(a) Problem the project solves

Celo is the leading programmable rails for global finance, an Ethereum Layer-2 built for the real world with the mission to create the conditions of prosperity for all. Celo's fast, low-cost, mobile-first architecture was purpose-built to unlock financial access for global users, especially in the Global South, where adoption is often highest and most impactful. Celo Core Co. https://clabs.co/ The Celo ecosystem consists of a decentralized, proof-of-stake blockchain technology stack, the CELO native token, USDC and USDT (both enabled as gas currencies), several Mento stable assets (USDm, EURm, BRLm, XOFm, and more), and popular infrastructure including Morpho, Aave, Uniswap V3, Curve, Velodrome, and Chainlink. Launched on Earth Day in 2020, the open-source Celo mainnet supports a rich ecosystem of 1,000+ projects contributing to Celo's global mission of prosperity for all. For more about Celo, visit celo.org.

(b) Operational priorities

Celo Core Co. stewards the ecosystem through business development, partnerships, and community growth, alongside core protocol engineering. This includes onboarding new projects, supporting them through launch including marketing intake, coordinated launch amplification, and placement in ecosystem trackers and leading partnership and BD efforts to grow both infrastructure and applications on Celo

(c) High-level project overview

At a high level, Celo operates as an Ethereum Layer 2 using the OP Stack, with EigenDA v2 as the data-availability layer and Ethereum as the settlement layer, and is a zkEVM via Succinct SP1. The architecture also includes governable core contracts for governance, attestations, stable tokens, exchange, price oracles, and validator-related functions, while the broader application layer is designed for user-facing financial products and mobile access

(d) Primary token functions

The public record identifies CELO as the network’s utility and governance token. Verified sources state that CELO functions both as the native currency of the Celo blockchain and as an ERC-20 compatible token, that CELO holders can participate in governance, and that CELO also serves as reserve collateral backing Celo stablecoins

(e) Control surface reliance

Public governance materials describe a formal onchain governance mechanism in which protocol changes are managed through the Governance smart contract and must be agreed upon by CELO holders. The current governance flow uses proposal, referendum, and execution phases, while the current L2 security documentation also describes a Security Council structure responsible for urgent security fixes and specified L2 upgrade actions