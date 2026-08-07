Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
AI agents already transact autonomously but counterparties cannot prove who is accountable behind them, and enterprises cannot adopt agentic workflows without that assurance.
Concordium solves this at the infrastructure level for the agentic economy powered by a purpose-built, compliance-ready blockchain with identity and trust built into the protocol where verified humans and AI agents operate on the same identity layer.
Designed by world-renowned cryptographers and trusted by enterprises, agent networks, and developers worldwide.
(b) Operational priorities
The Concordium Foundation funds development and operations primarily from CCD sales, supplemented by license fees and external funding by way of loans. 10% of all newly minted CCD also flows to Concordium Foundation together with staking income earned on treasury holdings. The Foundation directs resources to core protocol development and maintenance, security and compliance functionality, open-source tooling and developer infrastructure, academic and scientific collaborations including Aarhus University and ETH Zurich, strategic exchange listings, and ecosystem incentives such as grants and partnerships.
(c) High-level project overview
Concordium runs ConcordiumBFT, a Proof-of-Stake consensus based on Jolteon, a state-of-the-art variant of the HotStuff consensus protocol, with fast, fork-free finality in 2 to 4 seconds. It tolerates up to a third of nodes being faulty or malicious, and anyone can run a validator node. For AI agents, that means settlement is final and predictable rather than probabilistic.
Concordium's defining feature is its protocol-level identity layer. Every account is created through an approved third-party Identity Provider, so every participant, human or AI agent, traces back to a verified real-world identity. Zero-knowledge proofs allow users and agents to prove attributes such as age, residency, or authorisation without personal data ever being written on-chain. Identity disclosure is possible only through a multi-party legal process involving competent authorities, Privacy Guardians, and Identity Providers. This is what allows privacy and accountability to coexist on the same network
The network handles around 2,000 transactions per second with finality in seconds, and fees are pegged near EUR 0.01 so costs stay stable even in volatile markets. That predictability is what makes high-volume agent and machine-to-machine activity practical. Sponsored Transactions can also cover fees so users and agents do not need to hold CCD directly.
Smart contracts are written in Rust and compiled to WebAssembly (WASM), running on a deterministic, parallel execution layer. Off-chain applications can integrate through Concordium's SDKs and APIs in any language. Builders also get protocol-native primitives like identity and Protocol-Level Tokens without writing their own contracts.
(d) Primary token functions
CCD underpins Concordium’s AI infrastructure and is the native token of the Concordium network. It pays transaction fees for transfers, Agent Registry operations, smart contract calls, and protocol-level token transactions. Transaction fees are low and predictable, referenced in EUR (~€0.01) so costs stay stable even when crypto markets move. It is also staked by validators and delegators to secure the network, used in governance, and serves as a medium of exchange for payments and agent-to agent settlement. Sponsored Transactions let agents operate without holding CCD directly.
(e) Control surface reliance
Three bodies share governance of Concordium. These are the Concordium Foundation, the Governance Committee, and CCD holders. At launch the Foundation was the sole governing entity, and through CCD issuance and distribution governance is shifting toward CCD holders by way of the Governance Committee.
The Foundation Board remains responsible for ensuring the blockchain develops in accordance with the Foundation deed and retains final authority within the governance framework, while the Governance Committee advises on areas such as protocol updates, tokenomics, and decentralization. CCD holders currently elect Governance Committee members through voting in Governance Elections, and the Committee is building a framework to let holders vote on a wider set of decisions. The 2026 GC election concluded in July 2026, adding three new community-elected members.
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the:
- (a) full names,
- (b) official titles,
- (c) and prior experience of key team members.
For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Labs / DevCo
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Boris Bohrer-Bilowitzki
CEO, Concordium Group. Sits on the Concordium AG board and is Managing Director of Concordium UK Ltd.
Founding Partner and Chief Commercial Officer at Copper, with roughly two decades of experience in digital assets and financial services
Peter Marirosans
Chief Technology Officer, Concordium Group and a Governance Committee member (Foundation appointed)
Tech leader with extensive experience in blockchain infrastructure and scalable systems, former Quant CTO
Jørgen Hauglund
Chief Financial Officer, Concordium Group. Sits on the Concordium AG board, is Managing Director of Concordium Research ApS.
C-level financial leadership across multiple companies including at Saxo Bank
Varun Kabra
Chief Growth Officer, Concordium Group.
