Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?

Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?

Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?

Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?

(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

Impact of regulatory change on TGE and listings

The token generation event is complete and all genesis ADA was delivered in 2017, so regulatory change cannot affect issuance or delivery. Regulatory change does affect trading venue access. In June 2023 the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission named ADA as a crypto asset security in its complaints against Binance and Coinbase. The SEC dismissed the Coinbase action with prejudice on February 27, 2025 and has since stated that a crypto asset itself is not a security, while courts remain inconsistent on when crypto asset transactions are securities transactions. U.S. spot ETF access remains unsettled. Grayscale filed a Form S-1 for the Grayscale Cardano Trust ETF in August 2025, CME Group listed ADA futures on February 9, 2026, and Grayscale withdrew its S-1 on August 7, 2026 while applications from other issuers remain under SEC review. A renewed adverse securities classification in any major jurisdiction would force delistings on regulated venues in that jurisdiction and reduce ADA liquidity. (Source: Cointelegraph on the SEC Coinbase complaint, Commissioner Peirce statement on the Coinbase dismissal, Coinbase Form 10-K FY2025, Grayscale Cardano Trust ETF Form S-1, crypto.news on the Grayscale withdrawal)

Entity-level regulatory impact

The Cardano Foundation is a Swiss foundation under federal foundation supervision and holds a Zug tax ruling accepted on June 7, 2019 that taxes it under a cost-plus model with a 5% markup. Changes to Swiss foundation, tax, or financial market law would alter its cost base, its reporting duties, or its ability to hold and stake ADA. Input Output Global, Inc. is a Wyoming corporation with U.S. operations and is exposed to U.S. federal and state digital asset law, including any future determination that its development activity or token holdings trigger registration or licensing requirements. Neither entity is subject to any disclosed enforcement action. The onchain governance system has no legal wrapper, so a regulatory determination that DReps, Constitutional Committee members, or Intersect as budget administrator are performing regulated functions would fall on those participants individually and could reduce governance participation. The Cardano Foundation engaged directly with the SEC Crypto Task Force, the U.K. FCA, the European Data Protection Board, and the European Parliament during 2025. (Source: Activity and Financial Insights Report 2025, Wyoming Secretary of State filing, Cardano Budget 2026 Overview)

Tokenholder tax treatment

The U.S. Internal Revenue Service treats digital assets as property, taxes income received in digital assets, and requires holders to report digital asset transactions including staking rewards. ADA holders receive staking rewards every epoch and governance-related deposits and refunds, each of which is a reportable event in many jurisdictions. Tax treatment of staking rewards, DRep delegation, and treasury-funded payments differs across jurisdictions and continues to change. Tokenholders are responsible for determining and meeting their own tax obligations. (Source: IRS Digital assets, Cardano monetary policy)

Jurisdictional and user access restrictions

The Cardano protocol imposes no jurisdictional or user-type restrictions. Any person can run a node, operate a stake pool, delegate ADA, register as a DRep, or submit a governance action. Access restrictions arise only at the level of third-party exchanges, custodians, and wallet providers that apply their own compliance rules, and at the level of Cardano Foundation and Intersect programs, such as treasury-funded vendor contracts, that require vendor onboarding and compliance checks. ADA holders in jurisdictions where regulated venues delist ADA face reduced liquidity and pricing dislocations relative to other markets. (Source: Governance overview, Cardano Budget 2026 Overview)

