(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

Public BCH sources describe a permissionless open network and state that no single group or project can control it, but they do not eliminate venue-level or jurisdiction-level regulatory risk. Changes in exchange, custody, payments, or sanctions regulation could still affect BCH access, listings, and market infrastructure even if the protocol itself remains publicly accessible. No primary foundation or DevCo directly involved in BCH issuance was identified in cited materials, and the Bitcoin Cash Foundation publicly describes itself as an outreach effort that does not control BCH development and has no pre-mine or war chest. That public posture reduces evidence of a central issuer, but node operators, exchanges, custodians, and service providers may still face regulation in their own jurisdictions. No project-specific public tax guidance or project-imposed jurisdictional/user-access restrictions were identified in cited sources. Tokenholders are therefore responsible for understanding their own tax obligations and the rules that apply to any venue or service they use.

(Source: Bitcoin Cash, HF-20210515, Bitcoin Cash Foundation – P2P Electronic Cash for the world)

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

BCH depends on proof-of-work, peer-to-peer propagation, and software correctness across multiple independent implementations. Public BCH materials say there is no single development team and that multiple independent teams maintain software implementations, and ecosystem directories list BCHN, Bitcoin Unlimited, Bitcoin Verde, Knuth, and BCHD as separate node efforts. That diversity reduces single-operator dependence but also means implementation divergence or coordination failures can disrupt block production, confirmations, or interoperability if a widely used client ships a defect. The reviewed public incident record shows that this risk is not merely theoretical. Bitcoin ABC reported in 2018 that a vulnerability in Bitcoin-ABC 0.17.0 could have caused an unintended BCH network split, and reported in 2019 that an exploited zero-day in affected Bitcoin ABC releases prevented miners from constructing non-empty blocks for approximately two hours, although the report also said there was no risk to user funds. Bitcoin Cash Node v0.21.1 later documented a malformed-JSON denial-of-service vulnerability affecting limited JSON-RPC exposure, BCHN v26.0.0 documented insecure-public-RPC, wallet-corruption, and scalenet-hang risks, and BCHN v29.0.0 still lists a possible out-of-memory error at high excessiveblocksize values while stating that ABLA is temporarily capped at 2GB because of p2p and block-file limitations. Reviewed public BCH sources do show some security measures. Bitcoin Cash Node publishes a responsible-disclosure policy, requests encrypted reporting to [email protected], and BCHN's goals emphasize specification-driven development, node diversity, and cooperative testing intended to protect BCH from catastrophic failures. Bitcoin ABC's 2018 and 2019 incident reports also describe follow-up testing improvements and public discussion of a bug-bounty system. Those measures may reduce exposure windows, but the cited incident history shows they cannot eliminate every consensus, implementation, or operational failure. The public record also shows that BCH consensus policy continues to change through upgrades such as ASERT in 2020, ABLA in 2024, and the scheduled May 15, 2026 activation of P2S, bounded loops, functions, and bitwise operations. Those upgrades may improve network behavior, but they also mean future design mistakes, coordination failures, or client-implementation errors in upgrades could affect reliability or transaction processing.

(Source: Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Cash - Die elektronischi Peer-to-Peer Währig, Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System, Full nodes, Bitcoin-ABC incident report (26APR2018), Bitcoin ABC Incident Report (15MAY2019), Bitcoin Cash Node v0.21.1, Bitcoin Cash Node v26.0.0, Bitcoin Cash Node v29.0.0, 2020-11-15 ASERT, 2026-05-15 Network Upgrade Specification)

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

Public BCH monetary-policy sources show that network security depends on miner incentives funded by block rewards and transaction fees. Because the subsidy started at 50 BCH and halves every 210,000 blocks, long-run security assumptions depend increasingly on sustained transaction demand, fee generation, and sufficient hashpower remaining committed to BCH. Reviewed public BCH sources do not identify tokenholder governance over treasury flows or reward allocation. Instead, protocol-level changes proceed through CHIPs, public review, and support among node developers and software adopters. That means monetary-policy-adjacent or throughput-related changes can still occur through social and technical coordination even though the public record does not show tokenholder voting rights over those parameters.

(Source: HF-20210515, Bitcoin Cash Node v27.0.0, Block)