More than 20 years in leadership roles at Tezos, Proton, Revolut, and Google.
Arvind Siva
Chief Operating Officer, Concordium Group and a Governance Committee member (Foundation appointed)
Previously Head of Strategic Initiatives at Copper and a former investment banker
Simone Monnerat
Member of the Concordium AG board. Also a member of the Concordium Foundation board.
Attorney-at-Law, Memo.Law.
Foundation
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Lars Seier Christensen
Chairperson of the Foundation Board. Founder of Concordium.
Co-founder and former CEO of Saxo Bank. Ultimate beneficial owner of Seier Capital International AG.
Ueli Maurer
Member of the Foundation Board.
Professor at ETH Zurich (cryptography).
Simone Monnerat
Member of the Foundation Board.
Attorney-at-Law, Memo.Law.
Nibras Stiebar-Bang
Member of the Foundation Board.
Former Concordium CTO and CPO.
DAO / Onchain Governance
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Viktor Ihnatiuk
Governance Committee member, community-elected June 2026.
Web3 founder behind UTEXO and Boosty Labs
Christopher Portmann
Governance Committee member, community-elected June 2026.
Former Concordium Senior Researcher who helped develop many of the protocols and tokenomics the network runs today
Andreas Baidas
Governance Committee member, community-elected June 2024.
Blockchain-focused investor since 2013, specializing in Web3 infrastructure and DeFi projects,
Mikael Bondum
Governance Committee member, community-elected June 2024.
Staking and tokenomics consultant, partner at Myrmidon Staking and Likeminded.
Borja Burguillos
Governance Committee member, community-elected June 2025.
Tech entrepreneur, founder of AEDX, 5TARS.io, and Valora Studio.
Niels H. Sørensen
Governance Committee member, community-elected June 2025.
Co-founder of Provenance Tags.
Arvind Siva
Governance Committee member, Foundation appointed
COO, Concordium Group.
Peter Marirosans
Governance Committee member, Foundation appointed
CTO, Concordium Group
Jareau van den Heuvel
Governance Committee member, community-elected June 2026.
Admin of the Dutch Concordium community, focused on connecting the community, validators, and the wider Concordium organization
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so for each sub question. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d). Address the lettered items below.
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements — If any, describe the current governance rights of tokenholders and any presently operative rights or arrangements relating to treasury actions, fee-routing, rewards, buybacks, or other protocol-controlled resources. If none, state that explicitly.
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
- (f) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., on-chain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
No DAO owns or controls Concordium IP. The codebase, brand, and related IP are held within the Concordium Group (the Foundation and its wholly owned subsidiaries) The source code is open-source.
(b) Contract/admin powers
Many protocol parameters are variable on-chain and are changed through governance and protocol updates, covering validator and delegator criteria, the CCD growth rate, transaction fees, and how fees and rewards are distributed. The Governance Committee recommends parameter changes and protocol updates and decides internally by a simple majority of those present, and on a tie all tied options are referred to the Foundation Board. The Foundation Board takes the final decision and retains ultimate authority over whether a proposal satisfies the framework. CCD-holder authority is currently limited to electing Governance Committee members through on-chain votes.
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
A CCD holder can become a validator by staking at least 500,000 CCD and running a node, or can delegate CCD to a specific validator pool or to passive delegation. In both cases the tokens remain locked in the holder's own wallet and are never transferred to the validator or any third party; delegation assigns stake weight, not custody. Staking and delegation increase a pool's chance of producing blocks and entitle participants to a share of rewards. Reduced or removed stake is subject to a 7-day cool-down, lowered from 21 days on 30 October 2024. Staking and delegation do not currently grant direct voting control over protocol parameters, which the Governance Committee and Foundation Board administer.
(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements
CCD holders' present governance rights consist of electing members of the Governance Committee in Governance Elections, with voting power proportional to CCD holdings. CCD holders currently have no direct on-chain rights to vote on protocol parameters, treasury actions, or reward allocations, which are administered by the Governance Committee (recommending) and the Foundation Board (deciding);
Economically, CCD holders have no rights over Foundation treasury distributions or revenue beyond the staking and delegation reward mechanism. Holding CCD confers no ownership, voting rights, or equity interest in the Concordium Foundation or its associated entities, and no claim or lien on their property, assets, or revenues. Validators and delegators receive 90% of newly minted CCD and a share of transaction fees, while the Foundation receives 10% of newly minted CCD and 10% of transaction fees.