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

Bugs and design flaws

Cardano's mainnet has experienced four consensus and availability incidents caused by implementation errors rather than economic exploits. These are the January 2023 ledger data-structure bug that restarted about half of block producers, the June 2024 large-reference-script denial-of-service attempt that slowed throughput for about 12 hours, the September 2024 ledger snapshot inconsistency at the Chang hard fork, and the November 2025 chain partition in which a malformed delegation transaction exploited an untrapped library bug and split the chain for about 14 hours. In 2022 a SECP256k1 binding bug that could have let a single transaction crash every node was caught on testnet before mainnet deployment. None of these incidents caused loss of funds. The same class of failure, a validation gap in the Haskell node or its dependencies, remains the primary technical risk, and the network's reliance on a single dominant node implementation concentrates that risk until the Rust-based Amaru node reaches production. Smart contracts deployed on Cardano and third-party bridges and oracles carry their own risk of loss and are outside protocol control. (Source: Cardano Development Updates incident reports, Incident report: network partition, Activity and Financial Insights Report 2025)

Security measures and their limitations

Ouroboros is a peer-reviewed proof-of-stake protocol with published security proofs. Node releases are tested on the Preview and Preprod testnets before mainnet, and hard forks require onchain ratification by DReps, SPOs, and the Constitutional Committee. Intersect operates an incident response process and a security council that coordinated the November 2025 response. The Cardano Foundation runs an Antithesis deterministic simulation testing integration to surface node bugs, funds the Amaru alternative node implementation for client diversity, and maintains a responsible disclosure policy with a bug bounty covering a subset of its services. These measures do not eliminate residual risk. The Foundation's disclosure policy excludes the core Cardano blockchain technology from its scope, the November 2025 partition occurred in code that had passed existing test suites, and user-level threats such as phishing, fake support, and fake giveaway scams can cause permanent loss of ADA that no protocol measure prevents. (Source: Ouroboros overview, Cardano upgrade: van Rossem hard fork, Activity and Financial Insights Report 2025, Responsible Disclosure Policy, Common Cardano scams)

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

Critical economic assumptions

Cardano's security and treasury funding rest on reserve-based monetary expansion. Each epoch 0.3% of the remaining reserves plus transaction fees form the reward pot, of which 80% pays stake pools and delegators and 20% funds the treasury. Because the reserve declines geometrically, reward and treasury inflows fall every epoch, and transaction fees must replace them to sustain staking yields and treasury capacity. Treasury inflows were approximately 4.32 million ADA per epoch in April 2025 against a balance of approximately 1.69 billion ADA, and the 2025 Net Change Limit authorized withdrawals of 350 million ADA, roughly equal to one year of inflows. If fee revenue does not grow as reserves deplete, staking yields fall, delegation and pool participation weaken, and the treasury runway shortens. Treasury withdrawals also add ADA to circulating supply and create sell pressure when recipients convert to fiat. The founding entities' genesis allocations carry no lock, and Input Output has not disclosed its holdings, so the timing of any disposals by those holders is unknown to the market. (Source: Cardano monetary policy, Understanding Cardano's Net Change Limit, Recent Cardano Governance Actions, Cardano Genesis Distribution)

Governance control over monetary policy and rewards

Governance controls every economic parameter except the 45,000,000,000 ADA maximum supply, which the Constitution fixes. Protocol parameter change actions can alter the monetary expansion rate, the treasury share, transaction fee coefficients, the minimum pool cost, and the pledge influence factor, and the Intersect Parameter Committee submitted a parameter change action in August 2026 to cut minPoolCost from 170 to 75 ADA and raise Plutus memory limits, subject to DRep and SPO ratification. Treasury Withdrawal actions move ADA out of the treasury within the Net Change Limit, and Net Change Limit info actions pass with more than 50% of active DRep stake. Constitution updates and hard forks can change the rules themselves. Voting power is stake-weighted, so large holders and large DReps carry proportionate influence, and the Cardano Foundation's DRep Delegation Program directs 360 million ADA of Foundation-held stake to selected DReps. Tokenholders bear the risk that ratified changes reduce staking yields, increase fees, accelerate treasury spending, or reallocate rewards in ways that dilute or disadvantage passive holders. (Source: The Cardano Constitution, Governance Actions, Lowering minPoolCost, Recent Cardano Governance Actions, Activity and Financial Insights Report 2025)