstamp and StateMind (https://docs.curve.finance/user/security/audits), and offers a bug bounty of up to $250,000 (https://docs.curve.finance/user/security/bug-bounty). Audits are time-, scope-, and version-limited, bounties are reactive and conditional. No formal verification has been completed as of July-2026.

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

Critical Economic Assumptions:

CRV has a maximum supply of approximately 3.03 billion, with liquidity-provider emissions declining about 16% annually; its utility assumes those incentives attract liquidity and generate revenue that encourages long-term veCRV locking. If revenue or incentive demand declines below emission-driven selling pressure, holders may experience dilution and price pressure, while liquidity, participation, and governance decentralization may weaken.

Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards:

The existing CRV contract hard-codes the CRV emission schedule. veCRV voters and the DAO can approve gauges, redirect weekly emissions, and change many fee, market, treasury, and revenue-distribution parameters. Poorly designed or captured votes could divert rewards, reduce holder returns, move liquidity away from affected markets, or increase protocol and governance concentration risks.

This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Curve is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

PodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutCareersContactBrand Kit

Resources

API DocsTrust & EthicsPrivacyTerms of ServiceGlossary