(e) Control surface reliance
Three bodies share governance of Concordium. These are the Concordium Foundation, the Governance Committee, and CCD holders. At launch the Foundation was the sole governing entity, and through CCD issuance and distribution governance is shifting toward CCD holders by way of the Governance Committee.
The Foundation Board remains responsible for ensuring the blockchain develops in accordance with the Foundation deed and retains final authority within the governance framework, while the Governance Committee advises on areas such as protocol updates, tokenomics, and decentralization. CCD holders currently elect Governance Committee members through voting in Governance Elections, and the Committee is building a framework to let holders vote on a wider set of decisions. The 2026 GC election concluded in July 2026, adding three new community-elected members.
(f) Dissolution authority
No DAO exists, so no DAO dissolution mechanism exists. The Concordium Foundation may be dissolved only for reasons provided by law, with the approval of the regulating authority, through a unanimous decision of the Foundation Board.
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If a Foundation does not exist, state so for each sub question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary Foundation can be explained as the entity which is directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional)
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities, and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority).
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly.
(a) Entity
The primary Foundation is Stiftung Concordium, also called the Concordium Foundation, a non-profit foundation incorporated under the laws of Switzerland under articles 80 ff. of the Swiss Civil Code. Its company number is CHE-178.185.601, it was registered on 4 October 2018, and its registered address is St. Andreas 7, 6330 Cham, Switzerland. The Foundation is the issuer and offeror of CCD. Under the MiCA White Paper the entity is marked as not LEI-eligible, and the Swiss company number CHE-178.185.601 serves as its identifier.
(b) IP ownership & control
The Foundation owns and is responsible for components, deliverables, software, and approaches developed by or for it, and may rename the Concordium platform and other technologies or brands it owns, controls, or manages. The Concordium Group consists of the Foundation as parent and Concordium AG, a wholly owned Swiss subsidiary that directly or indirectly through subsidiaries performs all operational tasks because the Foundation has no employees. Concordium AG in turn wholly owns Concordium Research ApS in Denmark and Concordium UK Ltd in the United Kingdom. Concordium Research ApS owns Concordium Software ApS in Denmark. Funding for operating costs of the Concodium AG are partly provided by the Foundation and partly from external funding, whereas operating costs of Concordium AG’s subsidiaries are primarily provided by Concordium AG on a cost-plus basis.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
The Foundation Board ensures the blockchain develops in accordance with the public deed and retains final authority within the governance framework, including over whether a Governance Committee proposal may proceed. The Governance Committee advises on protocol updates and tokenomics and recommends on-chain parameter changes, which the Foundation Board approves. The Foundation receives 10% of transaction fees and 10% of newly minted CCD. No DAO entity is part of the Concordium Group or management structure.
(d) Powers over DevCo
The Foundation controls the DevCo directly. Concordium AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Foundation, the Foundation Board is responsible for the overall management of the Group, and the boards overlap, with Foundation board member Simone Monnerat also sitting on the Concordium AG board alongside the Group CEO and CFO.
(e) Contract/admin powers
Variable parameters are on-chain and change through governance transactions. The Governance Committee recommends parameter changes and protocol updates, and the Foundation Board holds final authority. Under the Foundation deed the Board is the supreme body of the Foundation, has a quorum when a majority of members are present.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The Foundation receives 10% of transaction fees and 10% of newly minted CCD. As of 31 May 2026 the Foundation held directly and indirectly through CCDs owned by other group members approximately 4.1 billion CCD across all accounts and deposits, representing 28% of total CCD in existence on that date. On the same date, approximately 2.9 billion CCDs were staked.
The Foundation has no material shareholdings, except for shares in its associates and has not raised equity capital. Seier Capital International AG, whose ultimate beneficial owner is Foundation chairman Lars Seier Christensen, has provided occasional funding to the Foundation through CCD sales or loans, and the Foundation discloses this as a managed conflict of interest.
