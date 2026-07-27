Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).

(a) IP ownership & control

All Project intellectual property, including the codebase, brand, and related inventions, has been irrevocably assigned to Credible Finance S.P.(Foundation), a segregated portfolio of Futarchy Governance SPC (Cayman Islands). The CRED token is enshrined as the ownership and oversight instrument of that segregated portfolio, so tokenholders collectively govern the entity that owns the IP through DAO. The operating business is conducted by Kiwimoney Inc., licensed MSB with FinCEN.

(b) Contract/admin powers

Governance operates through MetaDAO's futarchy decision-market framework: proposals are adopted or rejected based on conditional market outcomes rather than direct token voting. For the first three months post-fundraise, community proposals that materially impact the project (e.g., buybacks, liquidation, reduction of spending limits) are restricted per the fundraise terms, with MetaDAO retaining discretion to shorten this. Certain protective actions (enforcement remedies, conversion rights under the structure's credit arrangements) require SegCoDAO Approval, and an Emergency Supervisor is authorized to act upon defined adverse events.

(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)

No locking or staking mechanism granting additional rights exists. Lockups applicable to prior investors and team allocations are transfer restrictions only and confer no incremental governance or economic rights.

(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements

CRED represents community ownership of Credible and governs Credible Finance S.P.(Foundation) through MetaDAO decision markets. Tokenholders' presently operative rights include oversight of treasury actions and spending (the operating company draws a capped allowance of USD 250,000 per month from raise proceeds; treasury actions such as buybacks or changes to spending limits are subject to governance following the three-month restriction period), and approval rights over structural actions including termination of the segregated portfolio (which requires a CRED-holder vote with 90 days' advance public notice, with residual assets applied as tokenholders determine). No fee-routing, rewards, or buyback programs are presently operative.

(e) Control surface reliance

CRED is mintable; we plan to top up the team performance package via future governance proposals, similar to an option pool. Governance mechanics may evolve with the MetaDAO platform. No other changes to the governance/control model are currently anticipated.

(f) Dissolution authority

The segregated portfolio cannot be wound down unilaterally by the founders or operator. Termination requires SegCoDAO (CRED-holder) approval with at least 90 days' advance public notice, with residual assets applied as CRED holders determine. Upon defined adverse events, the Emergency Supervisor holds specified authority under the SPC's Articles.