(a) Problem the project solves

Celo is the leading programmable rails for global finance, and the most widely adopted blockchain for stablecoin payments. As an Ethereum Layer-2 built for the real world, Celo has processed 1.2B+ lifetime transactions, reaching a peak of 840K daily active users, while maintaining one-second blocks and sub-cent fees. Celo is also the #1 transport layer for Tether USD₮ (5M weekly active users), and home to MiniPay, Opera’s (NASDAQ: OPRA) stablecoin wallet serving 18M+ users across 66+ countries. To date, there are 87.8M CELO token holders, putting CELO among the Top 10 assets by distribution. CELO is the network’s utility and governance token, with a fixed max supply of 1 billion CELO. All chain profits are directed to CELO holders by going to the DAO-governed Community Fund, which has historically proposed to burn such CELO. Any revenue earned in assets outside of CELO (e.g., USDT or USDC) are programmatically used to buyback CELO. The Celo ecosystem consists of a decentralized, proof-of-stake blockchain technology stack, the CELO native token, USDC, USD₮, and USAT (all enabled as gas currencies), several Mento stable assets (USDm, EURm, BRLm, XOFm, and more), and popular infrastructure including Aave, Uniswap V3 and V4, Morpho, Curve, Velodrome, Self and Chainlink. Launched on Earth Day in 2020, the open-source Celo mainnet supports a rich ecosystem of 1,000+ projects contributing to Celo’s global mission of prosperity for all. For more about Celo, visit celo.org.

(b) Operational priorities

Celo Core Co. is the engineering and ecosystem team behind Celo––the leading programmable rails for global finance and the most widely adopted blockchain for stablecoin payments. The team leads protocol engineering, business development, developer relations, partnerships, and community growth, and supports ecosystem projects including Opera MiniPay and Self.xyz.

(c) High-level project overview

Celo is an Ethereum Layer 2 using the OP Stack, with EigenDA v2 as the data-availability layer and Ethereum as the settlement layer, and is a zkEVM via Succinct SP1. The architecture also includes governable core contracts for governance, attestations, stable tokens, exchange, price oracles, and validator-related functions, while the broader application layer is designed for user-facing financial products and mobile access.

(d) Primary token functions

CELO is the network’s utility and governance token, with a fixed maximum supply of 1 billion tokens. It functions both as the native currency of the Celo blockchain and as an ERC-20 compatible token; CELO holders can participate directly in onchain governance. Under the CELOccelerate tokenomics program approved by governance in 2026, a portion of protocol revenue is directed to CELO buybacks and burns, tying token value accrual to network usage.

(e) Control surface reliance

Public governance materials describe a formal onchain governance mechanism in which protocol changes are managed through the Governance smart contract and must be agreed upon by CELO holders. The current governance flow uses proposal, referendum, and execution phases, while the current L2 security documentation also describes a Security Council structure responsible for urgent security fixes and specified L2 upgrade actions.