(Source: MiCA White Paper, Concordium Foundation)
Primary DevCo
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly across each sub-question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary DevCo can be explained as the entity which is directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional)
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
The primary DevCo is Concordium AG, a company incorporated in Switzerland and wholly owned by the Concordium Foundation. The Foundation has no employees and outsources all operational activity, including IT development, to Concordium AG. Concordium AG operates from the Foundation's location in Cham, Switzerland.
(b) IP ownership & control
Concordium AG performs IT development and operational tasks for the Group, while ownership of the platform IP, code, and brands sits with the Concordium Foundation. Concordium AG wholly owns two subsidiaries, Concordium Research ApS in Denmark, which operates from Copenhagen and Aarhus, and Concordium UK Ltd in the United Kingdom, which operates from London. Operating activities across the Group entities include general management, IT development, financial management, marketing, and commercial development. Concordium Research ApS also owns Concordium Software ApS in Denmark.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
No DAO entity is part of the Concordium Group or management structure. Concordium AG carries out development and operational work and does not hold independent authority over governance, treasury, or reward parameters. Those sit with the Foundation Board and the Governance Committee. The broader Executive Management Group are also engaged in protocol and tokenomics work through their executive roles.
(d) Powers over Foundation
Concordium AG holds no formal authority over the Foundation, which is its sole owner and manages the Group. Indirect influence exists through defined channels: Group executives participate in strategy-setting alongside the Foundation Board, and board overlap exists via Simone Monnerat who sits on both the Foundation and Concordium AG boards. These channels operate within the governance framework and the Foundation Board retains final authority.
(e) Contract/admin powers
Concordium AG holds no separate on-chain pause, upgrade, or governance-executor authority distinct from the Group governance framework. Protocol parameter changes run through Governance Committee recommendation and Foundation Board approval.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The operating costs of Concordium AG are partly secured by invoicing of various Group related costs to Concordium Foundation, and partly by external funding. The operating costs of subsidiaries to Concordium AG are charged to Concordium AG on a cost-plus basis. No mechanism directs protocol fees, rewards, treasury assets, or token distributions to external equityholders, since the Foundation retains 100% ownership of all entities in the Concordium Group.
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Ticker
Date
Allocation Category Name
Recipient Type
Allocation %
Allocation Tokens
TGE Unlock %
TGE Unlock Tokens
Cliff Months
Cliff Unlock %
Linear Vesting Months
Cadence Months
Circulating Treatment
Notes on what each category is used for
If applicable: Contract / Wallet address
CCD
9/6/21
Private Sales
Private / VC
0.1954
1954000000
0
0
7
0.05
9
1
No
Sold via TPDAs. Distribution began January 2022. 5% released January 2022, balance in nine equal monthly releases February to October 2022. Fully released.
holding
CCD
9/6/21
Sales to Strategic Partners
Private / VC
0.1
1000000000
0
0
7
0.05
9
1
No
Sold via TPDAs. Distribution began January 2022. 5% released January 2022, balance in nine equal monthly releases February to October 2022. Fully released.
CCD
9/6/21
Seed Sale
Private / VC
0.25
2500000000
0
0
13
0.076923077
12
1
No
2018 founders/seed investors; monthly releases Jul 2022�Jul 2023; currently fully released
CCD
9/6/21
Team Allocation
Insiders
0.1
1000000000
0
0
13
0.076923077
12
1
No
Employees, advisors, scientists, consultants; part of 2023 tranche deferred, completed Aug 2024; subject to vesting; currently fully released
CCD
9/6/21
Foundation core holdings
Treasury
0.2771
2771000000
0.0252616383976904
70000000.0000001
25
0.038989534
24
1
No
Foundation treasury funding development and operations. 2.53% (70,000,000 CCD) released January 2022, recorded in the TGE Unlock field because the schema holds one pre-cliff event. Balance in 25 equal monthly releases July 2023 to July 2025. Lock-ups completed July 2025.
CCD
9/6/21
Testnet incentives
Ecosystem
0.0025
25000000
0
0
7
1
0
1
No
Testnet participant rewards; released Jan 2022
CCD
9/6/21
CCD
9/6/21
CCD
9/6/21
CCD
9/6/21
CCD
9/6/21
CCD
9/6/21
CCD
9/6/21
CCD
9/6/21
CCD
9/6/21
Airdrop Process
State the project's airdrop status plainly, and back it up:
- Never conducted and none planned for TGE: state so plainly.
- Planned but not yet executed: state the target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to balance or net position), and commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and providing it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed.
