(a) Problem the project solves

Compound is a decentralized money market protocol on Ethereum that lets users supply crypto assets to earn interest and borrow against collateral without negotiating with a counterparty. Interest rates are set algorithmically based on the supply and demand of each asset.

(Source: Compound Whitepaper, Compound Protocol Repo)

(b) Operational priorities

On August 17, 2026 the Foundation announced a new leadership team and framed the V4 Program as an institutional pivot, funding native real-world asset support, capital efficiency improvements, and integration tooling that lets banks, asset managers, exchanges, and fintechs embed onchain lending into their products.

(Source: Compound Foundation Announcement, CoinDesk Leadership Coverage)

(c) High-level project overview

Compound v2 used cToken markets and a Comptroller risk layer in which every listed asset was both suppliable and borrowable. Governance passed the v2 deprecation proposal in December 2025, pausing borrows and mints and setting reserve factors to 100%. Compound III (Comet) is the current production protocol. Each Comet deployment is an isolated market with a single borrowable base asset, users post collateral assets to borrow the base asset, and undercollateralized positions are liquidated through the protocol's absorb mechanism. Compound V4, in development under the Foundation, introduces a hub-and-spoke architecture that pools liquidity at a central hub while isolating risk in individual spoke markets.

(Source: Compound Protocol Repo, Compound III Docs, Messari Compound Profile, V4 Platform Roadmap)

(d) Primary token functions

COMP is the governance token of the Compound protocol. Holders delegate voting power, create proposals, and vote on all protocol changes through Governor Bravo. Addresses delegated at least 25,000 COMP can create proposals. COMP has also been distributed to protocol users as liquidity incentives through the Reservoir and CometRewards contracts. COMP carries no revenue distribution rights.

(Source: Compound v2 Governance Docs, Compound Governance Is Live, Blockworks Fee Switch Coverage)

(e) Control surface reliance

The protocol's control surface has evolved in three stages. The whitepaper-era protocol was administered by Compound Labs, Inc. In June 2020 community governance replaced the administrator, and control now runs through COMP holders, Governor Bravo, and the Timelock, which administers both v2 and all Compound III deployments. A community multisig holds the Pause Guardian and Proposal Guardian roles. Since 2025 the Compound Foundation acts as the operational coordination layer without holding unilateral protocol admin powers, and in 2026 the DAO established a 5-of-7 Treasury Management Committee multisig, with signers spanning the Foundation, security service providers, risk managers, and independent community members, to control milestone-gated program funds.

(Source: Compound Whitepaper, Compound Governance Is Live, Compound III Governance Docs, Community Multisig RFC, V4 Program Funding Proposal)