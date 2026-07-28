(a) Problem the project solves

Berachain is a Layer 1 blockchain that runs Proof of Liquidity, a consensus design that extends Proof of Stake by routing block rewards to applications and liquidity providers rather than to validators alone. The design directs network emissions toward productive onchain liquidity so that capital securing the chain also deepens markets across the ecosystem. (Source: Proof-of-Liquidity Overview — Berachain, BERA Token — Berachain, Berachain — IQ.wiki)

(b) Operational priorities

The Berachain Foundation funds and directs ongoing development, ecosystem growth, developer tooling, liquidity provisioning, and incentive programs from the 100,000,000 BERA Ecosystem and R&D allocation. Governance stewards review Reward Vault whitelisting proposals weekly to expand emission-eligible applications across the network. (Source: BERA Token — Berachain, PoL Governance — Berachain, Reward Vault Requirements and Guidelines — Berachain)

(c) High-level project overview

Validators stake BERA to enter the active set of the top 69 validators by stake, and block-production probability is proportional to staked BERA. Each proposed block emits a fixed base rate of 0.4 WBERA to the validator operator and a reward rate of 1.305 WBERA routed through the BeraChef contract to governance-whitelisted Reward Vaults. Users stake Proof-of-Liquidity-eligible assets into those vaults to earn WBERA rewards. Transaction fees are paid in BERA and burned. Berachain launched with a three-token model of BERA for gas and staking, BGT as a non-transferable governance and rewards token, and HONEY as a native overcollateralized stablecoin. The July 2026 PoL Next hard fork consolidated the incentive layer around wrapped BERA, so WBERA is now the single emission token and staked WBERA (sWBERA) is the value-accrual layer. (Source: BERA Token — Berachain, Berachain retires BGT era with PoL Next — Invezz, Berachain Starts PoL Next Hard Fork — Cointelegraph)

(d) Primary token functions

BERA is the native gas and staking token of Berachain and, in its wrapped form WBERA, is the sole Proof-of-Liquidity emission token. Validators stake BERA to secure the network, users pay transaction fees in BERA, and those fees are burned. BGT is a soulbound, non-transferable token that historically carried governance and reward-direction rights and remains redeemable 1-to-1 for BERA. The PoL Next hard fork completed on 2026-07-08 ended BGT emissions and removed BGT's role in Proof of Liquidity, and holders are directed to migrate BGT and BGT liquid staking tokens into sWBERA through the Berachain Hub. HONEY is the network's native stablecoin. (Source: BERA Token — Berachain, BGT Token — Berachain, PoL Changelog — Berachain, Berachain Hard Fork Begins Shift to WBERA — Crypto Economy)

(e) Control surface reliance

Onchain governance operates through BGT-holder voting. Proposals stay live for 5 days, require a 20% quorum and at least 51% approval, and then enter a timelock window before execution. A Governance Guardian council acts through a 5-of-9 multisig and can veto proposals it deems malicious or materially detrimental during the timelock. The independent BGT Foundation coordinates governance and works with the Guardians on Reward Vault review. Reward Vault whitelisting requires a Request for Reward Vault form plus a governance-forum proposal, and stewards review submissions weekly. Following the 2026-07-08 PoL Next hard fork, published Berachain documentation still describes governance voting through BGT while the PoL changelog states BGT no longer has a user-facing role in Proof of Liquidity, so the governing token that carries voting power after migration to sWBERA is not definitively reconciled in public sources. (Source: PoL Governance — Berachain, Berachain Governance Update — Berachain Blog, Guardians Assemble — Berachain Blog, PoL Changelog — Berachain)