- Already executed: state the covered user segments and the allocation method, and point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count.
Concordium has conducted airdrops. It announced an airdrop of 4,500,000 CCD (0.045% of genesis supply) on 15 December 2021 for users who had downloaded the Concordium wallet by 23:59 CET on 20 December 2021, intended to give users and developers the first CCD needed to interact with the network and deploy smart contracts, with participation requiring several steps including help validating network mechanisms.
(a) Per-address source
The airdrop was executed on-chain in December 2021 from Concordium Foundation operational accounts, and every distribution transfer is permanently recorded on the Concordium ledger. The distributing account's transfer history for the period is viewable on the block explorer CCDExplorer at this account (https://ccdexplorer.io/mainnet/account/2258).
A consolidated recipient file is not maintained given the distribution predates current reporting processes and involved several thousand wallets; however, the complete per-address record (recipient and amount for each transfer) is publicly verifiable on-chain at the link above.
(b) Covered user segments and allocation method
The covered segment was holders who had downloaded and set up the Concordium wallet within the eligibility window. The allocation was a fixed pool of 4,500,000 CCD distributed to qualifying wallet users who had created an account on Concordium.
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model).
If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for (b).
Market Maker Name
Token Allocation Committed
Term Duration
Structure Name
Keyrock
23,226,599 CCD - 0.17% of Total Supply
Rolling
Loan with Retainer, no option
Concordium has one active market-making arrangement currently, disclosed below. Concordium is currently negotiating one additional market-making arrangement. No agreement has been fully implemented at the time of this disclosure.
Exchange Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
Exchange Name
Token Allocation Committed
Term Duration
Native Token Listing Fees
Kraken
0
Rolling
0
Kucoin
0
Rolling
0
MEXC
0
Rolling
0
Gate
0
Rolling
0
Concordium has listing agreements with the centralised exchanges below. For the purposes of listing CCD on exchanges, Concordium predominantly pays listing fees in fiat and marketing fees for distribution to users in CCD. The below table shows a subset of the current major exchanges where CCD is listed and the latest list of exchanges that CCD is listed on can be found on Concordium’s website or CoinGecko / CoinMarketCap.
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name;
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.);
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year);
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply);
- (e) Vesting schedule.
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
Series Name
Investment Instrument
Date Of Sale
Number of tokens sold
Vesting Schedule
Seed Sale (initial capitalisation)
Token Purchase and Delivery Agreements (TPDA)
January to December 2018
2,500,000,000 CCD (25.0% of 10bn genesis supply)
Locked at TGE (9 June 2021); monthly releases July 2022 to July 2023. Fully released; no restrictions remain.
Private Sales (January 2019- December 2021 Private Placement rounds)
Token Purchase and Delivery Agreements (TPDA)
January 2019 - December 2021 (rounds completed per Transparency Report #3, s.2.4 cap table; round-level months not separately published)
1,954,000,000 CCD (19.54% of genesis supply)
5% (97.7m CCD) released at TGE; remainder in monthly releases January to October 2022. Currently fully released; all lock-ups expired.
Sales to Strategic Partners (2021 Private Placement rounds)
Token Purchase and Delivery Agreements (TPDA)
January to December 2021 (same dated reference as above)
1,000,000,000 CCD (10.0% of genesis supply)
5% (50m CCD) released at TGE; remainder in monthly releases January to October 2022. Currently fully released; all lock-ups expired
Post-listing OTC sales to external buyers
OTC sale agreements (TPDAs used for all pre-listing sales)
February 2022 onwards to current, following the Bitfinex listing
Token counts not separately published. Aggregate proceeds from all CCD sales since 2018 inception: approx. CHF 67m as of 31 December 2025 (CHF 38m in 2021, CHF 8m in 2022, CHF 5m in 2023, CHF 1m in 2024–25 combined). Following the Bitfinex listing in February 2022, the number of sold CCDs is 634 million.
Generally no lock-ups; standard settlement terms
Related-party sales and loans (Seier Capital International AG)
OTC CCD sales and loans
Occasional, ongoing from January 2020 to December 2024 (regarding sales); limited support commitment in place for January 2025 to present date
Included within aggregate proceeds above
No special vesting or lock-ups. UBO of Seier Capital International AG is Foundation chairman Lars Seier Christensen; disclosed and managed as a conflict of interest per the MiCA White Paper.
