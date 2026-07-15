Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?

Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:

Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?

Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?

Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?

Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?

Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?

Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?

(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

Evolving regulation is more likely to affect exchangers, administrators, brokers, custodians, and users around Bitcoin than a single issuer-side entity.

FinCEN states that virtual currency does not have legal tender status in any jurisdiction, that users of virtual currency are not MSBs, and that administrators or exchangers are generally money transmitters unless an exemption applies. The IRS states that digital assets are treated as property rather than currency for U.S. tax purposes, that income from digital assets is taxable, that digital asset transactions may need to be reported whether or not they create gain or loss, and that broker reporting on Form 1099-DA begins with transactions on or after January 1, 2025. Bitcoin.org also states that bitcoin is not a fiat currency with legal tender status in any jurisdiction and that tax liability may still arise. Tokenholders and users therefore need to understand their own jurisdiction-specific legal and tax obligations.

(Source: Application of FinCEN's Regulations to Persons Administering, Bitcoin FAQ, About bitcoin.org, Digital assets | Internal Revenue Service, Press - Bitcoin)

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

The public record shows that Bitcoin’s security model depends on a shared public ledger, digitally signed transactions, and mining as a distributed consensus system. Mining enforces chronological order, protects network neutrality, and is designed so that no group or individuals can control what is included in the blockchain or replace parts of it to roll back their own spends.

That model still carries implementation and coordination risk. BIP 50 documents a March 2013 chain fork caused when some pre-0.8 nodes rejected a block with an unusually large number of transaction inputs, and the Bitcoin Core security-advisory index states that critical bugs can allow protocol-level coin theft, out-of-schedule issuance, or permanent chain splits. Bitcoin Core’s September 20, 2018 notice for CVE-2018-17144 disclosed both a Denial of Service component and a critical inflation vulnerability.

Public security measures include a formal disclosure channel through [email protected], severity classification, scheduled disclosure practices for lower-severity bugs, and ad hoc handling for critical bugs, but those measures do not eliminate the possibility of critical vulnerabilities or urgent network-wide upgrade requirements.

(Source: Bitcoin Core :: Security Advisories, How does Bitcoin work? - Bitcoin, BIP 50: March 2013 Chain Fork Post-Mortem, Disclosure of CVE-2018-17144)

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

Bitcoin’s public monetary policy is fixed-rate issuance through mining, with new issuance halving over time until 21 million bitcoins exist, after which mining still continues and miners rely on transaction fees. Developer documentation also states that solo miners keep their own block rewards and fees, while pool participants share proceeds roughly according to contributed hash power.

(Source: Bitcoin FAQ, Mining - Bitcoin, Transactions - Bitcoin Press - Bitcoin)

Bitcoin has no formal DAO or single administrator, and public governance depends on user adoption and consensus rather than unilateral control by an issuer. Users choose what software to run, that BIP authors build community consensus, and that Bitcoin Core does not treat any developer class as privileged. That reduces obvious centralized control over monetary policy, but protocol rules can still change if a sufficient consensus process produces adoption.

(Source: Bitcoin FAQ, About bitcoin.org, BIP process, revised, Contributing to Bitcoin Core)