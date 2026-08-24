Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).

(a) IP ownership & control

Bittensor's onchain governance system does not own or control intellectual property. The Bittensor codebase, including the Subtensor blockchain and the Bittensor SDK, is open source under the MIT License with copyright held by the Opentensor Foundation and Yuma Rao. Trademark ownership is not publicly disclosed.

(Source: Bittensor SDK Repository, Bittensor SDK README)

(b) Contract/admin powers

The Triumvirate holds the sudo keys for the Bittensor blockchain. This gives the Triumvirate the sole ability to pause and upgrade the blockchain. The majority of the Triumvirate must approve upgrade transactions for them to be executed onchain. Under the network's bicameral governance system, the Triumvirate creates proposals and the Senate approves them. A proposal is executed only after it obtains 50 percent plus one approval from the Senate and a member of the Triumvirate closes the proposal. Triumvirate members are Opentensor Foundation employees, while the Senate is formed from the top delegate hotkeys by stake.

(Source: Governance Overview, Senate)

(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)

Staking TAO grants two forms of additional rights. First, staking TAO into a subnet liquidity pool directs the protocol's emission allocation toward that subnet, giving stakers direct influence over how new TAO issuance is distributed across the network. Second, delegates whose hotkeys rank among the top delegate hotkeys by stake hold Senate seats and vote on Triumvirate proposals. Unstaked TAO carries no emission-direction or governance rights.

(Source: Emission, Governance Overview, Senate)

(d) Value accrual & holder rights

TAO tokenholders have the ability to direct the flow of new TAO emissions to subnets. At a high level, when a TAO holder stakes their TAO into a subnet liquidity pool, the protocol uses this as a signal in its TAO emission distribution algorithm. While the algorithm as a whole is more complex and is subject to change, currently, the amount of TAO staked into a subnet’s liquidity pool is a main contributor to the TAO emission distribution algorithm, which gives TAO holders significant economic rights.

TAO is also the base currency of the network and the denominator of every subnet liquidity pool. This structure positions TAO as the reserve currency of the subnet economy, meaning demand for any subnet's productive capacity ultimately flows through to TAO.

The mechanism works in three steps. First, since a fixed number of subnet tokens are emitted to compensate miners for production, expanding a subnet's productive capacity requires its token to appreciate in USD terms. Second, because subnet tokens are bought with TAO, demand for subnet tokens is, mechanically, demand for TAO. Third, because every pool is denominated in TAO, a rising TAO price effectively lifts the USD value of tokens across all subnets simultaneously, raising the productive capacity of the entire subnet economy at once.

The result is that TAO functions as an index on aggregate subnet demand. Growth in any single subnet strengthens the base currency, and a stronger base currency expands capacity everywhere else.

There is no protocol treasury and no revenue distribution mechanism to tokenholders. All TAO enters circulation through protocol emissions.

(Source: Dynamic TAO Whitepaper, Emission, Understanding Subnets)

(e) Dissolution authority

Bittensor does not operate a DAO legal entity and no dissolution or wind-up mechanism for its onchain governance system is publicly disclosed. The Triumvirate and Senate structure can be modified or removed only through blockchain runtime upgrades, which require majority approval by the Triumvirate.

(Source: Governance Overview)