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References — Link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
Incident 1:
- Date & component affected: 2024-06-16; Concordium Mainnet node software (consensus progression).
Incident 2:
- Date & component affected: 2024-05-23; EVM-side ERC-20 contracts of the third-party Tricorn bridge (Ethereum side; the Concordium side of the bridge was not affected)
(b) Exploit vector summary
Incident 1:
- Exploit vector summary: Not an exploit or attack. A node software bug prevented nodes from correctly tallying timeout messages and creating the required timeout certificate, halting Mainnet block production for approximately nine hours.
Incident 2:
- Exploit vector summary: A hack of the bridge's ERC-20 contracts on the EVM side, operated by third-party bridge provider Boosty Labs.
(c) Quantified impact
Incident 1:
- Quantified impact: No loss of funds. Chain safety was not violated, no rollback was required, and no finalised transactions were reverted. Transactions submitted but not finalised during the downtime may have required resubmission.
Incident 2:
- Quantified impact: Low four-digit USD amount. No impact on the Concordium chain, protocol funds, or the Concordium side of the bridge.
(d) Remediation/response taken
Incident 1:
- Remediation/response taken: A node with corrected tallying logic was deployed and the missing timeout certificate propagated, restoring normal operation at approximately 20:00 CEST the same day. The bug was fixed in node version 6.3.1 and a public post-mortem was published
Incident 2:
- Remediation/response taken: Bridge operations were paused briefly while the issue was fixed. The Concordium and Boosty teams subsequently implemented mitigating measures against similar scenarios.
(e) Current status
Incident 1:
- Current status: Resolved.
Incident 2:
- Current status: Resolved, with mitigations implemented.
(f) References
Incident 1:
- References: Concordium Transparency Report #3 (15 July 2024)
Incident 2:
- References: Concordium Transparency Report #3 (15 July 2024)
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
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(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
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Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
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Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
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Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
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(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
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Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
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(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
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Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) has classified CCD as a payment token. As issuer of CCD, the Concordium Foundation is treated as a financial intermediary under Swiss anti-money-laundering rules and operates under the supervision of VQF which is a Swiss Self-Regulatory Organisation. CCD was admitted to trading in the EU and EEA under a MiCA white paper notified to the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority on 13 May 2025 and valid from 16 June 2025, with Denmark as home member state and applicable law and jurisdiction in Switzerland at the Cantonal Court of Zug. The white paper records no investor compensation scheme, deposit guarantee scheme, token value protection scheme, or supply adjustment protocol. (Source: MiCA White Paper)
Regulatory classifications are jurisdiction-specific and subject to change. Authorities in Switzerland or other jurisdictions could reinterpret existing law or adopt new requirements resulting in the reclassification of CCD, including as a financial instrument, which could impose licensing, registration, or transfer restrictions. Changes to financial-intermediary, payment-token, listing, or MiCA requirements could affect fundraising, token delivery, exchange availability, and the operating posture of the Foundation and its affiliated entities.
Concordium's protocol-level identity layer requires account creation through approved third-party Identity Providers, with identity disclosure possible only through a multi-party legal process involving authorities, Privacy Guardians, and Identity Providers. This architecture depends on third parties that collect and store personal data off-chain; evolving data protection law (including GDPR), or the withdrawal, failure, or breach of an Identity Provider or Privacy Guardian, could impose additional compliance obligations or disrupt Concordium’s processes.
The MiCA white paper applies no access restriction beyond those required by applicable law, and Concordium has not published tokenholder tax guidance. Tokenholders are responsible for understanding and meeting their own tax obligations under applicable law. (Source: MiCA White Paper)
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
Concordium relies on ConcordiumBFT proof-of-stake consensus with deterministic finality, a protocol-level identity layer, WebAssembly smart contracts, and open-source code, with protocol and tokenomics changes researched by appointed scientists and academic partners before implementation. Core components have undergone repeated third-party audits: a 2021 Kudelski Security audit of the consensus engine, cryptographic primitives, and node software found no high or medium severity vulnerabilities; a 2025 Kudelski audit of the Concordium Ledger application found no unresolved vulnerabilities; and a grey-box CertiK audit (December 2025 to May 2026, report published 15 May 2026) subjected a live deployment to adversarial testing, including transaction flooding, malformed messages, network partitions, hostile contracts, and a forced live upgrade. Consensus integrity held throughout, with no fork, double-spend, or loss of funds; of 13 findings, ten (including two liveness issues allowing a remote attacker to stall nodes) were fixed and re-verified by CertiK, and three were acknowledged with nothing serious open. The full report is public.
