Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.

(a) Problem the project solves

BIO Protocol operates decentralized science infrastructure that funds, launches, and sustains community-owned biotech research organizations called BioDAOs. It replaces closed institutional grant-making with community-led project selection, onchain fundraising, automatic market liquidity, milestone-linked funding, and standardized transparency for research projects.

(Source: Bio Protocol, BioDAOs)

(b) Operational priorities

BIO Protocol runs community-led project selection, fixed-price Ignition Sales for new launches, automatic post-sale liquidity formation, milestone-linked funding unlocks, treasury support drawn from secondary-market trading fees, and standardized transparency frameworks for project accountability.

(Source: Launcher, Bio Protocol V2)

(c) High-level project overview

The BIO stack combines a token launcher, BIO staking and vote-escrow mechanics, project-specific token launches, BioDAO governance, and automated DEX liquidity formation. New launches use fixed-price Ignition Sales, successful launches automatically seed BIO-paired liquidity pools, and ongoing project funding draws on fee flows tied to secondary-market activity.

(Source: Launcher, Launchpad Terms)

(d) Primary token functions

BIO holders stake BIO for governance and launch access, receive veBIO, vote on protocol upgrades and treasury meta-governance, earn BioXP for launch participation, provide the primary liquidity pair for launched tokens, access automated launch services, and receive ecosystem discounts.

(Source: Basic Token Information, Staking and veBIO)

(e) Control surface reliance

Governance relies on BIO, vBIO, and veBIO mechanics. Staking BIO yields veBIO, which carries voting power and proposal rights. BIO and vBIO remain the governance tokens until veBIO reaches sufficient adoption and a formal governance proposal changes that structure.

(Source: Staking BIO, Basic Token Information)