Three incidents illustrate residual risk and how it is managed. A node software bug halted Mainnet block production for approximately nine hours on 16 June 2024; chain safety was never violated, no transactions were reverted, and a public post-mortem was published. On 23 May 2024, an exploit on the EVM side (not the Concordium chain side) of the third-party Tricorn bridge caused a loss of a low four-digit USD amount, with mitigations implemented with the bridge operator. In April 2026, an externally and responsibly disclosed protocol vulnerability, demonstrated on Testnet only, was patched and Mainnet secured within approximately 11 hours of detection, with user funds and ledger integrity preserved throughout and a public incident report issued.
Residual risks remain: smart contract coding errors, consensus partitions or unintended forks, network-level attacks (51%, Sybil, eclipse, denial-of-service), and longer-term advances in computing, including quantum computing, that could weaken cryptographic primitives. Concordium mitigates these through continuous auditing, formal verification, threat modelling, ongoing academic research, and a roadmap of protocol upgrades; vulnerability reports are handled on a coordinated-disclosure basis. These measures reduce but cannot eliminate the risk of undetected vulnerabilities, as the 2026 disclosure demonstrates. To further enhance security measures, Concordium is also in the process of setting up a bug bounty program with a reputable external security firm.
(Source: MiCA White Paper, Transparency Report, Certik Audit Report, Testnet Incident Report - May 2026)
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
CCD launched with a 10 billion genesis supply, and minting is the only post-genesis creation mechanism, currently at a 4% annual rate with a long-term goal of 2%. Total supply stood at approximately 14.6 billion CCD as of 31st July 2026, with live figures published on CCDscan. Continued inflation dilutes holders who do not stake.
Governance can change tokenomics parameters, including the CCD growth rate, validator criteria, transaction fees, and the distribution of fees and rewards, and such changes has the potential to adversely affect holder economics. Following the first community elections in June 2024, the Governance Committee halved the mint rate from 8% to 4% effective 15 November 2024 and shortened the unstaking cool-down from 21 days to 7 days on 30 October 2024, both in response to community input. Validator and delegator rewards depend on minted CCD, transaction fees, total staked CCD, validator performance, and governance-adjustable parameters such as commissions; a sustained fall in staking participation or transaction volumes could weaken network security.
As of 31 May 2026, the Concordium Foundation held, directly and indirectly through CCDs owned by other group members, approximately 4.1 billion CCD across all accounts and deposits, representing approximately 28% of total CCD in existence. The lock-up schedule established at the 2021 Token Generating Event completed with final releases through July 2025, and no Foundation treasury holdings are currently subject to lock-up or transfer restrictions.
CCD launched with a 10 billion genesis supply, and minting is the only post-genesis creation mechanism, currently at a 4% annual rate with a long-term goal of 2%. Total supply stood at approximately 14.6 billion CCD as of 31st July 2026, with live figures published on CCDscan. Continued inflation dilutes holders who do not stake.
Governance can change tokenomics parameters, including the CCD growth rate, validator criteria, transaction fees, and the distribution of fees and rewards, and such changes has the potential to adversely affect holder economics. Following the first community elections in June 2024, the Governance Committee halved the mint rate from 8% to 4% effective 15 November 2024 and shortened the unstaking cool-down from 21 days to 7 days on 30 October 2024, both in response to community input. Validator and delegator rewards depend on minted CCD, transaction fees, total staked CCD, validator performance, and governance-adjustable parameters such as commissions; a sustained fall in staking participation or transaction volumes could weaken network security.
As of 31 May 2026, the Concordium Foundation held, directly and indirectly through CCDs owned by other group members, approximately 4.1 billion CCD across all accounts and deposits, representing approximately 28% of total CCD in existence. The lock-up schedule established at the 2021 Token Generating Event completed with final releases through July 2025, and no Foundation treasury holdings are currently subject to lock-up or transfer restrictions.
(Source: Concordium Foundation, Tokenomics Update, Concordium tokenomics)
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Concordium is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.